Retirement Strategies: A Look At Starbucks

We will discuss where we think the stock is heading and how to trade these movements.

Source: Starbucks

Recent News

Partnership with Alibaba

Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) recently announced a partnership with Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) to deliver its products to Chinese consumers. The pilot program is set to begin in September 2018 by establishing Starbucks Delivery Kitchens. The plan appears to use Alibaba’s technology and business processes inside Ele.me - China’s huge food delivery business driving the online-to-offline (O2O) market where people use smartphone apps to interact with bricks-and-mortar businesses. Remember, Alibaba bought the final outstanding shares in an all-cash deal valuing the Ele.me startup at $9.5 billion. Ele.me controls 55% of China's food delivery market. The hope is that the BABA partnership will revive Starbuck’s growth in China.

Source: Getty Images

Its clear that Starbucks needs to implement new strategies in China. Starbucks is facing decelerating growth due to saturation and competition. It feels like there is a Starbucks on every corner in the USA and they are cannibalizing each other’s sales. It remains to be seen if the China partnership will help Starbucks sales especially in light of the continuing trade war issues.

As with many maturing product companies, they announced several strategies to help boost the stock price – raising its target for cash returned to shareholders in the form of buybacks and dividends of $25 billion through fiscal year 2020; driving General & Administrative cost efficiencies, optimizing store footprints, targeting lower new store growth, and closing underperforming operations. The markets yawned at the news – both SBUX and BABA stocks barely moved the day of the announcement. Before this announcement, Morgan Stanley downgraded SBUX due to slowing same store sales in China – 8% growth just a few quarters ago, to a negative Q318 growth rate. Near term comps are disappointing.

Q4 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 China comparable store sales 8% 6% 4% (2%)

Source: Starbucks

During the latest conference call with analysts, CEO Kevin Johnson said he was disappointed in the sales slowdown in China and wanted the company to move faster to enable delivery methods.

I do not believe that China will be SBUX’s savior. Revenue from Starbucks' CAP (China/Asia Pacific) region surged 46% annually during that last quarter, but the region's total comps still dropped 1%. Partnering with a new delivery method might be a good idea, at least it’s probably better than doing nothing, buy I anticipate operating margins will suffer from the new partnership. I have been to several Starbucks in China – they are highly American in their style and tastes. I suspect that it will be harder to grow their market share outside of this standard taste. Don’t get me wrong, Starbuck’s offers a great menu - for me. I just think it will be harder to get the recurring business from the more rural areas where tastes tend to be more localized.

Blockchain for purchases?

Not so fast. I read the news the other day that Starbucks was going to start accepting bitcoin to buy coffee. Even before the company came out and set the record straight, to me the news was a ‘so what’. Trying to easily buy anything with bitcoin is frustratingly slow. I would rather pay with cash. I was traveling over the last week. During this time as an experiment, I decided I wanted to see how inconvenient it would be to pay for everything with cash – hard cash, no credit cards. It was terrible – people had trouble making and counting change, people made displeasing noises behind me in line as I slowed the process down. I had about a pound (1/2 KG) of coins in my pocket. Still, that was much easier than trying to use bitcoin. Even if a bitcoin transaction was perfectly easy, it really is nothing more than a different type of payment method – like adding American Express to the credit cards that are accepted.

Source: Youtube

The clarification the company made was that they are part of a venture creating a new platform, called Bakkt, to ‘convert digital assets like Bitcoin into U.S. dollars, which can be used at Starbucks,” It makes more sense to focus on the bean-to-cup use of block chain as I discuss here relating to the real winners in the block chain market.

Fundamentals & Technicals

SBUX is trading at 51.55, currently yielding 2.3% with a Forward P/E of 21.59 and a PEG of 1.54.

Currently, SBUX’s relative strength index (RSI) is just at 50 and neutral. The MACD is negative and above its signal line – this is a short term bullish signal if the MACD breaks above its zero level. The stock is currently trading above its 20-day and but under its 50-day moving averages of 50.64 and 53.39, respectively. Resistance is 56.4 while support is 49.4. If the 49.4 level is breached, look for support at 46.5 and 44.8.

Source: Fidelity Investments

Source: Fidelity Investments

Trading by Company Insiders

While not a perfect indicator, it is interesting to view insider trading activity over time. Some investors believe there is a direct correlation to insider trading activity and future stock performance. However, I generally do not believe that insiders are that much better than the public in determining the direction of a stock. Many times, insiders exercise shares for a number of reasons, some of which have nothing to do with where they think the stock is headed.

Shown below are insider transactions for the last two years by transaction type as well as overall holdings of SBUX stock. Most of the buys and sells appear to have been as a result of exercising stock options and related non-open market transactions. However, there is a fair amount of open market sales in 2018.

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Source: Morningstar

Trade Idea

As mentioned above, I don’t think the big push into China is new news nor will it positively affect their stock in the short to mid-term. China will not be SBUX’s savior; comps are suffering, operating margins will most likely come under pressure from the new partnership.

I suspect that SBUX might continue to rise, but as it hits resistance in the 53-54 range (maybe even to 56), I anticipate that the stock will test and break through support lows to the 43-44 range. If one agrees with this and currently owns the stock, selling covered calls expiring late in the year might be an option.

I’ll be watching closely for an optimal entry point over the next few weeks – I might not wait for a retracement to above 53 or so to get short. If one develops, I will most likely be putting on a bear put spread (buying a put close to the money and selling a put father out of the money to offset the purchased put cost). As I think there is moderate downside, the trade might look similar to buying a Sept or January 52.50 put and selling the same month strike of 45 or lower. Specific trade details like this trade idea and others will be provided to subscribers to my forthcoming newsletter.

Important Announcement

I'm pleased to announce that I will soon be launching my own Marketplace service newsletter - Financial Freedom Insights. This new publication will provide detailed technical and fundamental analysis, retirement insights, and trade ideas. Make sure you follow me to get updates on the service launch dates. Feel free to send me a direct message to learn more.

Men and Depression

I very recently lost a very good friend of 30 years to suicide triggered from severe depression. One of our last face-to-face meetings was at a Starbucks. Writing this article has got me thinking seriously about the epidemic and how it can effect retirees - please see my blog here for more on the topic.

Additional disclosure: Thank you for your time in reading the above article. I read and write on a wide range of companies on a regular basis. If you would like to stay informed with articles like these, please click the "Follow" button at the top of this report and select "Get email alerts."If you have additional insights on the topic or contrasting views, please kindly share them in the comments section.

This article is intended to provide educational information to readers and in no way constitutes investment advice. Investing in public securities is speculative and involves risk, including possible loss of principle. The reader of this article must determine whether or not any investments mentioned in this article are suitable for their portfolio, risk tolerance, and accepts responsibility for their decisions. Neither information nor any opinion expressed in this article constitutes a solicitation, an offer or a recommendation to buy, sell, or dispose of any investment or to provide any investment advice or service. An opinion in this article can change at any time without notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SBUX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.