KemPharm Reports Q2 Earnings - Financials Are Secondary To Binary Events

When quarterly reports come out, investors are usually geared to looking at the financials, assessing a profit or loss and seeing if a company is performing more strongly than it was a year or a quarter ago. These are all important factors to consider in an investment, but with the KemPharm Q2 call, the total focus was on a couple of potential binary events that should take place prior to the end of the year. These binary events could reward KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) shareholders nicely.

Financials

Even though I stated that the financials were not the critical component of this conference call, they do need to be outlined and briefly discussed. KemPharm reported a net loss of $0.91 per diluted share, or $10 million. This level of loss was in line with what was expected for a firm essentially conducting research & development and attempting to get new drugs onto the market.

More important than the net loss per share is the length of the runway that the company has. With a bit over $29 million in cash, the company projects that it can operate until the middle of Q1 2019. Most savvy investors would have some concern about a company possessing only a couple of quarters' worth of cash, but there is reprieve in that a couple of binary events could very well make the cash crunch vanish.

Binary Events

There are two binary events that are what I would consider market movers, and two smaller binary events that are what I would consider value-added propositions. The smaller events relate to abuse risk testing on inhaled and oral forms of KP415. The company has already announced that the abuse profile via intravenous is negligible. Some simple logic would seem to indicate that the oral and inhaled testing will have similar results.

The two bigger binary events are partnership announcements for KP415 and a partner for the already approved Apadaz, with the bigger of the two events being related to KP415.

Apadaz is already FDA-approved, and the company has been attempting to market it to Pharmacy Benefit Managers and partner with a manufacturer that can handle store and properly distribute controlled substances. Apadaz is not projected to be a record-setter, but can deliver a future revenue stream once it is launched. During its Q2 call, KemPharm hinted very strongly that it anticipates having this drug partnered prior to the end of the year.

KP415 is what should entice investors. This ADHD drug has very real potential to be a best-in-class solution with 30-minute onset of action, a 13-hour duration, and a very low abuse potential. These are all unmet medical needs in the current treatment regimen. A sister drug to KP415 is KP484, which is being tested for adult ADHD.

KemPharm believes that this drug will garner FDA approval, and I have seen no reason to doubt that outcome. A small anomaly in the phase 3 trial has been addressed by the company, and KemPharm and/or its partner will present that data to the FDA when an NDA is filed with the agency in Q1 2019. What is exciting here is that the company has indicated that it intends to partner this drug prior to the end of 2108. This is a partnership that will bring upfront cash (solving the cash situation). The company should be able to negotiate reasonable terms in a deal, and though the FDA did not allow the 13-hour duration language in the label initially, the data is already known - meaning that this drug will get the desired label at some point, even if it is months after approval. The upfront cash should be more than enough to take the company into 2020, whilst it is expected that FDA approval on KP415 would come in late 2019. Essentially, with a great launch of KP415, the company could be close to being fully funded for quite some time.

I see KemPharm as a terrific play in the remainder of 2018 as binary events unfold and the company continues further development on pro-drug candidates. Longer-term investors may be frustrated by the dip in stock price in Q2, but now that the confusion of the clinical trial is resolved, KemPharm should begin to see equity appreciation as the final weeks in 2018 tick away. In my opinion, this is currently a Strong Buy for both traders and longer-term investors. Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMPH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.