Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. (ENT) CEO Joshua Marks on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENT) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018

Executives

Peter A. Lopez - VP, IR

Joshua Marks - CEO

Paul Rainey - CFO

Wale Adepoju - EVP and Chief Strategy Officer

Analysts

Paul Penney - Northland Securities

Good afternoon and welcome to Global Eagle's business update for the second quarter of 2018. Before we start, I would like to remind you that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances.

Actual results may vary materially from those forward-looking statements due to various factors that we discussed in our earnings release issued earlier today as well as in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

Our discussion today will also reference adjusted EBITDA which is a non-GAAP financial measure. We have included a definition of adjusted EBITDA as well as a reconciliation to its most directly comparable financial measure in the earnings release and in the slide presentation accompanying this Webcast. We will also use the term, free cash flow, which we defined later in our presentation.

Joshua Marks

Thank you, Pete. Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining our call. I'd like to start with Slide 2 of our deck. I'm here with Paul Rainey, our Chief Financial Officer; also Jeff Leddy, our Executive Chairman; Per Noren, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Wale Adepoju, our Chief Strategy Officer. All will be available for questions and answers after our prepared remarks.

I am excited to discuss our second quarter results. On our last call, we outlined our commercial, operational, and financial actions to increase growth and margins, and I'm pleased that our progress is now clearly visible in our results. Today, we'll update you on our efforts to manage liquidity and improve our cash flow from operating activities. I'll also provide color on growth opportunities in our key markets.

Let me start with a review of our business on Slide 3 of our deck. Global Eagle provides both media and content, and connectivity solutions. We serve aviation, maritime, enterprise, and government customers. Our mission is to connect, entertain, and inform passengers and remote workers, and we help our customers provide solutions that enrich the time their guests spend with fast Internet, movies, live television, games, and mobile applications. We deliver our entertainment via seat-back screens, wireless onboard entertainment systems, and by satellite connectivity. And we are the leading service provider in many of our vertical markets.

For example, in aviation content licensing and services, we have the majority market share. We are the largest independent distributor of Hollywood, Bollywood and Chinese content. Skytrax's top five global airlines, all get their entertainment content from Global Eagle. In satellite-based connectivity, our in-flight connectivity, we are the leading provider for single-aisle airliners. In television, we are the leading broadcaster to mobility audiences. We broadcast live TV to more than 850 aircraft and reach 25 million unique passengers per year. We broadcast to over 190 cruise vessels with more than 150,000 subscribed cabins.

Our strength in the aviation and cruise ship markets translates to favorable economies of scale and our entertainment capabilities are increasingly important for our connectivity strategy. Passengers today use smartphones and tablets to watch our movies, play our games, and interact with the world over our Internet connectivity including live stream to social media. As passenger experience specialists, we have unique insight and data about what our passengers want to do and we engineer our network and media services accordingly.

And as entertainment and connectivity converge, delivering a great connectivity experience requires more than a big satellite pipe and reliable equipment. It requires portal interfaces that are the gateway to the connected and entertained passenger. That portal helps drive efficient delivery of media and television services that passengers demand.

Advanced network technologies need to integrate complex networks and prioritize traffic based on passenger and customer priorities. The platform needs to integrate seamlessly with back office billing and support systems, and we have demonstrated all these capabilities, as validated by our recent wins.

Turning now from strategy to execution on Slide 5 of our deck, we are making progress on running our healthy core business, driving profitable growth, and transforming our infrastructure. Our healthy core is resulting in expanding relationships with existing customers. Our profitable growth shows with a recovery of margins in our Media & Content business and predictability in our in-flight connectivity margins. Our transformation includes driving innovation and new efficiencies in our Media & Content business and modernizing our ERP systems. Our transformation shows with operating expense reduction that is starting to become visible in our quarterly numbers.

Turning now to our business review, second quarter revenue of $166 million reflected a 6.6% growth rate versus the second quarter of 2017, and it generated adjusted EBITDA of $20.4 million which was up approximately 23% period over period.

Let's start our business review with aviation on Slide 6 of our deck, covering first our Media & Content segment. Our efforts are driving a return to health with both top line revenue growth and margin recovery. In fact, during the second quarter, we were well ahead of our long-term guidance for Media & Content revenue growth of 3% to 5% on average.

Global Eagle is the partner of choice for airlines that use in-flight entertainment to attract and retain premium passengers. The world top five airlines as rated for their IFE, all source entertainment from us. We deliver quality, quantity, and timely delivery. For example, one of our premium customers provide passengers with 900 movies, 1,200 TV shows, and more than 21,000 audio tracks each month. In addition, we also help more cost-conscious carriers innovate. We use our global footprint and in-house content licensing capabilities to deliver Hollywood, Bollywood and Chinese language programming.

Now in addition to our content distribution and servicing, we also design graphic user interfaces and of course IFE games to almost all of the world's top 50 airlines, including recent agreements to expand our games and applications business with both American Airlines and Delta Air Lines.

Our Media & Content segment saw period over period revenue growth of 11.9% or $8.6 million and an increase in gross margins of 30%. Revenue growth was driven by previously announced new wins and contract renewals. Margin growth was a direct result of our ongoing plan to optimize content utilization.

We're also well underway in our IT transformation of our content supply chain management, with the shift starting later this year to a cloud based environment that allows us to process more content with higher efficiency. As the largest content service provider in aviation, we process more media assets than even popular consumer video-on-demand platforms. For example, this year we'll book over 17,000 movie titles, of which about two-thirds are Hollywood, and about 15,000 hours of television content. We'll process metadata for 1.8 million titles and encode more than 130,000 video files for seat-back IFE systems.

Now our market opportunity is expanding with distribution over wireless in-flight entertainment and connected systems. A modernized platform is going to help us create additional cost and quality advantages over our competition and further improve our digital editing and integration capabilities. It will help us drive innovation with our customers as they drive their digital initiatives.

Turning now to in-flight connectivity, also on Slide 6, I want to be clear that our in-flight connectivity business makes money. Our IFC drives gross margin that covers its operating expenses. This is because we had a different strategy versus many of our IFC competitors. We focus on providing connected entertainment with live TV, movies and portals, thus influencing the demand on our connectivity network. We focus on single-aisle aircraft because they carry multiple daily passenger loads and they stay within specific geographies, so we can use our network efficiently and with high reliability.

Now we're the only IFC provider with both Ku and Ka-band solutions, and on the 737 MAX we're the only IFC provider certified for both retrofit and linefit installations. All of these elements provide the economics, scalability, and reliability that our airline customers need and support the price points that airline passengers will pay.

Southwest Airlines continues as our flagship partner and we are thrilled to see the positive impacts that our investments are having on Southwest passenger experience. Our Southwest fleet continues to grow, now exceeding 700 aircraft. And if you've flown Southwest recently, you've seen the additional performance as we overlaid SES' HTS, high throughput satellite capability, on our existing network. We're excited about how SES HTS is performing thus far in service. So, our investments are paying off for us and for Southwest connectivity experience, which is now among the industry's best.

In addition to North America, our strength in Europe continues to build. Our linefit installations on LOT Polish Airlines continue and in the second quarter we completed installations on Norwegian 737NG fleet. Norwegian offers free Wi-Fi and has one of the highest Wi-Fi Web browsing take rates of any airline globally. Over the past year we rolled out improvements to Norwegian's IFC network and the airline just won the best Wi-Fi award at the APEX Passenger Choice Awards in June.

I can also confirm that our previously announced unnamed European customer will install a substantial number of aircraft in the second half of this year. We have received FAA retrofit approval for the new three-axis antenna that will go on these aircraft, which can deliver data rates exceeding 400 megabits per aircraft. The customer has placed orders and paid deposit. We expect this fleet to exceed 100 aircraft by the end of 2019.

We view service density as key to increasing our IFC margins over time and our density will be strongest in key economic regions like the Americas and Europe where passenger demand is strong. We also continue to evaluate timing in both India and China. Both are moving slower than we expected.

In India we continue to work with Jet Airways to be ready for the final regulations, which we expect will require local satellite gateways, Indian specific lawful interception in coordination with local telecom authorities, and finalization of applicable taxation. We are involved in the regulatory process and we have built the necessary partnerships. We expect our first Indian connectivity installations later this year, if the regulations are finalized this summer.

In China, last quarter we activated the first domestic single-aisle connected aircraft, a 9 Air Boeing 737. We are the only domestic or international in-flight connectivity partner with a VFTC on any Chinese-registered narrow-body aircraft for either Internet or live television services.

Globally, our IFC focus remains on profitable growth. Now, we know some airlines may choose to rebid some of their connectivity awards and we are going to be ready for these opportunities with our track record of IFC execution, reliability, and innovation.

Turning now to maritime on Slide 7, our cruise and ferry business is delivering solid revenue performance. Second quarter cruise and ferry revenue was up 8% period over period to $19 million, and we expanded our ship count to 212 cruise and large ferry vessels through both newbuilds and new brands.

Recently, we secured renewals that provide long-term revenue visibility for our cruise business. These renewals have come with higher bandwidth requirements and those ramp-up expenses did pressure second quarter margins. We expect margins will improve in the third quarter as bandwidth investments translate to higher revenue share activity.

Now our cruise and ferry business is more than just Wi-Fi. We are the leading provider of live television to cruise ships. This year we are implementing a new TV contract with Royal Caribbean providing a foothold to up-sell connectivity and retail services. Our cruise television business has vessel account growth of 20% period over period and subscribed cabins growth of 50%. Also, we have doubled our channel lineup since mid-2017 as we move to synchronize our television capabilities across aviation and maritime sectors.

We have consistent bandwidth capabilities and global coverage for cruise ships. We work with satellite operators like Intelsat and Telesat to serve both mid-latitude regions like the Caribbean and high-latitudes like Alaska and Northern Europe. We're also investing in our network technology. We have now deployed [indiscernible] service, our proprietary software-defined networking platform that fuses network pipes and can achieve gigabit class capacity on live cruises, away from port and in motion with active passengers. This fall, we'll be testing Telesat's LEO network on cruise ships as we collaborate to design tomorrow's capabilities. When paired with our software-defined networking platform and our network technologies, we believe Telesat LEO can drive complete global coverage, lowest latency, capacity and economics to complement our GEO network in maritime.

Overall, I see our cruise business as an important part of our future, even in a competitive environment. We have long-term revenue visibility from our recent renewals. Our technology platform incorporates the best capabilities from different satellite partners, so our customers avoid technological or economic lock-in to a single operator's managed network.

Now in our other maritime and land verticals, revenue was $28 million in the second quarter, which was flat period over period. It's important to note that reflects a combination of declining vertical market segments alongside other fast-growing segments. As previously discussed, we are winding down our African cellular backhaul business this year and shifting our focus to profitable and growing areas like our yachts business, our Brazilian subsidiary, and our government services business.

As this shift continues, we expect to see revenue growth rates climb in 2019 with meaningful margin improvement. For example, in Brazil our current backlog should result in that subsidiary's revenue doubling next year. And in our U.S. government activity we continue to benefit from new task orders that reflect our satellite-agnostic approach, our tactical resiliency, our U.S. ownership structure, and our reliability in military application.

To conclude, we are execution focused. Our aviation media business has materially improved. Our in-flight connectivity business is profitable and focused. Our cruise business is growing with long-term revenue visibility. Our other maritime and land businesses are transitioning to faster growth opportunities. And as our revenue grows, we expect our connectivity gross margin to bottom out in the second half of 2018 as we complete network buildout and then begin to scale up with our new customers.

Our commercial performance is the foundation for our full-year 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of a minimum 25% improvement year-over-year. To discuss our cost actions and provide more color on guidance, I'll hand the call over to Paul Rainey, our CFO.

Paul Rainey

Thank you, Josh. Let's turn to Slide 8, 2Q18 Financial Results. As Josh outlined, our second quarter results demonstrate two factors; first, an acceleration in revenue growth that is a reflection of our commercial progress; and second, the initial impact of steps we took in the quarter to achieve meaningful cost savings, which are visible now and will be increasingly visible in the second half of the year.

For 2018, we are guiding revenue in the range of $655 million to $670 million. As Josh mentioned, we continue to expect a minimum of 25% adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year in 2018, driven by a combination of top line growth and operating expense reductions. We also expect our CapEx to be less than $42 million in 2018. And as a reminder, during the first quarter of 2018, our CapEx included $8 million of non-recurring CapEx. Excluding this, our first-half CapEx was approximately $16 million.

We will remain focused on growth during 2019. Yet we are targeting positive free cash flow for the full year with accelerating aircraft installations driving revenue and multiple transformation programs underway that should benefit our cost structure. To be clear, this is aspirational rather than guidance for 2019.

Now let me define how we calculate free cash flow, cash flow from operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Remember that a strong growth can require a temporary use of that working capital. Nonetheless, we have sufficient liquidity to navigate growth obligations and our ongoing restructuring and transformation activities.

Now I would like to focus on our second quarter numbers. Total revenue for the second quarter of 2018 was $166 million. This is a 6.6% increase over the prior year period, with an immaterial impact from ASC 606. Revenue growth was driven by both our Media & Content segment and our Connectivity segment.

Our Media & Content segment had a very strong revenue growth in the second quarter as content programming for previously announced new customer contracts began to ramp as well as from our enjoying expanded content program with our existing airline partners. We continue to believe that over the long term, we can maintain gross margins in Media & Content similar to those generated in the second quarter of 2018, while growing that segment's revenue by 3% to 5% a year on average.

In our Connectivity segment, the service revenue from new aircraft, vessels and land sites drove revenue growth. It's important to remember that new long-term contracts with two of our largest in-flight Connectivity customers became effective on July 1, 2017. These contracts shifted to recurring revenue models. On an apples-to-apples basis, using the new contract terms, our 2Q 2018 period over period Connectivity service revenue growth would have been materially higher.

Please note that during the second quarter of 2018, we incurred a non-cash accelerated depreciation tied to the African cellular backhaul business that we are exiting. This weighed on gross margins for the Connectivity segment during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018 was $20.4 million, which was an increase of over 23% versus the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved more than 100 basis points versus Q1 2018 as well as versus the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA benefited from strong Media & Content revenue growth, more efficient content procurement, Connectivity service revenue growth, as well as the ongoing reductions in our operating expenditures.

Now let's turn to Slide 9 titled Transformation Execution. This is a good point to touch on our operating expense savings initiative. As a reminder, we have guided that we will cut our operating expense by 10% to 15% on a run rate basis by the end of 2018. This equates to savings of $16 million to $24 million annually. We are lowering our OpEx by rationalizing our facilities' footprint, headcount reductions, in-sourcing work streams, and implementing technology that will make it more efficient.

We also told you that we will begin to see the impact in the second quarter and that they will build throughout the year. The second quarter benefited from about $1 million of OpEx savings with an expected annual run rate of $12 million. So we have made progress.

We expect that progress to continue during the third quarter. However, the next step function improvement will occur in the fourth quarter as we integrate two ERP systems that administer the vast majority of our accounting data. There are a number of benefits of this ERP integration. At the top of the list, this integration is a keystone to remediating a number of material weaknesses in our internal controls over financial reporting.

Now I would like to take a moment to discuss our liquidity. We ended the quarter with liquidity of more than $100 million. During the second quarter, we used cash to pay down our revolver, invest in working capital for growth, and pay for cash restructuring costs, and we had approximately $5 million of cash used in operating activities. We expect our cash to improve materially in coming quarters as the next phase of cost actions are implemented. As I mentioned earlier, we are targeting positive free cash flow during 2019.

Now I would like to turn the call back over to Josh for final comments.

Joshua Marks

Thanks Paul. Turning to Slide 10, we are executing on our healthy core, profitable growth, and transformation objectives. We understand what the total user experience needs to be onboard and how we can engineer connected systems to meet that demand. We focus on profitable backlog, enduring relationships with our customers, and opportunities that fit our capabilities, and the numbers show we are returning to growth while strengthening our EBITDA. Our growth is balanced. I think diversification is good in this space. We are leveraging network, software, and technology investments over a broad base.

As we grow across vertical markets and expand our connected entertainment portfolio, we're also focused on the efficient use of our network. And I am confident that our focus on execution will translate to continued improvement in our financial results. We are reiterating our previous guidance about adjusted EBITDA, CapEx, and OpEx reduction, while also providing new guidance on revenue.

To conclude, I'd like to thank both our customers and our employees. As a company, we are relentless about making every customer a reference. We deeply appreciate how our customers partner with Global Eagle and are sharing insight with us to improve their passenger and guest experience. Our strategy and our execution depend on building customer and end-user satisfaction.

Similarly, I'd like to thank our employees. Transformation is never easy, particularly at the fast pace that we're executing. Our employees have demonstrated commitment, endurance, and creativity, that's now showing in the increased growth, margins, and customer satisfaction.

With that, I'd like to hand it back to Pete for Q&A.

Paul Penney

Thanks Josh and Paul for the very thorough update. On the EBITDA margin guides for the quarter, pretty impressive at 12.2%. So, as you look forward, where do you see potential upside when you look at both the connectivity and your entertainment segments, so where do you see the most kind of growth or growth from here?

Paul Rainey

I would say there's positive upside on both. For Media & Content, [we feel like we said] [ph], we'll have similar margins in the second quarter but we still have the fruits to get from more content procurement as we move out over the coming quarters. As Josh mentioned, in our connectivity services, we'll go through a trough here as we ramp in the second half, but we see opportunities as we begin to fill out that network in the coming quarters as well, as we go into 2019. And then obviously, our OpEx cost actions will continue to build over time as we continue to implement those actions.

Paul Penney

Great. Thanks Paul. And turning to Southwest, are there any specific operational metrics that you can share across your 700 plane platform there, and can you talk about the potential [lateral] [ph] effects for future and ongoing RFPs?

Joshua Marks

I think it starts with the last comment I made, that our goal, our relentless focus at Global Eagle is to make every customer a reference. And that means ensuring that the airline is getting value from the services they partner with us for and that the end users are getting full satisfaction from the products that they use.

I think when you look at what it takes to compete in aviation connectivity looking forward, it's a combination of providing an entertainment oriented service to the passenger where the passenger can stream if they choose to, watch great television, watch movies, basically have an integrated experience through a very friendly and easy-to-use portal, and is providing economics that really take advantage of network efficiencies.

And I think what we've been able to do at Southwest thus far, and it is a journey and I think we have room to continue to improve, what we've demonstrated so far is that at large scale there are fundamental advantages to our strategy in the consistency and reliability of the network services we provide, in the breadth of high-quality television that we can deliver, and in the integration of those services through the portal with the associated monetization that the airline needs in order to justify the investment.

So, overall, I think that it is a wonderful reference case, because again, Southwest is far ahead of almost every other airline in the consistency of the product they offer, the reliability of the service, and the fact that everything is tightly integrated in terms of their backend systems. And I think that reference point is very, very helpful to us in ongoing RFPs to be able to suggest to airlines that we're marketing to just go fly Southwest, try the product and you'll understand what we do and why it's better than other solutions.

Paul Penney

Great. And I realize it may be early, but have you seen any rebid RFPs yet?

Joshua Marks

I think the market is quite active right now. I think there's a lot of evaluation going on. I think that the evaluation spans many different dimensions of the customers. Those dimensions include the quality of passenger experience, the reliability of the equipment and the service, and the price point, right. And I think as we look towards future competitions in the market, airlines will be evaluating both incumbent providers and looking at new solutions for new aircraft that are coming in.

So, yes, as I said during the script, I do expect that previously awarded connectivity deals may come back to market and I expect that Global Eagle will be well-positioned this time around to capitalize on those opportunities.

Paul Penney

Great. And last one just maybe for Wale, in terms of on the entertainment side, you had a nice quarter. Maybe can you talk about specific wins in the quarter and maybe some of the new products that you are offering, like the Airtime-to-Go product, just more color on that developing?

Wale Adepoju

Certainly. I think really what we are seeing in this quarter is what we promised at the start of the year. We went out, we won new customer, and as Josh said, our existing customers have invested more in us in terms of more product and better quality product. So, in terms of content mix, what we've seen is that we are providing more content as well as winning more customers.

The new products, as Josh talked about our games beyond 50 airlines, we still have new games still being developed. We rarely talk about them much but that's still quite popular in the market and developing, and we are evolving onto different types of platforms as well with the games. So, I do expect that to continue in terms of volume as well as new product.

Paul Penney

Thanks Wale.

