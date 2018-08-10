Wall Street Breakfast: Contagion Concerns Erupt From Turkey

Economy

"As oil sanctions against Iran take effect... maintaining global supply might be very challenging and would come at the expense of maintaining an adequate spare capacity cushion," the IEA said in latest monthly report. "Thus, the market outlook could be far less calm at that point than it is today." Trade tensions and expectations of reduced growth are still weighing on crude prices, however, with Brent on course to register a near 2% fall this week and WTI set for a drop of almost 3% .

The alliance of populist Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr won Iraq's legislative election in May, according to a manual recount, paving the way for a coalition to be formed nearly three months after the polls. The next government faces a daunting list of challenges: reforming the economy, fighting corruption, rebuilding areas destroyed in the war against Islamic State and preventing a resurgence of the terror group.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has reportedly warned the U.S. that sanctions it plans to impose against Moscow over the nerve agent attack of a former spy living in the U.K. could be treated as a declaration of an economic war. "And it would be necessary, it would be needed to react to this war economically, politically, or, if needed, by other means. And our American friends need to understand this."

Aiming to simplify capital raising and trading, Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CMWAY) has won a mandate from the World Bank to arrange a pioneering Kangaroo bond issue to be created and run using only blockchain. No size or date was given for the new debt instrument, nicknamed "bond-i" after Australia’s iconic Bondi Beach, but it will be launched after a period of consultation with more investors.

Japan returned to solid growth in the April-June quarter, with the economy expanding at an annualized pace of 1.9% following a mild contraction in Q1, which ended the longest stretch of growth in 28 years. Economists expect the trend to continue on the back of higher wages and consumer spending, unless trade conflicts with the U.S. worsen.

With U.S. GDP growing at a 4.1% clip last quarter and the job market solid, consumer inflation has become the wild card for economists. The latest figure, which could be the highest in more than six years, will be released this morning by the Labor Department. Expectations are for CPI to have increased 2.3% Y/Y, and headline CPI (including food and energy) to have reached a 3% Y/Y pace for the first time since December 2011.