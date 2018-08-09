PICO Holding's (PICO) CEO Dorothy Timian-Palmer on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PICO Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 ET

Executives

Max Webb – Executive Chairman

Dorothy Timian-Palmer – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Andrew Shapiro – Lawndale Capital Management

Jim Barrett – Baird

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the PICO Holdings Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Max Webb, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.

Max Webb

Thank you, Allison, and welcome to all of you who have joined us to discuss PICO Holdings financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, as well as our announcement regarding our management reorganization. Our second quarter 2018 earnings and management reorganization press releases are available on our investor website at investors.picoholdings.com under Press Releases.

I am here today with Dorothy Timian-Palmer, our new President and Chief Executive Officer; and we’re also joined by Eric Speron, our Lead Independent Director. Dorothy and I will provide some brief prepared remarks, and then we will all be available to answer your questions.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that comments and remarks on today’s call will include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as estimate, anticipate, expect, believe, intend, may, will, should, seek, approximate or planned or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements by their nature involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events.

PICO Holdings expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made today to reflect any change in PICO Holdings' expectations with regards thereto or any other changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. Please refer to our SEC filings and our Investor Relations website for additional information.

Yesterday, as foreshadowed at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders, we announced the reorganization of our management structure. On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to state we have appointed Dorothy as our new President and Chief Executive Officer. The Board and our employees have worked hard over the past couple of years to simplify and refocus PICO’s operations.

As a result, to all intents and purposes, our operations now solely consist of Vidler Water Company, a wholly-owned subsidiary, which engages in water resource development in water-scarce regions in the Southwestern United States. Dorothy’s extensive and deep knowledge of the landscape in which Vidler operates, her leadership of Vidler for many years and her proven ability to work with potential buyers of our assets, makes her the ideal candidate to be our CEO at this time. I am pleased to continue my service to the company in the role of Executive Chairman and to continue working with Dorothy, the Vidler team and the rest of the Board to endeavor to maximize shareholder value.

Dorothy and I have worked together for just over 20 years, and I believe we make a very good team. We approach challenges and opportunities from different perspectives and disciplines but we have the same goal: to execute in our business plan as efficiently as possible. As part of our recently announced management reorganization, John Perri, our current Chief Financial Officer, will be leaving the company following a period of transition. John is fully committed to ensuring the transition of our financial reporting and accounting functions to our head office here in Carson City to occur smoothly over the course of the next several months. Following his departure, the Board intends that I will reassume responsibility as Chief Financial Officer. This transition is currently in progress. And once this process is complete, our office in La Jolla, California will be closed.

I would now like to hand the call over to Dorothy.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Thank you, Max. I am very pleased to be here this morning in my role as Chief Executive Officer. As Max noted, we are fully committed to executing on our business plans of creatively monetizing and enhancing our existing assets, efficiently returning proceeds to shareholders and continuing to reduce our normalized annual costs. As we monetize our portfolio of water assets, we are prepared to execute our business model in a way that continues to evaluate opportunities to work with regional stakeholders and development partners in economically rational ways as the region addresses their water scarcity, but only if we believe it will enhance our existing asset base and provides the appropriate return to shareholders.

The reorganization and transition of the finance and accounting functions here to Carson City are very opportune. While we recognize closing the La Jolla office is a difficult decision, moving the finance and accounting functions to Carson City is clearly the most efficient way to run our business as it is currently configured, and it is also intended to enable us to significantly reduce our future ongoing annual cost.

In the second quarter of 2018, the company disposed of its remaining oil and gas operations. And in July, distributed all the remaining deferred compensation balances, removing the need to report and administer those assets and liabilities. Apart from two very small minority investments, the company’s only business now is Vidler Water Company.

Turning now to Vidler’s operations. In the second quarter of 2018, we sold 511 acre feet of water rights in Lyon County, Nevada for approximately $10.3 million. There appears to be much development activity in Lyon County at present due to the continued robust economic climate in and around the Reno/Sparks, Tahoe area. We constantly monitor the progress of these developments, and we are actively involved in assisting various developers with a regulatory approval process as well as seeking ways to enhance the value of our existing assets. We believe our presence, local knowledge, deep pool of contacts in this market gives us much credibility with potential buyers and a distinct advantage as we seek to monetize our Lyon County water assets.

In early August, we closed on appropriately 71 acre feet of our Fish Springs water credits at $35,000 per acre foot for a total proceeds of approximately $2.5 million. Again, due to the continued growth and current shortage of housing supply in the Reno area, we believe there will be additional buyers from the North Valleys area at Reno, who will require a sustainable water supply for their residential, commercial or industrial developments over the course of next several years

As we have noted before though, it is extremely difficult to predict the volume of water required to be purchased and the timing of such purchases. There has been much reporting of late regarding the shortages of water on the Colorado River system and the impact of those shortages on the lower basin states. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Central Arizona Project in Arizona Department of Water Resources are attempting to determine how to reallocate less Colorado River water amongst its users.

Arizona is the last of the seven states to utilize Colorado River water to sign on to the lower basin drop contingency plan. Currently, Lake Mead’s water elevation sits at 1,077.8 feet, which is 2.8 feet away from a level that would trigger cutbacks to both Arizona and Nevada. But these states rely – both these states rely on Lake Mead to restore their allocation of Colorado River water. Arizona and Nevada face a greater than 50% chance that the first shortage tier Lake Mead elevation at 1,075 will occur in 2020 according to a new U.S.

Bureau of Reclamation Report. As Arizona gets about 38% of its water from the Colorado River, we believe any cutbacks in water supplies from Lake Mead would significantly impact agricultural users as well as businesses in the state. We own approximately 304,000 acre feet of long-term storage credits in Arizona. Our storage credits are drop-proof, meaning that credits are real wet water, which do not rely on groundwater levels or following existing agricultural land.

We believe our water storage assets are an essential component of the overall future water needs in Arizona and we continue to have discussions about selling these storage credits to various interested parties. Turning now to our capital allocation. During the second quarter of 2018, we repurchased a further 712,360 of our common shares at a total cost of approximately $8 million, which equates to about $11.20 per share.

Year-to-date, at June 30, 2018, we had purchased a total of 1,154,788 of our common shares at a total cost of $12.9 million or about $11.23 per share. As of June 30, 2018, we had unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of approximately $28.2 million. We believe this provides us with adequate liquidity for our ongoing capital requirements and continued opportune open market repurchases of our common shares. Last but not the least, as of December 31, 2017, we had several net operating losses of approximately $185.5 million.

Currently, there is a full valuation allowance against these NOLs and so we do not presently report this tax asset in our consolidated financial statement. However, this is a real tax asset and should allow us to shelter a substantial amount of federal tax that would otherwise be payable as and when we recognize any taxable gains from the water asset monetizations. With that, we will open the call to your questions. And as a reminder, we also have our Lead Independent Director, Eric Speron, available should you have any questions for him.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question today will come from Andrew Shapiro with Lawndale Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Andrew Shapiro

Hi, great. Thank you. Moving straight into some of the water asset questions. We just saw that StoneGate in Reno, North Valleys, they passed a major developmental hurdle recently with its approval by the Reno City Council, literally, I think a week and a half ago. Does this impact or reaffirm your prior estimate of the first takedown of water for that development to be in late 2019 or early 2000? And what are the next steps for this before they have a need and interest in acquiring some of our water?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Hi, Andrew. Well, of course, you know it’s Dorothy. Yes, those – we’re standing by those dates. So they have a lot of off-sites that have to be constructed prior to coming in and obtaining water and we believe that will start immediately. And by off-sites, I mean installation and construction of like water and sewer, storm drainage away from the project site to the project site. And we do believe that…

Andrew Shapiro

The infrastructure?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

The infrastructure, yes. And we do believe that they will be in to talk to us about water – we could be – start talking as early as second quarter 2019, but we do believe that we should have something under contract by late 2019, early 2020.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And since that was such a sizable development, then it’s going to be done over phases over many, many years. And you have, obviously, at the annual meeting you recently had, you showed a chart that showed the prospective need for like 9,000 units from all kinds of other developments, not 9,000 units, 9,000 acre-feet, I think, of the need which would be capping out our current approved Fish Springs amounts. When do you – what’s your view on and when do you feel that there is the opportunity for like short-term options and other aspects that might start, we’ll call it, not a land rush, but a water rush, from developers who’ve been pounding away at Reno to get the right to build and then now they don’t want to be stuck at the last moment without water? When does that kind of occur?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

So right now, we sold 71 acre feet. So the water is just starting to come down. So there’s like 7,800 acre feet up there. If that’s not a water rush, it’s going to occur until you probably got through half of the supply. And then you’re going to get concerns from these larger developments that have to come in. Or if you have a large industrial-type developer that moves you into the area, that might start waking some individuals up. But I don’t foresee a water rush anytime soon in the immediate future.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And as we’re following the progress of various developments, are you able to disclose the developments that you have indeed signed the contracts with? I don’t think you’ve gotten to that detail in the press release, and it may be – as it may be minutia but if – those of us who are on the call and all that – some of us try to follow these developments one by one, are you able to disclose and say the contracting developments that you have assigned deals with?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Yes. There’s been two that have come in to the process. The way the process works is the developer goes into the Truckee Meadows Water Authority and signs up either for a welfare or if they’re building an industrial commercial, it’s not necessary, also, welfare but there’s not a final map. And at that time, they collect our moneys. And the few that have been in and we’ve collected moneys from, one was just a single-family dwelling new unit from the Habitat of Humanity and the second one was called – was Sky Vista. What was – Lemmon Valley at Sky Vista

Andrew Shapiro

Lemmon Valley at Sky Vista?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Then – and their apartments, and you know what? They’re not on the list. And as I explained at the – on the shareholders meeting, Andrew, was, there is a lot of developments that infills development that is not on the list. Because we either can get a hold of people to find out if they had a water need or we didn’t foresee them coming in or doing an infill project or wasn’t even planned as a project. So there will be additional developments that will come in that aren’t on the list that we provided you all.

Andrew Shapiro

Excellent. All right, I have many other questions I back out into the queue, please comeback to me if you can.

Max Webb

Of course.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question will come from Jim Barrett of Baird. Please go ahead.

Jim Barrett

Dorothy, first, congratulations on the promotion. And I do have a question for you on the Fish Springs sale. Was there anything unusual about the price received per acre foot for the 71 acre feet sold to-date? Or is there anything – or is that sort of a good proxy recurrent prices in that – for that particular asset?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

That’s the price at this time, $35,000. That’s our price.

Jim Barrett

And any sense as to how much appreciation has occurred in the price-per-acre-foot over the last year to two years to three years?

Max Webb

Very hard to estimate.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Yes.

Max Webb

Okay, thank you Barrett.

Jim Barrett

Thank yu.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is a follow-up from Andrew Shapiro of Lawndale Capital Management. Please go ahead.

Andrew Shapiro

You’ve signed and announced a pretty sizable contract option, et cetera, whole deal in Carson City, Lyon County that involved encumbrances, rights, regarding the pipeline and all of that. Are you able to kind of summarize or walk us through the benefits of that? Because when one, obviously, calculates the price per acre foot, it’s not all that straightforward. I’m trying to understand, in effect, the nice price or why this was a nice price that we received based on the various rights and, I guess, contribution obligations or promises from our partner there?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

All right. So we actually had two sales. We did announce the 500 acre feet at $20,000 an acre foot for $10 million. And then we had another sale very soon after for like 11.3 acre-feet at $25,000 an acre foot. So there were two sales, and that’s where that 5, 11 came from that I just talked about. So when we sold the water for $20,000 an acre foot, we worked with the developer of the project and his representative, because we want additional development to occur along the Highway 50 corridor.

And there is an issue with some of the infrastructure that would need to go in that area along Highway 50 to continue development along the corridor. So – and this could be water infrastructure and sewer infrastructure, because if you can’t get sewer there, you’re not going to get any – you’re not going to be able to sell any water because you need to have sewer to get these large type of developments. So we worked with this developer, we worked together on taking a look to make sure that we could acquire all the easements or anybody else that would need the easements so we could further sell our water along that corridor. So that’s how we felt we got great value from working with that developer.

And we do that with everybody that we sell water with in all the areas throughout the Southwest. We have an ongoing relationship and we have to work and help them sometimes with getting their permits or getting approvals, doing politicking, whatever we need to do, we’ll do. And we saw that there was some goodwill there given to us by the developer that gave us the easements so we can get that future guarantee of those easements so we can get that future infrastructure in.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And then if you can just maybe attach some value to that in your release, right?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Yes, we calculate it if we had to go around that area if we couldn’t get through that particular…

Max Webb

But to be very clear, Andy, that’s not our obligation.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

It’s out of our hands.

Max Webb

That’s future developer’s obligations and requirements to do infrastructure. As Dorothy said, we’re just assisting future developments in the future, which should add future value to our water rights.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Correct.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. At the annual meeting, I think what was talked about was an annualized run rate in terms of expenses and cost of around maybe $6.2 million, if I’m recalling it correctly. And I think we’re at a little bit higher pace at the beginning of the year before the annual meeting but things are going to come down to get us there, as the board has now refined its plans, the timing for Mr. Perri’s departure from the company payrolls and all that’s kind of known.

Your new base salary as in your relationship, Max is known, and the timing for La Jolla is out, et cetera, et cetera. Do you have any better visibility and insight for us as to what to think of as the burn rate for 2018? Or the burn rate will be exiting 2018 with? And what might be for 2019?

Max Webb

Lots of questions there, Andy. I think – so try to answer those in the order that you asked them.

Andrew Shapiro

They’re all in the same subject.

Max Webb

Yes, absolutely. You correctly surmised first quarter, net burn rate was higher than anticipated, largely because we had very high legal and professional costs as a result of the legal appeal we did for the water rights applications we have in New Mexico. That should be a – there was a little bit of cost in Q2, but that should be nonrecurring expenses. That remains to be seen whether we get down to the net $6.2 million as a result of that additional expenditure or more expenditure than originally anticipated.

The – I would say, for the purposes of projection, that the cost savings with respect to the transition with the exception of my salary, which is effective immediately, would not get into place until 2019. There is a transition and we have to be very cognizant of that transition to ensure the integrity of the financial reporting as we come into the filing the 10-K. It still remains to be seen where – what the ultimate savings will be as a result of the transition once that’s all worked its way through.

But I think, conservatively, I would estimate that, that savings of at least $1.5 million per annum would be made as a result of closing the office, moving the functions to Carson City and that’s before rent costs, I wanted – this is just personnel costs and that includes my reorganization and, obviously, once the rent lease, I believe, finishes in 2020 in La Jolla, we may be able to sublet it but once that lease expires, it would be the savings on the rent as well.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. So with the burn rate coming down and I’m pleased to say some sales and takedowns are occurring, and you got a sizeable amount of cash and I see the ongoing buyback plan and I’m pleased with that and it’s a decent pace. On the last call, and in the Q&A before, in the annual meeting, you said it was fair that you would not continue to hold six years' worth of expenses in terms of cash.

Can you share the factors that the Board considers in determining returning cash to shareholders via this pretty stable, steady-state buyback versus – I don’t know if you ever or should reestablish a regular dividend policy unless you were extracting recurring revenues from pipelines and other things but versus having a special dividend or a tender for a sizable block of shares?

Max Webb

Thank you, Andy. Yes, I think as we get closer to the end of the year, it would depend on a couple of factors. First of all, where the stock price was and how much cash we had on hand. As you said, we clearly don’t want to have excessive cash on hand. As we get closer to the end of the year, we’d be able to have a good sense of what our earnings and profits would be for the current year.

You know what they are in the past. And whilst it would be unlikely to be able to do a completely tax-free special dividend in the future if the Board determine that was a good way to return capital to shareholders, we would look at the capital allocation at that time and determine if that made sense.

Andrew Shapiro

Right. And your view right now would be that the – if there was one, whether there’s a return of capital opportunity wouldn’t be one of the motivating factors, but you highlighted that it’s probably not a complete return of capital. Then my question kind of boils down to administrative burdens, et cetera, as to when and how the actual percentage that would be on the form and in – allow us all to do our tax returns properly and timely, when would that determination then be made?

Max Webb

We would have to be done before the end of the year, I believe. I’m no tax expert. So – but we want to be able to, as I say, do that before the end of the year to – because otherwise, if you do that at the beginning of the year, you’re going to have an unknown as to what your EMP must be in that tax year.

So it would be likely at the end of the year when we got a much better sense of what the EMP is, and therefore, what the tax implications to shareholders are. It may not give you a huge opportunity to plan but it would be at near the end of the year. I would think timing – we did timing last – for the special dividend in 2017. If we were to do it in the future, I would imagine it will be around that time frame again.

Andrew Shapiro

Right. But then since it’s not 100% return of capital, you’re going to be telling us it’s 80%, 70% to 43%. You’re going to be able to timely tell us what that percentage is so that we’re not keeping all the books and records open and have an extensions or amendments, God forbid?

Max Webb

I would imagine not. In other words, I would imagine we would have tried to calculate as – we wouldn’t have an estimate until we actually do get to the end of the year and know what the EMP for the current year is. So to some – I’m sure, there’s some timing issues with that, but I would be relatively.

Andrew Shapiro

Well, I’ll talk to you about that off-line. I don’t have to let trouble you or see what that part then. So one of the things that you contributed to the higher burn early on, you mentioned is the application for water credits in New Mexico. I believe it’s Campbell Ranch. Can you give us an update on a few things? One, when that money is spent, you mentioned it’s gone through the extension. That money is not capitalized costs that go into the cost of the rights, if we were to get them, is that correct?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

That’s correct. We are not capitalizing that expenditure.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And with – from what you expected so far, what’s the status and the timing on hearing back on the application for water rights at the Campbell Ranch and in New Mexico?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

So we anticipate that we’ll hear from the judge her ruling in early that we’ll hear from the judge her ruling in early fall. And that’s the best I can give you.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. All right. And can you give us a status update on your development and value enhancement of your other, I guess, you talked about primarily Carson, Lyon and Fish Springs. Can you give us a status update on the development and value enhancement of your other Nevada rights down, I guess, let’s say closer to Vegas, particularly any movement in the Coyote Springs Project that would trigger the exercise of the options or also any movement in your sizable applications for additional water rights for Coyote Springs, Kane Springs area?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

So we are working with Coyote Springs developer on the Kane Springs. We do anticipate they’ll exercise their option in early 2019. We plan on going to get additional water in the Kane Springs, which requires an administrative hearing with the state engineer. We are looking at trying to look move forward on that – those applications in 2019. And the Tule Desert area, the Lincoln County Land Act, Mesquite area, we are working with Virgin Valley Water District and the developers of the Lincoln County Land Act.

We are trying to do – going through all the gyrations to look at moving some of that Tule water to the Lincoln County Land Act and the Carson’s involved with that. Virgin Valley has indicated and we’ve been in front of their county board, their Water District Board – excuse me, their Water District Board about a possible lease between Vidler Water Company and Virgin Valley until the developer starts to take down the water but that’s a lot of work between that point and leasing. So we have a lot of work to do but we are moving forward that part of the world is kind of opened up to again it’s back to work, so we are spending quite a bit of time down there.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. I have a few more question, but I’ll back out in the queue, because someone else not be able to ask.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question again will be a follow-up from Andrew Shapiro. Please go ahead.

Andrew Shapiro

I guess you bought back everyone’s shares but mine so you might as well raise the buyback price. So I think you talked about the Lake Mead surface elevation and how few feet we are away from that. I can’t remember, I think in your script, did you talk about the status of the Lower Basin Drought Contingency proposal to where that stands with respect to this issue?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Well, yes, I kind of mentioned that a bit. I think, I said just a couple of sentences in there but basically, what I’ve heard from my contacts that we worked with in the Nevada area that – and in the Arizona area that pretty much everyone is ready to sign onto the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan except Arizona. So Arizona has some – are in some politics going on in their state that they’re trying to work through and hopefully, they will make a decision and move forward and also sign on the Drought Contingency Plan. So that’s what I know, Andrew.

Andrew Shapiro

And the plan, we would – do we view this as a favorable thing or a negative thing?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Well, I – for the Southwest, I favor it very – I think it’s a great idea. It does – just because it helps all those Southwestern states continue to grow and move forward. And when it does in Arizona, of course, it – Arizona will have to leave additional water in Lake Mead to stay out of storage. So then they’ll be out looking at additional water supplies to offset the water they have to leave in Lake Mead. And that means our credits become even more attractive.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. So that’s what I want to get a feel for on that. Okay. And in general, what is the timing and status or the process of converting our ag water rights to higher- valued municipal use, there’s a variety of different areas that you cited at the annual meeting in you’re prepared remarks that talked about, we are applying to convert ag water rights to higher-valued municipal use. Do you have – are any of those, first off, near term that are coming? And otherwise, what’s kind of the status or the timing of conversion?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

So we are always looking at next steps in – on taking our water rights to a higher and better use. And of course, that would be in most areas from ag to municipal. So it’s an ongoing process all the time. And that’s what I’d like to say about that.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And since no one else seemed to be in the queue, I would just ask one or two more on some of the major developments that are in the Reno area for Fish Springs. Just to get a feel for things. What’s the status of the rezoning efforts that would sizably – that proposes to sizably increase the developable units at Silver Hills?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Well, they are, again, relooking at their plan and they are hopefully going to be in front of the planning commission in another month. They missed last month. They thought they were going – for some reason they didn’t make it. So they are going through the process and they are continually looking at different layouts to have a favorable outcome. And we think they’re going to be – they missed their August, I’m sorry, their August time frame, and so that probably won’t until September now.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And I think we saw paperwork or filings through the previously approved Arroyo Crossing that specified – that they were going to get cash, they’re going to get water from Vidler. But you had mentioned that the then developer was marketing the Arroyo to be sold to a new developer. Did a new developer yet buy that and come out into you yet?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

I do not know. We have not heard anything from that development.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And what are the other developments that might – may become earlier customers for water for Fish Springs? Or what’s the next steps for the most likely of those developments now that you think will be coming on in?

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Well, as I said at the shareholders meeting, I believe that D.R.Horton with Silver Dollar Estates would be the next one in, right? Andrew, let me tell you, I didn’t know that Lemmon Valley, Vista just – the Lemmon Valley at Sky Vista would be coming in – I’m sorry, it’s called the Lakes at Sky Vista. I didn’t know they would be coming in so…

Andrew Shapiro

Well, those are all pleasant surprises.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Yes.

Andrew Shapiro

All right, and I think I have no other questions for you for this call. Thank you.

Max Webb

Thank you, Andy.

Dorothy Timian-Palmer

Thank you.

Operator

So ladies and gentlemen, having no further questions at this time, we will conclude our question-and-answer session. I’d now like to turn the conference back over to Max Webb for any closing remarks.

Max Webb

Thank you, everybody, for listening to the call. And thank you for all those questions. I would also like to note one further item with respect to our future corporate communications. It’s our intention to discontinue our quarterly conference calls in the future. Instead, after filing our quarterly and annual reports and issuing the associated press releases, we will promptly publish on our website a selection of questions, which may be e-mailed to the company at info@picoholdings.com at any time from shareholders and other interested parties together with our responses. As the company has become smaller and our business has become more focused, we believe that this will be a better forum to address any questions about our operations. Thank you again for participating in today’s call.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect.