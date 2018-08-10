Rite Aid: On Its Own Again

August 8th of 2018 will go down in the history of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) as one filled with mirth for the majority of the drugstore chain’s investors, but down the road those same investors might come to regret the events that transpired on that day. According to a press release issued on the firm’s website, it had decided (jointly with Albertsons) to cancel its merger with Cerberus-owned Albertsons, a massive grocery chain that itself is heavily in debt but whose business would have helped to insulate Rite Aid from a quickly changing competitive landscape. Though every investor is entitled to their own opinion, I see this move as not wholly unpredictable but definitely regrettable.

The deal that wasn’t meant to be

I have believed for a while now that Rite Aid may be materially undervalued if company management can stabilize operations, but in spite of this, I was supportive of its merger with Albertsons. Shareholders in the drugstore chain were slated to receive around 29% of the combined company, and although Albertsons would have brought with it $11.9 billion in debt, the fact of the matter is that the last time I priced the deal (April of this year), Rite Aid was being valued at 11.9 times EBITDA (relative to EV (enterprise value)) while it was merging with a firm that was trading for between 10.4 and 10.6 times EBITDA.

With the merger, it was forecasted by management that synergies would cost around $400 million to achieve, but that by 2022, the firm would realize annual savings of $375 million and would stand to capitalize on billions of additional sales. Even without synergies and added revenue, the value prospects of the deal were clear, but I was sadly quite alone in my assessment of the merger’s benefits. Highfields Capital Management, one of Rite Aid’s largest shareholders with a 4.4% stake in the business, categorized the deal as being good for the drugstore chain’s management team (and it was, perhaps unjustifiably so), but they claimed that it lacked the appropriate value for Rite Aid’s shareholders.

Most every deal has its dissenters, but the list didn’t end with Highfields. ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services), a firm that provides corporate governance solutions, came out saying that Rite Aid’s shareholders weren’t getting enough value on their end of the transaction. Glass Lewis, another firm that expressed concerns about how management at Rite Aid had been conducting itself, suggested the deal was essentially fair value, but it never supported the merger, in part because there was doubt about the ability of the combined firm to generate the synergies that had been forecasted.

On the eve of Rite Aid’s shareholder vote to finalize the merger, management changed its mind. Instead of completing the merger, the drugstore chain will refocus on its own organic opportunities. Also, likely at the behest of angry shareholders, management agreed to look at the company's existing governance. One positive outcome from the cancellation of the merger that investors should be aware of is the fact that neither Rite Aid nor Albertsons will be forced to pay any breakup fees to the other party of the deal. Usually, to keep participants committed, the exiting party has to pay the party who was left.

This is troublesome for Rite Aid

At first glance, a number of Rite Aid’s shareholders are bound to be ecstatic. After all, the deal was notoriously unpopular among investors and market watchers alike. That said, this glee may be short-lived, because the fact of the matter is that Rite Aid’s business has not stabilized, and because a shift in the market could eventually hurt operations more than they’ve been hurt so far in recent years.

First, let’s stick with the lack of stabilization. Earlier this year, Rite Aid, in its fourth-quarter earnings release for 2017, stated that if all goes according to plan this year, revenue should average between $21.7 billion and $22.1 billion, while comparable store sales should range between being flat and notching up just 1%. Current forecasts still call for this, but there are a few areas where performance will fall short. Due to generic drug purchasing efficiencies coming in around $80 million lower than previously anticipated, Adjusted EBITDA should now range between $540 million and $590 million. This compares to prior guidance of between $615 million and $675 million. Net loss should change significantly greater at between $125 million and $170, far greater than the $40-95 million loss that had been forecasted.

The second issue is longer-term in nature. Namely, that it’s becoming more difficult for a firm like Rite Aid to survive on its own. Not only do competitors like CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) dwarf Rite Aid following the sale by Rite Aid of some of its stores to Walgreens, but both competitors have diversified away from being so exposed just to the drugstore space. The best example here is CVS’s decision to merge with health insurer Aetna (NYSE:AET).

Outside of legacy players, though, there’s also competition from firms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Earlier this year, I wrote an article detailing that Amazon’s decision to purchase PillPack, a deliverer of prescription drugs, posed the greatest threat to Rite Aid because of the latter’s relatively poor operating history. In that piece, I made the case that Rite Aid’s then-pending merger with Albertsons would help to insulate it from this threat, in part because of Albertsons’ high exposure to perishable foods. Without that kind of protection, Rite Aid’s investors will be more exposed to volatility than what otherwise would have been the case.

Takeaway

Had you asked me if I would have been surprised by a renegotiation giving Rite Aid’s investors a larger slice of the combined business, I would have answered "no," because I expected it to an extent. But to see Rite Aid completely flip on the deal and change track suggests that the pressure from shareholders was simply too much to contend with. This is a shame because, to this day, I still believe Rite Aid’s merger with Albertsons would have been for the better. Without it, shareholders may get a better deal down the road, but they also get a less robust business that is more susceptible to the vagaries of this ever-growing competitive landscape.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.