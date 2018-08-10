Updates On Semafo Inc. And Randgold Resources

Both Semafo Inc. (OTCPK:SEMFF, but the main listing and volume are on the Toronto stock exchange under SMF) and Randgold Resources (GOLD) have produced 2nd quarter results. A review of both is below.

Prior to the review, I would like to caution that with the gold price falling, any news on any gold mining company is being used to mark the company's share price downwards. This has occurred to both Semafo and Randgold on the release of their results (and to virtually every other gold miner that you care to mention). Until the gold price stabilizes and then appreciates I expect this behavior to continue.

Semafo

Please read my previous article for background on the company. I would reiterate that I am a bull of the company due to its development potential. This should become apparent in 2019 with the new Boungou mine contributing a full year of production. All information in this review comes from the 2nd quarter release. The result for the quarter was slightly worse than the 1st quarter. This was mainly due to the hardness of the ore now being mined. This caused less ore to be mined and lower production. However the company maintained its 2018 guidance highlighted below.

Consolidated Mana Boungou Gold production ('000 oz.) 235 - 265 175 - 195 60 - 70 All-in sustaining cost ($/oz.) 900 - 940 1,020 - 1,070 545 - 570

So if the company achieves the figures nothing will have changed. The slightly worse 2nd quarter will be made up in the second half of the year. The story for Semafo however is not the 2018 year, but 2019 and beyond. In my last article I finished the review by saying,

At the present 325,397,000 shares in issue, the earnings per share for 2109 are 37c and the prospective P/E is 7.46 at a share price of US$2.76. The average for the sector according to Zachs is 14.87.

Since that time the share price has moved to $3.33 so the prospective p/e for 2019 is 9.

The price to book valuation is,

Book valuation (from the balance sheet ) $714,169,000 Equity valuation Shares outstanding 325,617,000 at $3.33 $1,084,304,600

Price to book is 1.51. The sector average is 1.2. The shares are above the average due to the prospective new mine contributing to the company's future profits.

The company has achieved production for the new Boungou mine on time and on budget so the 2019 guidance should be achievable. This makes the shares look cheap. The share price would need to appreciate to $5.50 to be in line with the average sector p/e valuation.

Randgold Resources

All information below is taken from the company's 2nd quarter results and website.

I am cautiously optimistic about Randgold Resources with one caveat. The company has previously said that it will have plans to develop 3 new mines by 2021. In the latest release there was good news on the Massawa project in Senegal with a decision pending during 2018 but no other news. The company needs to find the 3 projects that it has promised to keep gold production progressing. Many of the larger gold producers are guiding lower gold production figures in the future. This means that any share price appreciation is conditional on a higher gold price. I have been bullish on Randgold, as it has guided to new production plans to keep earnings growth on an upward trajectory. If they achieve their guidance the share price can still progress even if the gold price stagnates. If this development plan is quietly dropped, or not achieved, I would cease to be a bull of the company. In my opinion, relying on an ever-increasing gold price to justify a share purchase is not a good way to analyze any gold mining company. The gold price may well appreciate over time, but the shares that outperform the sector will be those that have plans to increase production.

The major news for the quarter was the mine stoppage at Tongon. In the 2nd quarter release CEO Mark Bristow commented,

The Tongon work stoppage is obviously a challenge, but we take comfort from the government's leadership in ensuring measures are taken to protect the assets and that they are dealing with the situation. We are still assessing its impact but at this stage we still believe that, given Kibali's strong performance, we are on track to be within the group production and cost guidance for 2018.

Better performance at Kibali is due to offset reduced production from Tongon so the company has left guidance unchanged.

Updating the metrics for the company gives,

P/E

The gold price is now near $1220 but was considerably higher in the 1st Quarter. The second half of the year has in the past been the best time for the gold price. For ease of calculation I will assume that the average gold price realized for the year is the same as in 2017 at $1258. The company achieved $335m profit in 2017, on a gold price of $1258 and production of 100,000 less than the 2018 midpoint guidance of 1.325m ounces. The extra 2018 production of 100,000 ounces is therefore an increase of 8% (1.325/1,225m ounces) on 2017. All other things being equal this should result in an increase of profits to $335 x 1,08 = $361,8m (please note this is a rough approximation to give some idea of valuation). With the present share count of 94,427,646 the earning per share would be $3.80. At the present share price of $71.11 the end 2018 p/e would be 18.7.

Price to book Book value 3642,147,000 Equity valuation at $71.11 6714,749,900 Price to book 1.84

Both the p/e and price to book are well above the sector average (although substantially less than at the time of my last article). The company needs to progress the new development projects to increase production or in my opinion the shares will continue to underperform. If they achieve this they are a buy, as the company has ample cash to finance all of the projects without having to raise cash through debt or a share offering.

Conclusion

Semafo has missed its production guidance in the 2nd quarter, but suggested that it will still achieve its annual target. It will be important for the company to make good on this promise in the next 2 quarters. Assuming that they do so, attention will then switch to the 2019 improvement to total production and this should help to keep the shares on an upward trajectory.

Randgold Resources has the ongoing industrial action at Tongon to manage. If this stoppage drags on it will handicap the shares. Investors also need to keep an eye on its development plans. The company has been very good in the past at delivering on its promises and this is one of the reasons that the shares command a premium rating. The news at Massawa is encouraging, but on its own it will not be enough to keep production growing in the future. If the 3 new mines that it has promised to develop fail to materialize, the shares will struggle to progress.

