Corium International's (CORI) CEO Peter Staple on F3Q 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Robert Breuil

Thank you, Brian. Good afternoon and welcome to our conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018. As a reminder, we have a September 30 fiscal year-end and our third quarter ended June 30, 2018. For those of you listening to the replay of this call, it is taking place on August 09, 2018.

Joining me today on the call is Peter Staple, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Peter will begin with an overview of our lead program and pipeline developments and I will discuss our financial results for the quarter and the first nine months of fiscal 2018. Our comments will be followed by a Q&A session.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Peter Staple. Peter?

Peter Staple

Thank you Bubba and good afternoon everyone. Thank you for joining us. I believe we should start by providing you with updates on the advances that we’ve made at our lead Corplex Donepezil program, followed by a preview of our upcoming pipeline candidates. First, our Donepezil product candidate remains on track for an FDA submission in the first calendar quarter of 2019. We are pursuing a streamline 505 b2 regulatory pathway for this product that is based on establishing bioequivalence to oral Aricept.

We have reviewed our development plans and clinical data with the FDA and are following the agencies written feedback on pursuing this bioequivalence or BE pathway. Because of this we’ve been able to progress these candidate on a shorter timeline than most transdermal programs. Now less than three years after we started our first trial in humans we are gearing up for an NDA submission.

In addition to having the key bioequivalence data, we have completed treatment in all of the ancillary studies that will part of our NDA including this clinical skin irritation and sensitization, alternative site absorption and heat effect studies in the nine month animal dermal tox study, while we’re still in the process of compiling the final results of these trials, the preliminary results from the skin irritation and sensitization and the nine-month animal tox studies continue to support the favorable skin tolerability profile of our product than we saw previously in the data from our BE clinical study.

For those of you not familiar with the product, Corplex Donepezil is our innovative once-weekly patch that delivers sustained and consistent levels of the drug Donepezil over a seven day rare period. Donepezil is a first-line therapy for Alzheimer’s patients from early to late stages of the disease. It is an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor and the oral dosage form is known by the brand name Aricept.

Donepezil is the most commonly prescribed treatment for Alzheimer’s patients with a 52% share of prescription for Alzheimer’s in the US. The drug improves the cholinergic function of the brain and is designed to slow down the progression of symptoms of the disease allowing patients to perform their basic daily activities for a longer period of time and extending the time when patients can continue to live with their families rather than in care facilities. Prescribers have told us consistently that they view Donepezil as a treatment of choice for Alzheimer’s.

Corplex Donepezil provides several advantages over their oral form. The first clear benefit is the once-weekly dosing versus a daily pill. The readily visible patch enables care-givers to more easily monitor adherence to the treatment, so that patients do not miss doses due to memory issues. For working adult children, who are caring for a parent with Alzheimer’s, weekly dosing allows them to conveniently change the patch on weekends, rather than a more logistically challenging once per day dosing requirement of the pill.

Second, patients with Alzheimer’s have a very high incident of swallowing difficulties including dysphagia that has neurological (inaudible). Studies that directly measures swallowing disorders in Alzheimer’s patients with Videofluoroscopy have reported that between 57% and 84% of patients had difficulty swallowing with the rate increasing with age and the advancement of the disease. Our patch allows continuous therapy with a treatment of choice, despite any swallowing disorders.

As patients progress to moderate and severe phases of Alzheimer’s many also experience increased and agitation and often resist taking any oral medication. Less frequent dosing is an attractive way to overcome these challenges, especially a weekly patch that can be worn (inaudible) on the patients back.

Finally and very importantly there is a high rate of gastrointestinal side effects from the oral dosage form of Donepezil including nausea, vomiting and diarrhea? Our market research supported by prescription data indicates that about 30% of donepezil patients have GI side effect issues that prevent them from receiving the recommended 10 mg dose.

Corplex Donepezil has demonstrated the ability to alleviate those side effects. In fact in the BE study we reported last year, our patch had a six fold reduction in nausea and a fivefold reduction in vomiting compared to the oral dosage form. In addition to advancing product development, we’ve strengthened our already extensive intellectual property portfolio. Since our last earnings call two foundational patents relating to Corplex Donepezil have been issued by the US patent office. Both of these patents provide exclusive protection for the product to at least July 2037 and both are eligible for listing in the orange book.

The first patent covers a composition of matter element and novel features of patch design and formulation that enables sustained and effective delivery of donepezil. These include unique solutions to the challenge of delivering a drug that’s practically insoluble in water. The second patent relates to methods of administrating donepezil through the skin to achieve safe, affective and sustained delivery of the drug over a seven day period.

During the process of developing Corplex Donepezil, we tested more than a 150 different formulations to arrive at our final candidate. This has allowed us to incorporate potential competitive formulation approaches in to our IP strategy. Beyond these few issued patents, we anticipate additional patent coverage in the US and internationally. Our pending applications relates to other new features of product design and composition, methods of treatment and achievement of certain pharmacokinetic or PK profiles including bioequivalence to oral medications.

We also have significant manufacturing knowhow that will provide additional technical barriers to entry beyond patent exclusivity. Our new patents highlight the innovations that we created using our Corplex platform. This powerful technology allowed us to succeed where others have failed in delivering high daily doses of an insoluble, crystalline drug like donepezil across the skin for seven days. We’re leveraging the approaches that we’ve taken with Corplex Donepezil and the associated learnings in formulating and developing other compounds and pipeline candidates.

Turning to our business development activities, we’re continuing to work closely with potential partners who are interested in commercializing Corplex Donepezil both in multiple regions as well as in individual territories. Our focus is on forming relationships with companies that are the right fit for the product, based on their demonstrated commercial capabilities and their commitment to this important disease state.

In that process, we want to make sure that we have a shared understanding with potential partners about the opportunity and positioning and the approaches to commercialization and reimbursement, as well as financial terms and commercial diligence provisions. We are making progress in narrowing down the issues and decisions to be made in order to reach agreement on an appropriate transaction or transactions and this continues to be a key priority for us.

I’ll turn now to our pipeline development programs; we’ve mentioned previously that while we have focused our clinical investment in Corplex Donepezil, we’ve been doing preclinical development and feasibility assessments of other products for our pipeline. Our overall approach has been to leverage the work that we’ve done with Corplex Donepezil and to other programs to develop candidates that address important clinical needs through the benefits of the transdermal dosage form.

We have filed a significant number of compounds through a structured evaluation and analysis process and we have done initial formulation work and feasibility testing on those candidates that look the most promising. The first candidate I’d like to discuss is our Corplex based transdermal version of the drug Fingolimod, which we plan to move in to the clinic in the upcoming fiscal year. Fingolimod is an active drug substance in Gilenya, the drug marketed by Novartis for treating the relapsing form of multiple sclerosis.

Gilenya is an oral capsule that achieved global sales in 2017 of more than $3.5 billion including more than 2.1 billion in the United States. Private drugs in the MS phase commands premium pricing and Gilenya’s current lag price is about $7,800 per month. A highly concentrated prescriber base for Gilenya with just over 5,000 prescribers offers a particularly attractive specialty pharma opportunity.

In our assessment of transdermal Fingolimod product can not only provide improved management of patients with compliance for swallowing difficulties which are reported to affect about 35% of MS patients, but also has the potential to address an important safety issue with Gilenya.

When a patients starts or reinitiates therapy with oral Gilenya, he or she must be monitored for at least six hours in the clinical setting for low heart rate also known as Bradycardia and for various degrees of heart block which is a condition where electrical signals that control the rate and rhythm of the heart are partially or totally disrupted. This potential side effect represents a serious health risk which physicians have anecdotally told us results in some patients refusing to even start on Gilenya therapy and the in-office monitoring requirement with a substantial burden on the patients and healthcare system.

We designed our transdermal formulation of Fingolimod to provide a more gradual rate of increase in blood concentration of the drug compared to the oral form, and a fact that we’re consistently seeing with our patch products including Donepezil. Based on clinical work that has already been done with experimental titration of oral Fingolimod and doses that are not available commercially, it is clear that a more gradual increase in blood levels of the drug can mitigate the cardiovascular side effects and potentially eliminate the need for patient monitoring.

Fingolimod also has a very long half-life of six to nine days, and as we demonstrated with Donepezil this makes it feasible to pursue a bioequivalence based regulatory approach, significantly reducing time to market and the cost of clinical development. From a commercial perspective, we do not expect near-term generic competition to the oral dosage form and therefore a branded level pricing for Gilenay can be expected to continue well past the anticipated launch date for Corplex Fingolimod.

While the drug substance patent on Fingolimod expires early next year. Novartis’s patent on the method of treatment of MS by oral administration of Fingolimod has an exclusivity period that now extends to 2027 based on a recent decision by the US patent office. While we believe that this patent creates a significant barrier for generic oral versions of Gilenya, it does not prevent marketing of our transdermal formulation.

We’ve evaluated a number of formulations to overcome challenges with Fingolimod, and developing a safe and effective formulation of a patch with sustained delivery over seven days, we’ve identified novel approaches that we will include in new patent filings. We are currently filing initial testing in human clinical trials in fiscal 2019, first, for a quick skin tolerability and then for pharmacokinetics. We expect to follow the streamlined bioequivalence development pathway.

Overall, this is a very exciting opportunity for us and addresses a key unmet need in a substantial market within the neurology specialty therapeutic areas.

Next I’d like to discuss Corplex Memantine, a product candidate that we’ve spoken about previously. This is a once weekly patch that delivers the second most commonly most prescribed treatment for Alzheimer’s patients after donepezil with about 7.8 million prescriptions per year in the US. Memantine is the only NMDA inhibitor approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s and is only available in an oral dosage form.

Memantine is indicated for used with patients progressed to moderate and late stages of the disease and its mechanism action is complimentary to that of donepezil. We devote the formulation of Corplex Donepezil that we tested in our phase 1 clinical trial in 2016 and have reviewed the results of that study with the FDA. The agency has confirmed that the bioequivalence space regulatory pathway is available for this candidate.

We’ve optimized the formulation of Memantine to achieve the targeted improvement that we identified following the phase 1 trial including extending the sustained delivery profile over a seven day time period – the full seven day time period and reducing the potential for a skin irritation. Based on resource availability and allocation, we could be in a position to complete a phase 1b confirmatory study in fiscal 2019 and then advance in to BE testing similar to what we have done with donepezil. This can put us on track for an NDA submission in 2021.

In our quantitative market research on Corplex Memantine, nearly two-thirds of prescribers said they would definitely or probably prescribe the product for their Alzheimer’s patients. As I mentioned earlier, we also know that a majority of patients at the moderate and late stages of the disease suffer from a swallowing difficulties, including a severe form of dysphagia, and many also suffer Alzheimer’s related agitation, aggression and irritability, all of these neuro psychiatric symptoms can make taking daily oral medications extremely difficult.

These patients are very good candidates for Corplex Memantine, which we believe would be the first non-oral dosage form of the drug and is designed to promote greater levels of adherence to treatment. For reference, oral Namenda XR was able to command significant premium pricing and achieve peak [US] sales of over $750 million even though its only advantage over generically available oral Memantine is that it is a once a day versus a twice a day dose.

The last program that I’ll preview today is Corplex Lidocaine, a candidate for pain and antibiotic applications including post-surgical pain at incision sites and acute pain for muscle strains or spreads. We have done a pre-clinical feasibility work and clinical PK evaluations. Based on this work, we believe that our formulation can achieve up to a five-fold higher rate of delivery of Lidocaine than the commercially available LIDODERM patch. We believe this ability to deliver a substantially greater amount of Lidocaine per unit area of patch will allow us to provide an affective pain relief for surgical incision sites or soft tissue injuries opening up attractive new market opportunities for transdermal Lidocaine.

Some analgesic products can provide a sense of this opportunity. In the post-surgical area EXPAREL is a single-dose liposomal bupivacaine formulation as injected directly in to the surgical site. This product was launched in 2012 and achieved sales of approximately 280 million in 2017 with sales expected to exceed 300 million in 2018. For strains and sprains, an analogous [fletcher], a twice daily topical dosage form of the analgesic diclofenac which was launched in 2007.

The value proposition for Corplex Lidocaine is the ability to deliver higher doses of a well-known safe drug in a sustained manner that can support more extended and therefore more effective pain relief. Additionally, we are in an environment where reducing opioid use is of paramount importance and we believe this product could play an important role in non-opioid pain management particularly in the post-surgical setting.

Again we have substantial experience in formulating and clinical testing of transdermal lidocaine using our technology, and we already have a lead formulation. We will be optimizing this candidate and resource permitting would be in a position to enter phase 1 testing in the first half of calendar 2019. Our plan is to conduct a phase 1 PK trial followed by relatively short duration efficacy studies in acute pain.

Beyond the three programs that I previewed today, we’re also evaluating additional product candidates, primarily in the specialty therapeutic areas including dermatologic indications. We will provide further information on these candidates when we have more data from ongoing evaluations.

To summarize what I’ve discussed on the pipeline, we now have several product opportunities that directly benefit from our Corplex technology and our experience with some of our products, each of which has important potentials. Corplex Fingolimod and Corplex Memantine continue our efforts in the CNS disease area. The Fingolimod program can provide a compelling benefit in the large multiple sclerosis market with a drug that is not likely to see generic competition for many years and the Memantine program provides the first non-oral coercion of this drug for a patient population with a very high rate of swallowing difficulties.

We are planning the bio equivalence pathway for both of these products. Corplex Lidocaine represents the significant new opportunity in the non-opioid pain management space involving a molecule than we had experience in formulating and developing. While we still have more work ahead of us on these product candidates, we are very encouraged by what we’ve seen already and intend to further prioritize these programs based on data that we plan to generate by the end of this calendar year.

We look forward to reporting on our continued progress on these and other pipeline candidates in future calls. I’ll now turn the call over to our CFO, Robert Breuil, who will review our financial results.

Robert Breuil

Thank you, Peter. And again good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, as a reminder today we will be discussing results for the third fiscal quarter and first nine months of our 2018 fiscal year, both of which ended on June 30, 2018. Moving forward I will simply use the word year to refer to our fiscal year; 2017 and 2018 to refer to our most recent and current fiscal years; and the quarter to refer to the third quarter of our fiscal 2018.

Today we reported total revenues of 7.7 million for the quarter, compared with 8.1 million for the same period in 2017. Of that total, product revenues for the quarter were 5.9 million, virtually unchanged from the same period in 2017. While product revenues were essentially unchanged we did see a 0.5 million increase in our revenues from Crest Whitestrips and a 0.2 million increase in our fentanyl revenues, offset by a 0.7 million decrease in our clonidine revenues with the latter decrease due to the timing of orders from our partner May.

While demand for Whitestrips has been increasing, further growth at in our Whitestrips revenues has been constrained by our production capacity. We’ve now successfully completed the work to expand our commercial manufacturing capacity for Crest Whitestrips in collaboration with Procter & Gamble. We began shipping products made using this additional capacity in July and we expect to be operating at or near a 24/7 level for at least the rest of calendar 2018 to meet demand for this product line.

We are increasing our 2018 guidance for total product revenues to be roughly 15% higher than 2017, driven by the increase in generic sales during the first half and the continued strong growth in demand for Procter & Gamble’s Whitestrips at our new production capacity to meet that demand.

Contract research and development revenues were 1.5 million for the quarter compared with 1.9 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease of 0.4 million which are primarily driven by 0.2 million decrease in revenues from Agile Therapeutics, a 0.2 million decrease from a late stage partnered generic program, and 0.2 million decrease in a partnered NDA program that completed an early clinical trial that has now become a co-development program.

These decreases were partially offset by a 0.3 million increase in revenues from Procter & Gamble, associated with implementing an increase in Whitestrips production capacity. We continue to expect full year contract on these revenues in 2018 to be roughly flat as compared to 2017.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was 2.3 million for the quarter, compared with 3 million for the same period in 2017, primarily resulting from the corresponding changes in our contract R&D revenue that I described earlier with the additional impact of 0.7 million decrease in cost for a late stage co-development program.

Research and development expenses for our proprietary programs were 8.3 million for the quarter, down from 9.1 million for the same period in 2017. The decrease of 0.8 million was primarily driven by a 0.9 million decrease in funding for our lead Alzheimer’s candidate Corplex Donepezil, resulting from the completion of treatment in our bio equivalence trial and the ancillary studies during the quarter.

As a result, we expect our required investment in Corplex Donepezil clinical development will decrease through the end of this year. General and administrative expenses for the quarter were 3.3 million, essentially unchanged from the same period in 2017. Net loss for the quarter was 12.4 million or $0.34 per share based on 36.2 million weighted average common shares outstanding during the quarter. This compares with a net loss of 13.4 million or $0.43 per share based on 31.5 million weighted average commons shares outstanding during the same period of 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, there were 36.2 million shares of our common stock outstanding. We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of 82.5 million, compared to 94.2 million at March 31, 2018, a decrease of 11.7 million during the quarter.

I’d now like to turn to results for the nine months ended June 30, 2018. Total revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 were 27 million compared with 22.4 million for the same period in 2017. Of that total product revenues for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 were 18.5 million compared with 16.3 million for the same period in 2017. The 2.2 million increases in product revenues was driven by a 1.5 million increase in sales of Crest Whitestrips to Procter & Gamble, a 0.6 million increase in our sales of our generic sentinel product to Mayne, and a 0.1 million increase in sales of our generic quinidine also to Mayne.

As I mentioned earlier, the timing of generic product sale does not always follow a steady path from quarter-to-quarter even though the year-to-date trend is slightly up. We continue to expect full year quinidine revenues to be higher for 2018 compared to 2017 while sentinel revenues will be lower. I should point out that we continue to expect the sentinel sales going forward are likely to be adversely impacted by the overall decline in the sentinel market as well as the longer term trend of increasing competition among generic drug marketers.

Contract research and development revenues were 7.8 million for the nine ended June 30, 2018 compared with 5.3 million for the same period in 2017. The 2.5 million increase in revenues was primarily a result of 1.8 million increase in revenues from Agile during the first half of 2018 before decreasing 0.2 million in the third quarter. A 0.9 million increase at work for P&G and 0.6 million increase in a late stage generic product development program partially offset by a decrease in revenues from co-development and other programs.

Cost of contract R&D revenues was 9.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 compared with 7.9 million for the same period in 2017. The 1.3 million increase in the cost of contract R&D revenues was primarily driven by a 1.9 million increase in cost related to our support of the Agile development program, a 0.9 million increase in cost related to P&G, and 0.7 million increase in cost for a partnered generic program partially offset by 1.9 million decrease in cost for generic co-development and a 0.3 million decrease in cost for the partnered NDA program that has been converted to a co-development program.

Research and development for our proprietary programs was 30.5 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2018, up from 22.7 million for the same period in 2017. The 7.9 million increase in R&D investment was primarily driven by a 7 million increase in third party cost associated with our BE and ancillary studies for our Corplex Donepezil candidate, and a 2.2 million increase in our proprietary feasibility programs partially offset by a 1.4 million decrease in investment in our managing program which is ready to move in to its next clinical trial pending the prioritization of our pipeline that Peter discussed earlier.

General and Administrative expenses for the 9 months ended June 30, 2018 were 10.7 million up from 9.3 million from the same period in 2017. While G&A expenses for the quarter was essentially unchanged, we had a one-time increase of 0.6 million in legal, consulting and outside services during the second quarter related to the pursuit of alternative financing options for our now retired term debt, as well as 0.5 million in stock compensation expense due to option grant in the first quarter.

Net loss for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was 43.7 million or a $1.21 per share, compared with a net loss of 34.9 million or a $1.30 per share during the same period of 2017.

I will now turn the call back over to Peter.

Peter Staple

Thank you, Bubba. As we reviewed with you this afternoon, withholding on our unique capabilities in developing and manufacturing transdermals, due to the high value of new products that meet important patient needs, our Donepezil program is on track and has validated this approach. We’ve expanded our intellectual property with the issuance of two key US patents for Corplex Donepezil. We are well capitalized and we are broadening our development pipeline with several new product candidates that present compelling market opportunities.

We look forward to reporting on our continued progress, particularly as we continue to advance towards our first NDA filing. Operator, we can now open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Serge Belanger from Needham & Company. Sir your line is now open.

Serge Belanger

First on the Donepezil program, sounds like all the ancillary studies have been completed. As you had your three NDA meeting with the FDA at this point, and what was the outcome.

Peter Staple

We have that meeting scheduled for later this quarter and so that is still upcoming. That is mostly kind of a logistical review of the plans for data submission and formatting for the NDA, and we do have that plan for later this quarter.

Serge Belanger

And then in terms of partnership, our potential partnerships, can you give us – whether we could see a partnership sooner or later and anything you can tell us about the ex-US market opportunities for the Donezepil batch?

Peter Staple

So in terms of timing, again that one is difficult – I’ll try to highlight the things that we’re focused on. We are making a really good progress; we are narrowing down decision making and issues. We do have work to do along with the perspective partners. As I mentioned we are looking at both individual territories as well as multiple territories. That does complete, it creates some complexity. We have pretty good visibility on opportunities in Asia in particular, as well as in Europe. And I think it’s fair to say the US is by far the dominant opportunity, but there are significant opportunities outside the US as well, and we are working with the perspective partners to identify where they can contribute most affectively to the product.

Serge Belanger

I’ll sneak one more on the new pipeline candidates, what kind of data do you expect will be required to go to the FDA and have the discussion about the 505 (b) (2) bioequivalent development pathway for these new pipeline candidates. We would expect something somewhere to what we’ve done already with Donepezil. By the way we’re already done it with Memantine. We have, and remember one of the common theme is the long half-life of the drug. Donepezil is about 72 hours, Memantine is similar, Fingolimod is much longer. That facilitates a bio equivalence approach and we can expect to go to the FDA with the same type of data that we reviewed with that on Donepezil and Memantine and have already been basis for 505 (b) (2) pathway based on bioequivalence.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Bill Tanner with Cantor Fitzgerald. Sir, your line is now open.

Bill Tanner

Peter you mentioned with Fingolimod doing these pathway for approval. But I’m assuming that there is going to have to be something done at least clinically as it relates to the bradycardia. I mean I think you made a good point about slower onset or slower uptake potentially maybe avoiding that. But will there not be some kind of a formal sort of studies that needed to be done to definitively prove that and then I have a couple of more questions.

Peter Staple

There’s been worked on already in healthy subjects showing that there is a similar effect in healthy versus patients on the disease including a titration study that showed that a more gradual titration had the effect of reducing the bradycardia affect. That’s something we would expect to review with the FDA based on PK data of our initial studies.

Bill Tanner

And if you needed to do something formally doesn’t seem like that would be a bridge too far. I mean this could be a really big batch product?

Peter Staple

That should be a fairly brief study though.

Bill Tanner

And then another question not being a chemist, I’m just wondering now that you’ve been able to put Donepezil on a patch, it looks like you’ve got Fingolimod in a patch looks like you’ve made success with Memantine and Lidocaine. What is that chemistry, what does that actually tell you in terms of the versatility I guess of Corium’s formulation expertise and where all these sort of similar nuts to crack.

Peter Staple

That’s a great question Bill. Each of these molecules are fairly different and it does speak to the versatility of Corplex technology that it allows us to solve different problems that need to address with different molecules. For example, with Donepezil I mentioned it’s very insoluble, with Memantine we had to control the right influx with the skin so it wasn’t too fast. So I think it does speak to the versatility of Corplex, but also to the fact that as we solve each of those problems, it allows us to create new intellectual property around the way we solve those problems. So that’s why we are continuing to strengthen the IP protection around the elite product, but it’s also helping us leverage that for other products that are in the pipeline.

Bill Tanner

And then maybe just last question, at steady state how many programs do you think that you could progress per year, and with a contemplation at least for the ones that you’re going to develop using the BE pathway that you would take them through the pivotal BE before you might seek a partner.

Peter Staple

Let me take the first part, so just to as a reminder in 2016 we conducted the two phase 1 PK studies on Donepezil and Memantine essentially in parallel they were running at the same time. And so we do have experience doing that and that was our relatively inexpensive and short duration programs. When you get to pilot studies as those tend to be longer and we would have to assess based on the product results today and the opportunity whether to continue doing them in parallel or have it prioritize among them. But it’s a problem we’d like to have to have multiple potential programs and we always want to make sure we’re being efficient with our use of capital along the way. So we will do things in parallel at the early stages and tend to be selective about things we do in the later stages.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright. Your line is now open.

Oren Livnat

On the Donepezil, obviously you highlighted the potential GI and management that you saw in your study. And I’m just wondering what you think if anything could make it in to the label given you’re taking the streamlined bioequivalence approach? And what do you think a partner would be able to promote with regards to the GI advantages?

Peter Staple

We would expect as in most alternative dosage form of products that we would need to include adverse event data from the bioequivalence study, and we’ve had discussions with the FDA about that. For example; they want us to include data on any differences in skin effect and they indicated that it would be appropriate to also include any other systemic side effects including GI side effects. So in our meeting last year with our end of phase 2 meeting with the division which included the head of the division, they indicated certainly openness to including that type of data in the [leveling].

Oren Livnat

And on the pipeline, there are a few different pathways it sounds like you have here, but on Fingolimod in particular you said your entry in next year you hope to do phase 1 skin tolerability work. But obviously to get to this point you’ve chosen these assets, you’ve already I think said, you’ve done a bunch of pre-clinical and “feasibility” work. So does any of that preclinical and feasibility work already, do you risk this early clinical stuff that’s pending. And just to get a sense of how de-risk do you view these assets are already or is there a chance that early next year you find oops the skin is really irritated and this is not going to be able to even move forward.

Peter Staple

We do have good visibility from the feasibility work on both the level of flux and the seven day delivery, and also on skin sensitivity or irritation issues. So we’ve got good visibility on that. We expect to do next year both skin tolerability and pharmacokinetic studies. So it would be limited to skin tolerability, and we have been doing this work over a period of time and we’re talking about programs today that we’ve done enough or that we have a certain level of comfort with. As I mentioned we have additional ones that we hope to talk about serving as well and we plan to do feasibility work to get a level of data that gives us a comfort. Obviously there’s more work to do and human studies are important and we do them for a reason, but we’ve done enough with these programs to determine that they are ready for the next stage.

Oren Livnat

And just lastly if I may, did I listen in between the lines correctly that maybe Fingolimod you’re thinking of since you made it to the finish line potentially selling yourself and being a fully integrated spectrum or something?

Peter Staple

We certainly are not making that decision today. It does have the capability of allowing us that opportunity. I don’ expect that we’re going to define the commercial strategy until we’re further aligning the process. But it does create that opportunity for us. We’ll probably keep our options open.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of David Steinberg from Jefferies. Sir, your line is now open.

David Steinberg

First, Fingolimod looks like a really interesting opportunity. I think you said that the exclusivity doesn’t expire till 2027. I know that Novartis has developed some catches over the years, although with some help from your old company. Did they try to develop a transdermal internally and if so what happened, and can you, given that exclusivity can you get out your product assuming it gets approve out there before that or do you have to wait till 2027?

Peter Staple

We don’t know of any (inaudible) or a statement on Fingolimod. I think they like the oral dosage forms in general. In terms of exclusivity what I mentioned was, there is a patent on the drug compound itself that expires next year on Fingolimod as a chemical entity. There are additional patent covers that goes out to 2027, but those are limited to oral administration of Fingolimod. So those with pretty bad generic composition specific to Gilenya with that oral dosage form, but they would not impact a transdermal version. And we would rely on our own IP for protection on the transdermal version. I think it’s also fair to say that and we know this is from the experience because we’ve been working it. Fingolimod is not an easy molecule to work with; we had to overcome a number of different types of challenges like we have Donepezil to develop a formulation. So we know, a. it’s not easy, there are technical barriers to entry and as we’ve solved technical barriers we tend to file IP around that.

David Steinberg

Another question, so as I understand that Sorrento has a lidocaine patch, how is your product different from theirs.

Peter Staple

Actually Lidoderm was an initial topical formulation of lidocaine. There are different generic versions of it and Sorrento has an ANDA version of Lidoderm, which is a fairly low concentration of lidocaine. Lidoderm is approved for treating post-herpetic neuralgia. So it’s got a specific limitation and it’s viewed as being primarily a topical treatment. Our smart program would have a higher flux rate and we believe to deliver higher concentrations of lidocaine compared to the Lidoderm product or its generic equivalence. We’ve had work showing we can get up to five fold greater efficiency of delivery of lidocaine.

David Steinberg

Last question, just a little more color on your ongoing discussion talks, I think so this has been going on for a long time. Has anyone dropped out or have you asked for terms that have led some of the partners to drop out or conversely have new players come or in fact are you just waiting to get approval because as I recall you’ve been in clinically active negotiations from the last 18 months, it seems like quite a long time.

Peter Staple

It’s a combination of things. We’ve had actually a fairly good continuity of key players in the mix. We have had people come in who’ve gotten more interest overtime as the product has progressed as they’ve seen more things. So it’s kind of a combination of things. And we’ve had some that stopped and then came back. We’ve had others who had developed to have more interest in the commercialization opportunities because of other things going on with our pipeline. So it’s been somewhat dynamic, but I’d say there’s also been pretty good continuity of key players.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] and our next question comes from the line of [Steve Rosac] from WB Securities. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Since most question have been asked and answered, I only have one that you started talking about. You started talking about the side effect profile of Donepezil from the oral side, but in conjunction with that because obviously the GI issues are something that you’re going to be able to look at getting around and going in terms of the approach what kind of feedback can you give us on scripts not filled or patients that basically for every reason because of the side effects profile that you can address, do you think you might be able to go out there and actually get and maintain and how the clinicians are going with it or something like that.

Peter Staple

So I think there are two pieces of information that are interesting and important there. One is if you look at the prescription data, as I alluded to in the talk, about 30% of prescriptions for Donepezil as for the 5 milligram dosage form. 5 milligram is supposed to be the starting dose for titrating up to 10 milligram, 10 milligram should be the ongoing dose, and if its – if 5 milligram is only for the starting dose, it should only be about 2% or 3%, something in that neighborhood. That’s consistent with what we heard from doctors, who tell us that they believe a lot of patients can’t get beyond the 5 milligram dose and some patients just stop taking treatment altogether because of GI side effects. So side effects are clearly limiting patients staying on their therapy and patients getting to the desired 5 milligram dose.

And I think another piece is that when we did our research we talked to not only prescribers but care givers, and care givers are now having a much more important say in how patients are treated and what therapies they get, and how much they are paying for their treatment. And we got very strong feedback from care givers that once weekly dosing is a game changer for them and they would be much more likely to fill a prescription for that and other medications with the people who had family members who were on once a day patch delivering Rivastigmine which another drug in the class that is not - doesn’t have nearly the same uptake as Donepezil. They said that once weekly dosing would be a game changer for them.

Unidentified Analyst

Actually that does pump one follow-up, since we are talking about the population and how it’s done, that is in different – the two large (inaudible) facilities are being treated in more formal environment with they don’t have the ability to go out there and provide that family cure. How would you see it being administered there when you have a situation now where it will make it a lot easier for those types of nursing homes, those types of facilities and I’ll hop back in the queue, thank you?

Peter Staple

Again if you have a patch that is very easily visible and you can write a day of the week on it, it becomes much easier for care givers whether they are family members or a [camp] facility to monitor whether a patient is on their therapy. And as patients get more advanced the patients in nursing homes tend to be more advanced. They have much more of the swallowing difficulties, agitation, resistance to treatment compared to earlier staged patients. So having a non-oral dosage form is important. And the nursing home staff has to spent a lot of time making sure patients take their meds, not only that they take them out of the tool box but – not only they have to put them in their mouth, but they actually swallow them. So that’s takes a lot of time with the nursing home staff that it can be alleviated quite a bit with a patch that’s easily monitored and checked and is only once a day version.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Bill Tanner from Cantor Fitzgerald. Sir, your line is now open.

Bill Tanner

Peter just a couple of questions, number one on the Fingolimod. When you think you might BE data roughly?

Peter Staple

Well we would expect to have additional phase 1 PK study data done next fiscal year which would enable us to go to the FDA for our, what we call the pre-ID meeting which was the equivalent of what we did Donepezil when they gave us the guidance on bioequivalence. I think in terms of the first data actually is a bioequivalence study that would 2020.

Bill Tanner

And then one other, I don’t know if you want to comment or not. It seems like in the EMS world which you don’t know necessarily that you’re going to stick to that, but I would seem like (inaudible) would be an ideal kind of compound or maybe put it in to a patch given the GI side effects sort of now just to may, which we are seeing Donepezil. I am wondering if that’s something that you guys have tried, have you contemplated it or not?

Peter Staple

We are looking at a number of other drugs in this space; there are some that are more technically challenging than others. We also look for, as you have indicted with this one, where GI side effects can provide an advantage with the patch. We are continuing to look at those as part of our feasibility programs.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Oren Livnat - H.C. Wainwright. Sir, your line is now open.

Oren Livnat

I have one follow-up. On the Donepezil patch, given the recent experience that your partner Agile had with Twirla that sort of vagaries of FDA concerns about patch adhesion and what happens when things don’t go as planned. Have you had conversation and given what you know about the product is there any issue if that patch comes off, whether – let’s say it’s just pulled off, can you reapply it or is there an issue applying a new patch mid-way through the seven day period that could change the way the PK profile works.

Peter Staple

It could fall Oren, and the patch can be reapplied. We have done adhesion studies that are typically required by the FDA which came out extremely well. We did not have any patches fall off with 1200 different patch applications or their studies. It’s a patch that is designed to put the adherence in the same place as well as to deliver over seven days. So, we don’t expect those types of difficulties with this product. And we’ve reviewed our data with the FDA.

Operator

Thank you. I’m showing no further questions in the queue. I’d like to hand the call back to Peter for closing remarks.

Peter Staple

Thank you. Thanks everyone for joining us this afternoon. We appreciate the support of our stockholders and I’d like to thank our Corium team for their dedication and continuing achievements. We look forward to speaking with you again soon and reporting on our progress. For those of you who will be attending the upcoming H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Fitzgerald Conferences in New York, we look forward to seeing you in person then. Operator, could you please conclude the conference call.

