Quorum Health Corporation (QHC) CEO Bob Fish on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE:QHC) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Bob Fish - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Alfred Lumsdaine - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Marty Smith - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Dr. Shaheed Koury - Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer

Analysts

Frank Morgan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Quorum Health Corporation Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, today’s call is being recorded.

Before we begin the call, I would like to read the following disclosure statement. This conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements including all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, which are described in headings such as Risk Factors, in the company’s Form 10-K filing, our current Form 10-Q and other reports filed or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a consequence, actual results may differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statements in today’s discussion. The company does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements. Quorum Health issued a press release yesterday afternoon with their financial statements and definitions and calculations of adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures including reconciliations to U.S. GAAP measurements.

Results discuss today are the consolidated results from Quorum's 28 owned or leased hospitals and the results of Quorum Health Resources. Same-facility information excludes the results of the 10 facilities that have been divested or closed since the spin off through June 30, 2018. In addition, the company recently filed the quarterly report for the second quarter on Form 10-Q. All discussions today are supplemented by the press release, the earnings presentation on the company’s website, and the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

All non-GAAP calculations discussed will exclude certain legal, professional and settlement costs, charges related to the impairment of long lived assets and goodwill. The net gain or loss on sale of hospitals. The net loss on the closure of hospitals, cost associated with the transition of transition services agreement or TSAs, severance cost for headcount reductions and executive changes as well as any changes and estimate related to the collectability of patient accounts receivable. Please refer to the earnings presentation for a further description and calculation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Mr. Bob Fish, Quorum’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fish, you may proceed.

Bob Fish

Thank you, Heidi, and good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call this morning is Alfred Lumsdaine, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Marty Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. After our prepared comments, myself, Alfred, Marty and Dr. Shaheed Koury, our Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, will be available to take your questions. Before I review some of the highlights from our second quarter, I want to take a moment to comment on my first couple of months here at Quorum. While I’m still new to the company, it’s been very encouraging to get to know the experienced senior team here and the strong operators that drive this organization. I’m still in the early stages of reviewing the strategic plan and assessing our portfolio, but I believe we have the right building blocks to achieve sustainable and profitable growth. While we have ways to go, I am confident in our ability to capitalize on a number of significant opportunities. In a relatively short period of time, this company can become much stronger, which will benefit all of our stakeholders.

Now moving on to our results. We're pleased with our second quarter as we believe the results represent good progress on the initiatives that were discussed in Quarter 1 and demonstrate further execution of our strategic plan. As you saw in yesterday's press release, we reported same facility net operating revenue of $475.2 million adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures for the quarter was $39.6 million, adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestiture margin of 8.3% which was up sequentially from 5.8% in the first quarter.

Same facility volumes during the quarter declined year-over-year with admissions and adjusted admissions down 3% and 1.8% respectively. On the other hand, same facility net operating revenue per adjusted admission increased by 5.3% year-over-year. Marty will get into the details in a bit, but in short our second quarter revenue grew as a result of higher acuity improvements impair mix and rate and were somewhat offset by declining volume most of which were associated with our margin improvement initiatives. In line of these facts, the additional expected impact of our margin improvement initiatives as we move through the year and the pending divestiture of our McKenzie Tennessee Hospital we have updated our outlook for net operating revenue for the year to reflect the range of $1.875 billion to $1.925 billion. Importantly our guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures for the year is unchanged at a range of $145 million to $165 million.

On slide 4, you'll see a list of our key initiatives. Our focus remains on improving our operations and our balance sheet. First, on the divestiture front, we remain committed to divesting an additional $165 million to $250 million in hospital assets to reduce our leverage below 6 times and achieve our goal of refinancing our debt by the end of 2019.

Second as announced last quarter, we're undertaking a thorough review of our cost structure and examining additional revenue opportunities to organically expand our EBITDA margins. During the second quarter we began to execute our numerous planned initiatives and are on track to achieve $30 million to $35 million in annualized EBITDA improvements. $20 million to $25 million of which we expect will be realized in 2018.

In conjunction with these initiatives, last quarter the company announced its intention to conduct to contract with Alvarez and Marsal as a consultant to aid in our execution of these efforts. After reviewing the margin and improvement plan with Marty and his team I feel comfortable with its scope and structure as well as our ability to execute it. So I do not plan to incur additional expense associated with external consultants at this time.

Lastly we remain focused on taking short of our revenue cycle. While the timing of full internalization of our revenue cycle is beyond our control our team has been hard at work setting up capabilities to take over services currently outsourced to CHS. In late June, we've received a ruling from the panel in our arbitration with CHS requiring that the information technology and shared service center TSAs which CHS has desired to terminate, effective September 30, we remain in effect according to their initial terms through 2021, unless both parties agree to an earlier termination. We're currently transitioning the physician practice support and secondary receivables collection TSAs and expect this process to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

Additionally, as of the end of the second quarter, we have fully transitioned the eligibility screen services TSA. We continue to desire an orderly transition from the shared service centers and IT TSAs and we continue to arbitrate with CHS relating to certain economic claims and counter claims. The arbitration of these matters is scheduled to resume the first week of October.

Next, I want to provide a further update on our divestiture program, which is highlighted on Slide 5. As you're all aware this is a major focus for us, and we believe we're making good progress. Through the end of the second quarter, we have sold or closed a total of 10 hospitals for a total of $85 million in proceeds.

With these proceeds we have repaid $75 million on our term loan facility. As of August 8, we have signed nonbinding letters of intent with four buyers covering six hospitals. While these LOIs are not definitive and do not always result in a sale if the current LOIs were to become definitive, we estimate that the potential net cash proceeds for these six hospitals would be approximately $115 million.

Our divestiture team remains hard at work and we're continuing to have active conversations with multiple buyers. Additionally, as we announced on July 27, we have signed an asset purchase agreement for our hospital in McKenzie, Tennessee. In conjunction with this agreement we're discontinuing patient services at this facility by September 30. The total consideration for this transaction is small, only around $1 million. But importantly, it will result in the elimination of approximately $2 million in annual EBITDA losses.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Marty to discuss our operations during the second quarter.

Marty Smith

Thank you, Ron and good morning, everyone. I want to start off by going into more detail about our operating strategy, how it's evolving, then I'll discuss our margin improvement plan and our second quarter operating performance.

I'm sure those of you that have been following Quorum since spin recognize that our initial strategy was to create momentum by addressing opportunities in our markets. Those markets were, in most cases, addressing gaps in services offered by our physicians. Our early strategic direction was one of growth - focused on an aggressive position recruitment strategy, protecting existing market share and adding additional service lines. As a result, we demonstrated volume that outpaced most of the rural hospital industry. However, as we've seen that growth came at high costs specifically in the form of physician salaries and service lines startup cost.

In some cases, those costs were not offset by sufficient revenue growth. This was compounded also by slower than expected physician ramp ups resulting from problems we experienced with the physician insurance credentialing vendor.

Turning to Slide 6, as we expressed to you in our first quarter call, we have undertaken a series of initiatives to improve our margins by reducing costs and enhancing revenue while maintaining the quality of care in our communities. For us, this means finding a much more balanced approach to grow that does not sacrifice profitability or quality of care. Our team, both here in Nashville and in the field, had made great strides implementing this strategic change with some tough, excuse me, some tough decisions were made.

As Bob mentioned, we’ve made meaningful progress during the quarter including discontinuing four unprofitable legacy service lines in certain markets, reducing our hospital level workforce by approximately 120 full time employees divesting of an oncology clinic in Illinois where we were losing over 2 million annually. We also terminated 22 underperforming physicians or physician extenders and exited or renegotiated unprofitable managed care contracts particularly in Illinois.

Moving forward, our initiatives are primarily focused on managing staffing levels at our hospitals and clinics, to change assessment and management of our service line profitability and more strategic revenue and volume growth as we recruit physicians that we believe can be successful in adding the right volume at the right costs. As of the end of Q2, we still have 131 mid-level providers and 279 physicians employed in our hospitals.

So beyond our hospital operational enhancement, we’ve also increased our focus on our physician clinics, which has been a headwind to our results so far in 2018. In addition to the transition of our current physician practice support TSA that Bob mentioned earlier, we’ve also brought in new senior leadership over our physician clinics and we insourced our physician credentialing to address the issue that I’ve mentioned earlier. These initiatives have already had a positive impact on our physician group and we’re excited about potential improvements that we can realize in this area going forward.

Moving on to the operating results for the second quarter. You’ll see on slide 7 that our volumes were lower on a year-over-year basis, which as I mentioned is primarily due to the strategic actions that we’ve taken to improve the profitability of our operations. For Q2, total admissions fell by 3% or 559 cases. This decline came mostly from a 580 case reduction in Medicaid admissions stemming from our efforts to exit underperforming service lines or managed care contracts.

Additionally, our surgery volume fell by 3.2% or 627 cases during the quarter. This decline again, primarily was driven by the termination of underperforming physicians and exiting unprofitable managed care contracts. These decisions particularly impacted our surgery volumes in OB/GYN and Urology. Beyond this, however, for example, we continue to see growth in our orthopedic service line volumes, which grew 7.6% year-over-year.

And turning to slide 8, you can see that while our volumes have declined our decisions have made a positive impact on our acuity and our payer mix, which drove revenue growth for the quarter. Our managed care and commercial payer mix increased relative to Q2 of 2017 to 40.1% overall while Medicaid and self-pay mix declined 18.5% and 8.9% respectively. The improvement in our payer mix is representative of our decision to move to more profitable higher acuity volumes and is indicative of the early successes of this shift.

With that I will turn the call over to Alfred for deeper discussion of our financial results. Alfred?

Alfred Lumsdaine

Thank you, Marty. Good morning, everyone. First I’d like to turn to slide 9 which shows our net operating revenues for the quarter. On a same facility basis total net revenues were approximately 475 million or an increase of 3.4% year-over-year. When factoring out approximately $8 million in revenue from the California Hospital Quality Assurance Fee or HQAF program which is now related revenues recorded in the second quarter of 2017 total net revenues would have increased 1.7% year-over-year.

Segment facility net revenue per adjusted admission improved by 5.3% on a year-over-year basis and when adjusted for the impact of the HQAF program same facility net revenue per adjusted admission would have improved by 3.1% year-over-year. Our second quarter net revenues were positively impacted by approximately $16 million from improved payer mix as well as higher rates and acuity and this was partially offset by approximately $8 million from the lower volumes which both Marty and Bob mentioned earlier. I would note that approximately $5 million of this volume decline came from Medicaid volumes.

Next I'd like to turn to slide 10. Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA adjusted for divestitures was approximately $40 million or a decline of approximately $3 million compared to the second quarter of 2017. This decline comes as a result of lower margins as our cost grew 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. And this is a marked improvement from the 7.6% year-over-year cost growth that we saw during the first quarter of 2018 and we're still implementing a number of margin improvement initiatives and expecting increasing benefits from the initiatives that we've already completed.

Additionally some specific year-over-year cost impacts at our same facility hospitals were as follows. Same facility salaries, wages and benefits increased by approximately $7 million year-over-year. This was primarily driven by annual merit increases at our facilities as well as additional FAA associated with new service lines more employee physicians and some severance cost. While same facility supply expense was relatively flat year-over-year same facility other operating expenses increased approximately $9 million. This increase largely resulted from a $3 million tax and increase in tax and insurance and that's primarily related to a new Oregon sales tax - a $3 million increase in medical specialist fee and an aggregate $3 million of increases in cost purchase services and other operating expense categories primarily driven by an increase in software maintenance and licensing costs.

In addition to the previously mentioned expense items our margins were also impacted by the decrease in same facility high tech reimbursement of approximately $1 million. And this was essentially offset by a decrease in corporate costs of approximately the same amount. So overall, on the topic of expenses while we're continuing to see year-over-year expense growth the pace of this growth is slowing and we expect to see the strength continue into the second half of the year.

Turning to slide 11, I'd like to briefly discuss our cash flows for the second quarter. Operating cash flow for the quarter was approximately $17 million which benefited from approximately $24 million in cash collections related to both the current and prior HQAF programs. This was offset by approximately $2 million in cash costs associated with the closure of the facility. Also benefitting our cash flows during the quarter was an approximately seven day improvement in our days sale outstanding to 63 days from 70 days at the end of the second quarter of 2017. The decrease relates primarily to improved collections from the state of Illinois where we've opened a billing office to support collection efforts.

And we remain highly focused on improving our collections though, as you know, a significant part of our revenue cycle continues to be outsourced under the SSC TSA. Capital expenditures fell by nearly $6 million relative to the second quarter 2017. This decline is primarily related to divestitures, lower spending on our Oregon Tower project, which is expected to reach completion in the latter part of the year as well as enterprise efforts to manage CapEx.

As it relates to the balance sheet you'll see that our total outstanding debt at the end of the second quarter, stood at approximately $1.2 billion, with approximately $800 million outstanding on the term loan facility and $14 million outstanding on our ABL facility.

As a result, our net secured leverage ratio at June 30, 2018, using the calculation under the recent credit agreement amendment was approximately 4.2 times. Consequently, our consolidated EBITDA cushion was approximately $25 million and our secured debt cushion was approximately $117 million.

Next I'd like to briefly review our financial outlook. As Bob mentioned earlier, we revised our net operating revenue guidance for 2018 from a range of $1.925 billion to $1.975 billion to a range of $1.875 billion to $1.925 billion. Our guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for divestitures continues to be in a range of $145 million to $165 million.

I note that on June 4 this year, the Governor of Illinois signed into law the state's fiscal year 2019 budget implementation bill, which allows for the continuation of the state's property tax credit program for investor owned hospitals for another five years.

As we've noted in the past, we expect this will result in an approximate $7 million positive impact to our third quarter results, which remains a component of our 2018 guidance. In terms of cash flow we're targeting to be near breakeven for 2018. We currently have approximately $11 million in remaining capital commitments with the Springfield Tower. And we're expecting to manage full year capital expenditures inclusive of this commitment to approximately $60 million.

Largely because of timing our 2018 guidance does not take into consideration any potential impact from our transition away from the current TSA. As Bob mentioned, we are transitioning away from the physician practice and secondary receivable -- receivables collection TSAs, and we have recently completed the transition of the ESS TSA.

We expect that when fully transitioned, the total EBITDA impact from these three transitions will be approximately $8 million to $12 million as a result of lower cost and improved revenue. But more broadly, I'd note that these estimates do not include any benefit from transitioning the SSC and IT TSA.

We continue to believe that we could realize significant financial benefits from the transition of these two TSAs. However, the recent developments in arbitration don’t give us visibility towards the timing of transition of these agreements. And therefore, we don’t believe that provided guidance on the potential benefits is appropriate at this time. If we’re able to negotiate an orderly transition from these two TSAs before the current scheduled termination in 2021, of course, we’ll provide an estimate at that time.

Finally, I’d like to direct your attention to slide 13. This slide is an illustration of our current financial and operating profile on a pro forma basis excluding the seven hospitals currently under LOI or APA as well as one hospital that we intend to divest. As you can say, we’re continuing to target a refined portfolio of hospitals that will deliver better profitability and prospects for growth. I encourage everyone not to view these metrics as a gauge of our current operations, but rather an illustration of the current portfolio in the event these potential divestitures were to occur.

So with that, I’d like to turn the call back to Bob.

Bob Fish

Thanks, Alfred. In closing, I want to thank our physicians, our hospital leadership teams, our nurses and our teams at Quorum Health Resources in the corporate office for their dedication and hard work. We also thank you our shareholders for your support. Looking forward to continuing the great progress we’ve made during the second quarter and executing on our strategic goals. With that operator we’re ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Frank Morgan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Frank Morgan

Good morning. I was hoping to get a little more color about the impact of some of these recent changes and the employed physicians. Do you see that as how much more runway you have there in terms of additional opportunities? And have you been able to put a number on either the impact that has had on your volume or the financial drag on the company?

Bob Fish

Yes. Frank, just to start-off, we brought in about a little more than 100 physicians in 2017, and we'll probably bring in somewhere in the neighborhood of about 50 this year. So it’s a much lower kind of ramp up startup cost coming for us in 2018 as we think about those docs that we know that are here now. I think we believe we have the right physicians to kind of continue to grow. As I mentioned earlier, we did terminate a number of providers, little more than 20 providers earlier this year.

So I think we feel like we’ve got the right mix of physicians kind of going forward most of the volume that's associated with the physicians that we released when you collectively put in the clinic impact and then halving the impact of their volume in the hospital, it was a net negative for us. So I don’t really see that terminating these providers is going to continue to have anything but a lift on both the clinic side and the hospital side kind of going forward for us.

Frank Morgan

Any other in terms of just you called out also some managed care contract renegotiations. Could you maybe elaborate a little bit more there on what you’re able to do structurally? Was it just purely a rate discussion? Any other kind of structural change and then how much of an incremental opportunity is there still opportunity in that effort as well?

Bob Fish

Well, specifically, the contract that we terminated were Medicaid MCOs primarily in the State of Illinois, which either weren’t paying us or paying below even Medicaid rates, whether they had excessive denials or slow pay creating additional bad debt issues for us. And so it was just again all negative margin volume. It doesn't mean that we've completely moved away from supporting Medicaid volume, but we can't support Medicaid volume with payers specifically MCOs that aren't going to pay you timely and pay you at least the Medicaid rate in the state. There is several other managed care and more commercially based managed care contracts that are in play. I don’t know that we specifically, we haven't specifically termed a commercial contract, but we do have several commercial contracts whether it be in Illinois whether it be in Alabama that are in play that should be positive for us going forward.

Frank Morgan

Got you okay. I'll hop back in the queue.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And it appears there are no further questions in the queue. I turn the call back over to Bob Fish.

Bob Fish

Just to conclude I want to repeat again our thanks to all our stakeholders for their support. And we look forward to having a good third quarter and continued progress. So thank you for your time this morning.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.