Sangamo: First Look At June 2018 Results

In the first half of 2018 we made strong progress on important initiatives including our clinical development programs and execution of a significant collaboration with Kite-Gilead for the use of ZFNs for engineered cell therapies in oncology.

—Sangamo CEO Sandy Macrae

Sangamo (SGMO) reported 2Q18 earnings and provided program updates after the market closed on August 8, 2018. The clinical trial updates in particular improve the overall investment thesis. The hemophilia A product candidate appears to have a significant opportunity to reduce the clinical lead of competing therapies from BioMarin (BMRN) and Spark (ONCE). The MPS II product candidate appears to be showing both safety and early efficacy sufficient to allow pediatric inclusion in the U.S. This earnings call marked the first time the company has referenced discussions related to removal of patients from enzyme replacement therapy or ERT. These insights are incrementally more bullish and support a much higher valuation relative to others in this sector.

Key Highlights

The Alpha study or SB-525 gene therapy for hemophilia A preliminary data was previewed. Complete data will be presented at the ASH annual meeting in December 2018. In contrast to Spark (ONCE) data, Sangamo reported no treatment related safety issues nor immune responses to date and that cohort 2 patients reported reduced use of factor replacement after treatment. The initial cohort 3 treated patient achieved therapeutic (greater than 12%) factor level activity. The company confirmed no tapering courses of steroids have been administered nor anticipated. The safety monitoring committee or SMC will meet after the next patient is treated with the goal of recommending either confirmatory cohort expansion or additional dose escalation.

The Champions study or SB-913 genome editing for MPS II preliminary data was previewed from the first two dose cohorts (5E12 and 1E13 vg/kg). The full data readout will be presented at the SSIEM symposium on September 5, 2018. Sangamo disclosed they recently met with the FDA and amended the trial protocol to allow for pediatric treatment in the U.S. after safety and efficacy are established in the first six adults now treated.

The first patient in the Empowers study or SB-318 was treated.

The first patient in the ST-400 beta thalassemia cell therapy trial was enrolled.

Operating results

The following tables represent my recap of company financial disclosures as filed with the SEC.

Revenue detail by program and collaborator

The following graphics represent my recap of each of the primary collaborated programs at Sangamo. The revenues and details of the collaborations have been summarized from company SEC filings.

Employee tracking

The following table represents my summary of information found on the Sangamo careers web page and in SEC filings.

Summary

Sangamo is the clinical leader in genome medicine. My investment thesis on Sangamo has primarily been based upon their platforms for gene editing, gene therapy, cell therapy and gene regulation. These are being clinically validated with collaboration partners such as Pfizer (PFE) and Gilead (GILD). The incrementally bullish update is due to the progress seen with the Alta study. Data now suggests not only platform validation but a stronger likelihood that they can capture meaningful market share despite being about 2 years behind BioMarin and Spark in patient treatment and monitoring. BioMarin remains the likely hemophilia A gene therapy winner but it now appears possible that Sangamo will not only validate this platform but also compete for a reasonable share of the market.

The proof of any platform is how it performs on humans in the clinic. Sangamo has begun to report preliminary safety and efficacy readouts from their first two trials and the data appears to be stellar. Sangamo remains undervalued relative to their peer group and, more importantly, is setting the clinical standard that others will be measured by once they are approved to begin their own trials. The presentations in September and December appear likely to be price catalysts based upon the preview provided on this conference call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD,SGMO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.