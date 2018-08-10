Watchlist August 2018

It's time for the monthly watchlist report. As always, you can find the updated info at any time here Dividend Income Spreadsheet and the Portfolio Spreadsheet.

Summary

Few stocks look interesting right now, but there are still some attractive candidates.

Analyzed the past "watchlist recommendations".

Asked my Twitter followers to give me their 3 top candidates.

BMW, AbbVie, Philip Morris and Illinois Tool Works look like the best value for me.

Reviewing the past watchlists

Let's start by looking at the past "recommendations 7 watchlist candidates".

April

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) at $78 (now $82.33)

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) at $174 (now $195)

Enbrigde (NYSE:ENB) 40 CAD (now 47 CAD)

Oaktree Capital (NYSE:OAK) at $39 (now $42)

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) at $33 (now $36)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) $100 (now $108) (only mentioned)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) at $78 (now $90) (only mentioned)

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) at $72 (now $67) (only mentioned)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) at $57 (now $52) (only mentioned)

Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) at 86 SEK (now 95 SEK) (only mentioned)

Veidekke (OTC:VDEKF) at 87 NOK (now 77 NOK) (only mentioned)

Kopparbergs at 195 SEK (now 244 SEK) (only mentioned)

For April, all of the top 5 recommendations returned positive numbers. The majority of the other stocks returned positive numbers, with Veidekke and Starbucks being the worst performers.

May

Kimberly-Clark $98 (now $108)

Altria (NYSE:MO) at 57$ (now $59)

Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) at $83 (now $86)

All stocks returned positive numbers.

July

Investor AB (OTCPK:IVSXF) 356 SEK (now around 377 SEK)

Latour at 94 SEK (now 99 SEK)

Industrivarden (OTC:IDTVF) at 170 SEK (now 184 SEK)

Enbrigde 42 CAD (now 47 CAD)

Starbucks at $57 (now $52)

Oaktree Capital at $40 (now $42)

Intrum (OTCPK:ITJTY) at 201 SEK (now 230 SEK)

The majority of the top recommendations returned positive numbers. Starbucks was once again the worst stock.

Takeaway

Most stocks returned positive numbers. While I don't believe that I can time the market, it's somewhat nice to see that my inception of "fair value" isn't totally of the books, so far.

Watchlist August 2018

I reached out to my followers on Twitter and asked the following:

Writing my monthly watchlist right now and interested in knowing what stocks YOU are watching right now. Name your top 3 candidates and I might even include them (with credit to you ofc) if I agree # dividends # dividend # ValueInvesting

I took some of the stocks which I could find in the Borsdata universe that my followers suggested and did some fast research by creating 4 different lists focusing on Valuation, Debt, Growth and Free Cash Flow + TA.

Valuation

Growth

Debt

Free Cash Flow and TA

Takeaway so far

From the list above, I find Vitrolife (OTC:VITIF), Veidekke, Starbucks, Pareto Bank, Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF), Nolato (OTC:NLTBF), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) the most interesting.

Credit to Lundaluppen, Gottodix, and Eric Landis. A lot of great suggestions by everyone though!

Further research needs to be done, but interesting to see what people are looking at.

Some of you recommended Investor

During July, I bought shares in Investor and Kinnevik (OTCPK:KINNF) for 50,000 NOK. I like to buy Investor when the discount is close to 28% to NAV.

Top Candidates

BMW

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) is my top choice this month. The whole sector is pricing BMW, among others, as if Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will own everything.

I don't that's the case, and BMW, along with its intangible assets and great history, should do fine, IMO.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) just increased its dividend by 28%, showing great faith in the future. The price area of $144-145 is interesting.

Philip Morris

A great stock in many ways which fits my portfolio perfectly. I would want to add ASAP, because I think the stock will only rise from now.

AbbVie

Everybody knows AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), so no need to talk more about it. Just look at the data and the TA. I think it's time to pick up this great, great company.

