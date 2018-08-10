Denbury Resources: Beating Expectations As Expected

The Company Basics

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) is an independent oil and natural gas company with approximately 260 MMBOE of oil and natural gas reserves. Of that, more than 95% is oil. Approximately 60% of its production comes from CO 2 enhanced oil recovery. Denbury last reported a $2.5 billion PV-10 Value at the end of 2017, up $1 billion in a 1-year period. It's important to note that this value was reported 6 months ago*.

Denbury Resources reported its second-quarter 2018 today, and it topped analyst estimates once again. Some key figures released in the report include:

A net income of $30 million

$0.13 EPS opposed to analyst estimates of $0.11 and $0.10

61,994 BOE production in Q2

$189 million debt reduction.

Investment Thesis

Denbury Resources has done a consistent job with its oil production in recent months. Future projects and projections in areas such as Mission Canyon make the company a convincing long-term buy. Combined with a continuing decrease in debt, the company is poised to continue its rebound into the coming months and even years.

Key Factors

1. Oil (WTI) Prices

The biggest factor with most oil companies is obviously the price of oil. Oil prices have been volatile in the recent months, given that they've managed to shift between $65 and $75 in such a short amount of time. As I mentioned in my previous article, Denbury's stock price and the WTI crude oil price are highly correlated. Thus, higher oil prices will most likely lead to a higher share price. I believe oil prices will continue to increase through the end of the year due to the Trump Administration. Just today, the administration's sanctions on Tehran's oil went into effect, which was reflected in the rise in oil prices. With a sign of a drop-off in production from a Top 5 oil producer, the shock will cause oil prices to rise. Consequently, there will most likely be an increase in stock price for not only Denbury but other oil and energy companies as well. That being said, the increasing trade and tariff tension between U.S and China may have a negative effect on oil prices. This was seen in yesterday's slide in oil prices after China announced its 25% tariffs on a large amount of U.S goods.

Furthermore, Denbury's plan of action this year was based on the assumption of oil prices being $55. Thus, the company has slowly begun re-positioning itself to capitalize off of higher oil prices later into the year. As stated by CEO Chris Kendall, “We are committed to retaining the focus and discipline put in place while oil was at $50, even with today’s oil prices well above that point. That focus and discipline will make us even more profitable in today’s environment, and well prepared to succeed for the long term.”

2. Debt and Expenses

Denbury has once again managed to reduce its debt by a significant amount in the second quarter, specifically by $189 million. The company has reduced the outstanding principal of its long-term notes by $329 million in the last 7-8 months through conversions. With the aggressive debt reduction paying over quarter after quarter, there seems to be no reason to stop the plan. The company's biggest debt reduction came with the note conversion. Approximately 55 million shares were issued, resulting in a full $329 million in debt reduction equating at roughly $6 per share. With the possibility of another conversion in the near future, another decrease in debt is almost inevitable. With an increasing free cash flow and a Houston Acreage Sale set to kick in during the second half of this year, the company will most likely use a portion of this to reduce its debt principle even more. The company's stock holders' equity has increased YOY, but I believe the debt reduction has not been factored in completely. As time goes on, the reduction in debt and increase in free cash flow will help increase its equity value.

An important value to note is the $19 million in General and Administrative Expenses. This value's year-over-year decrease can be attributed to lower employee costs. Denbury Resources made news last year for its layoffs and workforce reduction. Combined with other cost-saving initiatives, the company has managed to reduce its General and Administrative Expenses by 25% from last year. The company's position will continue to improve over the coming months as this expense continues to decrease.

The company has had Operating Lease Expenses of approximately $21.34 per-BOE. This value was a decrease on a per-BOE basis from the previous quarter due to an increase in production, as expected. The value was a jump from last year's due to an increase in oil prices, power costs, and fuel costs. As Denbury's production continues to increase, I expect its operating expenses to decrease on a per-BOE basis once again next quarter.

3. Increasing Oil Production

Denbury has once again shown an increase in oil production, attributed to an increase in non-tertiary production. What held back Denbury this quarter was production in the Tinsley Field. The area has shown low historical vertical well recovery, making it difficult to match production expectations. However, the company's first well was successful with strong pressure support. The company has planned to drill a second well based on the first well's results, hopefully showing even better results this time around.

A summary of production is below:

(Source: Denbury Resources)

Denbury has done a great job nailing drilling locations in the past months, with most wells meeting expectations if not beating them. That being said, the company's first 3 wells in Mission Canyon exceeded expectations. Q2 was actually a quiet period in the area as drilling was paused due to compliance. However, the next series of well drilling is expected to kick off this month. With an additional 2 wells added to the 2018 Mission Canyon Plan, the company's oil production in the near future will continue to increase.

(Source: Denbury Resources)

Production has steadily been increasing this year, and I believe the company is in the right position to continue this trend.

4. Hedging

Hedging has been a worry on some investors' mind as the company hedged a large percentage of its oil this year. Given that oil prices are a lot higher than expected, the company has definitely missed out on some upsides, but it's still in a good position. What's important is the company's future hedges. With oil expected to increase, it only makes sense that the hedges become lighter and lighter.

Below are the company's hedge positions as of yesterday:

(Source: Denbury Resources)

There's an apparent decrease in hedges, but I believe the company is playing it extremely safe. Thus, it will continue to improve, but at a slower rate. As oil prices become less volatile (or more volatile for that matter), Denbury will most definitely adapt and flourish.

Downsides

Since my last article, the price of crude oil has decreased; however, Denbury's share price did not decline by a large margin. As oil continues to be volatile under the current administration, there is a slim possibility that prices slide again. In that scenario, the company will most likely suffer a decline in share price.

Another downside would be a decrease in production. The company has done a good job with its well placement, but this isn't guaranteed to continue through the end of the year. It's only a matter of time until a well does not meet expectations, but I believe the company's delta from expectation will always be positive as it has shown a lot more success than failure. Consequently, the areas to watch are definitely Tinsley and Mission Canyon as those are the most important wells to watch for this second half.

Summary

Denbury seems to be continuing its rebound. The company's significant reduction in debt and recent success with drilling and oil production have positioned it to continue this pattern. Thus, I rate the stock as a buy for investors that can stomach the volatility.

The biggest factor above anything else is the price of crude oil. With such a high correlation coefficient and coefficient of determination, the stock's price essentially depends on WTI (or shows a strong relationship for Statistics Majors out there). That being said, Denbury has done a great job improving its balance sheet with cutting costs and debt, which is improving its balance sheet and oil exploitation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.