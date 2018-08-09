Wright Medical Getting Its House Back In Order

Efforts to return the lower extremity business to growth appear to be working a little better than expected, while the shoulder business continues to do great.

It’s tempting to make a “shot themselves in the foot” pun with respect to the problems Wright Medical (WMGI) got itself into over the last couple of years, but this extremities-focused orthopedics company does seem to be getting its house back in order. Not only should the approval and launch of the injectable form of Augment spur meaningful adoption growth, but the company’s shoulder business continues to perform very well, and it looks as though management has the traditional foot and ankle business back on track.

Wright Medical shares have given investors plenty of trading opportunities over the last few years, as the company has struggled to establish a consistent growth path after the Tornier deal. I believe the company is getting there, and I’ve been impressed with the company’s internal R&D engine. The shares do still seem to offer some upside, and over the long-term a buyout is still a possibility, but investors should appreciate that there is a history of inconsistent execution here.

Good Results As Lower Extremities Start To Come Back

Wright Medical needed to produce a good quarter and the company did, with a decent beat at the revenue and EBTIDA lines.

Revenue rose 13% in constant currency, with the U.S. business leading the way at 14% growth. Upper extremities continue to generate the best results, with growth of 21% this quarter, but lower extremities are recovering. Revenue from lower extremity products were up 8% this quarter, as total ankle products saw 15% growth and more traditional products returned to a more market-normal rate of growth. Biologics revenue rose 9% and the small sports medicine business saw a steep 30% decline.

Gross margin was a little lackluster, down one point on a reported basis and down about 30bp on an adjusted basis. Adjusted EBITDA (which excludes stock option expense) rose 29% and exceeded expectations this quarter as the company was more efficient on its operating expenses.

Looking For More From The Lower Extremity Business

I think it’s a little premature to declare victory, but I am pleased to see that Wright Medical management has got the lower extremity business performing better seemingly ahead of schedule. I’ve talked about this a bit, but the primary issue here has been an erosion in the company’s traditional foot and ankle business that other companies like Stryker (SYK), Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), Integra (IART) and others have exploited to varying degrees. While Wright Medical has maintained strong leadership in total ankle systems and other high-end/advanced instrumentation, those products don’t address the bulk of the market’s volume and that has eroded the business.

In many respects this has been a self-inflicted problem. When the company merged with Tornier, it had to sell certain products (including the competitive Salto Talaris), and Integra was the beneficiary. Wright Medical also looked to drive post-deal synergies by consolidating the sales forces, meaning a lot of experienced Tornier reps were looking for jobs and were scooped up by other extremity companies. On top of all that, by management’s own admission they have been too focused on hospital-centric (generally more complex) cases, and a shift in volume of standard foot and ankle procedures to ambulatory surgical centers took a lot of volume out of Wright’s wheelhouse and into centers where they had barely any presence.

Between hiring reps and reorganizing the sales force approach, Wright Medical has started dealing with a lot of this. Stryker and Integra are now more formidable players and that genie is not going back in the bottle anytime soon, but Wright Medical has at least improved its detailing efforts with the ambulatory centers and seems to be making some inroads there.

Wright Medical is also still counting on product innovation to drive share and revenue growth. The biggest near-term opportunity remains the PROStep minimally invasive system for forefoot procedures like bunionectomies. There are well over a million of these procedures every year, and they can often produce a lot of post-op pain and a long recovery time. Although PROStep is complicated in its own right, and requires meaningful training, it can significant reduce patient recovery times and post-op pain and should be a meaningful product for Wright Medical.

A New Convertible Adds Some Breathing Room

In a fairly typical Wright Medical move, shortly after reassuring the Street that the company was fine with respect to liquidity, the company went ahead with a liquidity-generating financing. The company issued $675 million in five-year convertible notes, with about two-thirds of the proceeds going to retire convertibles that were due to mature early in 2020. By issuing these notes, Wright Medical effectively lowered its coupon rate, extended the maturity, and raised the conversion price relative to the older notes, while also leaving the company with a solid cash balance.

The Opportunity

Wright Medical continues to do very well with its upper extremity business, as the Simpliciti shoulder continues to gain share. The restructured lower extremity business looks like its on a better path again, and I’m moderately bullish on the potential for upside from the injectable form of Augment. All told, I like the outlook for revenue growth acceleration in 2019 and a couple of years of much-needed double-digit growth.

My basic modeling assumptions haven’t really changed, and the end-result is still long-term revenue growth in the high single-digits and long-term FCF margins in the high teens to 20%’s. Given what the market typically pays for growth in med-tech, I believe a fair value around $30 is reasonable today, but more confidence on the lower extremity business and/or renewed buyout rumors could put the mid-$30’s in play again at some point.

The Bottom Line

Following and owning Wright Medical has been a little like watching a game of Whac-A-Mole, as it has been a “there’s always something” story for too long. Wright Medical has good products, a good R&D department, and the opportunity to gain share in attractive markets, but maybe the best thing that could shareholders could hope for would be a run of steady, strong operating performance with Wright Medical executing to its plan and making sure that any surprises are of the “beat and raise” variety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.