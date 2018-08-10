Determine's (DTRM) CEO Patrick Stakenas on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Determine Inc. (NASDAQ:DTRM) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Determine first quarter fiscal 2019 earnings call. Presenting on the call today from the company, we have Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer; and myself, John Nolan, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, please note that this conference will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws. These forward-looking statements will include discussions about the Company’s business outlook, anticipated financial and operating results, product development and future plans. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, those that are contained in the company’s filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section in our most recent Form 10-K. The company does not assume any obligation to publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements discussed during the call.

In addition, on the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures to help understand the company’s past financial performance and future results and to supplement the financial results that we provide in accordance with GAAP. The company has provided a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP counterparts in our earnings release filed with the SEC earlier today. It is also available on our website at determine.com in our Investor Relations area. We will also be discussing annualized bookings, an operating measure that is not derived from the company’s revenues or any other amounts presented in accordance with GAAP and the company’s statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows or other equivalent statements.

With that, I would like to now introduce Mr. Patrick Stakenas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Determine. Patrick?

Thank you, John. As always, I’d like to start by thanking our customers, soon to be customers, dedicated employees, global alliance partners, Board of Directors and investors. While we continue to make strides operationally and continue to reintroduce ourselves to the market with the new Determine Cloud Platform, the results are clearly not yet showing up in our financials. The entire team is dissatisfied with this quarter’s revenue results. We will show our resolve to our many stakeholders by building where we’ve had success, making adjustments where we haven’t and by ensuring our financials reflect our progress in very short order.

The Determine Cloud Platform will continue to pave the way as industry leading and changing the way businesses are using technology to manage suppliers to contract and to deliver goods and services. We have built upon our success in bringing our strategic platform to market and have again made the grade out in front of many of our competitors with the Determine Cloud Platform being featured in all of the industry-leading research, a list including Gartner Magic Quadrant, Forrester Wave and Spend Matters SolutionMaps.

As we advance to the call today, I’ll provide updates on the key actions we have taken over the past 45 days. These actions are designed for continued improvement across our global team to correct the lagging revenue growth and to set us up for sustained success as we remain focused on our long-term vision. Our bookings of $546,000 was well short of our $1 million target. Our second quarter looks very healthy, however, and we are off to a strong start in July, closing several of the deals we expected to get in June.

We will continue to progress from the prior quarter, and I’m confident we are on track to deliver a stronger second quarter with bookings in the million-dollar range. There are key reasons why I feel this continued optimism. First, our July start has set up to outpace prior quarters significantly. Second, our partnership pipeline has ramped up significantly in the last 120 days, and we are working hand in hand with our trusted partners on numerous late-stage opportunities. Finally, our overall pipeline volume and quality is the highest point in the company’s history, and I’ll comment more on that in a bit.

With the above momentum and some of the key actions we’re taking, I look forward to discussing improved recurring revenue on future calls. As we discussed during our last call, non-recurring revenue is falling off faster than we had predicted. There are several key reasons for this trend that I will cover in today’s call.

Before turning back to John to discuss our financials, I want to reiterate that we are facing these challenges head on. And we remain focused on building on our many areas of strength, our people, our platform and our satisfied and industry-leading global customers while also making the necessary changes to better serve our customers and to translate this into improved financial results for our investors.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back over to John Nolan, our CFO, who’ll review the details of our Q1 fiscal 2019 financial results. John?

Thank you, Patrick. Please note that a few items discussed on the income statement will refer to both GAAP and non-GAAP data while the remaining income statement items and the balance sheet will refer to GAAP data only. Total GAAP revenue for the quarter was $6 million, down 10.9% from the prior quarter and down 13.6% compared to the same period last year. Total GAAP recurring revenue for the quarter was $5.3 million, flat year-over-year. Total GAAP non-recurring revenues decreased by $0.9 million or 53% during the first quarter compared to the same period of the prior year. This decrease is a result of the combination of factors: the lower level of effort required in the Determine Cloud Platform implementations, lower bookings and the decrease in professional services work requested by non-platform customers as they prepare for migration to the platform.

Total GAAP gross profit for the first quarter was $2.6 million or 43.5% of total revenue, a decrease of approximately $700,000 from the prior quarter and a decrease of approximately $1.1 million from the prior year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $2.9 million or 48.5% of total revenues, a decrease of 5 percentage points from the prior quarter and a decrease of 8.8 percentage points from the same period the prior year. Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit is the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance.

Total GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $6.3 million, an increase of $61,000 or 1% over the prior quarter and an increase of 11.3% over the same period last year. Increased investments in research and development and marketing programs drove the year-over-year change. Total non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $5.4 million, on par with the prior quarter and up 13.7% from the same period the prior year.

Note that the difference between GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses is the elimination of the amortization of acquired intangibles, stock-based compensation and severance. Finally, on the P&L, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the non-GAAP EBITDA loss was $2 million compared to a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $182,000 in the first quarter of last fiscal year.

Turning to the balance sheet. We ended the quarter with $6.2 million in cash compared to $9.9 million in the prior quarter and $13.7 million in the year-ago period. Note that all periods include cash borrowed against our credit lines. For the first quarter, the company had drawn $11 million against our credit lines compared to $12.1 million in the prior quarter and $11.9 million during the same period a year ago. The deferred revenue balance at quarter-end was $9.3 million compared to $9.6 million in the prior quarter and $9.9 million in the year-ago period.

Billings, a non-GAAP measure defined as revenues plus the change in deferred revenues, were $5.7 million for the first quarter, down 4.1% from the prior quarter and down 15.2% from the same period last year.

I would now like to turn the call back over to Patrick to review some strategic and business performance topics. Patrick?

Thank you, John. I’ll use this next segment of our call to discuss how we plan to overcome our unacceptable Q1 fiscal 2019 results so we can put a stronger Q2 on the board in a manner that builds towards long-term growing success. Fortunately, the industry-changing Determine Cloud Platform can only serve as our bedrock as we move ahead. Our customers are the key to our future success, and I cannot overstate the importance of these relationships and the resulting feedback.

As a quick example, one of our health care clients in South Carolina, Charleston Area Medical Center, recently sent our team an unsolicited note on how pleased they are with the Determine Cloud Platform, how it’s working beautifully, very easy to use. And they believe the Determine Cloud Platform is the best business application they’ve ever used. They actually called our software fun, which is a word you don’t hear very often in the enterprise software space, so it was good to hear. These are powerful words. And this kind of feedback in terms of the value we are providing, that motivates us every day to continue to deliver more for our customers. It gives us the confidence that we are getting things right on that end and that we are – and that we have to make adjustments driven by customers’ feedback so we can bring the CAMC customer experience to a much broader market.

To that end, we will evolve, and we are making important changes inside our business. We are working swiftly, and we are confident that we can appropriately stabilize non-recurring revenue. As John pointed out, professional service – professional services is a major contributor to our shift in revenue. And I think it’s necessary to reiterate that the non-recurring revenue decrease is a result of combination of three factors. One is the lower level of effort required in platform implementations. Second is lower bookings that drive deployment revenue. And third is the decrease in professional services work requested by non-platform customers as they prepare for migration to the platform.

I’d like to take this time now to discuss the meaningful adjustments to our business that are currently underway. We are restructuring our sales organization and moving to a more vertically and regionally focused model. We’ve appointed Gerard Dahan to our Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer so he can help further implement best practices across the globe, help build integrated marketing and sales functions and build upon his and the team’s great success across EMEA.

We are excited by the impact of his years of experience and industry knowledge in leading our global sales efforts with a refocused purpose. Since Gerard’s arrival late last year, he has proven his ability to close deals and improved both the quality and scale of our sales pipeline. We are greatly improving retention through migrations. We have heavily focused on delivering customers the best possible experience, driven by customer feedback. Kevin Turner, our Vice President of Customer Success, and his team are laser focused on enabling customers and unlocking value from our Determine Cloud Platform, knowing this organically leads to higher renewal rates.

We’re also excited to announce the latest version of sourcing and Source-to-Pay. We have gained many commitments and renewals from customers who are excited to now move to the Determine Cloud Platform for sourcing and Source-to-Pay, which includes elements of contract management. We are significantly turning up our partner relationships to increase pipeline and shorten sales cycles. We expect to win a higher percentage of these ideals more quickly, and we expect them to be higher-value deals. An example of that future impact of this channel, this quarter alone, Q2 fiscal 2019, later-stage partner leads are approaching 20% of our active pipeline.

We’ve also added key resources to our lead generation of pipeline developing team. Under Gerard’s direction, our pipeline that’s fast growing has achieved over 44% year-over-year growth. We understand our strengths and we’ve identified our key areas of improvement. We have scrutinized all aspects of the business, and we are building and taking on actions to ensure we operate more effectively and more efficiently into the future. We are beginning stages of modifying our operating processes and our capital allocation, and we are working on increasing efficiencies and improving cash utilization as well.

Beginning in July, we put a plan in place that will deliver $4 million in annual savings to our bottom line. We’ve adjusted marketing programs as we find more efficient ways to build our pipeline. We have reduced professional services staff to right-size the business to the new activity level. We’ve eliminated other back-office costs. We structured and refocused the sales organization with a true industry veteran at the helm so we can maximize return on our sales investment. We have also worked to secure new capital infusion to support our action plans.

In the last week, we’ve added $2 million in the form of credit line through Western Alliance Bank. It was secured in early Q2 fiscal 2019 and is guaranteed by entities under the control of Neil Subin, a significant stockholder. We are pleased to have access to this additional capital, and we are aggressively enacting necessary modifications and build on past successes. Another proof point is we have broken new heights with the Determine Cloud Platform recently rolling out our Salesforce.com application.

This required significant investment, which we’re willing to make based on the substantial demand from our customers in the market. This new application allows Salesforce.com users to initiate and track a contract without ever leaving the application while also allowing Determine Cloud Platform users to work seamlessly to author, build and execute on contracts. This is groundbreaking in our industry and offers many new benefits and is a significant differentiator. This allows us a great opportunity as well to sell into legal departments and add many more users with existing customers and new customers. We expect to see a fairly immediate return on this differentiating investment as it bolsters our opportunity with every customer and every prospect.

While we stand by our progress with the team, we stand by the capabilities of the platform and the market opportunity for Determine, we know we must continue to make meaningful changes to improve the business trajectory and to move more quickly to a stage of increased scale and growth that delivers the desired financial results.

In closing, I’d like to again thank our customers, prospects, employees, partners, board members and investors for their support as we continue our quest to move Determine to reach new heights of success. Operator, we’ll now take questions.

Eric Martinuzzi

Hey, guys. My question, first off, has to do with the ACV bookings. I understand you’re giving us an annualized contract value there. But I was just wondering, in that ACV number, are you seeing any shift as far as a potential for maybe a multi-year commit in the bookings that you’re signing? Is that something that you are – that you offer, that you push on as far as sales go? Again, I realize you’re giving us an ACV number but just wondering if there may be some multi-year silver lining here.

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, almost all contracts, Eric, are three years or more. Very few are less than that. So I would say across the board, three years is probably a good average.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. But there’s been no change in three or four…

Patrick Stakenas

No.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay.

Patrick Stakenas

No, no, no. I’m just saying, we have – a lot of them are three. Some are four and five. But for the most part, it’s right around three.

Eric Martinuzzi

Got you. And then just specifically on the Q1 bookings, certainly $546,000 now that you are shooting for. You talked about some deal closes early in Q2. Just wondering, is the expectation here – based on your pipeline commentary, is the expectation that we’re going to be doing – we expect to do better that in Q2 and it was just kind of one or two deals that stopped us from getting to our target number?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, it was a couple of things, right? There were several deals that slipped into this quarter, but 70% of the deals that moved over that I was confident that would get help us get to the Q1 number moved into Q2. So we have already closed a few of those deals in July. So that’s exciting for us. Of course, moving Gerard into the role, I believe, is going to help to drive it as well. And the other piece is partner deals, right?

They’re coming into more mature place, bigger deals, bigger volume, typically, in their later-stage deals as well. And again, one of the things that kind of rolled over was we had some partner deals that actually closed in Q1, but our piece of the deal was – didn’t come until a little bit after – or it’s coming this quarter.

So I felt confident they were going to come last quarter. The deals are done. We just don’t have our piece of it yet. So that’s the part that pushed over a bit. But overall, from where we are, the partner deal is going to have a big impact on our business, the partner pipeline is growing. And those deals are there. We just got to get them – we got to get them – get our portion closed. The partner deal portion is closed.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then speaking of Gerard, I understand you’ve got basically – this is sort of a new sheriff in charge of the sales department here. Typically, that’s an initiative that takes place prior to the start of the fiscal year. When was this kind of rolled out? And maybe could you comment on the timing of that new responsibility for him?

Patrick Stakenas

So towards the end of the quarter and here now, beginning of the quarter, we’re just looking at where we’re going, looking at the success that Gerard is having. A big piece of it is P2P and his ability to sell and position P2P in the market. He’s been very successful in Europe and in France. And we need that kind of energy here as well in the U.S. because that is a big opportunity for us, especially on the partner side. P2P is playing a big role there. We believe putting Gerard in charge of driving these aspects will really help – will take that part of the business off.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. And then as I look to the services part of the business, I appreciate the color you gave there. And you talked about the three aspects that are behind the shortfall in the pro services side, less effort to implement DCP, the lower bookings, follow-on impact and then a decrease from the platform customers that may be holding off, that are migrating to DCP. What about – historically, you’ve been running this at kind of a breakeven or better type of margin. But let me stick to the revenue part of the question first and then I’ll get to the margin. The expectation for next quarter, is this the new normal now, this roughly $700,000, $800,000 of nonrecurring revenue? Or do you expect a recovery there in Q2 and beyond?

John Nolan

Eric, John. I would say that it kind of lags a quarter. So I’d say that that’s the normal for next quarter. And as we said before, we’re getting the costs a little bit right-sized. It’s a little harder in the summer quarters. We know because it’s – this has been traditionally a funny quarter for us on NRR anyway because of some of the seasonality in Europe. But as – to really have it come up, it will follow bookings, right? So as we expect bookings to go up, we would expect this to go up on a one-quarter lag with bookings, right? So when bookings go up – go ahead.

Eric Martinuzzi

We know that the September quarter is a tough time. You’ve got your seasonal issues there. But is the expectation then that this gets back to a breakeven business or better by Q3.

John Nolan

I think it will be closer to breakeven, maybe not quite. I mean, I’d say probably we can get a couple of hundred thousand, $0.25 million of expenses out. And then it’s probably within the 10% or 15% loss range. I don’t know if we’ll get back to breakeven by Q3.

Patrick Stakenas

It’s hard to – when you look at the impacts of the – as we mentioned, I think it was 0.3, where we have a lot of that professional services revenue that was driven from the old legacy systems as they further configure the systems or added modules and things like that. That business there was, I would say, more profitable from that perspective. So we’re adjusting to manage the new world. And that business, the legacy business, professional services business, anybody that might have done something before is now going to put that money into migration. So…

John Nolan

Right. So when you have a breakeven, you manage your breakeven as a portfolio, and that’s what we charge our CTO to do. And as in any portfolio, you have some things which make more money than others. And really, the profit generator would have been those legacy projects. And with that work stream drying up, kind of getting the margins right-sized on this is a little trickier. So that’s what we’re working through.

Eric Martinuzzi

Okay. Last question from me. You had a nice announcement today about legal is in migration. Just wondering, do you have any insight? I assume they went out to the market when they knew they were going to be coming to a Cloud Platform and coming off your legacy, that they went out and sort of kicked the tires on other platforms. Do you know who you’re competing with prior to them pulling the trigger on migrating to DCP?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, I don’t – from the standpoint of who they went from a competition standpoint, I don’t know. But I do know that they were very excited when they saw the platform. We worked very closely with them to move it over. So it’s a great testament again of an example of the customers that are going to move over and continue to migrate. But no, Eric, I don’t know specifically who they may have talked to.

Eric Martinuzzi

Understand. Thanks for taking my questions.

Patrick Stakenas

Thank you, Eric.

Zach Cummins

Hi, good afternoon. Sorry, I was a little late coming to the call, but could you provide some commentary on kind of what your pipeline looks like going forward for these next couple of quarters? It sounds like you being able to expand on these partners has really been able to open up other opportunities that you otherwise didn’t have before.

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. The pipeline is not only richer and larger than it has been, in fact, almost double what it was a year ago. It’s much – sorry, 44% larger than it was a year ago. The key thing here though is that a lot of these partner deals are come in. They come in at a later stage. They’re larger deals, and they’re half, if not three quarters big. So that’s why we feel so confident that we can win more of these partner deals than straight away, heads-on competitive selling. And the other piece is the sales cycle is typically compressed because they’re coming in at stage 3 or 4 versus starting from stage 1.

But the overall pipeline as well though, we made some shifts in our business development organization in Carmel, Indiana, and we just got some great folks in there that are doing a hell of a job of finding opportunities and bringing them and nurturing them to a sales qualified lead for marketing. So not only is the pipeline bigger. It’s stronger, and we believe that the richness of it will really help us drive this thing forward.

Zach Cummins

Great. That’s helpful. And then in terms of transiting customers to the Determine Cloud Platform, are you providing any additional incentives for your legacy customers to make that transition over to the cloud?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. A lot of times, what we’ll do is if they’re a contract management customer, for instance, we’ll let them use the sourcing product for the first six months or whatever to get them hooked in that side of the business as well. But typically, that rolls into the hole. But I will tell you, we have a number of customers that have come in that they were just sourcing. They came over. Within six months, they went to contract management. Within a year, they’re in the full platform. So we’re seeing a lot of customers that want to move over and not just move over for one. In fact, that’s one of the reasons that they’ll move over, is because now they don’t have a standalone product and now they have the opportunity to have sourcing, contract management, P2P all available to them through one interface.

Zach Cummins

Understood. And then I know you probably can’t provide a quantitative number around this, but can you qualitatively talk about what percentage of your current base is on the Determine Cloud Platform versus who are still on kind of your legacy solutions?

John Nolan

I mean, in terms of the revenue, Zach, about more than the third of the revenue is on the DCP now. Like it’s about 36%, 37% now.

Zach Cummins

Great. That’s helpful. That’s all the questions I had for now. So thanks for taking the questions.

Patrick Stakenas

Great. Thank you, Zach.

Monish Bahl

Thank you. I just had a couple of questions with regards to the sales process. I think last quarter, you talked about one of the biggest issues you may have experienced was the company was pursuing elephant hunting rather than targeting smaller deals. I know it’s hard to change that mindset, but do you think you’re there yet as far as pursuing the smaller deals that could feed you guys rather than chasing the big elephants?

Patrick Stakenas

Yes, we’ve definitely made the shift. And again, with Gerard moving here to have the more regional focus and more focus on the verticals specifically where we know we can win, we’re just going to make a bigger difference. But for sure, those large P2P deals that we have talked about before, we shifted back to more – we think we can still win those, but we’re going to win those with a partner. Straight on, we’re having much more success in the contract management and supplier information management sourcing opportunities that are typically smaller. But then they grow into bigger deals as we add more modules.

Monish Bahl

Okay, great. And just follow-on questions. In this quarter, did you see more discounting? And secondly, did the landscape, from a competition perspective, change or shift at all? How many sales people do you have? And do you have the mix between direct and indirect? Thank you.

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. So from a – discounting now, about – that’s a normal quarter there, nothing unusual. Number of sales reps, remain the same at about eight, I believe. And then last part of the question was?

Monish Bahl

Well, is it worthwhile tracking the direct versus indirect mix?

Patrick Stakenas

Got it. Yes. So really, our partner program has just kicked off. So everything is still almost direct. I think we’ve had a little bit of business come in from a partner standpoint. But the key thing is that our pipeline is approaching almost 20% from a partner revenue perspective – from an opportunity perspective. So you should expect to see more deals coming from our partners down the road. But right now, it’s almost all direct. The partner program is just kicking into gear, and it’s taking six to eight months to get there.

John Nolan

But I think the important thing about our partner strategy is that it’s not true sales by the partners. It’s really side by selling – it’s side-by-side selling with us.

Patrick Stakenas

Right.

Monish Bahl

Yes. So they’re selling something along with your products. What are you seeing – what’s the traction…

John Nolan

We actually go in there, sell with them a lot of the time.

Monish Bahl

Yes, yes. But what application are they selling that brings you in?

Patrick Stakenas

Well, typically, again, it’s industry applications. They’re typically side-by-side. It could be downstream, invoicing. It could be things like that, along those range. And then we’ll sell the upstream stuff along with it. So they’re selling anything that helps customers manage their invoicing, manage their payables and so on. We’ll sell the upstream stuff, managing, whether it be contracts or sourcing applications.

Monish Bahl

Okay, got it. Got it. And then the other question was on competition. Was there anything different there, business…

Patrick Stakenas

Yes. No. Same folks out there. I mean, we see the same folks, Coupa, Ivalua, pretty much. No real shift there.

Monish Bahl

Okay, got it. Okay, good. And did you disclose the interest rate on that line?

John Nolan

Yes, it’s in the K. So 5…

Monish Bahl

Okay. I’ll take a look.

John Nolan

Yes.

Monish Bahl

Thank you.

John Nolan

Thank you.

Patrick Stakenas

Great, thank you. Hang on one second. Thank you, everyone. We appreciate you being on the call today. And the questions were great as always and a pleasure to talk to everyone. I continue to share where we’re headed as a company, and we’re making plans to execute on our vision. We’re driving the company forward and we strive to deliver the best Source-to-Pay, Enterprise Contract Management Lifecycle Platform and experience in the marketplace. So again, thank you, everyone, and have a great evening.