Invesco Mortgage Capital: What Investors Need To Know

We believe Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) is improving. After being bearish, we reversed our outlook when shares hit $16.86 last fall, although the pressure on the sector has been palpable here in 2018. Fears over rising interest rates are not unfounded, but we continue to believe that Invesco Mortgage has become a strong pick in the sector for a steady stream of income that is currently safe from a dividend cut. Despite the rise in interest rates, a flattening yield curve, and further Federal Reserve balance sheet reductions of late, Invesco has been sticking with a diversified investment strategy. The key metrics we utilize to analyze mREITs suggest the stock is a still at a nice discount at current levels relative to book value, while the dividend is being maintained. Let us discuss.

Summary of performance in Q2

In this column, we will look into the critical metrics which are summarized below for Invesco Mortgage Capital as of Q2 2017:

*Based on current share price and forward annualized yield

**Determination based on estimate of core earnings covering dividend paid; however caution should be exercised in interpreting the core earnings measure across companies in the sector. It is also not a measure that should be a complete substitute for net income

Data table source: Invesco's Q2 earnings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Q2 net income and core earnings

As interest rates rise we have seen a simultaneous flattening of the yield curve. No company has been immune to this impact in the sector. The last few months have been volatile, but we do note that those companies that are more diversified seem to be holding up a bit better. We have seen pain from a number of other mREITs in the sector, but Invesco’s portfolio mix, and competent management seems well prepared for this environment, even if critical metrics are being hit. The same goes for other companies in the sector. We think that Invesco will continue to perform well in the future, especially if the pressures on the yield curve can subside.

As for performance, Invesco had faced pressure once again following a pretty tough first quarter. The pressure that it faced did have a negative impact in key areas, but we were pleased with net income as a whole, even though it was lower than we thought it would be. Our expectations were predicated on the company performing similarly on its critical metrics relative to Q1, while factoring in the performance of competitors and the impact of rates in Q2. This net interest income figure was $73.7 million, down 11% from last year, and down from $85 million last quarter. We had assumed net income would come in between $77-$79 million, about on par with last year and down from Q1 2018, similar to patterns noted in similar mREITs.

With the pressure we have seen in the sector stemming from rates and a flattening yield curve, the trend of positive improvements we had noted since late 2016 have begun to reverse:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Here in Q2, core income was $46.1 million, a decrease of $4.3 million or 8.5% from the first quarter of 2018. Core earnings decreased in the second quarter primarily due to a $2.5 million increase in effective interest expense and a $1.7 million decrease in effective interest income or $0.47. Considering our net interest income expectation, we were looking for around $0.44 to $0.45 in core earnings. We were disappointed by the core income result, but not necessarily surprised. That said, this core income figure did not cover the dividend of $0.42, however recent spillback coverage ensures the dividend is safe at present levels.

While income has been pressured, we want to remind you the dividend had once again started to be raised. We think further hikes are on hold during this tough stretch, but also want to remind you that the current payout is still way below the payout level several years ago of $0.55. However, we see the dividend as secure at present. Let us dig into the numbers a bit more.

Net interest rate spreads have been crushed this quarter

We have covered several mREITs this week and have noted that all of them saw pressure on the net interest rate spread, which is the biggest driver of net interest income. Obviously if we compare the present quarter's numbers to that of a few years ago, there is a stark contrast. These companies are operating in a much more challenging climate now. Still, if you are invested here, you need to be watching this critical indicator for the earnings potential of an mREIT. Invesco saw a big decrease here as the spread of 1.38% in the quarter narrowed 26 basis points from 1.64% last quarter.

That said, we should also examine the adjusted form of this measure, the "effective annualized" figures, which, as we discussed above, were pressured and led to pain in income. What is interesting to note is that based on these measures, the yield and margins did not suffer much. In fact, the effective annualized yield on its portfolio was 3.55%, rising 5 basis points quarter-over-quarter, and the effective annualized cost of funds was 2.34%, rising 12 basis point from 2.22% last quarter. Taking the difference, we see that the effective net interest spread narrowed to 1.21% from 1.28%.

Although narrowing on this adjusted basis, the relative stability here is a strength as it leads to more predictable income, so this result, while still falling, is somewhat positive. Further, it needs to be monitored as we move through the rest of the year.

Book value discount

We also want to touch on the book value of the company. You see, along with the dividends being paid, book value drives the share price of mREITs. The book value can help inform us if an mREIT stock is trading at a discount, at a premium, or is about fairly valued. While some of this depends on momentum in the sector and/or expectations for the future, when deciding on a possible purchase of common shares of an mREIT, examining this metric is critical.

The bigger the discount-to-book an mREIT is offering, the larger the margin of safety will be if you make a purchase. We want to be clear that the sector has seen book value erosion in the last few quarters, especially in the very volatile Q1. That said, Invesco's quarter-ending book value of $17.06, was down a dime from the $17.16 to start the quarter. To be clear, this down just 2.5% from the $17.48 we began 2017 with, so all in all, the total moves have been minimal in 6 quarters. While the discount-to-book has eroded some of late, the stock is still at a discount.

At the current share price of $15.95, the discount is still attractive. The stock now trades at a $1.11, or a 6.5%, discount-to-book. That is a an attractive discount, but we would definitely love to see a discount that was above 10% to provide a better margin of safety. Makes us miss the days when the stock traded at a 37% discount-to-book. However, barring the action in recent months due to the macro environment, we believe that it is important to note that the company's fundamentals have improved a lot since the massive 37% discount days. So, this needs to be considered.

What to do here

There is no denying that the company has faced pressure. Specifically falling margins have weighed on income and volatile turnover in holdings have hit book value. Despite the recent pain, we are very pleased with the key metrics overall and the fact that the dividend is secure here. All things considered, we would be holders until the discount was back above 10% versus book value.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.