Kroger: Innovating And Breaking Out Higher

Kroger (KR) is breaking out higher following the success of its turnaround plan. Recent consolidation and the move towards digital in retail grocery initially weighed on KR. Management, however, has pivoted quickly, investing in new technology, while streamlining its business to where the market looks to be headed. Investor sentiment is rising as its share price rebounds off of lows on the positive developments. I am buying stock in this name as its fundamentals are justifying moves higher in its share price.

Ocado Innovation

KR is in the process of innovating its brand, adapting to the challenges of the current market place. The company is doing this by investing in both physical and digital customer experiences. One of its newer operations is the implementation of Ocado technology. The platform includes online ordering, automated fulfillment, and home delivery capabilities, aligning with its current strategy. Further innovation with Ocado could potentially enhance KR's digital and robotics capabilities. Additionally, KR is working to identify the first three sites for development of its new automated warehouse facilities in the U.S. to deploy Ocado's proprietary technology and distribution expertise.

Home Chef

Customers have also shown in recent years that they want a simpler and more convenient food experience. This led KR to initiate a merger with Home Chef, which will accelerate its ability to deliver on this. KR management had this to say about Home Chef:

There is a lot that we admire about Home Chef, their creativity and entrepreneurial energy, and their use of data to connect with customers to name just a few. We believe that by taking over Kroger's meal solutions portfolio, Home Chef will bring our customers even more innovation and delicious offerings so customers can be the hero at meal time.”

The Home Chef team will be able to leverage KR's assets, both its physical stores and data, to drive its business even further than it is currently. Collectively, the two merged companies can grow bigger together, providing synergies in the digital space.

Kroger Brands

KR is aggressively expanding its existing seamless coverage to reach nearly 75% of its customers. This includes its network of ClickList locations, stores offering home delivery through Instacart, as well as ship-to-home capabilities. Management’s goal is to reach 100% of its customers with seamless experience, eventually expanding nationally, based on its many service offerings.

The company is building off of an already strong base as many customers prefer KR’s generic branded goods, giving them a reason to stick with the company. KR's customers are choosing to put more of its brand in their basket and pantries based on recent data. For example, its KR brands grew faster than the national brands in nearly every department and gained significant share overall, according to the company’s most recent earnings call. In Q1, its brands made up 28.7% of unit sales and 26.7% of sales dollars. Moreover, its brands set the record for the highest ever retail dollar share in company history, achieving a 5.1% sales growth at a 3.4% unit growth in Q1, led by double-digit growth in its popular Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic lines.

Cost Reductions

KR’s space optimization work is also on track. The company had roughly 30%, or 600 stores optimized this year. Space optimization will continue to be a headwind for sales into Q3 2018. In coming quarters, however, KR will have more stores completed and maturing in process, which will begin benefiting sales later in the year.

Below is a chart of the company's margins. Although EBIT margins have been sideways in recent years, the metric looks to be trending higher. With management continuing to focus on optimization, and moving away from its lower margin core-business of old, EBIT margins should further improve.

Revenue and EPS

Although the company's share price has been volatile in recent years, its operations continue to expand. Below is a chart of its revenue and earnings per share over the last few decades. The company has expanded top-line growth continuously since 2000. Bottom-line growth has similarly been strong overall since declining during the financial crisis. In recent years, management has made an effort to innovate the company's operations, weighing on overall profitability, but as its investments begin to pay off, EPS should similarly pick up.

Balance Sheet

KR’s net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.43 on a 52-week basis. Its net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio target range is 2.3 to 2.5 times, signaling that the company is currently in line. Its net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is expected to rise throughout the year due to increased borrowings to fund its investments in Ocado, Home Chef, as well as tax payments related to the gain from the sale of its convenience store business unit.

Below is a chart of its total long-term debt to revenue. As was stated above, debt has been on the rise due to the company's investments in new areas of growth. While the debt load has been rising, its sales have similarly been increasing at a quick pace, leading to its overall debt load looking very manageable at current levels.

Valuation and peer comparison

KR's valuation relative to its peers looks attractive, giving credence to the idea that it is a solid investment currently. Its peers in the grocery space are Casey's General Stores (CASY), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM), and Weis Markets (WMK). The valuation metric that I like to use is PEG, measuring the company's P/E ratio relative to its underlying growth. This allows one to put the typical P/E ratio in better context. Based on current data, KR is the most attractively valued of its peers relative to its earnings growth. This is largely due to its growth in the space and its migration towards a number of growth areas across the industry.

Price Action

The company looks attractive on both its short- and long-term charts. After declining the last few years due to increased competition, the stock looks to have formed a bottom in the low $20 range. Following the strong earnings results in June, KR broke out higher, then consolidated and is now breaking above $30. I am buying stock on the most recent breakout, with a stop-loss level below $29.

Source: Trading View

Conclusion

KR is a cyclical grocery retail company, at the will of both the economic health of the consumer as well as competition in its operating environment. As far as consumers, KR looks to be meeting current demand, adapting to the new environment. Additionally, customers look to be in a healthy economic state as unemployment remains low and wages rise, allowing for more dollars to be spent on groceries. Consolidation and competition in the grocery space are fierce currently, with many traditional grocers moving quickly to adapt to the times. KR is in a position of power as it invests in areas where it is lacking, while meeting customer needs. I like the direction management is steering the company, and the pace in which it is innovating, leading me to buy an equity stake.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.