Glencore: High Depreciation Charges Are Hiding Strong Cash Flows

Introduction

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) (OTCPK:GLNCY) experienced a strong start of the year, but its share price nosedived when the company confirmed it was being subpoenaed by the United States Department of Justice regarding the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and its activities in the DRC, Nigeria and Venezuela. That’s obviously something that spooks investors, and this resulted in Glencore losing almost 20% of its market value before recovering some of the lost ground. A subpoena never is good news, but Glencore’s underlying operating results are doing just fine.

Source: finanzen.net

Glencore’s most liquid listing is on the London Stock Exchange, where it’s trading with GLEN as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume in the UK is 55 million (!) shares. Although the company is listed in British Pounds (technically in pence), it does report its financial results in USD, which is the currency I will continue to use throughout this article.

A strong start of 2018

Glencore was able to capitalize on the strong copper prices in the first half of the year (before they started to trend down towards the end of the second quarter as the copper price dipped below $3/pound again). We saw the same price action on the zinc market: a really strong start in 2018 with zinc prices around $1.50/pound, only to come back down again to less than $1.20 per pound.

Source: financial results

With a total revenue of$108.6B, Glencore did approximately 8% better than the first half of 2017. The margins did expand as well, and this was reflected in the pre-tax income of 3.72B USD (+30%) and the net income. The net profit (attributable to Glencore’s shareholders) increased by just 13% as the 30% increase in the pre-tax income caused the total amount of income taxes to increase by almost 81%. A part of this could be explained by additional windfall taxes due to higher commodity prices, but the main culprit appeared to be a 153M USD increase of items that are not tax deductible (Glencore hasn’t really provided much more detail on this rather than explaining these are related to non-deductible exploration charges, impairments and financing costs). Approximately $50M of the higher tax expense was related to non-recurring events, so I anticipate the tax increase in the second half of the year to be a bit more benign.

As Glencore has been steadily reducing its capital expenditures to a level that’s substantially below the depreciation rate, investors who don’t look past the headlines and EPS could be caught off guard by Glencore’s strong ability to convert EBITDA and net income in what really matters: free cash flow.

Source: financial results

In the first half of the year, Glencore reported an operating cash flow of 5.13B USD, but this included a positive contribution of working capital changes to the tune of $130M. Adjusting the OpCF for that, and for the $241M payment to non-controlling interests as well as collecting $568M in dividends from investees, I end up with an adjusted operating cash flow of $5.32B.

A great result as the capex in H1 2018 was just $1.95B (which is approximately 30% lower than the $2.92B in depreciation charges), resulting in a net free cash flow result of $3.4B. That’s in excess of 20% higher than the net income, and this difference could be entirely attributed to the difference between depreciation charges and (sustaining) capital expenditures.

The balance sheet looks very robust now – time for an acquisition?

Approximately three years ago, the market panicked when Glencore’s net debt load approached relatively high levels at a time where its cash flows and EBITDA result were facing severe pricing pressure. The company sold off some non-core assets and has suspended the dividend, which allowed it to add and retain billions of dollars in cash to repay (expensive) debt and start rebuilding the balance sheet.

Source: company presentation

As of at the end of H1, Glencore’s net debt was approximately $30.8B, which represents a net debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.9 considering the company’s adjusted EBITDA result of$8.3B in the first half of the year. That’s not extremely low, but it does make sure Glencore is out of the danger zone. The net debt was reduced by $1B in the first six months of the year, and that’s after making a $1.5B dividend payment to its shareholders, and spending money on growth capex.

As Glencore tends to be interested in large assets with a multi-decade mine life, the balance sheet might still be a bit too weak to pursue one of those assets (unless it’s chasing an advanced stage exploration asset that could be acquired at a substantial discount to the Net Present Value). But this doesn’t mean the company will stop growing.

Source: company presentation

Of the $1.64B in H1 capex in the metals and minerals division, $451M was spent on what Glencore categorized as ‘expansion capex’. An additional $58M in expansion capex was spent in the energy products division, with the bulk going towards the Australian coal mines. That works out to be a $600M investment in further growth, which isn’t too shabby for a six month period.

It’s also important to note that on top of paying an estimated dividend of $2.85B over FY 2018, Glencore expects to spend an additional $1.3B on a stock repurchase programme. That’s usually a good way to spend its money (as it will enhance the per-share performance), but it does leave a bittersweet after taste as Glencore had to issue stock at 125 pence in 2015 to survive. Which basically means it’s now buying back stock at 330 pence it originally issued at 125 pence…

Investment thesis

Glencore has been doing everything right since the 2015 bankruptcy scare, but before getting too excited again, it would be nice to get some more information about the subpoena from the DoJ hanging over Glencore’s head as the sword of Damocles. There’s a good chance everything is benign, but the uncertainty isn’t doing Glencore any good.

I remain very confident in the position of Glencore in the Nest Egg Portfolio, and don’t see any reason to change that position as Glencore remains one of the larger (and better) possibilities to take advantage of the commodity sector. The share buybacks and dividend are a nice bonus.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLCNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.