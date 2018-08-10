Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (AST) CEO Mike Mulroy on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:AST) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Michael Polyviou - Investor Relations

Mike Mulroy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ed Wirth - Chief Medical Officer

Ryan Chavez - Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel

Analysts

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James

Yale Jen - Laidlaw and Company

Julian Harrison - H.C. Wainwright

George Zavoico - B. Riley FBR

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Asterias Biotherapeutics Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the management's prepared remarks there will be a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'll now introduce your host for today's conference, Michael Polyviou. Please go ahead.

Michael Polyviou

Thank you, Keith and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, August 9, 2018, for the Asterias Biotherapeutics conference call and webcast to review the company's second quarter 2018 results, as well as recent developments.

This afternoon, after the market closed, Asterias issued its results release, which is posted on the company's Web site at www.asteriasbiotherapeutics.com. Today's call is also being broadcast live via the webcast. To access the webcast, go to the Asterias's Web site, click the Investors link and then click on Events and Presentations. There will be a taped replay of this call, which will be available approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and will remain available for seven days. Keith will provide the replay instructions at the end of today's call.

Before we get started, we'd like to remind you that during the course of this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. We encourage you to review the company's past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation the company's Form 10-K and 10-Q which identify the specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include without limitation, risks inherent in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals that need to obtain future capital and the maintenance of intellectual property rights.

One final note, during the Q&A session please limit yourself to three questions and then requeue if you've any additional questions or follow-ups.

And with that I'd like to turn the call over to Mike Mulroy, President and CEO of Asterias. Mike, please go ahead.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you, Michael and good afternoon everyone. With me here in Fremont, California, are Ed Wirth, Chief Medical Officer, Ryan Chavez, our Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel; Craig Halberstadt, our Senior Vice President of Product Development; and our Senior Director of Finance.

Also on line from Asterias, Rob Allen, our Senior Director of Immunotherapy. Rob is joining us from the United Kingdom where he is responsible for overseeing the VAC2 clinical trial in non-small cell lung cancer, which is being sponsored and managed by Cancer Research U.K.

Ed, Ryan and I will provide an update on recent developments including some remarks from the operational and financial results we reported today, and then, open up the call for your questions.

Before going to the details, however, I'd like to highlight a few general topics. One, we made significant progress during the second quarter with our key clinical programs OPC1 and VAC2. I believe it's the first time in company history that we've had two programs in the clinic simultaneously.

In addition, we've also taken next steps to begin to demonstrate the true capabilities of the platforms, and we are exploring additional indications to potentially pursue for OPC1 and VAC2.

Two, we're working on two very different and promising technologies, our two clinical programs are actually quite different. OPC1 and spinal cord injury, what I would call a classic regen medicine. That is physician play a functional, differentiating cells in the patients body to help the body perform tasks that is unable to perform on its own post injury, somewhat analogous to transplant medicine.

With our second program VAC2 announced non-small lung cancer, physician to administer mature dendritic cells that are pulsed with mRNA, that train the patients T-cells to seek and destroy cells that express telomerase, a protein that is overexpressed in most cancers or virtually never by healthy cells.

In this regard, VAC2 is somewhat analogous to CAR T therapies that we believe VAC2 has a significantly lower toxicity profile. Also it's worth noting the amount of interest in this area, if we are not alone and exploring telomerase is a key target to our marker in the fight against cancer. I discussed [Jansen's] [ph] work within [indiscernible] in our last results call whatever they decided to do with their program; I believe the early clinical results have already validated telomerase as a marker.

We are also joined by several other companies and academic institutions. I think all of this work is a positive in terms of further validating telomerase as a marker and hopefully that's a positive for patients in the future.

Finally, as Ryan will discuss later in the call, our efforts to reduce our cash burn have had the intended impact of increasing our runway without sacrificing our clinical programs. At June 30, we have $14.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. We used about $3.1 million of cash in Q2 down more than 50% compared to about $7 million in cash used in the second quarter of 2017.

With that, I will hand the call over to Ed, who will to provide some recent updates on OPC1. Ed?

Ed Wirth

Thanks Mike.

Let me begin with our ongoing Phase 1/2a SCiStar study for spinal cord injuries. We recently reported results showing six month data for Cohort 5 and 12 month data for Cohort 3 and 4. We've been following patients from the study for as long as three years and we are pleased to see that these results continue to reaffirm an excellent safety profile with no serious adverse events related to the OPC1 cells. They also remain very encouraged to see a very high rate of engraftment of OPC1 cells and patients along with improved motor function.

Looking at the totality of the data, we're seeing results as we do not believe have ever been achieved previously and the mood here at Asterias and by some of the KOLs who have seen these results is positive as the data from the study comes in. In fact one of the experts on an OPC1 one advisory panel commented on the most recent data and told us that according to his experience the prevention of cavitation formation is seen with most of the OPC1 patients is a very positive signal that he has not seen before with other experimental treatments.

As we've discussed in the past prevention of cavity formation is important to patients because cavitation is a destructive process that typically results in permanent loss of motor and sensory function. Additionally, a patient with cavitation can develop a condition known as syringomyelia which results in additional neurological and functional damage to the patient and can result in chronic pain.

We recently announced that the data monitoring committee has completed its review of the trial data and recommended that we continue according to protocol. We will be announcing several remaining data sets over the coming months, culminating with the 12 month data for the entire study which we expect to announce in the first quarter of 2019.

Later this month, we are planning to submit a formal request to the FDA, under the RMAT designation to schedule a series of meetings to discuss proposed next steps for the OPC1 development program. Concurrently, we plan to progress the OPC1 program on several other fronts, during this time to position it for future success. Specifically we plan on conducting an independent data review meeting with key opinion leaders in advance of submitting our grant application to the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine or CIRM to apply for funding to support a randomized controlled Phase 2 trial for open C1 as a reminder CRIM has funded approximately 50% of the current trial and we believe the results today warrant additional funding. Assuming successful execution of the FDA needing interim funding, we would expect to get approval for the next study in mid-2019 and enroll the first patient in the Phase 2 trial in the first half of 2020.

Regarding the next study based on the findings to-date of the current study, we are planning to incorporate the following protocol elements into the next study design a 10 million cell dose for all patients treated with OPC1. A patient population primarily focused on c5 to c7 injuries with the optimal dosing period between 3 and 6 weeks post injury, 20 to 30 patients dosed with OPC1 and the same number of control patients in a single blinded control arm. We're still actively reviewing the data to confirm some other elements of the study design such as primary efficacy and points and excluded patients subpopulations. We will update you on the design for the next study after upcoming discussions with the FDA are completed.

The undertreatment of spinal cord injuries we have always discussed applications for other neurodegenerative diseases. Last month, we announced an exclusive license agreement with the Regens of the University of California to explore the efficacy of OPC1, our product candidate in other neurological conditions such a stroke.

At a separate leading academic institution, we also initiated testing of OPC1 in a second preclinical model of subcortical and white matter ischemia in collaboration with a leading expert in preclinical models of cerebral ischemia and cell transplantation.

As we noted before OPC1 has the potential to treat indications with sizable markets and significant unmet medical needs.

I will now turn the call back over to Mike who will give an update on VAC2. Mike?

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Ed.

During the quarter we entered the clinic for the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial of VAC2. As a reminder, this initial clinical trial is being sponsored, managed and funded by Cancer Research U.K., the world's largest independent cancer research charity. The trial is examining the safety and tolerability VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer, which constitutes approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases. Secondary, and tertiary endpoints for the trial include evaluations of the immunogenicity of VAC2. It has been several weeks since the first patient was dosed receiving six weekly doses of 10 million VAC2 cells in each dose. The Safety Review Committee following its planned meeting to review the safety and tolerability data generated from the trial is recommended continuation of the trial and progressing to parallel enrollment of the second and third patients in the advanced cancer cohort as planned for the studies protocol.

Enrollment is going well, as of last week, patients 2 and 3 in the advanced disease cohort have each received three weekly doses of 10 million VAC2 cell each. We anticipate the safety review committee will review the data for these patients later this quarter.

We continue to work closely with Cancer Research U.K. in the trial, Chief Investigator Professor Christian Ottensmeier, Professor of Experimental Medicine within medicine at the University of Southampton to ensure the program's success. Following the release of the initial GMP clinical grade lot of VAC2, Cancer Research U.K. initiated its next GMP manufacturing campaign.

Cancer Research UK has also completed a sit e initiation visit for the second site to participate in the study. We're happy to report that this is site is now open to support enrollment of the study. We're thankful to Cancer Research U.K. sponsorship of the trial and pleased at the progress that has been made regarding the vaccine trial over the last quarter.

We believe VAC2 maybe synergistic with other therapies such as immune checkpoint inhibitors and we are evaluating ways to test this type of combination approach. For example, it's possible that by operation of their training T-cell to attack tumor cells, the use of VAC2 could result in a greater concentration of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes or TIL in the tumor microenvironment.

Put in another way VAC2 could in theory turn cold tumors hot and so significantly expand the opportunity for checkpoint inhibitors. Also although we have not yet discussed this potential feature of our cancer immunotherapy platform in any significant way. VAC2 has the potential to be loaded with other antigens that may be best suited to address certain tumor sites. In this regard VAC2 can be viewed as more of a delivery vehicle that nearly combines allogeneic sourcing, off the shelf availability, dendritic cell antigen presentation and inclusion of the LAMP sequence, which enables presentation to both CTA and CT4 T-cells.

We expect it again to evaluate further optimizing and exploiting this delivery vehicle potential in a preclinical setting in 2019. We look forward to reviewing the data that comes out of Cancer Research U.K. study and evaluating it against the evolving oncology landscape to determine whether to focus our efforts as we move forward with the clinical development of VAC2.

We have held several productive KOL meetings this quarter focused on evaluating additional indications and treatment combinations to potentially pursue for VAC2. Beyond non-small cell lung cancer, we believe some of these possibilities include evaluating VAC2 in AML, where we generated some interesting data in an earlier trial of VAC1. As well as examining the safety and efficacy of VAC2 in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Expanding the evaluation of VAC2 to include a solid and liquid tumor setting and combination approaches with other therapies or some key nexus to expanding the platform potential of VAC2. So our current thinking is to move forward with a pre-IND meeting with the FDA later this year with the goal of filing an IND in the U.S. for VAC2 in 2019.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Ryan to provide some summary financial highlights. Ryan?

Ryan Chavez

Thanks Mike. Good afternoon everyone.

I'll start by providing some financial highlight and then I'll give some context to what those numbers mean as it relates to the company's progress for the remainder of 2008. As of June 30, 2018, cash and marketable securities totaled $14.8 million and that we believe to fund our operations through at least the first half of 2019.

I believe our efforts over the past few quarters to reduce operating expenses has achieved the intended results which has no disruption to our clinical activities for OPC1 or VAC2 but significantly reduce net cash used in operating activities.

Specifically net used in cash operating activities was $7.1 million during the first half of 2018 down significantly from $14.1 million during the first half of 2017. We anticipate the quarterly cash burn for Q3 and Q4 of this year to be at similarly low levels. We have achieved important and meaningful clinical milestones for the OPC1 and VAC2 programs in the first half of 2018 and we have several more potential catalysts in the second half of 2018 and headed into 2019.

We expect an increased cash burn beginning sometime in 2019, but we also anticipate this increase in our cash burn to be at least partially offset by non-dilutive funding that we expect to apply for in early 2019.

For a small company like ours, the partnerships with third parties such as CIRM and Cancer Research U.K. have been a tremendous help to the company and will continue to be important for the company as it advances in its development of these programs.

Now, I will turn the call back to Mike for concluding remarks.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Ryan. Now has some water, so I hope that we can get to the rest of this here. I apologize for covering up the session.

Anyway, the entire team at Asteiras is focused on continued execution and making progress with our programs. As Ryan mentioned Cancer Research U.K. and the California Institute of Regenerative Medicine have been and continue to be great partners, obviously, from a financial perspective that our relationships with these organizations go beyond just financial.

We expect to stay active on the news flow front as we have several more data readouts for OPC1 including the 12-month data for this higher SCiStar trial sometime in Q1 of 2019. At the same time, we plan to hold an initial RMAT meeting with FDA later this year, if we decide the next trial for OPC1. For VAC2, we expect to report the outcome of the next safety review meeting sometime this quarter and assuming a positive recommendation from this meeting the trial will proceed to open enrollment through the advanced disease cohort.

Finally, we are working to round out our OPC1 pipeline that's in preclinical work and other conditions with the demyelinating component including multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. Either small early that's but we look at this initiative as another example of the maturation of a Asterias that is part of a company with multiple clinical and preclinical programs in multiple indications.

With that operator, you may open up the questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. We'll take our first question from Reni Benjamin with Raymond James.

Reni Benjamin

Hey, good afternoon guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats on all the progress. So Mike as you mentioned VAC2 is enrolling quite well, obviously, you'll give us an update in terms of safety coming up after the next meeting. But can you talk a little bit or help guidance as to when we might see initial immunology results or initial tumor response results?

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Reni. I'd actually like to turn it over to Rob Allen who is our man on the ground there in the U.K., so you can hear directly from him his thoughts on this.

Rob Allen

Hello, Ren. Can you hear me okay?

Reni Benjamin

I can, yes.

Rob Allen

In terms of seeing immunogenicity would expect to see something over the coming months. In terms of response to the tumor level we will expect to see something in the center [Technical Difficulty] obviously this is CIUK's trial they sponsor and fund to manage the trial but that's the timeframe we're expecting to work to.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. And since I still have you, just in the prepared remarks you talked about turning cold tumor's hot can you maybe expand a little bit more on that. Have you done preclinical combination studies with either patient derived tumor models that are already resistant to checkpoints or checkpoint resistant models? And can you give us a sense as to how that's turning out?

Rob Allen

There is a few reason aspects to this. Other groups have obviously shown the increasing TIL density and also masking of the cancer cells by combination with the PD1. We would expect by professionalization of cytotoxic can T-cells, we will be able to professionalize those T-cells obviously there is a tumor microenvironment take into consideration. But what we would expect to reasonably be able to professionalize T-cells against the universal cancer antigen telomerase. And we also expect that some of those T-cells will be able to make their way into the tumor microenvironment as well.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. And just one final one for me and switching gears to one of my favorite programs the OPC program. I understand you'll be meeting with the FDA and that's great. I guess I'm a little bit more curious as to the timeline that you have put forth regarding -- starting the study in mid, I guess it was 2019, correct me if I'm wrong and enrolling your first patient in 2020. Can you talk a little bit about what is going into that? What I think is an extended timeline and can it be shortened in any way?

Ed Wirth

That's a good question. This is Ed. So, the key thing for us is that we've learned a tremendous amount as the data has come in this year and we expect to learn -- we have additional findings as we get to the trial top-line data toward the end of 2018. We think that all of this information that we're learning now will be very important in our conversations with the FDA around getting to what we think would be an optimal design of that Phase 2 trial. So that'll take us through the end of this year into early next year. Then we have to set about the task then finalizing the trial design and of course determining how we would raise the money to pay for that.

We're anticipating applying for CIRM funding, and again one of the gating items for applying for and obtaining that CIRM funding is at least preliminary agreement with FDA on the design of that trial. So that's the sequence of that. So we anticipate again meeting with FDA later this year, applying for CIRM funding and obtaining that by the middle of next year. And then, generally it takes about six months or so to actually initiate all of the operational activities to get to your first patients enrolled in the trial which we anticipate would happen in early 2020.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. Thanks for taking the questions and congrats.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Reni.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Yale Jen with Laidlaw and Company.

Yale Jen

Good afternoon and thanks for taking the questions. I may start with the questions regarding the -- VAC2 programs, which is that, once patient the second and third patient who has passed the safety markup okay with that, bring that with that. How should we anticipate the patient recruitment, there's no sort of a sequential but it's just continuous recruitment would be the case?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. I will let Rob go ahead. What we would like to do is to get more parallel in our recruitment as opposed to being so sequential. And we think as the safety data comes in that we'll be able to do that. But I think we're getting off to a good start. But that's kind of where we want to head. Rob, do you have additional thoughts on that?

Rob Allen

Yes. Thanks Mike. So as you mentioned in the prepared remarks patient 1 had the six doses and after five of those doses, the protocol safety review board met and on their recommendation the trial proceeded protocol into the parallel recruitment to patient 2 and 3. There will be another protocol safety review board in the near future, after that point and we anticipate the patient 2 and 3 will begin to have been safe and well tolerate or about two are being safe and well tolerated. Although in our further current protocol we move into open enrollment for patients 4 through 12. Now it's anticipated that in the near future, we'll move towards a protocol submission or protocol submission where we would look to with the safety data confessions 1, 2 and 3 in hand move towards enrollments of the advance and also of the receptor cohorts AMC for the protocol design in parallel. That's what's envisaged and that's what we hope to work towards.

Yale Jen

And if I may just follow up a little bit based on the timeline although no one can precisely predict the pace of patient enrollment, but given this is also open label study, is there a probability that we will see some very preliminary initial data readouts say in second half of '19 at least on the safety side?

Rob Allen

It could be some preliminary -- further preliminary safety readouts from the advanced cohort during the remainder, so the second half to '18. And then, as I've just mentioned we could move towards safety tolerability, seen immunogenicity readouts for both arms A and C in the '19 timeframe. So the protocol amendment submission as I've just mentioned.

Yale Jen

Okay great. That's very helpful. Maybe it's just one question on the OPC1 side that I remember we have talked about that as we comparing the patients rehab practice in the United States is different than Europe. So, sometimes that U.S. -- so the baseline comparison is very important certainly for the next controlled studies.

Do you guys have been so far has any sort of anecdotal information regarding the type -- common practice in the United States and how the patients generally being performed without any active treatment?

Ed Wirth

Yes. That's a good question. There appears to be a moving target from our discussions with the clinicians in KOLs in the U.S. The moving target specifically is that the length of inpatient care and we have progressively get shorter and shorter -- this is really being driven by the desire of the payers, obviously. We learned recently from talking with one of our KOLs that most centers in the U.S. for example, the length of inpatient care now is down to as little as four to six weeks from the time of injury to the time of discharge.

So how that impacts or affects the degree of neurological recovery appears to be unknown. As the recent American Spinal Injury Association meeting there was actually quite -- there was a presentation, discussion around that. And it's clear that rehabilitation can definitely have an impact on neurological recovery. But the exact amount to which it contributes is unknown.

So it's really a moving target and it underscores just to the point you said that which we've made previously. We really need to conduct a randomized prospectively controlled trial to have a true sense of how much recovery you would expect to see in a spontaneous recovery in the U.S. and hence that is story of our plan.

Mike Mulroy

Yale, I just want to that kind of the unknown aspect we've kind of seen that play out in our trial as well where some of our lesser kind of pretty key engage people have actually done quite well. And then the flip side has been kind of true here, I mean very small numbers, but again it just shows that it's hard to really kind of draw a direct correlation. So this is tricky.

Ed Wirth

Mike is correct. I mean even in our own population that we've seen considerable heterogeneity as it relates to the amount and type of rehab the patients -- would have gotten or were getting coming into the study and also after receiving OPC1.

Yale Jen

Okay. Maybe just final question here, which is that, correct me if I'm wrong that I heard it's roughly 20 to 30 patients for each, I guess each arm for the future Phase 2 study that sort of planned right now. So maybe that actually in total of 40 to 50 patients to the study. Given this overall is a rare -- relatively rare event. Would that impact on the timing or the duration of this study might take for giving us some readouts or to think that the numbers that potentially would give you the best answer in terms of the OPC1s efficacy?

Ed Wirth

Yes. We actually in that regards we weren't quite a bit about enrollment kinetics in the current study in terms of how many people can be enrolled in a timeframe given the number of sites. In the current set of numbers, we dosed the total of 25 patients over roughly a 2.5 year period with progressively opening -- ultimately nine sites, but in fact it was only five sites which the patients receive because of the timing. So if we were to roughly double the number of sites to open perhaps say around somewhere 12 to 15 sites for this trial, we think it's achievable to enroll those 40 to 50 patients in approximately a two year time span.

Yale Jen

Okay, great. Thanks. That's very helpful. Appreciate it.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Yale.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Ram Selvaraju with H.C. Wainwright.

Julian Harrison

Hi, there. This is Julian on for Ram Selvaraju. Congrats on the quarter. First given the initial 12 -- given the initial 12-month data on the SCiStar trial how much more long-term effectiveness information is needed to generate -- to be generated in order to form I guess a clear impression of their ability of effective OPC1?

Ed Wirth

Yes. That's a great question. So we've gone out to 12 months now as you know we were starting to -- we've already seen in effect that's clearly durable and in fact improves across the board as you go from six months for follow-up to 12 months of follow-up. We're now well underway with the long-term follow-up protocol these patients under which they'll continue to receive neurological exams and MRI scans through five years.

Our first two cohorts, Cohort 1 and 2 are well along in that process and in fact Cohort 1 has already completed the two years of follow-up. The second cohort is very near to that. And as we mentioned we will anticipate in the near future providing the update on the two year follow up for the Cohort 2 patients. And those data we think will be very informative as to the durability of this motor recovery beyond the one year time point. So I would expect us to be same or more about that in the near future.

Julian Harrison

Right. So from a clinical endpoint, I would view 12 months as durable?

Ed Wirth

Absolutely. So my point is just to reaffirm, we do think that the 12-month time point is the appropriate primary readout time point for a randomized controlled trial. The launch will follow again -- it's intended primarily to look at safety with regard to any potential delayed adverse events which again we've not seen to-date. But obviously along with that we'll look at the long-term sustenance of this motor recovery seems one year.

Julian Harrison

Okay. Got it. Thanks for that. Moving on I guess, would it be possible to map out the regulatory requirements for possible pivotal program before all cohorts of the SCiStar trial for long-term follow up data? Or is that a discussion you'd likely only have after all cohorts are complete?

Ed Wirth

Yes. That's an excellent. It really speaks to sort of what's the optimal clinical and regulatory development pathway for a program specifically in this case, OPC1 is spinal cord injury. I think the key takeaway from us to-date with the data we've seen is we learned a tremendous amount from this Phase 1/2a study which was primarily again focused on safety but also looking at dose escalation after the 10 and 20 million cell doses. The logical next step would really be a randomized Phase 2 trial, we look at the learnings of the current study and select what we believe to be the optimal patient population, so these patients with C5 to C7 injuries as we mentioned and also to really hone in on a single dose which again the data today would suggest the 10 million cell dose is optimal both with respect to -- most efficiently utilizing the cell product as well as achieving the maximum motor recovery. So those are important findings -- it would be important to test those in a randomized Phase 2 trial, we have a lot of latitude to look at a number of new functional endpoints as well as looking at motor recovery in a variety ways both motor score and motor level recovery.

The read out from that trial would be really important before you put that very final stake in the ground where you are looking at a binary yes, no, win-fail read out in the pivotal trial. So currently that's our strategy is to go into randomized Phase 2, nailing down some of these key parameters, but also maintaining some flexibility to learn new information as it relates to motor recovery and functional out come.

Julian Harrison

Okay, great. So has the FDA provided any feedback so far regarding what magnitude of effect they would consider clinically meaningful?

Ed Wirth

That's another a great question. Not yet that's the conversation that we expect to have with FDA or in that meetings. And in fact one of the things that's specifically called out is an advantage of RMAT is the expectation on FDA's part to have very early discussions with the sponsor around endpoints that could lead to either an accelerated approval and/or a full approval. So we anticipate having those conversations as part of our early RMAT meetings with FDA.

Julian Harrison

Okay. Great. And then just 2 quick housekeeping questions, if I may. First, do you have any guidance at the time regarding stock based compensation for the next couple of quarters and after the SCiStar trial is complete, what would you foresee being I guess the R&D expenditure moving forward after that?

Mike Mulroy

Well, on stock-based compensation, if I understand the question, are kind of normal cycle, which we have done in previous years. Just kind of a typical public company cycle its really Q1 kind of heading into the end of this cycle. But you look at the results for the year. It's kind of like a normal compensation cycle where you look at performance and everyone did during the year, how did the company did during the year and that kind of top committee cycle really fully ramps up typically in late January. And then, it takes a few weeks to kind of round everything out. Typically that's kind of a February, March event.

We accrued for all of that in the normal course throughout the year. But the actual grants are typically done in Q1. And then, maybe you need to repeat the question and probably hand it over to Ryan if there was R&D question though. Before I hear again all this caution that we haven't provided a lot of a forward-looking guidance in the past, but go ahead and ask your questions, I just want to make sure we understand?

Julian Harrison

Right. My R&D question was I was curious after the SciStar trial was complete. Do you have any guidance as to why your R&D expenses would be, just going forward after that?

Ryan Chavez

Yes. I would like to look at it in terms of cash burn. And I think that's what everyone asked about ultimately for a company like ours. I mean I think as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, we do expect our cash burn to remain relatively low through the remainder of '18 and likely to release in the first half of '19. There's a lot of activities going on such as the FDA meeting, some application overseeing the VAC2 trial et cetera. But fortunately that's not something that would really increase our lower burn rate at this time.

We do expect our burn to go up in the second half of '19 and as we enter '20 as we prepare for the next OPC1 study. We don't have an exact number on what that would look like. We would expect a study like the one that we've sort of been designing to cost somewhere between $25 million and $35 million over the course of the study. That being said, we would expect a significant portion of that to be offset by some hand over the funding, for example concern.

So again, the burn will remain low probably for at least the first half of '19. It will go up step wise after the first half the '19, don't have those exact numbers at this point in time. But we also expect that that cash burn to be offset by non-dilutive funding.

Julian Harrison

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you.

Operator

We'll take our next question from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Thanks. Mike, while you're calling the next randomized controlled study for OPC1 o these two. Is it your expectation that it should be investors' expectation that given the safety shown in the current study and given the RMAT designation, this study -- x-study would qualify as a registration study that can be [10x] [ph] longer approval given the RMAT designation?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. I would caution away from that. I think as Ed mentioned, I'll turn it over to him in a second here. We have learned a lot. We still have more to learn. The current study has been against historical control group for example. But the safety profile is strong. We recognize it's an area of high unmet need. But on the other hand, we still have a little bit of ways to go to learn in advance. It is possible that it could kind of bridge into a registrational trial, but on a standalone basis, if you just look at our next Phase 2 trial, I would caution against viewing that as likely turning into something pivotal on its own. Ed, I don't know if you have other comments on that?

Ed Wirth

Yes. I think just -- just a bit further, it's Mike point, we do intend to design the trial in such a way that it would be viewed as an adequate and well-designed trial by FDA. And in that regard potentially put us on a path toward approval. One reminder though with regard to the material utilizing, we would intend to use or dose the patients with the one remaining in clinical grade batch of cells we have on hand which we've already cleared with the agency for this trial.

That being said, there's a part of that with regard to manufacturing readiness where you want to be at the process for making material that you would use for commercial production. And FDA's expectation is that you would use that material in your pivotal trial. So we could potentially bridge to that. But there is some work to be done in that regard. So on the clinical side again it's going to -- we intend to design the trial in a way where the clinical aspect of it -- potentially put us on that path. But theirs is some additional work to be done in terms of getting towards the scalable process that would be used to make the material the same way, we will use for commercial production.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And as you're looking at possible other applications for OPC1, you mentioned stroke among some others. Do you feel like given again the safety data -- the data that shows some grafting preventing the cavitation, have you shown enough where you think as it relates to those potential other indications that you could do partner those at this point?

Mike Mulroy

I don't know, if I have any answer. I'd say that, again, I kind of need to turn over to Ed again. The safety data we've shown in the cervical spinal region. It is, I guess perhaps not sufficient, when you think about a stroke model. We're actually injecting into the brain. But, I will say this, I think we've come a long way, over the last year in demonstrating the clinical effect and the safety of OPC1. And a lot of the kind of positive feelings we have here relates to the developmental programs going forward. Also gives us increased feelings of optimism on partnering fronts.

But we need to continue to put our points on the board in terms of further proving it out and we're getting started with these preclinical programs. But again, those are very kind of early days on those programs whether those things get developed in-house, partnered et cetera, it's just way too early to kind of get into that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then, just a final question on VAC2, again, as you're looking to expand beyond the current trial and the focus on non-small lung cancer. What do you view the appetite for us to continue to be a participant and funder of -- expand the applications for VAC2?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. I will say without getting into specifics, I say the relationship of Cancer Research UK is very positive. They are a mission-based organization. So they want to see programs like ours advancing multiple cancer types, but they do have their own thoughts to about kind of where to place their bets as an organization.

And so we haven't really gotten into deep discussions with them on that. I think it's probably more likely that if we were going to continue to get funding from Cancer Research UK, it would be the kind of further advanced lung cancer program. But it's possible they could help us look at other indications as well. But I wouldn't say beyond much more than, yes, it's possible.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, thanks for those thoughts. That's all I have.

Mike Mulroy

Thank you.

Operator

We'll go next to George Zavoico with B. Riley FBR.

George Zavoico

Hi, good afternoon everyone and thank you for the update. I have a couple of questions. First one, regarding CIRM. You have mentioned that several times in the course of the call and the prepared remarks and it seems to me that it's Plan A, do you have a Plan B? What happens if CIRM is not as conducive to funding the next trial?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. We always have Plan B and Plan C and Plan D. Clearly that trial will cost money. And if we are unable to get term funding, we have kind of other notions of funding. We like the notion of non-dilutive funding.

George Zavoico

Of course, yes.

Mike Mulroy

But, our goal is to advance the program. And the goal is to do it with CIRM, we feel very good about that relationship. But I would not suggest that in the absence of CIRM, we stop.

George Zavoico

That's reassuring. Now in that regard you spoke about a lot of other indications that you're considering OPC1 and different CNS indications spanning back to which maybe partly funded by CRUK. Are you looking for on undilutive funding for all that expansion as well?

Mike Mulroy

That's a good question, George. We actively look beyond CIRM, beyond Cancer Research UK across kind of the funding, the undilutive funding universe if you will. This is an area that we spend some time on frankly; I think it's an initiative we want to spend more time on going forward. But the kind of like when you have a Plan A, Plan B, there are other sources of funding out there and they are kind of on our radar.

George Zavoico

So what you've done so far, it hasn't recorded considered very much funding because basically you've proposed ideas and perhaps written some plans of how you might go forward with some of these indications. Is going forward actually into the laboratory, whether it's going to be dependent on getting that funding or are you going to set aside perhaps some of the capital you have in hand already to at least begin some initial preclinical studies for example which are obviously much less expensive than in the clinical trial?

Ryan Chavez

We've actually initiated some preclinical work already and some other indications for example and stroke in AMS. And the results of those will hopefully lead to some non-dilutive for further work in both of those indications.

So we've actually already initiated some preclinical work George on those fronts. We plan, where the results from that could lead to applications for additional non-dilutive funding specifically for those indications, which would further the preclinical work and then we you hopefully entering the clinic at some point. That's what we're looking at for 2019 for those other indications.

George Zavoico

Some of that preclinical work be reported at medical or research conferences like ACR or neurology conferences, would we see that before. You advanced it further?

Ryan Chavez

You can definitely imagine once we complete some of that preclinical work that we would report it out. Yes.

George Zavoico

Okay, great. And I have a question for Ed. And you spoke about in the beginning of your prepared remarks, you talked about some of the folks involved and the investigators involved in the OPC1 trial, I have seen a recovery that they've never seen before. I'm kind of paraphrasing what you said. Traditionally efficacy has been monitored or measured by motor level recovery and upper extremity motor level motor scores, but so far from the data that you've shown apart from the Cohort 2, which seemed to be the best performing cohort. The numbers fall into sort of what the normal range was according to what Steve's reported and wrote and published in some of his review articles as to what to expect spontaneously.

So how do you reconcile what some of the investigators have told you about what they've seen and the actual motor level recovery and you miss the scores that you've reported?

Ed Wirth

Yes. It's a good question George. So just to clarify back to the prepared remarks the really key unprecedented finding in this study has been the prevention of cavitation formation in all but one of the patients in the study, so it's roughly 95% prevention rate.

George Zavoico

That's one with an outlier, I recall, right. You had at hematoma, I think the outlier. So I suppose we -- probably say 100%.

Ed Wirth

Right, exactly. And so in my experience and the experience of our KOLs who worked in this very field for a long time that is the part of the study dated today that is clearly unprecedented. With regard to the motor recovery, you are correct, they are obviously spontaneous recovery can and does occur. Today, we've been benchmarking our spontaneous recovery against as you said with motor recovery data from the European multi-center study. What's non-known again as I mentioned earlier is that the European multi-center standard of care still entails five to six months of inpatient care and dedicated rehab of these patients at all of their centers whereas in the U.S. it has been dropping precipitously to where now most patients receive four to six weeks of inpatient care in the rehab.

So what impact that has on spontaneous or "spontaneous neurology recovery" is unclear. The other aspect to the motor recovery in our later cohorts is, as I may recall in Cohort 2, we were enrolling only C5 to C7 patients. However, the basis of the safety data from that cohort is supposed Cohort 1. We got permission from FDA to begin enrolling patients not just C5 to C7 but also C4 patients.

And one of the things we've learned as the data have come in from those latter cohorts is the majority of the C4 patients in fact have had less motor recovery than we've seen previously with C5 to C7 which is why the results look a little skewed in favor of Cohort 2. We've been doing some digging into the literature around this different to C4s and one of the clues we've found in the literature is that the C4 patients may have much greater loss of motor neurons that project up to the muscles rather than as compared to the C5 to C7 patients because that's the case then unfortunately treatment with OPC1 would be expected actually lead to less motor recovery in those individuals because OPC1 refacilitates connectivity between the neurons and the brain and those motor neurons in the spinal cord. And if those motor neurons in the spinal cord are completely wiped out as a result of the original injury. Then you would expect there to be not much motor recovery after OPC1 and we think we're beginning to see that.

So that's one of the key learnings again that's emerging from this study, we will be reviewing those data in greater detail in the near future with our KOLs and discussing with FDA, but we think this is one of the key learning points that again will inform on the design of randomized trial selecting a patient population that we think will be potentially the most receptive to OPC1 with respect to motor recovery .

George Zavoico

Yes. I think in a nutshell basically what you've learned is -- but the inclusion or exclusion criteria should be for the next step -- the next trial?

Ed Wirth

Hopefully before that.

George Zavoico

And to the point of severity of injury, have you seen much of a difference between ISA and ISB level injuries?

Ed Wirth

We have [indiscernible]. So we were working with a statistician to begin analyzing these data as best can be done statistically, obviously, these are small ends and when start sub-dividing the patients. But I can tell you that qualitatively looking at the data as they come into to-date with respect to motor recovery, we've not seen any difference between H-As and the H-Bs which was one of our hypotheses going into the study they would be very familiar.

George Zavoico

I remember that. And what about looking at some of these behavioral endpoints like the GRASSP and Q-T and Skim. Have you been applying those to these patients?

Ed Wirth

So in the current study we applied the Skim and GRASSP, the Q-T is a newer functional measure that wasn't really ready for valuation yet at the time we started this trial, but we're very interested in it. Again, speaking qualitatively we haven't done all the stats on it yet. Qualitatively the skim as it has done in our study does not seem to correlate very well with the motor recovery. In part we think because the skim was administered as a questionnaire rather than as an observational assessment, which is how it's done optimally, but to do it observationally, you have to have people who are trained and qualified to do this skim in that pattern and to preferably routine in the use of the clinical practice. That is something that's done consistently in Europe, but unfortunately it's not done consistently in the U.S. because the skim is not one of those readout factors into reimbursement to the healthcare providers for these patients.

So skim has some issues. The GRASSP data were just beginning to look at. Now the GRASSP data is somewhat limited in that it really focuses primarily on the functional recovery of grasping in your hand and that requires some motor function down to CA and T1. So if your motor functions say starts at C5 and only goes down to see C7, which is a two motor level recovery, and obviously very good. It's still potentially won't give you a strong signal as it relate to recovery on the GRASSP. So that's where the Q-T comes in. The Q-T is a newer -- the Q-T stands for capabilities of upper extremity test. And it does -- it is designed to look at functional recovery throughout the entire arm and hand. So we think that there's potentially a lot of merit there. And there was a first publication comparing it head to head on the GRASSP it just came out a couple of weeks ago. So we're going to take a close look at that.

George Zavoico

Well, thanks for that and that explanation to that answer certainly justifies why you're going to spend so much time talking to the KOLs next year after you get all the data together to figure out, exactly what optimal endpoint will be and you'll probably still need to do the Phase 2b to figure that out for the Phase 3. So, yes, good luck with that and thanks for all the additional information. Appreciate it.

Ed Wirth

Well, thank you, George.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have time for one final question. We will take our final question from Bruce Jackson with The Benchmark Company. Please go ahead.

Bruce Jackson

Thanks. Just a couple of questions about the VAC2 IND program that you're working on the United States. The press release talked about AMLs is being one of the indications we wanted to confirm. Have settled upon AML as being the indication for this particular study?

Mike Mulroy

No. We're not kind of done with that analysis. We wanted to kind of highlight that as I guess the PGA is this week, we'll call it the leader in the clubhouse right now, but we haven't finished thinking.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then, with the combination of a checkpoint inhibitor, have you selected which checkpoint inhibitor you might be working with and would there be the potential to partner with a checkpoint inhibitor company who could help fund the study?

Mike Mulroy

Yes. I mean that would be ideal. We have not -- we haven't isolated not a single checkpoint and it could depend on the indication as well. So those are kind of thoughts on our way forward here. So we would agree with you those are great ideas. But again, it's kind of on a list here of things to continue to think about and pursue.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then last question, have you done any types of animal studies or internal experiments to test the hypothesis that VAC2 would work well in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor?

Mike Mulroy

Ed, if you want -- I think you bailed me out on a similar question.

Ed Wirth

Sure. Yes. Unfortunately there isn't really a good available animal model to answer that exact question and the reason has to do with the fact that that again back to operate specifically through the adaptive human immune system. So it's educating human C-4and [C-8] [ph] cells specifically the target again [indiscernible] expressing cancer cells.

And in an animal setting you basically have sort of one of two bad options, one is an immuno-deficient animal in which our cells would survive, but they wouldn't be able to mount an immune response or a full immuno competent animal where there's likely going to be a very vigorous xenogeneic rejection of the VAC2 cells potentially well before they would be able to successfully educate the T-cells assuming that were possible across species.

So the way we're planning to go about doing that is really initially in the context of our -- of the CRUK lung cancer trial where you now have two immuno checkpoint inhibitors that have been approved in non-small cell lung cancer albeit in different subsets of that population.

And so if Rob is still on the line, he may be able to comment on some of the current thinking with our investigator in KOLs and here UK about how best to potentially look at that in the context of the CRUK study. So, Rob are you in?

Rob Allen

I'm still here. So a couple of points as Ed mentioned, the applicability of the transgenic mount is so similar really wouldn't be suitable given the lack of representativeness to be adaptive human immune system. So that work could obviously be done in vitro, with the blood to look at the immune cells did not find that. It could be done with cancer cells disaggregated from human results with the non-small cell lung cancer, tumors or from other immunogenic tumors.

And the other interesting thing to note is, other groups have shown the benefits in the model of play of [astoma] [ph] of a DC combination with PD, and we are into PD1, superior to either the DC therapy or to the PD1 on itself.

So, all these things combined can induce in vitro work which is likely far more applicable given its comments than using a less than optimal transgenic mouse model. We can use isolate tissue that probably tumor of peripheral blood. There are a couple of anti-PD1s approved in non-small cell lung cancer here in the U.K. So we're still thinking on that one, but it would most likely be with human biological tissue samples and they are progressing their work in the lab to inform next steps.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. That's some extremely helpful. Thank you very much.

Mike Mulroy

Thanks Bruce.

Rob Allen

Thank you.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's Q&A session.

Mike Mulroy

Well, thanks everyone for your continued interest in the company. Excellent questions today and we look forward to continue chatting in the upcoming weeks, months and years and so forth. So, thanks again.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. We appreciate your participation.