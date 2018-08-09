Continental Resources Remains A Buy

Continental Resources does not hedge its production, which is one of the many reasons why the stock price is a steady outperformer since the oil bottom of 2016.

The Oklahoma City-based shale giant Continental Resources (CLR) just released its second quarter earnings. The company improved all key numbers ranging from profitability to oil production. These numbers were improved by higher oil production at much higher prices. Going forward, the company is increasingly investing in production capabilities to further benefit from the current oil bull market. Source: PR Newswire

The Trend Continues

Continental Resources' second quarter of 2018 shows very strong EPS growth. Earnings came in at $0.73 per share, which is 5 cents higher compared to the first quarter of this year and 73 cents higher on a year-on-year basis. The growth rate is not available since Q2 of 2017 had EPS at $0.00. Adding to that, the company has generated positive earnings since Q1 of 2017 after earnings bottomed in early 2016.

Source: Estimize

The total sales trend shows the exact same pattern. Sales have seen double-digit growth every single quarter since Q1 of 2017. In the second quarter, the company reached one of the highest sales growth rates since 2017.

Source: Estimize

Higher Production And Better Pricing

In Q2, Continental Resources boosted oil production by 35% in the North Dakota Bakken Basin to 151,805 BOE/d. Bakken production is currently more than half of the company's total production which expects to add an additional rig in the Bakken Basin which will bring the total to 7 rigs.

Adding to that, the company is further developing its production in Oklahoma's SCOOP formation. This development has a potential of 400 MMBOE which could increase Continental's total oil production by more than 10% over the next 12 months. In the second quarter, the company saw production jump 60% in Oklahoma to 51,722 BOE/d.

When it comes to pricing I have to mention one very important number. The total percentage of production that is currently hedged is 0%. Continental Resources did not hedge its production and is not expected to do so going forward. The company is the only American oil producer without production hedges. The reason is that the company expects oil prices to rise even further, which is also why 95% of future investments will be focused on the production of crude oil instead of natural gas. I am very happy about these numbers, given that I am a mid-term trader who is long this company to benefit from rising oil prices. I am almost certainly going to sell this stock when I turn bearish on oil, which makes oil companies without production hedges more interesting.

However, note that I only say this because the company is in a solid position when it comes to its financial health.

During the second quarter, Continental Resources was able to push total debt below the company's near-term debt target of $6 billion. However, at the end of June, this number went above $6 million again due to working capital timing and mineral acquisitions. The company also announced a partial redemption of the 2022 bonds. Continental Resources will redeem $400 million of the $2 billion in aggregate principal amount currently outstanding of the 5% senior notes. These measures will eventually lower total debt to levels below $5 billion, according to Continental Resources.

That said, the liquidity ratio (current ratio) is at 0.97 versus 0.93 in Q1 of this year. The liabilities to equity ratio is at 1.64, which is just 0.04 points lower compared to the first quarter. However, note that the company never really had a strong liquidity ratio. Not even during 2013 and 2014 when shale accelerated before the ugly commodity bear market of 2015. It is also important to mention that the company's free cash flow has improved to $11.1 million, which is one of the highest levels ever.

CLR data by YCharts

This has resulted in a capex increase of $400 million. Half of the increase ($200 million) will be used to further increase production levels.

What's Next?

Continental Resources has done everything right in the second quarter. I am truly impressed by the company's dedication to use the current oil bull market to grow the business. They are putting their money where their mouth is. They do not hedge production and increasingly invest in higher production in areas with a lot of potential (Bakken & SCOOP). The results are an outperforming stock price, as you can see below. The ratio spread between Continental Resources and the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) as displayed by the black line has done really well after the oil bottom of Q1/2016 (brown line).

Source: TradingView

All things considered, I am holding Continental Resources until I change my bullish view on crude oil. At this point, I am overweight oil stocks.

This link directs you to my most recent article about E&P stocks. I am still standing behind everything I wrote in that article but will write an update over the next few weeks.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.