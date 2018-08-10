Teradyne Is A Solid Buy

The company even has plenty of cash left to pay dividends and reduce the share count quite substantially.

But this sector generates lots of cash flow which management has used to buy into the hyper-growth of industrial automation, and that is paying off.

Its bread and butter testing business is a secular growth story and should recover in H2 and beyond from weakness in the mobile sector.

Teradyne (TER) is traditionally a chip testing business, but it moved into the fast-growing industrial automation business with the help of a couple of acquisitions.

For investors with a longer-term horizon, they should consider the company as an industrial automation investment, and take the cyclical part of the chip testing business as a nice provider of cash flow for investing in industrial automation (and providing cash to shareholders).

Indeed, this is the way management itself seems to see the future (Q2CC):

to achieve our 2021 model that has our Industrial Automation segment at a $1 billion business, all while continuing to return significant capital to our investors.

This year not everything is going to plan in the testing business, after a period of solid revenue growth:

TER Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

The main culprit for that is the mobile testing, from the Q1 earnings PR:

Despite the strong first quarter results, the demand outlook for 2018 mobile device test capacity declined sharply in the quarter and our second quarter guidance reflects that revised outlook.

Teradyne, the test equipment producer for the semiconductor industry and industrial automation (robotics) provider, operates in four segments; from the earnings deck:

It's somewhat of a simplification to argue that the testing business provides the cash flow to invest in the enormous growth opportunities in the industrial automation sector, but that's roughly how it works.

The company is only a recent operative in the industrial automation sector after acquiring Universal Robots in 2015, Energid in 2016 and MiR in Q1 of this year.

Q2 Results

Testing

The company's testing business is well-positioned to benefit from a number of tailwinds:

Increasing electronic content in ever more stuff, like automotive, IoT, etc.

Increasing complexity, for instance AI edge computing.

Limits to short-cuts, like parallel testing.

So while the different parts will display different growth rates and some will be up and others down any given quarter, this is still a secular growth story in our view. And indeed, this is also what management believes (Q2CC):

But while we know the test market will remain volatile in the future, we are confident that the long-term drivers of the market, device unit growth and complexity are intact. Despite this volatility, the Semi Test market has been growing at about a 7% plus annual rate off the 2014/2015 market average. This supports our confidence in the $3.50 to $4.00 earnings target in 2021, which assumes a model growth rate of 2% to 4% trend line growth in Semi Test.

So this time it's the mobile sector that is playing up, but other sectors like memory are running above their cruise speed, so to say (Q2CC):

the market this year is very strong, $900 million to $1 billion of test capacity. A more sustainable level, I believe, is $700 million to $800 million.

But apparently that's not happening anytime soon as management still expects the memory testing business to grow in Q3, but storage testing will tick down in Q3.

Test market results came in better than expected in Q2 as the testing business strengthened during the quarter after a difficult start:

Memory testing, with $67M was the stand-out performer, nearly doubling revenue in H1 ($139M) over last year and this is set to continue in Q3. This is a $900M-1B market.

SoC test is also strong, apart from the mobile segment (although WiFi testing for smartphones was strong), and this is a $2.2B-2.4B market.

System testing was up 47% in H1, mostly due to storage testing.

The company is also expanding capabilities with new products like:

Its Magnum V takes testing in memory beyond flash package to DRAM wafer testing, a market twice the size of flash package.

The UltraSerial 6G allows customers to fully characterize and test chips with interface speeds up to 60GB/s.

Here is management on the former (Q2CC):

a way to think about it is the market segments 25%, 25%, 25%, 25%. So, final test 25% DRAM, 25% flash wafer test, 25% DRAM, 25% flash. So, by entering the wafer test portion of memory test, we've increased our served market from 25% of the overall market to 75% of the overall market.

China sanctions could become a bit of a problem. While there isn't much export from China to the US here, what capacity there is might have to be shifted which will take up to 6 weeks, or longer as everybody else might very well embark on this at the same time.

Industrial automation

There are three different companies here:

Universal Robots (acquired in 2015) growing at 45% y/y and responsible for the bulk of the sector's revenues ($57M out of $62M).

MiR (acquired in Q1), growing at a 85% rate.

Energid (acquired in March 2018) producing motion control software for robots.

Management argues that the sector can grow at a 50-55% rate for the foreseeable future, and this doesn't even depend on the development of new hardware nor acquisitions (Q2CC):

No. It's not dependent upon additional acquisitions. It's dependent solely on new enabling technologies that expand what these products can do, and these enabling technologies are things like Energid path planning or these vision modules. I'm speaking about the arm now. So, there's new technologies that we see that should hit the market and be usable with an easy-to-use framework, and that expands the market.

There were more than 40 third parties which have developed solutions for the UR cobots on its open platform on the large German Automatica trade show alone, for instance.

Needless to say MiR is on track, producing $12M in revenues last year, but management argues it will do $25 this year, perhaps even $30. That helps.

That doesn't mean that it is not planning hardware updates as well, the slide below also contains three new testing devices for the other division.

But important here are the MiR500 introduced late June and the e-Series from Universal Robotics, introduced late in Q2. These offer new functionality, like:

Polishing, as it embeds a lot of the touch and force measurement into the native architecture, which has the additional benefit simplifying programming.

Category 3 safety certification

Integrated force/torque sensing

And much more which you can find here. On the Mir500 (Q2CC):

The MiR500 extends the range of industrial material movement applications that can be autonomously automated, whereas the 100 and 200 kg robots are optimized for automating human scale material movements in manufacturing. The MiR500 allows the additional automation of forklift and other pallet moving systems.

While China is its fastest-growing market for industrial automation, since this stuff ships from Europe not the US, it doesn't seem to be too worried about a possible escalation of the US-China trade tensions, at least not with respect to industrial automation.

Guidance

Also noteworthy is that the industrial automation sector is guided as to achieve mid-teens operating profit rates for 2018.

Margins

TER Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

GAAP margins do not show a whole lot of movement, but nevertheless gross margins moved up from 56.0% in Q2 2017 to 58.4% in Q2 2018. Here is management (Q2CC):

Well, the gross margins, as you noted, have been improving over a period of time and they're actually at the high end of our model for 2021 already. So, we're pulling, we're actually, we're doing much better than we planned on that front and that's coming across the portfolio. Universal Robots is a piece of that as well.

So the company is ahead of target there. Management tries OpEx to keep flat for the testing business as a whole, while running it up for industrial automation but in a way as to keep profit margins constant.

Cash

TER Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow is down quite a bit due to the revenue contraction, but it's still quite substantial.

TER Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Share-based compensation is small and the company has managed to reduce the share count via a considerable share buyback program, despite paying a dividend and acquiring multiple companies.

TER Stock Buybacks (TTM) data by YCharts

And it's no different this year, repurchasing $361M in shares in the first six months and paying $35M in dividends. The company has bought back $1B worth of shares since 2015 and plans at least $750M in buybacks this year alone.

The company has $1.3B in cash and securities on the balance sheet (down $284M from Q1 because of acquisitions and share buybacks)

Valuation

TER PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

We actually don't think the shares are all that expensive, analysts expect an EPS of $2.1 this year rising to $2.69 the next. Even on a P/E basis it isn't excessively valued.

Conclusion

We think the shares are a good buy. While last year's mobile testing ramp wasn't repeated this year, its testing business is still a secular growth market and new ramps can be expected with the advent of 5G.

Apart from that, it provides for ample cash flows which have been used very smartly to buy into the hyper growth industrial automation sector (all paid in cash). And the company is still able to return massive amounts to shareholders.

The industrial automation companies acquired by Teradyne (two of them small Danish companies) also benefit from its global reach and contacts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TER over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.