Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Arbitrage: Edison International

Introduction

Over the past months, the trade war was garnering all the headlines. While everyone is thinking about how and where to invest their money, and fear the threat of a new global trade war, we managed to find an arbitrage opportunity in the form of Edison International (NYSE:EIX). More precisely in the two preferred stocks issued by the company.

The Company

Edison International (NYSE:EIX), incorporated on April 20, 1987, is the holding company of Southern California Edison Company (NYSE:SCE.PK). As of December 31, 2016, SCE, a public utility, was primarily engaged in the business of supplying and delivering electricity to an approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California. The Company is also the parent company of Edison Energy Group, Inc. (Edison Energy Group), a holding company for subsidiaries engaged in pursuing competitive business opportunities across energy services and distributed solar to commercial and industrial customers. SCE's projects include West of Devers, Mesa Substation, Alberhill System, Riverside Transmission Reliability, Eldorado-Lugo-Mohave Upgrade, Tehachapi and Coolwater-Lugo. As of December 31, 2016, the West of Devers Project consisted of upgrading and reconfiguring approximately 48 miles of existing 220 kilovolt (kV) transmission lines between the Devers, El Casco, Vista and San Bernardino substations. As of December 31, 2016, the Mesa Substation Project consisted of demolishing the existing 220 kV Mesa Substation and constructing a new 500 kV substation. As of December 31, 2016, the Alberhill System Project consisted of constructing a new 500-kV substation, two 500-kV transmission lines to connect the substation to the existing Serrano-Valley 500-kV transmission line, telecommunication equipment and subtransmission lines in unincorporated and incorporated portions of western Riverside County. The Tehachapi Project consists of new and upgraded electric transmission lines and substations between eastern Kern County and San Bernardino County.

Source: Reuters.com - Edison International

After the brief stumble at the end of the last year, the common stock has performed well enough and climbs slowly higher. The soundness of the company is one of the main factors which we consider as important before the review of its preferred stocks. We will not delve into many details, because digging deeper into the company itself would be irrelevant for the purpose of our article.

Source: Barchart.com - Edison International

The Edison International Family

The preferred family of Edison is relatively vast. It is comprised of six fixed-rate securities and three fixed to floating stocks.

Source: Author's database

The two financial instruments that I am interested in are SCE-K and SCE-H. I consider as important to mention that we are talking about securities rated by S&P as BBB-. So, we have two fixed to floating stocks on our hands and before revealing to you the idea of the pair trade, I would like to get more familiar with the technical side of the preferreds:

SCE Trust III, 5.75% Cumulative Fixed/Floating Rate (SCE.PH)

Source: Barchart.com - SCE Trust III, 5.75% Cumulative Fixed/Floating Rat

SCE Trust V, 5.45% Cumulative Fixed-to-Floating Rate (SCE.PK)

Source: Barchart.com - SCE Trust V, 5.45% Cumulative Fixed-to-Floating Rate

To obtain a deeper understanding of the specifics of our stocks I will narrow the sample from our database. The main metrics which you should be focused on are the Libor spread and Yield to call (in this case Yield to worst). Also, I would like to mention some important specifics of the stocks. Both of them are cumulative and qualified. Respectively, the non-qualified equivalent YTC for SCE-H is 5.03% and for SCE-K is 6.35%.

Source: Author's database

Inevitably, you will notice that SCE-K has the higher Current yield, Yield to call and most importantly higher Libor spread. In this sense, SCE-K is the better choice of the rational investor. The fact that this stock has a higher Libor spread reduces its interest risk sensitivity. All of the preferred stocks traded above par are treated as probable redemptions, but our task is to be prepared for each possible outcome.

If the company does not call these preferred stocks then SCE-K will have a much higher dividend compared to SCE-H. Based on their 0.80% Libor spread difference we can expect a significant shift in the prices.

The key point is coming if we assume that Edison International decides to call SCE-H. Why is this eventual call so important for our arbitrage and specifically for SCE-K? If the company takes this action and call SCE-H at its par value and keeps its financial soundness, the market will expect to see the same kind of attitude to SCE-K. In brief, there will be an expectation to Edison International to redeem the preferred stock with the higher Libor spread. It will not make any sense to keep on the market a stock which is going to be more expensive from a company's perspective at some point. Furthermore, if SCE-H is redeemed then SCE-K will definitely have a price above $25 at that moment. Going further at this point, the "call scenario" of SCE-H will boost the Yield to hold of SCE-K and make it much higher than the current Yield to call of SCE-H. Over this period, you will get the dividends and it is very likely to sell your shares of SCE-K with a capital gain.

Why are we convinced the redemption of SCE-H will keep the price of SCE-K above $25? A very simple calculation will help us to explain our logic. Let's assume that on 2024/03/15 SCE-K is trading at par value of $25.00.

First of all, the market will expect the redemption of SCE-K and there will be only 2 years left until that moment. The qualified Yield to call will be 5.44% and there will be not much price risk left. For such risk reduced investment, this return seems quite high and that is why we assume the price of SCE-K will be even higher than the current one.

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Pair Trade

The chart below illustrates how the two preferreds have traded over time relative to one another. There is no doubt that there is a strong correlation and then suddenly we can observe them decoupling without any particular reason:

Source: Barchart.com - Comparison between SCE-H and SCE-K

In our software this deviation looks like this:

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

What we would like to bring your attention to is the number of standard deviations illustrated in the second chart:

Source: Author's software

We observe 2 Standard Deviations away from the mean. Given that this has not happened before over this time frame, we are inclined to believe that it is significant enough to justify our involvement. So, how do we participate:

We started establishing a Long position in SCE-K with an average price around $25.37.

position in SCE-K with an average price around $25.37. To complete the pair, we take SCE-H Short at $27.21. (93 shares per every 100 in SCE-K)

Conclusion

Аdmittedly, we are in rising rates environment and some of the investors have already thought about protection. The beauty of the pair trading is in the absence of directional risk, or in other words - not having an opinion. Taking a position on each side is used as hedging reaction. Pair trade between SCE-K long position and SCE-H short position is an example of a nice arbitrage between fixed to floating securities which we have to capitalize on.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 8/03/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

