Enterprise Products Partners: Delivering Peace Of Mind

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is a long-time favorite of mine among midstream energy names. I've liked Enterprise because of its high distribution coverage and conservative approach to both leverage and capital structure. Unlike a handful of other midstream names, Enterprise Products Partners has always had a simple ownership structure and also has never had to cut its distribution.

The general feeling among midstream names these days is that the market wants these companies and partnerships to be more conservative in leverage and distribution coverage. Many names, including both Enterprise, Kinder Morgan (KMI) and others, are trying to both delever and improve their coverage ratios. It seems the market is really penalizing those midstream companies that keep high leverage (debt anywhere near 5.0 times) and lower coverage ratios. Based on my observations, the big midstream names are working to improve coverage ratios and delever to the point where they are structured similarly to some MLPs that are associated with companies such as Shell, Phillips 66 and others.

Such is the case for Enterprise Products Partners, which has built its DCF coverage ratio to 1.5 times (from the typical 1.2 times in the past) and has continued to delever to where its debt is now just 3.9 times EBITDA. While this has no doubt made Enterprise a less risky venture, it has also slowed down distribution growth. Over the course of the last twelve months, for example, Enterprise has only grown its distribution some 2%. This article takes a look at Enterprise's latest quarter, its capital plans, volume trends and expectations for the distribution going forward.

A very good quarter

Midstream volumes were up across the board, mostly from higher production coming from the Permian Basin. Enterprise's NGL volumes grew 14%, natural gas volumes increased 12%, and NGL fractionation volumes grew another 10%. This wasn't a particularly notable quarter as far as project completions go. Instead, much of the impressive volume growth from the quarter came from higher throughput and volume with existing assets.

There were some important completions this year, however. The PDH fractionation terminal in Texas City was completed, and an expansion of Midland-to-ECHO pipeline also added another 545 thousand barrels per day of liquids capacity. Altogether Enterprise has $5.2 billion remaining worth of growth projects, with 'a lot' of opportunities in the future.

Looking at financial results, distributable cash flow increased a whole 36%, with EBITDA up 32%. Higher volumes, higher margins and steady project completions are really driving the bottom line. Those expecting corresponding dividend growth here, however, will be disappointed. This year Enterprise is only raising its distribution by a quarter cent per quarter, resulting in about 2%-3% distribution growth in 2018.

A change in philosophy

Management has put distribution growth on the back burner in order to build up its coverage ratio and delever. I think this is ultimately a wise idea. The market doesn't seem to like the non-GAAP measures typically used with these midstream partnerships, and Enterprise may be looking to make its distribution look sustainable on an EPS basis (which is a GAAP metric).

Due to the capital structures of these midstream names, and in particular the scale of depreciation in these businesses, I'm not sure if this is possible, but I feel that these midstream names are doing what they can to shore up balance sheets to reassure the market. It's a good idea, and probably a couple years overdue for the industry in general, but it will mean slower distribution growth and projects increasingly being paid for with existing cash flow.

Wait for a pullback

There are good times to buy Enterprise and not-so-good times. Watching this business for as long as I have, I like to believe that I know the times to buy and when not to buy. At this point in time, it's probably best to wait for a pullback. My ongoing "rule of thumb" is to wait for at least a 6% yield from Enterprise, and right now we're at 5.85%.

Also, notice the holding pattern that units are in; there's a pretty well-defined resistance around $29.50, and we're just off that. Support is around $24.50 per unit. Notice also that, from a technical perspective, the upward momentum isn't there; units have been bouncing between $24.50 and $29.50 since late last year. It's probably best to wait until units are closer to support than where they are right now.

I don't see any upward catalyst for Enterprise; at least not in the short run. The distribution hikes are just about at the level of inflation, maybe even a little less. Enterprise's backlog of projects are interesting, but entirely manageable.

In the long run, Enterprise Products Partners is absolutely a buy. This partnership remains the gold standard among midstream names, and management is making the right decision in a changing investment climate that wants lower leverage and higher coverage ratios. The investor class wants 'peace of mind' from these names, and Enterprise is set to deliver that. Buy Enterprise when it dips.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.