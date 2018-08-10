The Chart Industries Recovery Roars Ahead

When a stock has climbed significantly, how can one tell if more appreciation potential is available? Sometimes the answer is the condition of the industry itself combined with the current placement of the industry cycle.

The oil and gas orders of Chart Industries (GTLS) sank to zero towards the end of 2015. When the orders marched foward from $9 million to $53 million during the second quarter of 2016 investors began to breathe a sigh of relief. Now companies orders are increasing at double digit rates each quarter as the recovery gains traction.

"Orders of $360.3 million, a 12% sequential increase over the first quarter of 2018 and Chart’s sixth consecutive quarter of sequential growth. Orders increased 43% over the second quarter of 2017, with 6% organic growth"

This quote from the second quarter press release (in 2018) may seem fantastic. But cyclical recoveries often post fantastic numbers in the beginning because activity at the bottom of a cycle are relatively low. Growth rates will probably begin to slow at some point, but not before a return to a more reasonable or average level of business is attained. Therefore this very volatile stock could still have some large gains ahead for investors.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

A pivotal acquisition of Hudson has aided backlogs considerably. Orders for the Energy & Chemicals segment have soared as a result. Distribution & Storage does not benefit as much from the oil and gas industry recovery because the division has considerable diversification. Most likely, the Energy & Chemicals division will become the largest segment at the top of the industry cycle by a sizable margin.

Chart has a variety of products to store, process, and liquefy (for transport) many kinds of gas. The company typically receives relatively large orders which can vary the quarterly gross margin considerably. Products sold have a wide range of margins. So quarterly comparisons can be nerve wracking for the market as a gross margin decrease could simply be due to a large low margin order.

The fast growth shown above can be very risky. Working capital needs to grow fast and that can cause the cash flow from operations to become negative. Typically this company services its cash needs by floating convertible bonds with a conversion rate about 20% above the current stock price. The company generally has a good enough credit rating that the interest rates on these convertible bonds tend to be extremely low. Then when the stock price rises, the company forces conversion as soon as possible and soon floats another convertible bond issue.

For example, in October of 2017, Chart Industries offered to purchasers a 1% convertible note issue. Much of this money went to replace a maturing 2% convertible note issue that did not convert to common because the stock price declined sharply during the downturn. The increasing price since the issuance in October probably assures management that the strategy of issuing convertible notes and then forcing conversion will work in the future.

During downturns, working capital cash needs decline sharply. As industry activity levels decline, cash flow builds. This company often acquires companies during the downturn with that cash. In fact, Chart industries has a long history of making acquisitions that are usually fairly small and then integrating those acquisitions. Last year, as the recovery began to gain traction, the acquisitions included Hudson, and Skaff Cryogenics.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

The operating leverage available from idle capacity usage due to order growth has grown earnings much faster than the average company. Management needs to be extremely diligent about cost control during this period of rapid growth or costs could spiral out of control with potentially disastrous consequences. Management does have some advantages in that the plants ran at high levels before. Even though a lot of capacity was idle for at least a year, the experience remains to properly operate at higher levels of activities.

Cash flow has now turned positive in the latest quarter. Working capital growth will hide a fair amount of cash flow generation from operations. Usually at the top of the industry cycle (and during the following decline part of the industry cycle) this company generates substantial amounts of cash each quarter. Long term debt is about half the amount of shareholders equity. The continuing recovery should assure a continuing decline in that debt amount relatively to equity (as does the conversions of convertible debt).

Interestingly, there remains about $59 million of the 2018 notes that mature in August, 2018. They are convertible into slightly more than 14 shares per $1,000 bond with an equivalent price around $69 per share conversion price. Therefore this part of the long term debt that is classified as current may convert to equity if the stock price remains above $70 per share long enough. Similarly, the latest notes issued in October, 2017 convert into about 17 shares (at nearly $59 per share). The current share price may allow this debt to also convert.

The assets side of the balance sheet shows about $500 million of goodwill and another $300 million of intangible assets. These balances are the result of the long history of acquisitions. Typically, this company literally buys new or needed product lines throughout the industry. Periodic adjustments, usually during industry downturns are made to the balances shown on the balance sheet. Generally company profitability during the favorable part of the industry cycle vindicates these amounts. Chart Industries generally becomes an extremely profitable company as measured by returns on equity during the more favorable part of the industry cycle.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, July 24, 2018

The stock is up considerably from the January 2016 low point of about $15 per share. The previous cyclical high was in excess of $120 per share. Therefore the current recovery still has some ways to go. Management has made several notable product line acquisitions. The most material of these had to be the Hudson acquisition. Therefore it would be reasonable to assume that the next cyclical high will be materially higher than the last one. Management has grown the company both organically and through acquisitions.

This company is a direct competitor to Air Products and Chemicals (APD) with many of its products. Chart specializes in gas handling and processing at several stages. Chart has diversified away from the oil and gas industry into mainly both food and biomedical. However, the exposure to the oil and gas industry remains substantial.

Large gas projects like the Exxon Mobil (XOM) gas plant project in Papua, New Guinea are as critical to the prospects of this company as the price of oil. Therefore an oil price downturn may not affect company prospects as much as a lack of large gas plant construction projects. The 2015 oil price decline was so comprehensive that it literally sent the whole oil and whole gas industry into a tailspin seldom seen.

Still, the stock tends to trade on order rate increase news more than current earnings. Quarterly margins can make this stock very volatile because large orders can materially affect quarterly results. Mr. Market tends to hate a low margin quarter and punishes the stock accordingly. However, the next quarter could be an entirely different story.

The volatility of this stock tends to mean that a series of small purchases for dollar cost averaging could work a whole lot better than a lump sum purchase. Not following the crowd after a favorable earnings announcement (the recent earnings announcement pushed the price up nearly $10 per share after an initial 10% jump that day) is probably a good way to avoid the downside roller-coaster effect. This stock tends to be extremely volatile and responds to acquisition announcements as well as data reported quarterly. Any investor that cannot stomach extreme volatility probably need not apply.

Nonetheless, the recovery is well underway and the stock could top $200 per share during the current industry cycle. The current blistering pace of the order rate increase will slow as industry activity climbs. However, sales should probably top $2 billion during the current industry cycle. Cyclical stocks in recovering industries rarely look cheap because they trade on potential profits that take into account operating leverage.

Management generally averages an acquisition or two each year. Every one of those acquisitions generally will add to sales. The Hudson acquisition appears to be adding materially to sales growth. There will probably be another material acquisition along the lines of Hudson over the next couple of years. Most will be smaller though and not nearly as material.

Source: Chart Industries First Quarter, 2018, Earnings Press Release

Earnings per share will double this fiscal year from the previous fiscal year. The company has a fairly long lead time for orders before delivery, so earnings for the year are generally fairly certain. Sometimes delays push some earnings into another quarter, but it is fairly rare that the amount is substantial on an annual basis.

Next year, earnings could well continue to increase at a blistering pace as operating leverage from remaining idle capacity continues to favorably impact costs and earnings. Management will soon be providing guidance for next year. Earnings per share next year should be in the $3.50 to $4.00 per share range. A lot of the guidance will depend upon the profitability of orders received to be delivered next year and any acquisitions made between now and the fiscal year end.

This fairly low debt company but highly volatile stock has a very bright future ahead. The industry recovery is clearly underway. Gas processing and storage needs are steadily expanding. Much of the world pays far more for gas than the "lower 48" of the United States prices. Therefore there is a need for additional gas supplies throughout the world. As such the demand for Chart Industry products should continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

It would take a general industry slowdown to derail the current recovery. The currently strong price of oil and the relatively high price of gas outside of the United States argue against the risk of an industry downturn at the current time. Still the current price-earnings ratio would not tolerate bad news on that forecast front at all.

As activity levels increase. Order increase comparisons will slow to about a 15% per year increase. At that point it will probably be time to consider selling the stock and wait for the next industry downturn to hitch a very profitable recovery ride.

