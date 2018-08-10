Stay Away From Coal Stocks - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/9/18)

Cramer is not worried about AbbVie.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 9.

Bullish Calls

Greed Dot Corp. (NYSE:GDOT): It's a fintech play that Cramer likes even though the stock is at a 52-week high.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Book partial profits and let the rest run.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV): "I know there's a lot of bear stories running around. I think that it's good. I know they had one big drug that a lot of people are worried about from the biosimilar situation. I'm not as worried. I think AbbVie's a buy."

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN): The stock is heavily shorted, and it has come down. It's a buy at current levels.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI): They may be the cloud situation for benchmarking.

Bearish Calls

Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC): Be careful with the auto parts group.

TransEnterix (NYSEMKT:TRXC): "I like Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). Let the others come up to be Intuitive Surgical. I don't want to try a new one because they're just too darn hard. I say stick with ISRG."

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK): No. American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) and Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) are the stocks Cramer prefers.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL): Cramer has soured on the pipeline group. Even though it's getting better, there is a lot of hit and miss here.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH): Cramer said he is not a fan of the coal group.

