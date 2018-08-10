All Talk - Today's Editors' Picks

What was the market talking about Thursday?

Well, there are still conversations regarding Elon Musk and his go-private initiative. But there's also discussion about what investors can expect with Brazilian elections. Others have eyes on opportunities in Asia. And some continue to advocate for REITs, ETFs, and closed-end funds.

Today, we have editors' picks from David Alton Clark, Hoya Capital Real Estate, William Daniel, Ben Comston, Robert Ruggirello, Thomas Bachrach, Small-Cap Detective, Daniel Schonberger, Ramy Taraboulsi, Scott Perry, James Cherry, Street Smart Investor, and Vince Martin.

Here are today's Editors' Picks:

Chart of the day: Data center overview.

Comment of the day, from Emerald.

Scott, thanks for the article on AMCX. I recently bought a small position in this stock and consider it a hidden gem. Yes, it's priced for no growth, but I like the programming and stock buyback. Content is king. I consider it a takeover target in the next few years.

Image of the day: Two Boeing Dreamlifters, Paine Field, Everett, Wash.

Fun fact of the day:

The Los Alamos Ranch School was a private ranch school for boys in New Mexico, founded in 1917 by Detroit businessman Ashley Pond II. During World War II, the school was bought and converted into the secret nuclear research campus that worked on the Manhattan Project.

Thanks for reading. Please share your "Editor's Pick" with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Michael

