Key Energy Services (KEG) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Q2 2018 Earnings Call August 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Katherine I. Hargis - Key Energy Services, Inc.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

David Brunnert - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Analysts

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jennifer, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Key Energy Services Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Thank you.

And I would like to turn the conference over to Senior Vice President and General Counsel Katherine Hargis. Please go ahead.

Katherine I. Hargis - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Jennifer, and thank you all for joining Key Energy Services for our second quarter 2018 financial results conference call. This call includes forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this call, including risk factors discussed in our 2017 Form 10-K, our first quarter 2018 10-Q, and other reports most recently filed with the SEC which are available on our website at www.keyenergy.com.

This call may also include references to non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to our previously posted earnings release which can be found on our website for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures provided in this call to the comparable GAAP financial measures. For reference, our general investor presentation is available on Key's website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab.

With that, I'm going to turn the call over to Marshall Dodson, Key's CFO and Interim CEO.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Katherine, and good morning, everyone. Also joining me on this call this morning is David Brunnert, Key's Chief Operating Officer. The second quarter of 2018 was a milestone quarter for Key, marking the first quarter in a couple of years where we generated free cash flow, organically built cash and improved liquidity. We generated a 15% quarter-on-quarter increase in consolidated revenues, taking them to $144 million, resulting in an operating loss of $8.9 million with $12 million in adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018. This represents an improvement of $11.3 million from the first quarter of 2018.

I am pleased with the inflection and the positive adjusted EBITDA this quarter. Everyone at Key has been driving hard to achieve this goal, and I'd like to say thank you to the men and women of Key for the hard work they put in every day providing safe and efficient service to our customers, which allowed us to achieve this result.

I'm not going to run through each of the segments, then hand it over Dave to cover a few points and come back and wrap things up. We grew revenue in all of our segments this quarter and all segments also experienced margin expansion, as we move past the start of inefficiencies and costs of the prior six to eight months and also have benefited from a full quarter of improved pricing.

In our Rig Services segment, we generated $80.5 million of revenues in the second quarter, an improvement of $10.2 million or 14.4% over the first quarter. This revenue increase was driven by a 7% improvement in quarterly rig hours and a 7% improvement in pricing. Pricing improved in all markets to various degrees, but did very regionally due to local supply demand dynamics.

Adjusted EBITDA margin in the second quarter was 20%, a 700 basis point improvement from the first quarter. Gross margin in this segment, which excludes G&A, also improved and was 24% for the second quarter of 2018. Looking ahead, we expect revenue growth in the low- to mid-single digits next quarter, driven mostly by activity with some price improvement. We don't expect to see much additional impact from price until the fourth quarter.

Our margins next quarter will be impacted by some transitory costs, largely due to large workers' compensation charges stemming from a vehicular incident last month along with some customer transition. With those impacts, we might see margins fall around 100 basis points when otherwise we would expect an improvement of around 100 basis points. Those impacts will be behind us for the fourth quarter at which time we should also see some price benefit.

Our Fluid Management Services segment also saw a revenue improvement in the second quarter, increasing by $800,000 or 3.7%. That revenue improvement generated 150% incremental adjusted EBITDA margin, increasing adjusted EBITDA to $3.4 million. Our truck activity fell 6,500 hours or 3% in the second quarter, as we repositioned assets and exited some markets to take advantage of better areas and also generated more non-trucking revenues.

Price improved 3% on the lower hours with the balance of the revenue increase coming from non-truck revenues. Our margins also benefited by moving past some of the cost impacts in the prior quarter. Next quarter, we expect revenue to be up a couple percent, but with similar dynamics in the second quarter where we expect the reduction in truck hours offset by price in non-truck revenues. Those combined effects will translate to a revenue increase that improves margin by 100 to 200 basis points.

In the Fishing & Rental segment, revenues increased $2.7 million or 19%, with a 70% incremental margin, improving our adjusted EBITDA to $3.6 million and yielding an adjusted EBITDA margin of 22%. We added a veteran leader to this segment last quarter and are seeing the improvements in both sales and margins. As we increase the utilization of our assets and work margins back to a range we would expect for this business, next quarter we expect to see 3% to 5% revenue growth and margin improvement of 100 to 200 basis points.

Coiled Tubing saw another solid quarter revenue growth with revenues increasing 29.6% or $5.5 million to $23.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA also improved, increasing to $4.3 million for the quarter and a margin of 17.9%. While we had a good quarter and I'm pleased we continued our round of strong quarterly revenue growth and saw a recovery in margins, we did not achieve our revenue and margin expectations in the segment. Rain in South Texas and damage to a large diameter unit impacted our revenues in June. The temporary loss in that unit will have a couple of months' impact. So for the third quarter, we expect to see revenues grow 5% to 10% with margins improving into the high-20s.

Our G&A increased to $22.9 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $24.6 million in the first quarter of 2018. G&A in the second quarter of 2018 included $0.2 million of equity-based compensation as compared to $2 million in the first quarter, largely due a gain on the cancellation of orders on the resignation of former CEO.

Excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, G&A increased $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2018 from the first quarter. I'd expect G&A to be around $25 million in the third quarter and include about $1 million of equity-based compensation expense filling the appointment of a permanent CEO.

With that, I'll turn it over to Dave.

David Brunnert - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Marshall. As Marshall said, our rig hours increased 7% quarter-on-quarter, driven primarily by growth in the Permian where we grew rig hours 15%. This compares to the 6% increase we saw in the average AESC rig count over the same period and 9% increase in the Permian's average AESC rig count quarter-on-quarter.

In the second quarter, we saw increasing demand for both completions and maintenance rig work in the Permian. With our increase in activity, they're split evenly between the two. We continue to field inquiries and requests for additional rigs. Late in the second quarter, we also added an established Permian veteran to lead our team there and I am excited about the growth we see ahead of us in this important market under his leadership.

The Permian possesses the greatest growth opportunity in the U.S. It also presents the toughest market to operate in, with a very competitive landscape for acquiring and retaining both customers and employees. The employee positions in greatest demand are truck drivers and mechanics. The shortage of qualified personnel for those positions has driven significant labor inflation. Thus far, we've offset this inflation with margin enhancing price increases.

We're also starting to see increasing tightness in qualified rig crews. This is making it tougher to quickly meet our customers' requests for additional rigs. We believe that as we move through the back half of the year, this tightness will again provide the backdrop for further price increases to supply our great crews to meet this increasing demand. Without price and wage increases, the market will face challenges meeting the growing demand.

A big topic of conversation is centered around takeaway capacity in the Permian. Every customer appears to be impacted differently. So far we have not experienced any significant reductions in activity in the Permian due to takeaway constraints, but we are aware of some customers who are deferring increases in completion activity until 2019. The takeaway problem does not seem to be impacting our production-related work today. And at this time, we don't expect to see much of an impact over the back half of the year. If we do, we'll shift assets to stronger markets as we do routinely. This is one of the benefits of our strong national footprint.

Nationally, in the second quarter we generated about 14% of our rig hours from completions work and averaged 19 24-hour rig packages. This is up about 12% from our first quarter average. Our AESC Class 4 and 5 well service rigs continue to be in strong demand. Our crude Class 4 and 5 rigs rendered near full utilization in the second quarter and we are deploying more rigs as the market conditions and crew availability allow. This is true for both completions or production work where we are seeing greater demand for work on horizontal wells across most basins.

Our Coiled Tubing business continued to grow when we deployed all of our large diameter units as planned. We average six large diameter units working in the second quarter as compared to five during the first quarter. Our expectation was to average about seven units working this past quarter, but as Marshall said, weather in South Texas and the temporary loss of a unit in June, slowed our progress. The resulting loss revenue and the uncovered costs weighed on our margins.

Market demand for our large coil units remained strong with good economics. As our customers continue to refine their well designs and lateral lengths, we often see their needs shift from coil tubing to stiff pipe using well service rig. Whatever technique our customers prefer, we're well positioned to meet their demands with our well completion solutions, including our large diameter coiled tubing, Class 4 and 5 well service rigs, and a full complement of rental equipment.

During the second quarter, the bottom line of our Fluids Management segment benefited from moves we made to reposition trucks to the most economically attractive markets. For some time now, we've been moving assets to areas of strength and exiting marginal or unprofitable markets where we expect to continue to do this. Our results also benefited from higher disposed water volumes, with those volumes increasing 17% over the first quarter. Frac tank rental activity and pricing has also improved, particularly in the Permian where revenues from those assets increased over 30% quarter-on-quarter.

That said, our growth continues to be constrained by lack of drivers and mechanics. I believe we will continue to see improving demand for all of our services and are well positioned with a broad range of solutions to meet our customers' production needs and help them unlock the potential of their wells. Completion activity is driving demand for large diameter coiled tubing units and our industry-leading fleet of Class 4 and 5 well service rigs, as well as our suite of rental offerings.

We can offer our customers a comprehensive solution package to meet their needs, where many of our competitors cannot. We also see steady improvement in demand for production maintenance services, as operators turn to the high return work overs and maintenance work and expect this to continue through 2018 and into 2019.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Marshall.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, Dave. A few remaining financial points before wrapping up. In the second quarter of 2018, depreciation expense was $20.7 million and interest expense was $8.5 million. We expect both of these costs to be consistent with second quarter levels over the back half of the year. Cash flow from operations was $8.2 million in the second quarter and use of cash over the first six months of 2018 was $15.2 million.

Our capital expenditures were $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2018 and $17.2 million over the first six months of 2018. We've also had $8.9 million of proceeds from asset or other sales over the first half of 2018, resulting in a net spend of $8.3 million. With the demand we are experiencing for 24-hour packages in certain rental items, we're slightly increasing our CapEx to be between $35 million and $40 million in 2018, still with about $15 million of asset or other sale proceeds, and we still expect our total liquidity at the end of 2018 to be fairly flat to where we exited 2017.

Turning to our balance sheet, cash stood at $52.3 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018, and we had $38.3 million available under our ABL credit facility which is undrawn. This combines for a total liquidity of $90.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2018 and is an improvement of $12.4 million over the first quarter of 2018. The asset coverage ratio under our term loan stood at 1.9 times at the end of the second quarter as compared to the minimum required of 1.35 times.

In closing, I'm very honored and proud to be serving as the interim CEO at this particular moment in Key's history. We marked our first positive cash flows in some time and there is a great future ahead of Key. I believe Key will continue to benefit from the structural changes we made over the past several years, as we move to take advantage of increasing activity both from the recovery in oil prices and the growing opportunity ahead of us with horizontal oil wells, while also prudently managing our balance sheet to maximize the value for our shareholders.

Operator, this concludes our prepared remarks. We'll now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line of John Daniel with Simmons & Company.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Hey guys, good quarter. First question is a housekeeping one, if you could – and as you said this in the prepared remarks, I missed it, but just your average working counts in terms of rigs and coiled units for the quarter.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

We didn't give the average rigs (00:15:46) was six units.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. Got it. Okay. A lot of us have been hoping that we'd see consequential industry consolidation play out; and as you guys well know, that hasn't materialized. I'm curious, given the improvement you're seeing in the rig business and knowing that there is no shortage of 10 to 20 rig-type companies out there, many of whom are high-quality local operations. What's your appetite for looking at those type of tuck-in deals? And could you do – is there any appetite of using equity various (00:16:25) types of transaction as a means to help de-lever the balance sheet, just your thoughts on that?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So, the – we've said and we believe for long time that consolidation will be good for the industry and will benefit whether we participate or not. As to smaller tuck-ins, the risk with those is that we would end up buying assets and not retaining the people. But to the extent that there is an opportunity out there with good quality people who'd want to work for a company like Key, then that's an opportunity that we definitely look at and consider. As to using equity, that's obviously something that we definitely think about as well...

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

...for the right acquisition.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Fair enough. Last one and then I'll turn it back over to others. The coil business with six units running now, obviously there is a lot of (00:17:25) the two-inch unit market and smaller seems to be pretty terrible. What's your outlook for that and what do we do with those units going forward?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

So there's not much demand out here for two inches. You say it occasionally (00:17:43) operators will use a two-inch; in some cases, a really long two-inch stream can be used and is used rather than a 2.375 inch (00:17:50). There may be some remedial application for those units at some point in the future, we're not seeing a lot of that right now. But most operators want to use 2.625 inch or 2.375 inch or a well service rig, if they can't get out to the end with the one of those two options.

John Daniel - Simmons & Company International

Okay. All right. Well, guys, thank you for your time.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thanks, John.

Operator

And your next question comes the line of Mike Urban with Seaport Global.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning, Mike.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

So, you guys talked about the shift that you're seeing as wellbores get -laterals get longer using well service rigs and stick pipe; that's something your competitors have talked about as well. Do you see that as incremental demand or and – I know you're somewhat agnostic whether is it incremental demand to the large diameter coil units or is it kind of taking share to some extent?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

I don't necessarily think it's taking share. As Dave mentioned, we have seen some operators start off with coil and then move to using stick pipe or start off with stick pipe and then try with coil. Every engineer has a preference. Every well is different and each technique is suited for a different well.

I will say that we have seen some customers have bad experiences with coil, where they've had very expensive fishing jobs, some of which we've benefited from and then they kind of switch back to stick pipe for a while. So I think as the overall completion tranche grows, it's going to be specific into each market relative to the well design and the availability of the each asset.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got you. And it looks like you've gotten into the cementing business a little bit or at least highlighting a little more. How material is that for you and is that something you would hope to grow or build out, or was it more of an opportunistic kind of thing?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

We've been adding to our presence. We've been doing cementing for quite some time with our T&A business, but we've started adding few more assets to that. Dave, do you want to touch on that for a minute?

David Brunnert - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. Our additions are really focused on niche, smaller cementing jobs. So we have no intention of entering the large cementing stream business that we're not going to compete with our – the majors that do big strings. But we plan to be in the niche cementing business and we're having some success as you've pointed out.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

It's not material at this point, but we do see in underserved market that we're going to go and we're going to serve.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got you. And then last one from me is on the fluids business. As you cited, you're moving some assets around to try and improve the profitability. I mean that's been a struggle in that business just for a long, long time; seems like a chronic issue for you guys. What's kind of the long-term outlook for that business? You don't really do much internal running I think in terms of pipe to volumes, and it seems like that's a trend going on there. How do you see your fluids business positioned long term?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So we do have pipelines and we have been adding pipe volumes (00:21:08) I mentioned the growth in non-trucking revenues, a lot of that is disposal volume. So where we have wells that are well situated to meet the operators' needs, we definitely are pursuing those opportunities. I think, in general, the water management side of the business is going to be shifting and changing over time. And we will be – as we move through time shifting and changing our business to align with the need to our customers.

I think there is always going to be a demand for trucks, but it's not – you can't pipe everything. So that's an aspect with the business that will be here for a long time. But there are many other opportunities that we're evaluating as we think about where we'll put capital over the next 12 to 18 months. There is a number of great opportunities. To your point, there are markets and parts in the U.S. that just haven't seen much uptick in activity at all.

And I think a lot of that has to do with the lack of oil production from a lot of the wells in those markets, right. So if you think about an old strip of well, it's going to make a lot more water than it does oil. And as that production is tapered off, the water volumes will fall. Those are also in areas where people are not going to go back in and put in water gathering system.

So, I think as the economics come back to work over, maintain, get production out of the conventional wells in East Texas and Louisiana and South Texas that the water volumes are going to go up and we'll probably find ourselves sometime in the next year or two years very short of trucks and drivers in markets that way in our peers have all left. So it will be an interesting dynamic to see that play out.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Got you. How much of your volumes were transported by pipe in the quarter if you have that?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. It's going to be less than 10%.

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities LLC

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey, good morning, guys.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Good morning.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Hey. So real positive advance in the well service top line in Q2 and the guide points to some deceleration in Q3 and putting together your comments, it sounds like maybe you guys are constrained a little bit by crew availability and then maybe there is a lag, there's some pricing gains. But I was wondering if you could kind of flesh out maybe some of the factors that are at play in that Q3 revenue guide for rigs?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So we have customers asking for rigs every day. The people just aren't there to go, put the rigs out. And we're looking to bring on employees who are trained, who are qualified to do the work safely and efficiently. The last thing we want to do is put a rig out for a customer with a crew and leave a bad impression with that customer. So, it takes time to find the right folks to do the work. So the growth is going to be a little more measured.

The labor market is just really tight. And when you at the available pool, it's tight and it takes a while. But we've got some great recruiters in place, we've got training programs in place, we're actively adding people and we're meeting the demand. It's just not instantaneous. The rigs we could put out tomorrow if we have the people and we will get those rigs out, but it won't be tomorrow; it may be over the next week or month.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. Thanks, Marshall. And then maybe just one other again just to stay with well service. So it's a healthy advance really underpinning the Q2 result and Permian hours. Can you talk about, on the flip side, what you saw on the Rockies market or what you're seeing there in kind of the summer months this year?

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Yeah. So the Rockies, in general, is a bunch of different market, right. You've got DAS market, you've got the DJ and you've got the Bakken. The Bakken is a market that we love and that we have a great presence and great franchise, some great people in that market. And the demand continues to grow. When you think about the oil markets in the U.S., it's the Bakken, the Permian and the Eagle Ford; and all of which are doing really well.

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Well, fair enough. I'll leave it there. Thank you, guys.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

All right. Thank you.

Operator

And we have no other questions in queue at this time.

Katherine I. Hargis - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you, Jennifer. This concludes our call. A replay of this call can be accessed on our website at keyenergy.com under the Investor Relations tab. Also under the Investor Relations tab, we have posted a schedule of our quarterly rig and truck hours. Thank you for joining us today.

John Marshall Dodson - Key Energy Services, Inc.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you for your participation. This does conclude today's conference call. And you may now disconnect.