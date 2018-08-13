Buckeye Partners: Strong Momentum For This 13% Yielding MLP

This report has been produced together with High Dividend Opportunities author Philip Mause.

Buckeye Partners (BPL) is one of the oldest and largest midstream MLPs with long history of distributions of over 30 years. It also has one of the best management teams in the midstream space. Despite the recent turmoil in the stock price, we have remained bullish on this stock due to its solid asset base and attractive financial metrics, most notably the current low valuations. We wrote about BPL very recently here on Seeking Alpha. In this report, we will examine the most recent earnings report and BPL's strategic options that it discussed in its last earnings call.

Recent earnings report

BPL reported earnings last Friday. The quarter was soft, but it was better than most had anticipated. The stock actually traded up on Friday by 2.8% to close at $36.36/share.

The main culprit for BPL's metrics being down year over year ("YOY") is due almost entirely to lower utilization of storage facilities. We have seen this pattern throughout the industry due to the fact that the futures market is in backwardation. People are not using as much storage as usual. This is a phase of the oil market cycle, and it will pass, likely soon. The main highlights are as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA was down by 5.3% and "Distributable Cash Flow" ("DCF") was down by 5.2%. Throughput increased on most pipelines and terminals indicating a healthy market and good utilization. But in the Global Marine Terminal sector, capacity utilization declined YOY from 91% to 85% - again due to changes in the oil market. In the conference call, BPL explained that it had bought out the 20% interest it had not previously owned in the Buckeye Texas Project and that the expansion of the Chicago Complex and the development of a large-scale marine terminal in Corpus Christi were underway. So BPL is faced with a squeeze between its commitment to engage in some $600 million in capital spending this year and its lowered cash flow due to decreased storage utilization. BPL's decline in "Distributable Cash Flow" ("DCF") - which was $1.05 cents for the quarter - resulted in distribution coverage of only 87%. BPL projects the distribution coverage ratio to be between 90% and 95% for the full year. The company has operated in the past with worse dividend coverage ratios and managed to keep the distribution intact.

Current Valuations

The stock price has sold off hard in the past 12 months losing 40% of its value. The selloff was due to the backwardation issues, fears that the company could lose its investment grade ratings and a possible reduction in the distributions. Based on a conservative 90% dividend coverage for the past 12 months, it trades at a very cheap valuation of 8.5 times DCF.

BPL's Future Strategy

In its conference call, BPL discussed corporate strategy at some length. Although in the past BPL emphasized that it was committed to maintaining its distribution at the level of $5.05, in Friday's conference call, it stated that all options are on the table and that its top priority is to maintain its investment grade credit rating. BPL is retaining an external financial consultant and will likely announce a decision within 90 days (from now until its next conference call). In Friday's conference call, the company emphasized that all options including sale of some assets and even a leveraged buyout were on the table.

What are the likely outcomes of BPL's Future Strategy?

Here there are 3 possible outcomes:

Full Sale: The entire company could be up for sale. So there could be a leverage buyout ("LBO"). We know that the private equity and energy funds run by asset managers have lots of "dry powder". If this happens, we would expect that the price of such offer will reflect a valuation of 10 times "Distributable Cash Flow" ("DCF"). That would put the offer price at around $45, or about 15% higher from the last price. BPL's management is a solid one, with a track record of being aligned with shareholders. We tend to give it credit. It is hard to see that a buyout offer below that price would be acceptable. Distribution Cut: It has become a possibility that BPL may cut its distribution next quarter if a partial or total sale does not materialize. Here we should note that any distribution cut will require BPL to convert its preferred shares (currently being paid in kind) to common shares, which will put more strain on its cash flows. Therefore, a cut has to take into account the additional distributions that have to be paid as BPL will need to generate and pay more net cash to shareholders. A distribution cut that would make sense would be to the level of $4.00 per share per year, but it is entirely likely that the cut would be deeper to $3.20/share. Taking our worst-case estimation for a dividend cut, BPL should still yield close to 10%, even after a dividend cut. Investors should be aware that the stock can still trade lower if a distribution cut is announced. However, at the current yield and valuation, a dividend cut is likely to be mostly priced in which can be evidenced by the recent price action. Since the yield is likely to remain at around 10%, then we believe that the downside risk is likely to be limited. On the other hand, if a distribution cut is implemented, then growth per unit will accelerate and the company should be in a solid shape as soon as next year, in 2019. Partial Asset Sale: That would be the best option that management could follow in order to maximize shareholder value. A partial asset sale would reduce debt, protect the company's "investment grade", and protect the dividend. This should also send the share price much higher from the current depressed prices as it removes the uncertainty about the future of the company.

Our Price Target

Here we have to differentiate between an achievable price target based on each of the 3 scenarios above.

Full Sale: If BPL decides to sell the company immediately, as noted above, the upside would be limited and likely to be in the range of 15%. Dividend cut: If BPL decides to reduce the dividend, then the target price is likely to be much higher. By the year 2019, the expansion projects will come online and drive cash flow up. Furthermore, storage utilization can rebound when the futures market returns to contango. Doing pro forma analysis, assuming a distribution cut to $3.2/share for 12 months, even using this quarter's depressed level of DCF, BPL would generate some $200 million of cash to spend on the expansion projects. Assuming that with the expansion, BPL generates EBITDA of $1.2 billion but debt goes up to $5 billion and share count goes up to 160 million, and the average interest rate is 7% (all of these are conservative assumptions), you then have a company with a debt/EBITDA ratio of less than 4.5 and generating DCF of $850 million or $5.30 a unit. This easily supports a $4.50 distribution (the company would have excess cash of $130 million a year) and should support a share price in the $50/share or above (or 30% higher from the current share price) by the end of 2019. Partial sale: It is difficult to come up with any accurate figure here because we do not know which assets, if any, are going to be sold. But BPL, based on a conservative 90% dividend coverage for the past 12 months, trades at 8.5 times DCF. Even taking a 20% discount on a large asset sale of 30% of total assets, the remaining company could easily trade at 12 times DCF, not factoring in any income growth. This would bring a short-term upside for the stock of over 30%, and more in the long term.

Therefore we tend to favor a partial sale or a distribution cut rather than full sale of the company.

Strong Price Momentum

In the meantime, we are seeing a strong price momentum for the shares. The price has increased by 14.2% in the past 5 days:

The reasons?

We are seeing that the oil futures backwardation is showing signs of reversal from what we have read from other oil storage companies (similar industry) as they reported their Q2 earnings reports. The primary cause of backwardation in oil futures market is a shortage of the commodity in the market. When demand for oil starts increasing and there is not enough supply, then demand for oil storage goes down because oil is sold quickly. But this is the cyclical nature of oil supply and demand. Storage utilization is likely to rebound soon as the futures market returns to contango. As we noted earlier, BPL's management is active and searching for a solution to protect its credit rating. Whatever the outcome, we believe that it should resolve the current uncertainties that have weighted recently on the share price. The valuations are just too low for this attractive company. Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor "Trapping Value" put it nicely in his latest article entitled Buckeye Partners: Strongest Buy In MLP Universe: "We stress though that investors should focus on DCF multiple and not the actual distribution yield here".

Conclusion

BPL is trading at a bit more than 8 times annualized DCF taking into account this quarter's depressed numbers. This is a very attractive price on a long-term basis for this large midstream MLP. What we do know is that unless there is a horrible management mess-up over the next 12-24 months, this will be a much more valuable stock. This is a management that we tend to trust, and we think that the execution risk here is rather low. Our investment thesis for BPL remains intact. As always, assessing management strength, experience, and credibility is key to any investment thesis.

BPL share price is likely to be much higher over the next 12-24 months. In the meantime, BPL is set to continue to generate an attractive dividend yield. We are prepared to add more in case of any price weakness should a distribution cut is announced.

On a final note, we would like to remind income seekers that we advocate investing in a diversified pool of high-yield securities, with recommended maximum allocation of 2% to 3% of the portfolio to each individual high-yield stock we recommend such as BPL, and 3% to 6% to high-yield exchange traded products (such as ETFs, ETNs and CEFs). These products provide instant diversification and tend to result in a lower overall risk, lower price volatility, and higher performance in the long run.

