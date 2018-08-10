Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust's (CMLEF) CEO Sylvain Cossette on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CMLEF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Sylvain Cossette – President and Chief Executive Officer

Gilles Hamel – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Frederic Blondeau – Echelon Wealth Partners

Brad Sturges – Industrial Alliance Securities

Pammi Bir – Scotia Capital

Mike Markidis – Desjardins

Sumayya Hussain – CIBC

Matt Kornack – National Bank Financial

Michael Smith – RBC Capital Markets

Jonathan Kelcher – TD Securities

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Cindy. Good morning, and welcome to today’s conference call, where we will be discussing our financial results and highlights for the second quarter of 2018. The presentation for this call is posted in both English and French in the conference call section of our website. In line with our disclosure principles, access to this call is open to financial analysts, investors, the public and the media. However, the question period will only be open to financial analysts and investors.

Before I begin, I would like to draw everyone’s attention to the notice concerning forward-looking statements on Page 2 of the presentation. With me today is our CFO, Gilles Hamel, members of our executive management team Guy Charron, Michael Racine, Jean Laramee, Todd Bechard and Wally Commisso are also present with us.

With the completion of the sale of 95 properties located outside of our core markets at the end of Q1, the second quarter of 2018 marked the evolution of Cominar to a focus on our core markets portfolio. Highlights from Q2, 2018 include: firstly, for the second quarter in a row, Cominar recorded positive same property NOI growth, including a 0.8% increase in Q2, 2018. This increase in same property NOI is noteworthy, considering the impact of the closing of our Sears stores. Driving positive NOI growth remains one of our key priorities going forward.

Secondly, our committed occupancy rate increased to 93.1% in the quarter, a 20 basis point increase over Q1, 2018 and a 50 basis point increase year-to-date. The second quarter of 2018 marked the first time since Q1 2015, that our occupancy rate was over 93%. Thirdly, our payout ratio for recurring AFFO was 78.3% in the quarter compared to 118.5% in the comparable quarter of 2017, as a result of our more prudent approach at distributions.

Fourthly, our debt ratio has been reduced to 52%, down 5.4% from the end of 2017 as a result of the redeployment of asset sale proceeds of $1.14 billion to debt reduction. As we pursue our deleveraging efforts over time, our decisions regarding property sales will be made taking into a consideration current market conditions, the quality of the NOI, the capital requirements for these properties, and our forecasts for NOI generated by these properties.

Stated otherwise, we are proceeding cautiously. In the current opportunistic market environment, I anticipate that this initiative will be limited to individual property sales or small groupings where sales are appropriate in our view. Following the addition of Paul Campbell and Rene Tremblay to the Board of Trustees on March 8, 2018, Heather Kirk was elected as Trustee on May 16, 2018 at our annual meeting of unitholders.

During the quarter, we continued the implementation of our Cominar 2.0 strategy. Organic growth remains at the core of our strategy and we are proud to be delivering the second consecutive quarter of positive same property NOI growth.

In addition, the review of our capital allocation process remains ongoing and is also core to our strategy. We continue to review our portfolio in furtherance of our efforts to deleverage our balance sheet over time and look for opportunities to enhance and intensify our properties to increase NOI and surface value subject to capital allocation priorities. We have continued the transition towards the internalization of certain construction activities in Montreal, and the diversification of the independent construction-related suppliers that are used. As part of this transition the use of Groupe Dallaire for construction services will be reduced in an orderly manner over 2018 and at the beginning of 2019.

The Montreal integration should be completed towards the end of Q3 and the beginning of Q4 as we are securing the required licenses. Cominar also completed the strategic acquisition of the 144,000 square-foot former Sears store in Trois-Rivieres in the second quarter for $3.5 million. This acquisition of the vacant building, which is attached to our Les Rivieres shopping center, will allow us to further serve the needs of our current and potential clients in this market and fully control the site. We acquired the building attached to our mall for roughly $24 per square foot of GLA or, viewed otherwise, for their market value of the land being $10 per square foot. We are in leasing discussions ranging from early stage to more advanced for approximately 64,000 square feet.

I will now move on to an update of our leasing and development activities. Firstly, on pages 5 through 7, our occupancy rate stood at 93.1%, up 0.5% from the end of 2017. The industrial segment and our Quebec City portfolio remains strong at 95% and 94.7% occupancy, respectively. We also made 50 basis points progress in the office segment with room to grow at 90.5%. During the first half of 2018, we renewed 4 million square feet of expiring leases and, in addition, we signed a significant 2.4 million square feet of new leases.

Taken together, we completed renewals and new leases totaling 6.4 million square feet, which represents 90.7% of our leasable area maturing in 2018. Committed leases for space not yet occupied stood at 1.8 million square feet at the end of Q2. These committed leases represent $25.4 million in incremental annualized NOI, which will begin to contribute on a cash basis over the next six quarters, 76% of which will start contributing in 2018.

In Q2, approximately 700,000 square feet of previously committed space commenced paying rent. In addition, during the quarter, we signed new leases representing approximately 900,000 square feet. The spread between committed and in-place occupancy rates stood at 6.6% compared to 6% at the end of Q1, 2018. I expect this gap to narrow over time.

During Q2 the in-place occupancy rate of the retail segment decreased from 83.5% as at the end of Q1 2018 to 83.2% as at the end of Q2 2018. This decrease is mainly attributable to the acquisition of the vacant Sears store in Trois-Rivieres. Compared to December, 31, 2017, on a same-property basis, the committed occupancy rate of the office segment increased by 0.5%, while we experienced a decrease of 0.1% in retail and a decrease of 0.9% in the industrial portfolio.

Moving on to Page 8, our – sorry, our average net rental rates increased by 0.4% for renewed leases in the first half of 2018, led by a 5.5% increase in step-ups on renewals in the industrial segment. We recorded decreases in step-ups on renewals of 1.2% in the retail segment and 1.5% in the office segment. The performance in the office segment was impacted by our aggressive leasing initiatives in the Ottawa market, with public works covering approximately 636,000 square feet of renewals and 81% of our 2018 lease maturities in this market. Excluding Ottawa, lease renewal step-ups in the office segment would have approximated 2.4%.

On Page 9, with respect to our seven Sears locations, six stores, and one warehouse, which totaled approximately 670,000 square feet, including the recently acquired Trois-Rivieres store, we have signed leases for 88,000 square feet representing 13% with another 14% under discussion. At the same time, we continue to review the best use for the locations, which present intensification opportunities, primarily at Mail Champlain and Galeries du Hull.

Moving onto our development pipeline, on pages 10 and 11, the 80,000 square-foot office component of Espace Bouvier is now 99% leased. Remaining at Espace Bouvier, the 35,000 square feet retail building being completed in Q1 remains 91% leased. With respect to our 500,000 square feet Chaudière-Duplessis retail project located on Highway 40 in Quebec City, adjacent to the new IKEA store, we are completing the infra prep work for the site and Decathlon is scheduled to open a 57,000 square-foot store in the fall of 2019. This is a 12,000 square-foot increase over the previously announced 45,000 square-foot Decathlon store. The 340,000 square-foot IKEA store is scheduled to be opened this month, which will support our leasing efforts.

Lastly, on Page 12, we have provided high-level information on potential development and redevelopment opportunities centered on the REM project and Metro in Montreal, the tramway and tram bus project in Quebec City and the LRT project in Ottawa. We are at the initial phase of reviewing and analyzing these potential opportunities and establishing priorities.

I will now ask Gilles to discuss our financial results.

Gilles Hamel

Thank you, Sylvain, and good morning, everyone. Moving on to Page 13, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2017, operating revenues of $181.3 million decreased by 14.9% and net operating income of $92.3 million decreased by 17.1%. This decrease is the result of an increase of 0.8% in our same property portfolio NOI, combined with a decrease of $19 million in NOI for the 95 properties sold in Q1 2018. During the second quarter of 2018, administrative expenses amount to $7.6 million compared to $4.9 million for the corresponding period in 2017.

This increase is due mainly to $3.5 million in nonrecurring costs related to work done to implement various governance improvement initiatives, including discussion with unitholders and the review of strategic alternatives, which are partially offset by a $0.5 million or 17% decrease in salaries and other benefits. Adjusted net income decreased by $12.2 million from the corresponding quarter of 2017. While recurring FFO for quarter decreased by $12.3 million and recurring AFFO decreased by $15.2 million.

These decreases result mainly from a $19 million decrease of NOI for the 95 properties sold during Q1, 2018, partially offset by a decrease of $6.1 million in finance charges and a $0.9 million decrease in recurring trust administrative expenses. Moving on to Page 14 and 15. For the second quarter, our same property portfolio NOI increased by 0.8% to $92.2 million in line with our budget. This is our second consecutive quarter of positive same property NOI growth. Broken down by market segment.

For the second quarter of 2018, retail same property NOI decreased by 6.9%, while office increased by 5.8% and industrial by 5.4%. The decrease of the same property NOI for the retail portfolio is mainly attributable to the closure of the Sears stores and to our Rockland enclosed mall, where we are redeveloping the food court and moving tenants. We reiterate our same property portfolio NOI guidance for 2018 between 1% and 2%, although, we currently expect to be towards the low end of the range.

Moving on to Page 16 and 17. As at June 30, 2018, out of the $592.6 million in mortgages originally maturing in 2018, $537.9 million have already been repaid, refinanced or assumed by Slate, leaving $55 million, which we intend to pay off at maturity using our unsecured credit facility. Our debt ratio decreased significantly from – sorry, 67.4% at the end of 2017 to 52% at the end of Q2. Our interest coverage ratio stood at 2.33:1 and our unencumbered asset pool stood at $2.8 billion representing 1.61 times senior unsecured indebtedness outstanding up from 1.43 times at year-end 2017. Moving on to Page 18. You will find details of our financial position.

At quarter end, total assets stood at $6.9 billion, senior unsecured debentures stood at $1.7 billion and mortgages payable stood at $1.8 billion. For 2019, we will be focused on refinancing our unsecured debenture maturing in 2019. We have no material mortgages maturing in 2019 and only $81 million of mortgages maturing in 2020. At quarter end, liquidity under our unsecured operating credit facility stood at $670 million. This completes our financial overview for the second quarter of 2018. I will now pass the mic back to Sylvain.

Sylvain Cossette

Thank you, Gilles. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our employees as well as our trustees for their contribution over the last quarter. I will now turn the mic over to the operator for the question period.

[Operator Instructions] And your first question will be from Frederic Blondeau from Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Frederic Blondeau

Thanks and then good morning. I just have one quick question for you guys. In terms of your current disposition program, what’s the update and how would you characterize investors' appetite for these assets at this time?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Frederic Blondeau

Frederic Blondeau

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Frederic Blondeau

Frederic Blondeau

Thank you. And your next question will be from Brad Sturges at Industrial Alliance Securities. Please go ahead.

Brad Sturges

Just following up on Fred’s question, at this stage would there be anything being marketed for sale or you’re still in the review process?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Brad Sturges

Brad Sturges

Thank you. Next question will be from Pammi Bir at Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Pammi Bir

Thanks, good morning. Just on the transition of the services from Groupe Dallaire, are you expecting any sort of shift or material change in G&A over the balance of this year and then perhaps into 2019?

Sylvain Cossette

Gilles.

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Pammi Bir

Pammi Bir

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

And we just need to continue working through the retail segment, where it’s a tough segment right now. But we are seeing on the leasing side in the retail segment, when I look at the names which have come into our portfolio and from a tenancy perspective, I believe, we are leasing space with the right players. The discounters and off-price retailers these days are very much in demand, and we are getting our share of that segment.

So these are operators which can’t open over at the same time. And I’m very comfortable with the share of locations we are securing with these retailers. And they’re a very good class to be around these days.

Pammi Bir

Pammi Bir

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Pammi Bir

Pammi Bir

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Our focus is, in the short-term, is really organic growth, and we are, at the same time, working through this. In terms of opportunities out there, part and parcel of the Cominar 2.0 strategy was – is, for me, to diversify our relationships and then to conduct partnership discussions with others on these intensification opportunities, and that’s the process I’m in at the same time.

Pammi Bir

Pammi Bir

Thank you. Next question will be from Mike Markidis of Desjardins. Please go ahead.

Mike Markidis

Hi, thanks an good morning. Sylvain, maybe not to beat a dead horse here, but I just want to make sure I understand, when you say it’s an opportunity environment from a transaction perspective, do you think the balance is tilted more in favor of the buyers or the sellers today?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

We are talking about a project, overall, of $13 million. So they are huge projects in our first part of the year numbers. The next part of the year, the next six months, we expect that our investment will be lower than it was in the first six months of the year, and it will be also decreasing in 2019. Keeping in mind, that we are actually in – actually, I mean during 2018, in a leasing mode, it means – lease-up mode, sorry, it means that we are increasing our occupancy rate, we are, though, paying more TI than when your occupancy is not all right. So that’s about it.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Sylvain Cossette

Yes.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

Next question will be from Sumayya Hussain from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Sumayya Hussain

So firstly, just given your emphasis on leasing and the gains you guys have made so far, especially, on the retail side, how would you say you’ve modified your approach or strategy to leasing, especially in the current environment? Or to put it more simply, how are you doing things differently today than you were say a year ago?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Sumayya Hussain

Sumayya Hussain

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

So we will be shifting to business in the normal course. We are in business in the normal course with the Public Works these days. The office suburban market in Montreal West, which is Ville Saint-Laurent, we are beating the market in terms of availability in that market, but that’s a 25% plus availability in that market. And we need to continue to be aggressive in that market. What we – it’s just not dealing with rentals, it’s also dealing with the type of services you bring to the building, amenities,. We are looking at introducing different features. The difficult part of Montreal West is you are about four kilometers away from the Metro station. And today, in Montreal, you need to be very close to the grid. So it’s having amenities. We’re looking at like a shuttle service and other issues like that.

To attract a young crowd you need to have a lifestyle, also, in that area. And we have a cluster of assets there, which will allow us to try to play around and introduce different features in that cluster. The Laval market is really broken down into two markets, the – what I call Laval West is where Centropolis is, Castle Laval. So we have some office properties there, we are – for those properties, what we’ve done is we’ve refurbished the common areas, and washrooms, facilities and at a normal cost, and that’s given us good assistance and traction in that market.

The market, which remains difficult in Laval is Laval East, which is our Place Laval asset. And that asset right now is – we are looking at putting some money in it, you’ll start to get the leasing traction. So that’s the type of asset where you are dependent, in part, upon RFPs from government-type institutions, and that could go quickly or not. So that’s the market which remains tough for us.

And we’ve tried everything in that market ranging from changing the leasing functions, leasing team internally, we even outsourced it with the best broker in Laval, who really dominates the market, and that asset remains difficult for us. In terms of retail, the strategy has been focused on the client mix in the centers, I mean we want to generate – we’re looking at the type of retailers which we think are sustainable or more resilient to e- commerce movement, and for the time being, there is huge traction around discounters or off-price retailers.

And bringing – reintroducing food and grocery and pharma into our centers is something that we’re also working very hard on and looking at the quality of the retailer itself to make sure that, that retailer is robust towards the changing landscape. So that’s what we’ve been working towards. And in a part, trying to work down and reduce some of the exposure to fashion.

Sumayya Hussain

Sumayya Hussain

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Sumayya Hussain

Sumayya Hussain

Gilles Hamel

Yes.

Sumayya Hussain

Thanks.

Operator

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

So is it just a function of waiting until the RioCan’s of the world finish their secondary market dispositions and then potentially looking there? And would you entertain, potentially, selling some of these lower cap rate performing assets within the portfolio in maybe the industrial multifamily or the office segment?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

It’s a very good portfolio for us, and we still have room to grow with that portfolio. In terms of your comment on RioCan and other secondary retail product, yes, there is a lot of traffic in that space. My only point is that you’ve got to tread water cautiously when you’re selling in that space these days, because there is an abundance of opportunities in that space of the market and more to come. And you have a limited number of buyers who participate in that space. So when that configuration rises, that’s what I call the opportunistic environment, where you can get into price configurations which are not reflective of value.

And once again, I’m here to create value and protect value. So we will act accordingly, as we move in and out of that process. In terms of selling other assets, we have many options ahead of us, in terms of mortgage financing, we are focused on addressing our 2019 unsecured debenture maturities, we have $300 million at mid- year next year and the other $300 million that’s late of 2019, the end of 2019. So we have room ahead of us. And we will be looking at assets that we can dispose of at lower cap for higher cap assets than in a normal course, but we are not doing it in a pressured manner. Not under pressure, Matt.

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

So we have different assets who perform differently in each environment. So we are going through that process right now, but I do not feel pressured. And as to will there be an IFRS adjustment through the coming quarters with respect to retail or secondary retail, perhaps, but it will depend on how this process plays out, not just my process but everyone’s process. It’s not because there’s an opportunistic environment, but that’s going to dictate the value of the assets. So we’re all moving forward with that.

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Guy Charron

Guy Charron

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Sylvain Cossette

Yes. Yes.

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

I mean, if I did $25 million on your annual NOI number it’s about 6%. And if 76% of that’s coming on in the back half of this year, I was just wondering why you wouldn’t have a higher same property NOI growth number in 2018? And again, that bleeds into 2019, so presumably you’d have a good figure there. Is it just very back-end weighted?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Thank you. Next question will be from Michael Smith at RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Michael Smith

Thank you, and good afternoon. I have a big picture question, Sylvain. Cominar 2.0, you’ve done a lot of very positive things. You’ve got three new board member. You’ve got a much more focused strategy, where you have a competitive advantage. You’ve got a new distribution level. So – and a new debt strategy. I guess, one thing that perplexed me a bit is the way you calculate AFFO.

And it seemed like an opportune time to maybe revisit that as well. I mean, this year, first six months of this year, you’ve spent like $41.5 million on leasing cost and you’ve taken a provision of about 1/3 of that, $14.3 million, I realize that you don’t expect to pay $110 per square foot improvements to every tenant going forward. And maybe shouldn’t recoverable CapEx be deducted as well? I mean, anyhow, what are your thoughts on that?

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

So it’s there, when we incur huge leasing costs, you will see the impact of this on the provision from leasing costs. Becoming today – going forward, at the same time, we – if you compare the trend of our provision for leasing costs and maintenance CapEx throughout time you will see that it’s increasing. So it’s not, it’s – and again, we did some benchmarking with other REITs, and we are comfortable with our methodology that we are completing, and there is no real surprise.

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

Michael Smith

Michael Smith

Sylvain Cossette

No.

Michael Smith

Michael Smith

Thank you. Next question is from Jonathan Kelcher at TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Gilles Hamel

Gilles Hamel

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Thank you [Operator Instructions] And at this time, Mr. Cossette, we have no other questions registered, sir.

Sylvain Cossette

Sylvain Cossette

