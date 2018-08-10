Telus: Wireline Segment Will Be Its Primary Growth Driver In The Near Term

The company has a strong growth potential in its wireline Internet business as it continues to upgrade its internet network to FTTH.

Investment Thesis

Telus Corporation (TU) is experiencing a slowdown in its wireless segment growth rate. Fortunately, the company’s wireline segment should continue to perform well. The company has invested heavily in the past year to upgrade its legacy copper infrastructure to fiber-to-the-home networks. With the upgrade now reaching over 1.65 million homes, we believe Telus will be able to gain ground from its rival Shaw (NYSE:SJR). The company can also use this FTTH to support its future 5G networks. The company has a good track record of dividend growth in the past and is a fine choice for income growth investors.

TU data by YCharts

A Slowdown in Telus’ wireless segment growth

In its latest Q2 2018 earnings release, we observed another quarter of growth in its wireless segment. Telus’ wireless revenue increased to C$1,941 million from C$1,874 million in Q2 2017 (a growth rate of 3.6% year over year). Its wireless EBITDA also increased to C$844 million from C$800 million in Q2 2017. This was a growth rate of 5.5%.

While we see Telus’ top and bottom lines growth in its wireless segment as healthy, we noted a few disturbing trends and we would like to invite investors to take a look at these trends. In the past quarter, Telus added 87 thousand net postpaid subscribers (see chart below). Although it was an increase of 39 thousand sequentially, the add was 12 thousand less than a year ago.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Telus usually has the best churn rate among industry peers in the past. In the past quarter, the company continued to lead its peers in terms of postpaid churn rates. The company’s postpaid churn rate of 0.83% in Q2 2018 (see chart below) was much better than Rogers Communications’ (NYSE:RCI) 1.01% and BCE’s (NYSE:BCE) 1.10%. While its 0.83% churn rate is still quite good, it was the third consecutive quarter of deteriorating churn rate. Its Q2 2018 postpaid churn rate declined by 4 basis points from a year ago.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Another worrisome trend we observed is its decelerating average billing per user (ABPU) growth rate. As can be seen from the chart below, its ABPU growth rate decelerated to only 0.6% in the past quarter. Back in Q2 2017, Telus’ ABPU growth rate was 3.9% year over year.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Below is the table that shows the top and bottom lines growth rates of the three major wireless players in Canada. As can be seen, Telus lagged behind its peers. While Telus' ARPU growth rate has decelerated, we believe Telus can still grow its wireless segment at a modest single-digit growth rate. This is because Canada’s wireless penetration rate is only expected to reach 87% in 2018, and Telus should be able to continue to grow its subscribers.

Q2 2018 Wireless Comparison YoY Revenue Growth (%) YoY EBITDA Growth (%) Telus 3.6% 5.5% Rogers Communications 6.6% 12.5% BCE 5.0% 6.2%

Q2 2018 Wireless Segment (Source: Created by author)

Wireline Segment will become its primary growth driver

Besides modest growth in its wireless segment in the near term, we believe Telus’ wireline segment will become its main growth driver very soon.

FTTH Upgrade will improve Telus’ competitive edge

Telus is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper infrastructure with fiber-to-the-home. The company’s FTTH network now reached 1.65 million homes at the end of Q2 2018. The company expects to continue to reach more households in the second half of 2018 and the rest of 2019. We believe this will eventually put Telus in a much better position than before. The network upgrade will enable Telus to offer Internet services at higher speed than its competitor Shaw can offer. In addition, the upgrade will also help Telus to reduce its maintenance capital expenditure as fiber networks require much less maintenance capex than its legacy copper infrastructure. We believe Telus’ strong Internet subscriber adds of 29 thousand and Shaw’s Internet subscriber losses of 4 thousand in the past quarter were an early indication of Telus' strengthening position.

5G: The next big opportunity

Besides growth potential in its wireline segment, the advent of 5G will enable lots of new applications such as in the field of autonomous vehicle, smart cities, and Internet of Things. Investors are encouraged to read more about 5G in Deloitte's introduction on 5G (click here). Since 5G network requires fiber backhaul to achieve higher speed, lower latency, and good reliability, Telus’ expansion of its fiber network for its broadband Internet will actually provide a backbone to its future 5G networks (5G network will require lots of microcells which will be connected to its fiber network).

Valuation

Telus’ trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.6x is comparable to its Canadian industry peers. However, given its slower growth in wireless segment than its peers, we believe its shares are currently fairly valued.

Below is the chart that shows Telus’ dividend payment in the past 10 years. As can be seen, Telus has consistently raised its dividend. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.525 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 4.4%.

Investor Takeaway

Telus posted another quarter of healthy results showing growth in its wireless segment. However, this growth rate is decelerating. Fortunately, its wireline segment should be able to fill in the vacuum. With its FTTH network reaching 1.65 million households, the company is now in a much better position to compete with its rival. We believe Telus will continue to gain ground in its wireline Internet service. For investors with a long-term investment horizon, we believe Telus is a good choice as it offers both the potential of dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "Follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RCI, SJR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.