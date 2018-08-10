Abraxas Petroleum: Temporary Shut-Ins Derail Q2 2018 Results

Effect of parent-child interference should be monitored as Abraxas attempts to maximize its inventory given its relatively small acreage footprint.

Abraxas's 2018 production guidance looks achievable still, although it appears more likely to end up a bit below guidance midpoint.

Abraxas's Q2 2018 production and per BOE costs were negatively affected by unplanned well shut-ins due to third party offset fracture activities.

Abraxas Petroleum's (AXAS) Q2 2018 results were fairly disappointing. Production ended up well below guidance due to unplanned well shut-ins for fracture protection from third-party offset activity. The lower production levels and increased fracture protection costs resulted in lease operating costs per BOE ended up well above expectations as well.

Abraxas's longer-term outlook remains good due to continued solid well results. The Q2 issues have a modest negative impact on Abraxas's value though.

Q2 2018 Results

Abraxas' Q2 2018 production ended up noticeably below its guidance range. Its Q2 2018 production averaged 8,188 BOEPD, compared to a guidance range of 9,000 BOEPD to 9,500 BOEPD.

Q2 2018 Production was already expected to fall 9% to 14% from Q1 2018 levels due to the plans to shut in multiple high-rate producing wells for offsetting fracture stimulations, with the expectation that production volumes would surge towards the end of Q2 2018 and the beginning of Q3 2018.

Q2 2018 production ended up falling 22% from Q1 2018 levels due to additional unplanned well shut-ins for fracture protection, as Abraxas mentioned that it was informed of third-party operators conducting offset fracture activity during the quarter.

Perhaps as a consequence of the some higher oil percentage wells being shut-in, Abraxas's oil percentage was also lower than expected at 59% (compared to its guidance for 63% during the quarter).

As well, Abraxas's lease operating costs for the quarter ended up quite high at $7.69 per BOE (compared to guidance for $5 to $6 per BOE). This appears to be due to a combination of lower than expected production and the costs involved with frac protecting wells. Abraxas's lease operating costs would have been around $6.80 per BOE if Q2 2018 was around guidance midpoint, with the additional frac protection costs perhaps adding $1 per BOE.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Effect On Full Year Guidance

I had previously noted that minor issues had often affected Abraxas's production, and this was the case again in Q2 2018, albeit to a more significant (although still temporary) amount.

Abraxas is keeping its full year guidance for 10,000 to 12,000 BOEPD production despite the weaker Q2 2018 production levels, and I believe that is still a reasonable target range. Abraxas's well results remain generally strong, and I believed that Abraxas could average 11,000 BOEPD during 2018 despite some minor issues due to those strong well results. The more significant impact of the issues in Q2 2018 leads me to revise my 2018 average production estimate down to 10,675 BOEPD, still well within Abraxas's guidance range. This would require Abraxas to average around 12,000 BOEPD during the second half of the year.

As Abraxas has a quite wide production guidance range. I would consider anything towards the low end of its range to be disappointing. Abraxas could reach an average of 10,000 BOEPD for 2018 just by doing 10,660 BOEPD during the second half of 2018,

Individual Well Results Remain Strong

In general, Abraxas's well-level results remain strong. It mentioned that its three Yellowstone NE Central wells (in the Williston Basin) were averaging 1,418 BOEPD per well (55% above type curve) and had not yet achieved peak 30 day production rates yet. The four Lillibridge NE pad wells (also in the Williston Basin) were weaker, averaging 771 BOEPD per well (also not reaching peak 30 day production rates yet). Abraxas's mentions that "these wells are producing on or slightly below" the type curves, with production being affected due to being infill wells.

Abraxas owns a higher working interest in the Yellowstone NE Central pad though, so it has 1.55 net new Williston Basin wells that are performing well above type curve and 1.07 net new Williston Basin wells that may be performing slightly below type curve. The combined results are a positive for Abraxas.

Abraxas also noted that its four Caprito 99 downspacing test pad wells were averaging 668 BOEPD per well currently. These numbers aren't that strong yet, but Abraxas believes that peak production rates are still another 15 to 30 days away and that the wells are performing above type curve to date. It also mentioned that there could be some parent-child interference that is assessing further, but that the amount of interference is probably not enough to affect its plans.

Conclusion

Abraxas's Q2 2018 results were disappointing due to the impact of shut-in wells for frac protection. This had a temporary but substantial effect on Abraxas's results. Abraxas's longer-term story remains solid as its well results have generally remained strong (although we will need to check back to see what level of peak production the recent batch of wells reach). However, the weaker Q2 production levels and the higher lease operating costs result in around a $6 million ($0.04 per share) negative impact to Abraxas compared to earlier expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AXAS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.