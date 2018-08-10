Freeport-McMoRan: Don't Ignore Decade On Steroids

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) trades down towards the recent lows of $15 due to weak copper prices. The trade wars with China killed copper prices in the last two months, greatly reducing the cash flow forecasts for the copper miner. The long-term prospects for copper suggest overlooking the short-term weakness and sticking with my investment thesis on the stock.

Image Source: Freeport-McMoRan website

Copper Set To Rally

Other facts about Freeport-McMoRan matter, but the stock is ultimately ruled by the price of copper. Back in early June, copper prices were headed for a breakout above $3.25/lb and the red metal now trades below $2.80/lb.

The ironic part is that the LME copper stocks have only declined during this period of price weakness. The market always worries that these numbers are manipulated and artificially impacted by Chinese customers and investors holding copper stocks off the exchanges, but it doesn't hurt the rebound story knowing that inventory levels are at multi-month lows.

LME copper stocks are down from around 300,000 tonnes to below 250,000 tonnes now. The lower copper prices actually reduce the incentive for miners to open new mines or expand existing ones, leading to long-term supply shortages.

For this reason and others, Citigroup (NYSE:C) analysts predicted last month that copper prices would see a decade on steroids. The analysts basically predicted prices doubling over the next 10+ years due to a rise in demand for electric vehicles, combined with a supply shortage from the lack of new copper mine development.

Cash Flows

Freeport-McMoRan remains a long-term cash flow story. When copper is above $3/lb like in the first half of the year, the miner generates massive cash flows. In fact, operating cash flows were $2.7 billion in the first half of the year and free cash flows were $1.8 billion after $0.9 billion in capital expenditures.

The company had to slash cash flow estimates for the second half of the year due to the slump in copper prices. Remember that this number is based on current copper prices and will quickly rebound with the price of copper. The updated forecast of operating cash flows of only $1.6 billion in 2H'18 will rebound by $185 million for each $0.10 change in copper prices.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q2'18 presentation

A quick rebound in copper prices towards the first half average prices around $3.10/lb would add close to $800 million in additional operating cash flows for the rest of the year. Such a move may not occur as the trade wars only appear to be escalating at this point. The point, though, is that the long-term thesis remains in play with new supply unlikely to come on the market at these prices and the inventory levels supportive of a quick snapback rally.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Freeport-McMoRan remains a solid play on any weakness in the stock price. The company remains highly levered to copper prices and the supply/demand equation still supports much higher prices over the next decade.

The stock is only worth $22 billion and the company has the ability to generate operating cash flows in the range of $5 billion with copper at only $3/lb. Freeport-McMoRan is a bargain at these prices with the potential for significantly larger cash flows, if the Citi analysts are correct.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.