Sarepta's Deal Is Just The First Step To New Heights

Recently, Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) announced that it had entered into a strategic investment and license/option agreement with Lacerta Therapeutics. This deal expands the scope of the gene therapy targets Sarepta can go after. Additional stock upside could occur if and when the FDA removes the clinical hold on the gene therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). For these reasons, I believe that Sarepta Therapeutics is a buy.

Licensing And Options Deal

The newly created deal with Sarepta Therapeutics and Lacerta Therapeutics is a good idea. That's because it would expand upon the amount of targets that the gene therapy technology could go after. In this case, the deal was made so that Sarepta would gain access to tools and technology from Lacerta. Such technology would be the proprietary OneBac manufacturing platform from Lacerta. Sarepta made an equity investment of $30 million in consideration for this deal along with other measures. The reason why is that it wanted to get its hands on AAV gene therapy products being developed by Lacerta. AAV stands for adeno-associated virus, and it is used as a delivery tool for gene therapy products. It may sound harsh, but it's not a virus that affects humans in any negative way at all. It is just used as delivery tech to get the gene therapy to its intended target. Lacerta will only be responsible for just taking care of the rest of the preclinical work, while Sarepta will then be responsible for the rest of the trials. This deal will add 11 gene therapy programs into the pipeline, at least 3 of which will be used for CNS disorders. The addition of these 11 gene therapy programs adds a host of new potential products to the pipeline.

Potential Catalyst

Before this deal, it was noted that Sarepta Therapeutics had received a clinical hold for its phase 1/2 gene therapy study treating patients with DMD using AAVrh74.MHCK7.micro-Dystrophin. To be honest this is not a really big issue, because the biotech stated the step it would take in order to resolve the clinical hold. It stated that it would commit to only using GMP-s plasmid for the study. It also had requested a meeting with the FDA to be able to initiate the study by the end of 2018. I think this can be done, because a switch in protocol to the gene therapy should not be that difficult. The only risk that remains with respect to this phase 1/2 study is if the FDA decides that the letter received does not address its issues. However, I don't think that will be the case. The reason why I label this as a respective catalyst is because a removal of the clinical hold will be seen as a major positive. I believe that could be sufficient enough to cause the stock to trade higher.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Sarepta has cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash of $950 million as of June 30, 2018. Sarepta recently reported its second-quarter earnings report and reported a loss of $0.43 per share. The reported EPS by the biotech was better than the expected number of $0.47 per share. Revenues came in at $73.53 million for the quarter. That is significant, because in the prior year during the same time period revenues were only $35.01 million. The revenues generated came from sales of the company's DMD drug Eteplirsen.

Conclusion

The new licensing deal was a good move to add a host of new gene therapy products to the pipeline. That not only adds more shots on goal to reduce investor risk, but it also builds shareholder value. Not a bad deal either considering that Sarepta only had to pay Lacerta $30 million upfront. Of course, Sarepta will have to also give royalties for net sales of any product that makes it to market, but it will retain a majority of the profit. That's because Lacerta will only receive up to single-digit royalties on net sales. The only other items for Sarepta to pay after that would be developmental and sales based milestones. The risk with respect to these new gene therapy programs are the early nature of them. Meaning, that these programs are only in preclinical development. There is no guarantee that they will end up being successful in their respective studies. Still, Sarepta already has a stronghold on the DMD market with eteplirsen. That's why I believe that Sarepta Therapeutics is a buy.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers deep dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies throughout the biotech sector. Come see for yourself if my service is right for you.

Pricing: The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.