ForeScout Technologies, Inc. (FSCT) CEO Michael DeCesare on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Michelle Spolver - Chief Communications Officer

Michael DeCesare - President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Harms - Chief Financial Officer

Sterling Auty - JP Morgan

Rob Owens - KeyBanc

Fatima Boolani - UBS

Melissa Franchi - Morgan Stanley

Walter Pritchard - Citi

Tal Liani - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michelle Spolver

Thank you, operator and thank you all for joining us on today's conference call to discuss our financial results for the second quarter 2018 and provide guidance for the third quarter and full year 2018.

A few minutes ago, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the second quarter 2018 as well as guidance for the third quarter and full year 2018. This can be found on the Investor Relations website, along with supplemental financial information that accompanies today's remarks.

Before we begin, let me remind you that we'll make forward-looking statements during the course of this call, including statements relating to ForeScout's guidance and expectations for the third quarter and full year 2018; the market for our products, including business growth factors and customer demand for our products; changes in the threat landscape in the security industry; and the ramping of our sales organization and path to profitability.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. These forward-looking statements apply only as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements in the future. For a detailed description of risks and uncertainties, please refer to our SEC filings as well as our earnings press release. Copies of these documents may be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

Additionally, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this call. We have provided reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures against the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the Investor Relations section of our website as well as in our earnings release.

And now let me hand things over to Mike to discuss our business and provide a review of our second quarter 2018 performance.

Michael DeCesare

Thanks, Michelle, and thanks to everyone for joining us on the call today. I'm pleased to report that we had another strong quarter with second quarter results exceeding our gardens across all metrics. We continue to execute well across the business which translated to revenue growth 35% year-over-year. We also delivered improvements to our bottom line with non-GAAP operating loss margin improving nearly 1,600 basis points year-over-year to more than $7 million, resulting in non-GAAP loss per share of $0.18. Chris will get into the detailed financial in his remarks.

We are continuing to see momentum in our business as we capitalize on the growing market opportunity for device visibility which is driving strong tailwinds in our favor. More IT connected devices are coming online by the minute and widespread privacy regulations such as GDPR are highlighting the fact that in order to protect data on the network you must first know what is connected to the network. Enterprises are recognizing that to be secure they need visibility for all devices including the fast growing number of nontraditional IoT devices on campus wired and wireless networks like security cameras, televisions, HPAC controllers and phones.

This visibility need all to extend IT based devices in data center, operational technology or industrial IoT networks. With our unique agent less technology ForeScout is well positioned to benefit from these tailwinds. We've already demonstrated this with our consistently strong performance and 30% plus of top line growth every quarter since going public last year. ForeScoute is solving a problem that all organizations are facing, the device visibility gap that is accelerating by the minute. Our CounterACT solution allows organizations to discover every IT connected device to second it joins the network.

One part of our secret sauce is our ability to auto classify and identify devices by type through a combination of twenty different techniques and network traffic profiling approaches and our vast library of unique device fingerprints based on the pattern of network traffic that is transmitted. This detailed ability to identify and classify devices allows our customers too to utilize the robust policy engine and CounterACT to control with each of these devices is allowed to do well inside line. Through our extended modules we also orchestrate information sharing between CounterACT and third party products.

We've discussed our extended module expansion and up sell opportunity in the past, but in the second quarter we really saw momentum in the strategic part of our business. So we don't necessarily expect this magnitude on a regular basis, it's encouraging to see the traction we're having and the meaningful expansion potential that our ForeScout extended modules provide. I'll take a step back and remind you why extended modules are a key part of our business and an important part of our long term growth and profitability story.

For our customers ForeScouts' extended modules increase the value of their existing IT investments by sharing real time device context with their other security tools. This enables them to better access risk and automate response as well as taking immediate control actions for tools that cannot do so on their out. We licensed these modules based on the number of devices under management so in the devices on a customer's network naturally grow so does our expansion opportunities. And our extended models are only deployed through software, so they carry higher gross margin and play a key role in our long term profitability goals

Let me quickly walk you through a few of the more common in demand ways customers are using our extended models. First our Splunk extended module is one of the top selling modules. As devices joining the network CounterACT captures and feeds data into Splunk enterprise which correlates that data all along with threat intelligence information gathered from machine data. If a compromise is discovered Splunk will automatically trigger ForeScout to quarantine the impact of devices while the problems being remediated either by Splunk or another security system. Once resolved ForeScout then automatically allows the cleansed device back onto the network.

We're all of the scenes wrong traction with our extended module for ServiceNow which was just launched a few quarters ago. Customers are consolidating to a single configuration management database for CMDB that source them all through for what should be allowed on the network. However, keeping them up to date is challenging as the data is typically input by a human and organizations are generally understaffed to keep current on the daily maintenance of this information. With our extended model for ServiceNow, CounterACT continually monitors devices as they enter the network, captures all types of information about that device including applications it's running and update the ServiceNow CMDB with the latest real time information.

And finally customers are increasingly adopting our extended module for Tenable which is the highest selling extended model in the vulnerability management category. In this use case CounterACT detects devices the moment they connect to the network and determine that they have been scanned for vulnerabilities recently. If not CounterACT triggers a real time VM scan by Tenable, isolates the connecting devices while scanning and based off of results of the scan can take action automatically such as quarantine. Through this integration customers significantly enhance their overall security posture providing comprehensive and up to date information about the vulnerable devices on the network and the ability to automate remediation to more rapidly mitigate risks.

We're excited about the orchestration opportunity we have ahead of us and it's rolling our broader expansion strategy. As a reminder we expand my managing more devices, covering more parts of the network and covering extended modules. We continue to execute very well against our overall expansion opportunity as evidenced by the growing lifetime value of our top 20 customers and the associated expansion factor, which now is 24 times their initial purchase. We're also maniacally focused on landing new customers. We've instituted new pipeline generating marketing and sales programs geared towards this and again landed more than a 100 new logos during the second quarter.

Putting results behind my words let me share some of the more notable deals that contributed to our strong second quarter performance. The first was with one of our large US government customers which initially deployed us nearly two years ago in their OT environment. Following that very successful deployment we later displacement an incumbent legacy network competitor to expand with visibility across their large campus IT network. During Q2 we expanded with an orchestration only deal which was the largest in our history. The customer purchases our extended modules for ServiceNow, Splunk, Symantec, Tenable and others to be used for building an asset inventory that provide highly granular and up to date price and improve security reporting, response and remediation.

Since their first purchase in late 2016 this customer has spent numerous times their initial investment and now has more than one million devices under management with ForeScout. Similarly we closed another orchestration deal with a leading global financial services company and longtime ForeScout customer that has more than 1.2 million devices under management with us. This customer purchased eight different extended modules two obtain by bidirectional information sharing between its major security products, automated workflows and accelerate infrastructure wide response without human intervention.

We also expanded with a healthcare customer that now has more than 200,000 devices under management with ForeScout across its campus wired, wireless, data center environments. During Q2 the extended ForeScout CounterACT solutions to their OT network for visibility and control of automation equipment within their pharmacists. ForeScout has become one of the most strategic and important IT solutions in their complex in a highly heterogeneous environment. And finally we landed a large technology company that chose ForeScout as their visibility platform for the campus wired and wireless networks. This was a competitive win against the legacy network provider that was already being used in the customer's wired and wireless environments.

After a POC approval concept this customer chose ForeScout CounterACT for use of deployment, rapid time to enterprise wide visibility and ability to implement dynamic network segmentation with their firewall, a possible buyer extended module and Palo Alto Networks. While we continue to grow our enterprise customer base, we're still just 19% penetrated within the Global 2000. Our estimated amp for devices visibility is approximately $10 billion globally. We believe this estimate to be conservative as it applies the discount to our ASPs which we are not currently seeing and also excludes our opportunity in the orchestration, cloud and operational technology markets where we are having strong momentum.

Every day we process billions of packages of data from heterogeneous network here and turn all of that into a dash board that provide visibility into all IP connected devices. ForeScout's best in class technology platform does that others can't. We have a strong vision and believe we have a development lead on other vendors and provide an unparalleled level of visibility, control and orchestration for all devices across the entire network from campus to data center to cloud to OT. The many companies that are talking about visibility, we believe no one has the differentiated technology, extensible and heterogeneous platform and integration partnerships that we have.

As discussed on our last call we recently widened our competitive mode with the delivery of CounterACT 8, a significant platform upgrade which included key foundational updates such as the ability to support up to 2 million devices under a single enterprise manager, passive only monitoring to inventory OT devices and the ForeScout advice cloud to enhance our already best in class auto classification capabilities. In just a few short months we're seeing better than expected traction and a faster adoption rate from our largest enterprise customers than what we've seen with prior releases.

In addition over 25% of our customers are now connected to our ForeScout device cloud, which now stands at over 5 million devices. We believe this is the world's largest repository of IT, IoT and OT devices in real world customer environments. All around on my comment, I reiterated how pleased we are with our continued momentum and how excited we are about the future. The investments we've made across the business over the years are paying dividends and we're still very early in capitalizing on the large opportunity ahead of us.

With that our Chief Financial Officer, Chris Harms will now discuss the detailed financial results for the second quarter 2018 as well as our guidance for third quarter and full year 2018. Chris?

Christopher Harms

Thanks Mike and thank you for joining us on our call today. Following Mike's remarks, let me dive deeper into ForeScout's second quarter 2018 financial results and provide our initial outlook for the third quarter of 2018 and an updated outlook for the full year. I'll begin by reminding you that except for the revenue results which are GAAP, all financials we will speak about are non-GAAP unless stated otherwise. As Michelle mentioned at the start of this call non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliations of these financials can be found in our earnings press release and supplemental financial information both located on our Investor Relations website.

So as Mike shared we continued to build on our momentum in the second quarter and are pleased with the strong results we achieved. Total revenue for Q2 2018 was $67.6 million, an increase of 35% on a year-over-year basis. Product revenue for Q2 2018 was $34.3 million, an increase of 28% on a year-over-year basis. And maintenance and professional services revenue was $33.3 million, an increase of 44% on a year-over-year basis.

As you just heard from Mike, we had a strong quarter of extended module sales, which contributed to the growth we saw in product revenue and as you are about to hear reflective of these sales being software sales, drove the improvements we saw in product margins.

Continuing with revenue performance we saw strong growth coming from the Americas where our largest deals of the quarter were closed. The geographic mix of revenue was Americas at approximately 83% of total revenue compared to 73% in Q2 2017. EMEA 13% and APJ was 4% compared to 20% and 7% in Q2 2017 respectively.

Gross margin for Q2 two 2018 was 79%, an improvement of 690 basis points year-over-year and 560 basis points sequentially. Product margin was 86%, an increase of 640 basis points year-over-year and 960 basis points sequentially.

The strength of the extended modules in the quarter was the driving force behind the product margin increases we experienced on both a year-over-year basis and on a sequential basis, reflective of extended modules being sold on a software only basis and not requiring additional hardware provided by ForeScout.

While we're pleased with the strong improvement we saw in the product margin this quarter, we expect to see fluctuations in product margin as our product mix and customer buying preferences change from quarter-to-quarter.

Our combined maintenance and professional services margin for Q2 2018 was 73%, an increase of approximately 830 basis points year-over-year and 140 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year service margin improvement is a result of the growing efficiencies in our customer support organization and the scaling of our prior investments. The sequential service margin improvement reflects a lower concentration of professional services revenue, which has a much lower service margin than our support revenue.

Total operating expense for Q2 2018 was $61 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Looking at the components of OpEx, sales and marketing expense for Q2 2018 was $39.2 million or 58% of revenue, an increase of 23% year-over-year reflecting continuing investments in our direct and channel selling resources and supporting sales engineering and sales enablement teams.

Our research and development expense was $12.3 million or 18% of revenue, an increase of 22% year-over-year, reflecting continuing investments in our development teams. General and administrative expense was $9.5 million or 14% of revenue, an increase of 26% year-over-year reflecting additional investments in infrastructure related to being a public company.

Operating loss for Q2 2018 was $7.3 million or 11% of revenue compared to a loss of $13.3 million or 27% of revenue in Q2 2017. This is a result of the 35% year-over-year revenue growth, the almost 700 basis point improvement in gross margin reflected in the increase from 72% to 79% and our focus on balancing between investments for growth and demonstrating continuing operating leverage on our path to profitability.

Net loss was $7.5 million or 11% of revenue compared to a net loss of $13.9 million dollars in Q2 2017 or 20% of revenue. Net loss per share for Q2 2018 was $0.18 compared to $2.31 in Q2 2017.

We ended the second quarter with total deferred revenue of approximately $147 million, a decrease of $22 million sequentially, but an increase of $12 million for the first half of 2018. As we mentioned last quarter, we closed a large deal which the customer desired to take ownership of our products in Q2, but requested us to invoice and ship prior to March 31, 2018.

Accordingly nonstandard terms were included in that Q1 arrangement, which resulted in the revenue on the deal being in Q2, but included in our Q1 billings and deferred revenue, since we invoiced and shipped in Q1. This is atypical in our financial model within which product billings and product revenues tend to be concurrent. This non-standard deal provides an example of how billions can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter due to changes in deferred revenue, which can be the result of variations in customer contract duration choices or nonstandard terms as was the case here.

From a cash perspective we finished the second quarter with cash and cash equivalents and investments of approximately $220 million. We remain very comfortable with our current cash position.

Free cash flow used in the second quarter was $8 million compared to $13 million used in Q2 2017. Free cash flow margin was negative 12%, an improvement of approximately 1,400 basis points year-over-year. This was driven by the continued top line momentum and the strong collections as we continue what we consider to be an optimal balance between our level of investments for growth and our path to profitability.

Now, I'll finish up with our guidance for the third quarter of 2018 as well as updated guidance for the full year. For the third quarter of 2018 we expect total revenue to be in the range of $77 million to $80 million, representing year-over-year growth of 13% at the midpoint.

This reflects our confidence in the business while taking into consideration that we face a particularly tough comp on a year-over-year comparison resulting from a large government deal we closed during the third quarter of 2017 as well as our full retrospective adoption of ASC 606, which increased Q3 2017 revenue by $5 million.

Turning to the bottom line, we expect operating loss in the third quarter of twenty eighteen to be in the range of $4 million to $3 million and loss per share in the range of $0.12 to $0.10 based on approximately 41.7 million weighted shares outstanding.

For the full year 2018, we now expect total revenue to be in the range of $270 million to $285 million representing growth of 25% at the midpoint. This is an increase over our prior full year guidance and reflective of the Q2 2018 overachievement as well as our confidence in the second half of the year.

Operating loss in the range of $39 million to $35 million and loss per share to be in the range of $1.02 to $0.94 based on approximately 40.6 million weighted shares outstanding.

Our third quarter and our full year guidance also factors in expectations on large deals, which are inherent to our business and can create some variability. As it relates to the bottom line, experienced some quarterly fluctuations in our profitability margins, we remain focused on achieving our long term profitability targets and are tracking in the right direction on all levers get us there.

Now let me turn the call back over to Mike for some closing comments. Mike?

Michael DeCesare

Thanks, Chris. I'm pleased with the momentum that we're seeing in our business and the growth we achieved in the second quarter. We feel like we're at a great place right now with market tailwinds in our favor and look forward to reporting our success in the quarters ahead. Thank you again to everyone for joining us today and for the continued support from our investors, our employees and our partners.

We'll now open the call for questions. Operator?

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Sterling Auty from JP Morgan. Your line is now open.

Sterling Auty

Yeah thanks, just to start off Chris, just real quick housekeeping I missed. What was the software virtual percentage?

Christopher Harms

We didn't break it out, but we highlighted for years. We had a continuing on that trend of a lot of software driven by extended modules this quarter. We didn't break out the mixes this quarter between CounterACT deployed and virtual versus physical.

Sterling Auty

Okay and then when we think about those extended modules, how much of that uptick is coming from existing customers? In other words you've got the deployment things are working and you are like, you know what I want those extended modules verses customers actually buying them in the initial purchase.

Michael DeCesare

So this is Mike, there are two statistics that we reported at the end of 2017 where that 25% of all the customers we never sold have bought at least one extended module and then also 27% of all the deals we did in 2017 included at least one extended module as part of the original purchase. So the answer to your question is really both, we're seeing a good strong uptick in extended modules to our existing install base, but increasingly we are seeing customers that are recognizing the value and purchasing both CounterACT and the extended modules at the same time.

Michelle Spolver

Yeah, Sterling its Michelle, the one thing I'll add is of the deals that we highlighted in our prepared remarks, one of the ones we landed included both. There was a brand new customer for CounterACT extended modules, so its representative of what we've done during the quarter.

Michael DeCesare

And Sterling to your first question, we did detail that all in the 10-Q, we just didn't call it out in the prepared remarks.

Sterling Auty

Okay, makes sense and then just last one. Any commentary in terms of the vertical industry contribution you mentioned the tough comparison September in government, looks like you did well again in the June quarter, how is that pipeline set up for the September quarter and what other verticals were really strong for you?

Michael DeCesare

So this is - and we didn't - we don't report the vertical mix except for on an annual basis, but what we saw this last quarter was pretty consistent, what we've been saying. The three biggest industries for us remain government, financial services and health care. We had good strong quarters in each of those industries. Obviously we are coming into this September quarter is going to be the end of the US government. We feel pretty good about our position there as you know we've won two major agreements in the US government, one is CDM, which governs the entire civilian side of the US government, the second was the DoD win that we had called complied to connect and we're very fortunate in that most of our businesses and to existing customers. We've got a very high degree of visibility and the pipeline feels strong.

Sterling Auty

Alright, thank you.

Michael DeCesare

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Rob Owens from KeyBanc. Your line is now open.

Rob Owens

Great and thank you for taking my question, so if you look at the 100 new customers I think you had during the quarter and I know you have the traditional big three verticals in government fin serve and health care, but maybe talk about some of the success you're seeing in other commercial markets at this point and just how evangelical that sale is and what that sales process looks like?

Michael DeCesare

So first in the vertical perspective, we continue to see strength in our three core verticals and see a ton of headroom especially internationally and the ability for us to continue to grow in those markets. As we've talked about in the last couple of quarters, we've been fairly aggressive on adding sales resources not just in the US, but worldwide and we are definitely starting to see the output in pay off from those investments and many of those investments are now getting us into industries that maybe haven't been as core and strong to us in the past. And there really isn't anything about our products set that makes us only qualified for a certain industry, so to speak we're just doing very well in the Global 2000 and we're doing very well in the most heavily regulated environments, which tend to be kind of forward spenders so to speak in the cyber world. Relative to the evangelical element of your question there is no doubt that there are many companies out there. It's a very different buying pattern than it was a few short years ago where now there's many companies all competing for the same dollars and we are not different than any others in that category in which we have to convince the customer why visibility is the category to spend money on. What we have going for us is the fact that when we get our product plugged in group of concept even a small slice of a company's network we pretty consistently are showing between 30% and 60% t more devices on that network they may have thought they had which does make it quite easy for us from that moment on the try and get that customer to really prioritize our technology.

Rob Owens

Great and then second, you mentioned in your prepared remarks some of your customer success and how you expanded with a large healthcare customer to the OT network. And just curious where are you seeing those opportunities, are those coming from preexisting customers or looking for OT coverage or are you seeing new customers who want it for both the IT and OT side? How large of an opportunity you think that brings for ForeScout?

Michael DeCesare

We think that opportunity is substantial. When we first started out with our efforts into the OT phase we definitely had a preconceived notion that more of that business would come as a cross sale to customers that already use us in the IT part of their networks and there's no doubt that we're seeing quite a bit of that. The concept of one pane of glass across both the IT and the OT side is very attractive to organizations, but what we're finding in reality is we can land in the OT space as well than we're seeing in many organizations where they're first like one of the ones I highlighted in our prepared comments, the first implementation is into the OT space. We're very uniquely qualified to participate in that market because of the agent less based approach and the passive interrogation techniques that we have within our products, which are very important as mission critical environments where you cannot be disruptive, so we're actually seeing it from both sides.

Rob Owens

Great, thanks Mike.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Fatima Boolani from UBS. Your line is now open.

Fatima Boolani

Good afternoon, thank you for taking the questions. Mike you started off your prepared remarks highlighting the strength and the extended nodule portfolio, can you just remind us about the aggregate size of this business today and if there were any specific changes you made from a go to market or sales compensation standpoint to really have this behavior and then I have a follow up as well. Thank you.

Michael DeCesare

So we haven't broken that out yet because it is not become sustainably relevant in our in material, in our results and we intend to do that when it does and so we don't report that exact number, but from a more kind of softer perspective we're very pleased with the results we've seen here. Many of the modules that we've seen success in have really come out in the last 12 months, so to see a product get introduced into the market and see success so quickly is very positive for us. We've covered most of the Tier 1 vendors at this point, so when you hear us talk about customers that purchased more than one module they are unique use cases. I'll just give you one really quick example here where you know it might be a customer buys our Splunk module where it import data over into Splunk and Splunk correlates that data with other data and finds a certain number of devices on that network that might be vulnerable. It's very common for us to then take the information back to the Splunk module, quarantine those assets that are vulnerable then kick off an IT and request over into service now to patch those devices. So it's not just the number of customers that are buying it from us, it's the kind of nature of the entire orchestration modules make us very suited to be able to see multiples going to the same organizations.

Fatima Boolani

That's really helpful and then two quick ones for Chris. Chris I know version 8 of CcounterACT has to formalize the flexible licensing in your model, can you kind of give us a high level sense of what the interest or update has been around at the flexible licensing opportunity within VA and then sort of what their working assumptions are in guidance right now?

Christopher Harms

Yes. Having just really released it at the beginning of the quarter, it definitely played a role in this quarter but not necessarily to the magnitude we expect. From a customer buying perspective that is how they want to buy, I expect most of the buying as we move into Q3 and Q4 to continue to migrate in that way. For us it will be a transition of a product revenue mix between - from what was traditional the hardware where the CounterACT was embedded and it was the appliance to the they're buying the software and the hardware separately, but to that end what we're finding is that the flex customers are buying the hardware concurrently with it. So from a revenue perspective it really doesn't change our profile. From a margin perspective the change in licensing doesn't really change our profile. What is changing the profile on the margins is that continuing trend of software in aggregate and that it's being deployed in a virtual environment and extended modules are being an increasing portion. That's the portion that we should be weaving into your models and that's the same trend that we've been talking about for the last few years, which we've seen kind of continuing into 2018 and that's what the outlook for the rest of the year? Mike, do you want to add?

Michael DeCesare

Let me just add something here too, beyond that impact the other side of this is, this is something that customers have been asking for us for quite some time and the ability to purchase call it 100,000 devices and then have the flexibility to deploy that as they see fit across the campus wired, wireless, the OT environment, data center. So in addition to the impact as Chris has described, we also have a kind of a speed of execution from customers' ability and it's been very positive for us kind of in the coding process, in the interest process, so we feel good about that as well.

Fatima Boolani

That's very helpful, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Melissa Franchi from Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

Melissa Franchi

Great, thank you. I wanted to follow up on the performance by geo, so Americans is obviously doing very well, EMEA is just lagging a little bit, relative to the US, so I'm just wondering if that's maybe your flexion at the prioritization of resources or if there's anything else going on in that geo maybe in terms of sales execution and maybe can you just talk about what your plans are for investment internationally?

Michael DeCesare

Sure, so for evolve we're very pleased with the Americas as Chris comment many of our larger deals came from the Americas. This was a very strong quarter for us 83% of revenue up from 73% a year ago. I'll just remind you that EMEA was 13% of revenue this quarter up from 20% a year ago, but a year ago it was a little bit abnormal in that three of the top five top big deals in the company came from the EMEA region. So we are still super pumped and what I mean the team is producing for us just they specifically had a very difficult comp this quarter. Relative to investments, we are approached very methodical in that kind of the original cohort of sales investment was more focused around those three larger critical industries that we do so well in and then kind of the later investments of cohorts of sales reps went more into the secondary markets and then the international markets. And we're still following that same trend, I mean despite all the investments we've made we still have many countries certainly cities in the world where we don't have a single sales rep and we're seeing demand and results currently in those areas, but there's not a specific area that we are focusing on, it's really just to increase that coverage map worldwide

Melissa Franchi

Okay and that's helpful. Thank you and then a follow up for Chris. Chris can you maybe just give a little bit more color on the differed revenue sequential decline, so talked about the nonstandard terms deal last year, excuse me last quarter and so is it fair to say that that deal was sort of a pull forward from what would have happened in Q2 or in other words if that wasn't a nonstandard deal how would that deal has been recognized?

Christopher Harms

Yeah, it's a great. Look it's a Q2 deal, customer we just closed on the contracts in the first quarter and they asked us to do the invoice and the shipping, but they wanted to start the product and own the products starting in Q2, so that's why you get a little of that balance sheet misstatement. In terms of as we think of the first half of the year as you hit upon deferred revenue has increased, when we look at the billing rate for the first half of the year it's 41%, the fluctuation is just the customer wanting to do things a little differently. And that's what I try to emphasize that is very atypical for us, where our product billings our public revenues really track which is why we want to highlight it for you guys last quarter and really put some color around that 110% billing number that we had [indiscernible] not to draw any inferences of it given the unique nature of it.

Melissa Franchi

Got it, okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Walter Pritchard from Citi. Your line is now open.

Walter Pritchard

Hi, thanks. Just wanted to follow up on the question Melissa asked, so on the differed draw down the 22 million, is that substantially all associated with the large deal and then just had follow for Mike.

Christopher Harms

Yeah, the answer is yes, Walter.

Walter Pritchard

Okay got it and then Mike if you look at the extended model maybe you could - I don't know in not necessarily by vendor with the partnership, but by category maybe, you could help but sort of rank order where you're seeing the most traction and how do you expect –if you expect the sort of traction you're seeing today in those various areas is what will look like in the future as that opportunity grows.

Michael DeCesare

So we love all of our children equally, when we look at the categories we're seeing an interest in absolutely all of them, recognized many of these have really only even been in the market for less than a year right, so kind of the early indications are very strong. We really do believe there is substantial upside for us on expand through the extended modules. We kind of look at I think a little bit in the pipeline and also combine that with results. Now, the categories that we're seeing kind of the earliest success with we've been very successful with ServiceNow, it's the only vendor that we integrate to in that environment, but we've seen really early success for ServiceNow. The SIN industry overall certainly led by Splunk, the ability again for us to import data into Splunk and then also to take action on behalf of the Splunk has been very well received. We're seeing ongoing success with Palo Alto, many, many deals both in success as well as in pipeline what we know with Palo Alto and then we're really pleased with Tenable and proud strike and cyber arc and many of the others that we have in that space too. So I think the thing that I would draw your attention to is what I said a second ago, which is these are not stand alone type opportunities for us, right as they become - they make us very sticky and very often they want input data over the Splunk and then they'll want to kick off the service now request and then they might want to load that data back into Splunk, so we're starting to see customers that have multiple modules where they've got one kind of integrated workflow or use case that leverage is many of those. But we really do feel this is a pretty massive upside for the company long term

Christopher Harms

Hey Walter, I want to add to what I provided earlier, just so you don't get people don't draw the wrong conclusion. It wasn't that the 22 million changes was all that one customer, but that was the big driver to it. We also have just the cyclical changes of when support and maintenance billings and contracts get done through the year. Do not associate that one customer as a $22 million transaction, but it was a sizable part of that.

Walter Pritchard

Okay, so the rather telling you or maybe other large transaction. Was it the case Chris there were other large transactions in the quarter that had a similar dynamic where it sounds like it was product deferred revenue moving out as opposed to just maintenance deferred or was it substantially the reps versus the maintenance roles for just kind of doing what they usually do?

Christopher Harms

The balance was maintenance, yeah, just fraction of where those deals get gone and how they bleed off the balance sheet in point in time. I didn't want you to walk away with the deal which my answer would have been that way.

Walter Pritchard

Yeah, okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And the next question comes from Tal Liani from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys this is Dan [ph] on for Tal. I appreciate take the questions. First wanted to ask about the OT space in general, are you guys able to tell us how much exposure you think you have to the OT space maybe as a percent of devices or percent of customers using your products just in general?

Michael DeCesare

So our - this is Mike. Our into the OT market is certainly a newer - it's a newer horizon than our successes we've been seen on campus for many years. So we are very pleased with the pipeline that has been created in the OT space as I mentioned some of that's Cross sale to existing customers, some of those are new opportunities, but from a revenue perspective it's still a fairly small percentage on the whole. What I will point you to is kind of the Gartner statistics that talk about the number of devices in the OT market is almost the same as the entire campus market and data center combined. So we're quite optimistic as we're starting to see customers that are looking to have one single pane of glass that sits above the IT and OT that opens up our TAM pretty substantially. If you recall when we went public we painted our TAM as $10 billion and excluded the orchestrations space, we excluded the cloud and we excluded the OTs in that calculation, so we really do believe there's quite a bit of upside for us in OT kind of long term. And the last comment I'll make to you is, we also announced partnerships this last quarter was SecurityMatters and Indegy, which are two of our partners we tend to work really side by side with that category of kind of a young up and coming ICS both companies to be able to really kind of round out that visibility and control solution into the OT world.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks. That's very helpful. And then as a quick follow up, I understand clearly ton of interest on the extended modules, I was wondering if you could talk a little bit about any kind of discounting or your ability to charge fully for those and what I'm getting at is - is there any pushback to charging for integrations that maybe some other security companies might be providing for free?

Michael DeCesare

So we're fairly confident that the use cases that we have behind our own extended modules are not met by other companies that might offer something for free. But remember we also have what's called OIM, which is the open integration module, so if a customer doesn't want to pay us for the module to Splunk or ServiceNow, they can buy OIM from us and they can do it themselves and that's the litmus test for us right, is if they're willing to spend money on the module with us that's a pretty good data point for us that the IT we've created inside the module itself is useful. And quite frankly we're seeing seven figure plus deals just on a single orchestration module into a single customer, so we're quite confident in the ability we have here. In general our modules either supply data in our core CounterACT products sees that other products can't see or take action on behalf of product that can actually do an enforcement action on its own. So obviously we're pretty bullish about that this quarter, it was a good strong quarter for us in that area and we see good things in the future on this as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it, thanks very much.

Operator

Michelle Spolver

Thank you operator and thanks everybody for joining the call and for your participation today. We will meet out some conferences. We'll be at Keybanc next week. We'll be at Citi next month and as well as Deutsche Bank having next month and we look forward to speaking with you then. And as always feel free to reach out to me if you have further questions. Thanks a lot. Have a good day.

