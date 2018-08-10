Copa Buffeted By Macro Issues

Copa shares look meaningfully undervalued for the long term, but further adverse forex and fuel moves could hammer margins again, and this undervaluation comes with elevated risk.

Copa shares have been weak on concerns about forex and fuel, and those concerns came home to roost in the second quarter, with a significant miss on the operating line.

Operationally, Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) continues to do well with those things it can control. The company’s planes are pretty full, non-fuel costs are well-controlled, and its hub-and-spoke system is well-placed to continue benefiting from traffic growth across Central and South America. Unfortunately, there are other parts of the operational picture that Copa cannot control, and those didn’t go so well for the company in the second quarter, leading the shares down to a new 52-week low.

There are always going to be macro worries with a company and stock like Copa. The company needs healthy economies in major operating areas like North America, the Caribbean, and South America, relatively stable currencies, and manageable fuel costs, not to mention reasonable and responsible competitors. While the market is clearly sour on Copa right now, and there are ongoing economic and currency risks in countries like Brazil and Argentina, I think the long-term value opportunity is pretty compelling if you can tolerate the near-term risk, volatility, and unpopularity.

Quite A Few Good Things, But A Few Key Bad Things

Copa’s second quarter was a pretty classic “yeah, but...” quarter, meaning that you can take either a bullish or bearish view and try to argue away the good/bad points of the performance. In terms of what Copa management can directly control, the operational performance remained quite good, but there were definitely significant impacts from outside their control that weighed noticeably on results.

Revenue rose 11% from last year and came in about 3% lower than expected. Copa continues to add capacity at a pretty strong clip (ASMs up 11%), but traffic is more than keeping up, as revenue passenger miles rose 13%, driving the load factor up more than 100bp from last year to 83.5%. The “yeah, but...” is that adverse foreign currency moves, particularly in Brazil and Argentina (which represent about 25% of revenue in total), whittled away the revenue, pushing yield down 2% after a 5% improvement in the first quarter of 2018.

The bigger squeeze came from the cost side. Although ex-fuel cost per available seat mile declined 5%, as Copa continues to run an exceptionally efficient operation (Alaska Air’s (NYSE:ALK) ex-fuel CASM is almost 50% higher), fuel costs per available seat mile shot up by one-third, driving total costs up about 5%. That, in turn, hammered the company’s margins, with EBITDAR dropping 13% (and margins contracting 570bp) and operating income dropping 27% (and margin contracting 470bp). The operating performance missed average sell-side estimates by roughly 15%, making for a pretty ugly reaction.

In response to second-quarter results, management did reduce guidance and cited foreign currency and fuel prices as the primary drivers. While the top line adjustments looked relatively modest, the combination of weaker yields and higher fuel costs led to a painful 300bp cut in EBIT margin expectations.

Ongoing Opportunities Remain Attractive

Although I am concerned about the potential for regional low-cost carriers like Grupo Viva and Volaris Aviation (NYSE:VLRS) to chew into Copa’s business over time, it’s a fairly large pie that is getting larger over time as incomes rise and the cost of airfare continues to become increasingly affordable for a larger percentage of people in Central and South America. Of course, that’s not all of what Copa’s business is built around - there are plenty of people in North America who fly south for vacations, business, and family.

In any case, I think Copa has helped itself by building a strong network that can profitably fly rather small planes that make it hard for interlopers to compete. The company could arguably stand to do better from a customer service standpoint; while it does make the Skytrax top 100, and there are only two Latin American airlines ahead of them on the list, I wouldn’t brag about a ranking in the low 60s.

One potential opportunity for Copa has come into better focus with this second-quarter earnings report. Although there had been talk of a tighter business relationship between United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Avianca Holdings (NYSE:AVH), and Copa, management has now expressly acknowledged discussions about establishing a three-way joint business agreement. Nothing may come of this, but such an agreement could produce multiple benefits. First, Copa could offer significantly more destinations to its customers, particularly in the U.S. Second, the three companies could better integrate their operations and scheduling, optimizing routes, and capacity/equipment utilization. Third, this JBA could be a way for Copa to work around some limitations to expanded operation in the U.S. (namely slots/gates). Finally, this would establish better cooperation with Avianca (a competitor) and perhaps encourage a little more competitive discipline.

The Opportunity

Currency volatility is a “known unknown”, and Copa is going to just have to deal with it for the time being. Likewise with fuel costs; the airline runs a relatively modern fleet and looks to maximize operating efficiency (utilization was up another 8% this quarter), but Copa is not currently hedged, and higher fuel prices are an ongoing risk. As I’ve said in the past, I think it makes sense to view fuel costs, at least partly, in the context of a full cycle, where there will be periods of headwinds and tailwinds. That’s not quite so true for foreign currency, but I think there are valid reasons to believe that Argentina and Brazil will both continue to be valuable long-term markets for Copa.

I’ve lowered my near-term revenue and margin expectations, but the long-term impact to my model is not that serious. I still expect high-single digit revenue growth on a long-term basis but slower FCF growth. I’ve also decided to go back to my prior forward EBITDAR multiple of 7.5x to account for the weaker near-term margin performance. In both cases, my assumptions drive a fair value around $125.

The Bottom Line

I highlighted the “well above average” risks I saw last time I wrote about Copa, and the performance since then serves to emphasize that point. While Copa is a well-run company serving some attractive growth markets that can sustain good growth for a number of years, there are a lot of moving parts to the story. What’s more, a Latin American airline is not exactly the sort of stock that’s going to attract “patient money”. All of that being said, the valuation is pretty interesting. Adverse forex and higher fuel costs could get worse before they get better, and the shares could fall to an unreasonably low valuation, but I believe risk-tolerant investors may want to take a closer look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.