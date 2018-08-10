Trevali Mining Corp. (TREVF) CEO Dr. Mark Cruise on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Trevali Mining Corp. (OTCQX:TREVF) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call August 9, 2018 10:30 AM ET

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to Trevali Mining's second quarter 2018 financial results conference call.

Additionally, there is accompanying presentation available for this call

Our presenter today is Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO and accompanying Mark for the question-and-answer portion of the call is Gerbrand van Heerden, Trevali's Chief Financial Officer.

Thank you Steve and good morning everyone. Before we get into it I’m sure as you've seen this morning and I regret to announce we did have a fatality of one of our contract miners at our Perkoa site yesterday. Clearly management and the team's wholesome condolences are with the family at this point and we are fully investigating the incidents. And that's ongoing at this point in time, so a little bit of bad news to kick things off.

And we will start running through the presentation here and just to note Steve mentioned I hope you have all copies of the news release in front of you and the presentation by there kind of summarizes the results. And as always certainly recommend reading this in conjunction with the full statements the financial statements in the MD&A which are lodged on SEDAR and there will be the normal cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements on Slide 2 there those you're following along by paper. I’m really excited just probably kick off with a bit of a snap shot and where we are at commodity wise at supply and demand for zinc the main commodity really kind of disconnect between current fundamentals and pricing obviously the price is the price regardless, but certainty from what we’re seeing out there, Zinc supply does remain highly constrained and we are seeing ongoing drawdowns of the metal stocks and spot TCs are largely flat on a month-to-month basis and obviously clearly very strongly in favor of the miners and so very, very tight on the supply side as well and interestingly there has been media discussion regarding the potential for bigger mining companies trying to push the smelters to increase their capabilities in 2019 again that is a very positive signal for the -- for the supply-getting into the end of this year and into 2019 as well. So certainly, suggest any way the strengthening price environment.

And really, you know there is a disconnect recently and clearly, global trade war chatter is playing on the entire commodity sector and think is no different in that regard as well and so with that said certainly our margins do remain healthy, even in this current price environment call it $1.20 so little bit over $2500 per ton, and our all in costs are $0.85. So that’s a bit of where we see things going, certainly we anticipate strengthening zinc prices modestly as we get in towards the end of the year.

And now getting into nuts and bolts on slide four. You will see bit of a snapshot of some of the kind of key points to come out of the financial results and our tax flows remain very robust our quarterly EBIT was 59 million our net profit was 23 million that really translates into $0.03 per share and we did have some negative price adjustments, just between plan that we shipped when the commodity arrived at the smelters so a little bit of negative price adjustments during the quarter and we’re working on trying to manage that better going forward. Nonetheless this should translate into an operating cash flow 134 million and certainly strongly on track for 2018, cost guidance and certainly very material improvements Q2Q on the cash cost of the various operations right the way through.

Production wise we did previously announce those results and just to reiterate, we have produced 104 million times payable zinc, 10 million pounds of payable lead and 330,000 ounces a bit more payable silver during the quarter and again into the graph later on the presentation firmly on track for 2018 production guidance as well. Really this all translates how does this look into our balance sheet and we’re sitting on working capital of about a 160 million and our total cash position's approximately 104 million. We did reduce our debt by 8 million, so that 16 million year-to-date. So certainly continue to pay down debt and maintain healthy working cap and cash position as well. We do continue to I guess do what we -- we consider to spend capital deployment during the quarter, we purchased an extra 10% of Rosh Pinah for about $25 million, we continue to invest our properties mining camp and various exploration initiatives of the sites which we'll kind of take a look at as we run through it as well.

Some of those initiatives, Santander mill we will see a dramatic improvement quarter to quarter Q1 to Q2 so the mill performance upgrades were finished and certainly you know Santander is running at 2500 tons per day consistently at the moment that really did build around the operation strong Q2 performance. As of Perkoa really the big thing is working in a more fuel efficient system for power generation there and certainly the heavy fuel oil project is modestly ahead of schedule and we invest additional $6 million during the quarter to purchase those generators just make sure that we remain on track for that as well. And we are finalizing our Rosh Pinah independent study looking at our production initiatives at Rosh P and make potentially moving from 2000 to 3000 tons per day. And that report remains on track for finalization at the end of this month. That’s kind of the highlights there.

Looking on next Slide 5, really the consolidated results. For me this growth and industry remain kind of belts there on upper kind of level there as the financials. Certainly revenues you can read the numbers but revenues and income from operations all increased by roughly 16% in the quarter to quarter basis. So for Q2 you can see that are 134 million income from mining ops 46 million, 23.5 net income and obviously that translates into our $0.03 per share. If we go on an annual basis clearly little bit skewed because we didn't have the often asset this time last year but what it does show is that very astute acquisition of both Perkoa and the Rosh Pinah operations. So we are pretty pleased with that and we continue to drive cash flow generation for the company. And as we unlock more value in them I hopefully there is a lot more to come.

And really on the production is also previously results on the operations and miner mills payables all increased in a quarter-to-quarter basis. And more importantly really certainly being a big push by Gerbrand from the financial team total cash cost all in sustaining cost and site operating cost all of decreased on a quarter-to-quarter basis. And again this is what gives us a confidence that we are on track and we will hit our cost guidance for 2018.

Sales wise, payable metal sold increased in all three commodities, zinc lead and silver. And you can see on the concentrate per tonnage and on the payable pounds. So payable pounds sales 114 million zinc, 13 million lead, and 375,000 ounces of silver that resulted in again the revenues are 134 million. And that’s kind of where we are on sales on the consolidated results.

So that’s kind of top level and now we will go delve down and give more detail into the operations and we will start looking at our Perkoa mine. Readers location slide, location slide rather on Page 6 largely unchanged as most of you probably know we are in a Burkina Faso. We are one of the -- the only base metal mine and one of the only base metal mines in West Africa and one of the only underground mines in the country as well. We are 90% and the government of Burkina owns 10%. Underground operations 2000 tons per day.

On Slide 7 you can see the operational review snapshots and really a strong production quarter-to-quarter, certainly sector leading well mined head grades and recoveries and results in this producing about 46 million pounds of payables zinc and really this strong foundation is going and continuing into the second half of the year. We did increase annual guidance by about 10 million pounds when we put out our production numbers a few weeks back there.

Cash flows during the period decreased versus Q1. There were a few one offs within that decrease but nonetheless very confident the site will operate and win in its cash guidance for the period. And really Perkoa's of course ready primary business initiative for the European installation those more fuel efficient generators and like we said they have been purchased, project is modestly ahead of schedule and things are working well operationally there as well. And the revenue for the quarter really on the bottom of the slide there was $62 million. So that's really where we are at Perkoa.

Moving to Namibia, Rosh Pinah which will be on Slide 8 those of you are following by paper. Really draw your attention to this slide and that we now own 90% versus 10% following the purchase of the additional ownership from a Namibian partners during the quarter. And really this all tied into our bigger picture kind of medium-term plans for Rosh P and our potential expansion study which is ongoing at this point in time.

The operational review summarized in the next slide, slide 9 production was about 21 million pounds of zinc, two million pounds lead and some silver byproducts really nothing to pick that much lead and silver as previously discussed, we typically get two shipments per year in Q2 and Q4.

Head grades were 7.7% zinc during the quarter so pretty typical kind of accords 7% to 8% mini mine head grades. In the second half of the year production will be accessing a high grade stopes and certainly typically in the 10% to 11% range that's what we're processing at the moment. But nonetheless, we did decrease guidance by that 9 million pounds while we continue to focus on improved underground performance at both short and long-term, and really focus on mine planning production filled last improvements and really taking a lot of lessons learned from our earlier operations and just working with the team and rolling them out there and again trying to get those operational efficiencies, which will certainly help the foundation if we do ever look to have boost production in the greater mines 2019 and 2020 onwards. And lead up to just kind of lead into that kind of Rosh P study. And like I said on track for August.

Our cost did decrease during the quarter and really some of this was reflecting one of our biannual lead silver sales. But overall, it will average out over the year. And certainly we'll have lot of comfort that in the mine does remain on track for its annual cost guidance and revenue from the operation was 21.6 million for the period. Moving to well up to Canada after this mining camp operations and to our Caribou mine and really as you're aware kind of change its strategy or more an evolving strategy for the camp and the way we look at it is that Caribou just happens to be a currently operating mine, but we do control six of the deposits in the camp and kind of project team has been working to change the working and diligently in the background, trying to look at what the optimal scheduling through the Caribou mill. And so really that is ongoing throughout the year, but specifically for the quarter what did we produce.

We did see material improvements on both mined and mill tons versus prior quarters and certainly, very positive and in that basically the increase by 28,000 tons and 12,000 tons respectively mined and milled and certainly this resulted in more metal produced which helps drive the cost lower as well. And of course decrease you can see the total cost -- cash cost OpEx about $0.64 and the all in sustaining cost of $0.81 per pound and the site OpEx of $60 per ton is comfortably within guidance for the operation that we provide to the market and rounding up the revenues were $30 million.

Moving to Santander, on slide 12, obviously as you're aware our original operations has nameplate of 2000 tons per day but we are consistently running in the two, three but we're almost close to 2500 tons per day, and once we've modified and kind of did that critical maintenance in H1 on the mills and that’s going to be continuing for the remainder of the year and you know production so a results out in Q2 looking on the next slide production and mill throughput in particular was materially higher in the first quarter. Again, this was planned and that's why we continue mining during Q1 at full nameplate to build out that nice big stockpile and so you can see production was 198,000 tons and milled was 223,000 and a bit of change. And really like I said the mill is running at 2,500 tons resulted in a minor increase in annual zinc production for the operating unit by about one million pounds over the course of this year, certainly positive nonetheless, and fairly kicking out a lot more metal so that results in our cost dropping materially from Q1 obviously recognizing that Q1 what was skewed and that we're only running at 25% production rate effect or 75% production rate effectively. So really at more normal Santander quarters how I would view it. And full cash operating cost of $0.64 and all in sustaining of 90 and site operating cash cost of $40 per ton. And that resulted in revenues for the period of 20.6 million. So even though it is about 15% of our production pretty healthy cash generating profile for our lowest grade and smallest operation.

So where does that leave us sitting kind of midway through the year. On Slide 14, you can see and this was in the production news release which we reiterated there again. So you can see our annual production guidance on top of that slide it's broken down by operating units and the cost per ton as well. In the bar graph below that you can see in the blue line is the midrange sorry guidance range for the year and obviously on a quarter basis on the bars where we sit in relation to that. So you can see after -- we always planned Q1 was going to be a lower production quarter ramping up Q2 and then increasing modestly in Q3 and into Q4 as well. And we remain firmly on track and nicely placed and midpoint of our guidance range as well. So certainly within striking and from where we are.

So that’s kind of where we are on the quarter production wise. Clearly another big thing certainly we do focus lot on is our exploration. We see this as definitely a NAV generator. And so I’ll give you a bit of snapshot to what's a kind of a verbal one page at the back of our news release on that. And I will kind of dive into a little bit more details on where we are as well. I think we are probably little bit unique we do see those fundamental tools to drive value for the business. Our team our exploration team is incredibly cost-effective we do discovered zinc at 1970s prices versus industry average which is typically three to four times this as well. Really each mine is clearly unique and we do have a bespoke exploration program and strategy for miner operating units. Now for example in Rosh Pinah it's feeding into that Rosh Pinah 3000 study driving the discoveries to drive production veins through the operating units. Really in the path there's mining camp as mentioned. We are looking to unlock the value of our deposit pipelines six deposits all remain open when operating mills so how did the exploration team advance them we can hand it over to the advanced project team and obviously result in that long life of mill strategy that we are pursuing at first.

Really Santander, that's our original asset, we are looking to find the grade within what is a very large COD system and certainly some interesting stuff coming out of there, but certainly a lot of similarity to some of the larger systems approved in central mineral belts. So with that recognition there should be some very nice high-grade cores or jewels within that and that's really the main focus of the team this year as well. And Perkoa, clearly a lot of production comes out of that and we had some pretty standard results at chasing the deposit deeper while it still remains open we will take a look at that. But during the quarter as well more exciting we are getting increasing conviction proof of concept that we definitely are first mover in a frontier emerging what kind of mass is sold by camp. So certainly that’s quite exciting.

And really the next slide kind of speaks to that a bit, what value did the guys add during the quarter. Three divisional target here was we mine about 700,000 tons a year if we can find about a 1 million tons we will replace what we mined and maintain that rolling mine plant and add a little bit more. And we have actually increased that target for the team as they kind of hit with seal probably perhaps exceeded our original goal during the quarter and we completed about 3000 meter underground resource expansion program and certainly hit some incredibly high-grade mineralization at 250 meters below the current mine plan and you can see some of those the hole to summarize there but 9 meter at 26% zinc, it does remain open, the alteration suggest we're perhaps just getting in towards the feeder zone which suggest at least another 400 to 500 meter depth potential on it. And so we did increase the guidance target we think at least 2 million tons of in sight, maybe a bit more, we are mobilizing in a second drill rig and then like I said the mineral system analysis suggests a lot more to be found on the mine deposit itself and more medium term recognizing the value and creating value and the regional belt and which with either half of the slide, we did -- we have generated basically following up on a lot of ground targets.

We are seeing if you recall plus there is a geophysical anomalies every 5 to 6 km don't ever see these in productive VMS belts and good analogies being either the Baxter spelt and Metogomy some of the well-known Canadian belts which do have kind of prospectivities of the kind of core plus 40 million ton range. Did initial test one of the first targets on that and certainly positive proof of concept, the AF1 target. We saw well we didn't intersect large volumes of VMS alteration supports our stock pyrites many of which more importantly we're starting to get at semi massive to massive sulfide bearings zinc bearing occurs now at the moment interpretation is we're at the top of a VMS system and we’re trying to vector in and where it goes to that system may lay and we have mobilized in a specialized geo physical crew to do some Pan-Holgier physics just trying the wet seasons is over better go back into the target and continue to chase it as well. Elsewhere, to the north of deposits and we’re seeing significant areas of stacked carsons, under transported cover, so previously not recognized and really bringing in air core drilling certainly the right geological settings very encouraging then certainly similar to your chemical profiles with the core deposit pre-discovery as well.

We’re kicking off some research as well with the Natural History Museum and Royal School of Mines in the UK and again that will feed add into our knowledge of the belt, so early days yet in regional but so far everything we’re doing is kind of reaffirming our conviction and certainly positive of proof of concept that we may have a quiet a significant productive health on our hands. That’s where we’re on Perkoa and Santander exploration and really what we doing so far this year. Value-add really continue to chase the magistrals deeper really down to that another 300 meter deeper than the current mine plan. So replace what we mine add some new tons of cream vanilla kind of sustaining explorations so far in the guides and we been feel also drilling that emerging pipe target really which is more medium-term I guess potential and we are seeing nice high grade zones emerging from this and really a lot about that's due to the teams innovation to effectively use directional drilling in the country I believe we're one of the first companies to do so.

And we should have some assayed out from a pipe drilling in the next couple weeks and but certainly visually it's kind of in line with previous drilling we are seeing a growing high-grade zone below the old pipe workings there as well. Taking a step back and a bit of a pause then for the guides we know we do have a large system it's the correct age and we are starting to see evidence of the related intrusions and again you only ever see these in the very large COD replacement system in Peru as well and we've gone back to first principles, we done that very successfully in Perkoa and we'll see we're doing it very successfully in Rosh Pinah just going back in with open eyes and I'm really trying to map and track the further pathways on the large Santander property. We got 44 square kilometers really 17 kilometers of productive mineral fair way and taking that most disciplinary approach geology to [indiscernible] physics and really trying to home in on where the real high-grade zones in there, they definitely have to be there and that really is a bit more of a kind of a sniping kind of aspect to the exploration campaign well I mean I think we can find as much incurred tons as we require for current head grades. But really okay, can we get a bit smarter and do it a bit faster and find the high grades zones within that. That’s really aimed -- rest of this year for the regional stuff right side of the Magistrals probably and rolling into next year.

Next slide is about this mining camp, really more facilitating advanced engineering studies to be honest we during the quarter have focused on Restagoush and completed a lot of resource confirmation drilling and really in line with historic giving us a bit more details a line of detail of the mine planning to what may make sense with the Restagoush satellites to bolster our production through the Caribou mill. We just started towards the kind of latter half of the quarter on the 10000 meter discovery program underground at Caribou. And really that's following up on last year's successful program where we found 4 million tons in Northern limb. We are targeting the eastern limb. You know the target is we think at least 2 million tons should be a reasonable goal to achieve this year at Caribou. Again replace what we mine modestly increase the life of mine at Caribou as well. And more medium term recognizing the value and creating more and more longer term value and quite a lot of work on the Murray Brook option there with partners at Uma really conducted quite a bit of metallurgical test drilling and the effective goal as the net samples are at the lab and obviously on the basis of that we will continue to move it forward and hopefully shake it through the Caribou mill at sooner rather than later as well. But I’m so far encouraged about what we are seeing at Murray Brook. And the deposit of sales does also remain open so we are doing some exploration I guess around the fringes of the currently defined deposit to see what more maybe out there as well and retesting the belt which we've never really tested between Murray Brook and Caribou about 10 kilometer strike. It was always held by different interests, so this is kind of the first time that and we have been able to look at it as a whole picture as well and see what may be there.

And then finally on exploration mines moving to Rosh P, focused on the extensions northwest extension to western orefields where we are currently mining and continue to expand that zone. And we will have some assays out in the next month or so and certainly this is our busiest time to hit some pretty high grade mineralization intersected down deep, the FAs are pending as well. It is a very big deposit does remain open. And really I think exploration because it's so easy was probably taken a bit for granted and it always had an eight year life of mine. It's always been very easy to replace what they mined. Really we are looking at it now and we did more with our FAs and so what could this mine do if we find what we think we can find as well on that bolster production. And really that’s kind of the value recognition and creation. Again we look to deposit from first principles.

And the eastern orefield which was for most of its fifty year history was the bulk of mining came from there. It was largely considered geologically closed off predominantly and we've seen so many targeting there and certainly coming up with some compelling targets and really we are kicking off the 10000 meter underground program for that in the second half of the year as well. And we have hard dedicated exploration team to run that just because obviously the production guys need to focus on production but I think a lot more tons to be found on Rosh P as well.

So I think that’s pretty much it from me at this point in time, I’m quite happy to hand it back to Steven and hand it to the floor, and obviously myself and Gerbrand to answer any questions that you may have.

Just and Mark if you could clarify it was a disappointing quarter for Rosh Pinah it fell below expectations. So where were you looking to come out as you implement these optimization measures.

Dr. Mark Cruise

Yes, good question. I think it’s a combination just the back ground for most of its history has been semi state run and really it's started, it takes a there there's honest journey to kind of move to kind of more or modern I guess international mining kind of abilities and standards. We are working on that and really where we've been seen challenges and in fairness most of its history mining and the team has mined Eastern Orefield which are smaller cottier deposits at the Western ore fields which mining only started last year it’s a new mining methods and more of a block cave or sublevel block caving and very large stopes. And so we have to implement some grant control cable both in very standard but it just take time to train the teams and really then just improving the drilling and blasting practices they are drilling bigger holes through those bigger stopes just to make sure they're straight to make sure the few APCs there and modifying the blast patterns really as required so more active management of the deposits are run in a cookie cutter approach.

So that’s why we’re seeing a lot of the requirements just on trucking upscaling the team on the grant control cable bolting and in terms we done this before, Peru was exactly the same we're the first company ever to use cable bolts in Peru, and again it was just leading to lower cost more efficient and safer mining methods over. We've done it before and it just does take time to bring the trainers in there but we do have a proven team in there we've got two to three teams of our proven drilling blast specialists on-site on they're working there and I mean the response has been good, I mean that’s probably one of the first time that anyone had done that quite advanced training, I guess with the mining team there. And certainly the response is positive and we are seeing it's moving the right direction, never works as fast as you hope and that’s really the main focus. So it's fundamentally underground and up scaling the team and working on the long-range mine planning that we’re handling that from corporate.

Pierre Vaillancourt

So relative to the guidance that you provided where at this rate where can you take it to? This year I believe it's 95 to 105 million pounds of zinc where you think that can go.

Dr. Mark Cruise

I mean well from first principles of the Western Orefield deposits telling you to step back, you should be able to mine that about 6000 tons per day, now this CapEx requirements is all types of engineering requirements required but that's what the ore body can take. It’s a very large massive sulfide ore body, sulf sizes in the 30,000 to 60,000 ton range. And so when you blast you're dropping a lot of payables on that ground. So there is no issues there and short-term and retighten for Rosh P 3000 study the study will be at the end of the month. But clearly as kind of the title ton gives it away. We certainly feel with training that it should be possible with the current work force, current fleets to go from 2000 to 3000 tons per day and with the bulk of that tonnage coming from the western orefields. So that’s also trucks come out short medium term where we think it can go.

