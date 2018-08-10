Collegium: Soft Reaction To Softer Growth

With cash balances seen intact in the rest of the year, I feel comfortable enough to buy the dip and average down quite aggressively.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) continues to hold a dominant position in my portfolio as the potential of Xtampza appeals to me, potentially playing a key role in tackling the opioid crisis. The gradual rise of Xtampza sales and modest valuation is what attracted me to the stock, although some interesting dynamics have been added to the growth story last year. With this I refer to the deal made with Depomed (NASDAQ:DEPO).

The interest in the company and stock continues as I saw and still see a road map to break-even results by the end of the year or early 2019, making that I remain very interested and positive on the stock.

All About Xtampza

Collegium obtained FDA approval for Xtampza back in April of 2016, and it has a window now lengthened to 2036 to commercialise the pain prescription medication. The unique characteristics of Xtampza is the release mechanism of the pain medication, making that it cannot be "manipulated," at least that is the claim of the company.

Pain medication is either short or extended release mechanism, both having benefits and drawbacks. Short-term release mechanism requires frequent administration (daily, or even more frequent) which means that users must carry them around at all times. Extended release tackles this drawback but makes that the higher dose needs to be released over time, which typically works fine. The problem is that some users can manipulate the release mechanism to get a greater dosage at once, resulting in addiction problems.

This addiction problem has gotten out of hand in the opioid crisis, with market-leading drug OxyContin being an often named cause of the crisis, as this drug makes up a third of the $6 billion extended release mechanism market. The claim of Collegium and Xtampza is that it offers the benefits of extended release, but the release mechanism cannot be manipulated (the same way).

Xtampza, Steady Pick-Up

Following approval in April of 2016 and start of the commercialisation two months later, sales of Xtampza came in at just $1.7 million in 2016. Normalised sales rose further to more than $24 million last year, showing nice sequential improvements, yet the overall revenue number remains relatively modest, although the exit rate already came in at $43 million.

Key for the company was the FDA decision in November last year in which the label of Xtampza is enhanced, making that Collegium can actively promote the qualities (anti-abuse) of the drug. This is already seen in the first quarter results as sales rose by $5 million on a sequential basis to $15.8 million. In that light, the second quarter sales number of $18.1 million looks a bit soft, for just a $2.3 million increase on a sequential basis. The softness was discussed on the call, but no fundamental reasons have been attributed to this slower growth number, especially towards the end of the quarter.

The Side Bet

I told you that Collegium is all about Xtampza, and that second quarter sales came in a touch light in my eyes. The company made another deal in December of last year, as it will commercialise Nucynta tablets in the US following an agreement with Depomed. Marketing Xtampza and Nucynta (immediate + extended release pain mechanism) should result in real sales synergies.

The reason why this all is so important is that the company took massive financial obligations in connection with the deal. The $10 million upfront fee is modest, yet the minimum annual fee of $135 million a year (in a four-year agreement) as well as royalties is a rather sizeable commitment at more than half billion.

Sales of Nucynta hit $47.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 and rose to $55.0 million in the second quarter amidst a flattish prescription count. Total revenues for the second quarter thus came in at $73.1 million, marking a near $10 million improvement on a sequential basis, as the company is closer to breaking even. Operating losses were essentially cut in half from $13 million to $7 million, although the quarterly interest bill of $6 million still weighs on the bottom online.

On the bright side, cash holdings stand at $134 million as the asset acquisition liability is automatically being amortised, currently standing at $430 million. This amortisation charge already "passes" the normal profit and loss statement. A comforting thought, management believes that it should end the year with a similar cash balance or more, projecting minimum cash balances of $135 million by year's end.

Expectations Come Down

The promise of Xtampza, that of perhaps playing a key role in solving the opioid crisis made that shares rose from single digits early 2017 to a high of $30 in March, as shares nearly tested that level again in early June. Ever since, shares have lost about 40% of their value again, trading at $17 and change.

With little over 33 million shares outstanding, the market value of the firm now amounts to $560 million, for non-demanding sales multiples. That said, the R&D budget of just $2.2 million a quarter, makes that one should not expect new approvals anytime soon, as now is the time to start making money by aggressively marketing the two drugs.

Concerns of the market relate in part to a rather unexpected CEO transition with former COO Joseph Ciaffoni being promoted to the top job, after founding CEO Michael Heffernan stepped down in June, but will remain Chairman.

Comported By The (Cash Guidance)

While growth rates might be a bit softer than perhaps anticipated, I feel comforted by the guidance that cash balances should remain where they are by year's end, without working capital or massive equity issuance tricks. This suggests that further sequential improvements in sales are seen, really allowing for break-even results, as Xtampza will furthermore benefit from contract wins adding to sales in both this fall and early 2019.

Hence, I am grateful to take advantage of current levels to add to my position, in what remains a long-term interesting secular play with improving break-even fundamentals and very modest sales multiples. While this is certainly an above-average risky investment, the potential returns might be very appealing as well, making me a patient holder of the stock.

