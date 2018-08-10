Prudential PLC Continuing To Build A More Profitable Business

The U.S. business remains on a path toward becoming less capital-intensive and more cash-generative, while Asian markets continue to offer substantial growth opportunities for Prudential's protection-oriented products.

Like their American cousins, European insurance companies have started to get a little more love lately as investors have gone bargain-shopping in the value bin. Although Prudential PLC (PUK) has chopped its way a little higher over the last month, I still don't believe the shares reflect the value that management is creating. With a fast-growing Asian business and efforts well underway to increase the cash flow of the U.S. business, I believe Prudential PLC is well placed for above-average growth and undervalued today.

A Better First Half Than It Might First Appear

I certainly wouldn't blame an investor for taking a quick look at Prudential PLC's first-half results and walking away unimpressed. Annual premium equivalents (or APE, a measure akin to revenue) declined 3% in constant currency, with a 4% decline in Asia led by an 11% drop in Hong Kong, as well as a 7% decline in the U.S.

Although it's true that APEs are falling across much of the business, that is part of a stated effort to emphasize profitability over size. To that end, I'm considerably more impressed by the 13% growth in new business profits, which was 5% better than expected. New business profits rose 11% in Asia and 17% in the U.S., with Asian results boosted by an ongoing shift (particularly in Hong Kong) that emphasizes lower-premium but higher-margin health and protection products (versus products with more of a traditional savings/guarantee component). New business profit also rose 11% in the U.K. business, but investors should note that the company is in the process of de-merging this operation.

Admittedly, IFRS operating profit performance was not as impressive, as the good new business results were weighed down by some legacy operations. Overall profits rose 9%, with 14% growth in Asian life, 15% growth in Asian asset management (Eastspring), and 10% growth in U.K. asset management, but just 1% growth in the U.S. life business and a one-time boost in the U.K. business that pushed earnings up 5%. Absent the one-time benefits, operating income was a couple percentage points shy of the mark.

The main contributor to weakness remains the U.S. business. Prudential PLC saw another 40bp of spread compression, and a 19% drop in spread income, though fee income rose a healthy 13%. The U.S. business also saw depressed earnings from higher amortization of deferred acquisition costs (or DAC).

Continuing To Shift The U.S. Business

Prudential PLC's U.S. business saw a 7% decline in APE in the first half, but variable annuities were down less (down 3%) and the company continues to see good interest in the no-guarantee, capital-light Elite Access product. Speaking a little more broadly, Prudential continues to steer this business away from wholesale underwriting and commission-based brokers and more toward fee-based advisors. As this process continues, particularly as management emphasizes capital-light products, this business should become a more profitable, more capital-efficient operator that generates more surplus capital that it can reinvest in the business or distribute to shareholders. This process takes time, though, in the meanwhile there is certainly going to be ongoing pressure from spread compression.

Poised For Ongoing Growth

Prudential and its Chinese partner CITIC recently entered Hunan and the company now has access to approximately 70% of the Chinese population through its agency system. Insurance penetration in mainland China is still extremely low, but there are several hundred millions of people there who now earn enough to become potential customers for companies like Prudential, China Life (LFC), MetLife (MET) and so on in the coming years. Retirement products are not yet all that popular in China (though that is likely to change in time), but what are popular are protection-oriented critical illness policies that fit in very nicely with the type of product Prudential wants to sell.

To some extent, Prudential, AIA (OTCPK:AAGIY), AXA (OTCQX:AXAHY), and so on are following broadly similar plans. None of these companies are eager to offer products where they have to tie up significant amounts of capital and/or take on significant risk. Accordingly, the emphasis is on protection products and unit-linked savings products, with distribution through agent networks and bancassurance agreements with major banks in the region.

What helps Prudential, though, is its scale and reputation. Prudential is already a top three player in nine markets in Asia, and it is not easy to build competing distribution networks. Prudential also has the advantage of a credible asset management operation alongside its life insurance business. While retirement products are not yet all that much in demand in most of Asia, Prudential is building its asset management operation to step in and fill that demand when the time comes.

The Opportunity

I've written before at greater length about the plan to de-merge the U.K. operations and Prudential's ongoing plans for the U.S. business, so I would repeat myself here. The U.K. de-merger should free up meaningful capital for Prudential, but I believe the more important long-term impact will be skewing the company far more toward growth opportunities. With the U.S. business, growth really isn't a major objective (though Prudential does like to highlight the number of people in the U.S. approaching retirement age), there are significant opportunities over time to make this a better cash generator.

I'm not making all that many changes to my modeling assumptions for Prudential, but my fair value does go a little higher in GBP terms (and a little lower in USD). I believe Prudential shares should trade closer to $55, with an underlying assumption of strong mid-to-high single-digit earnings growth.

The Bottom Line

Prudential is vulnerable to a sharp correction in the equity markets, and while the company hedges its exposure in the U.S. variable annuity business, you never really know how good your hedges are until they're tested. Prudential would also be vulnerable to weaker economic conditions in Asia and more protectionism that puts up barriers to international companies doing insurance business on a local level in Asia. So far the regulatory situation for Prudential has remained okay, but it is a risk. All things considered, though, I believe investors are getting good compensation for the risk at Prudential, and I think this is a good name for relatively patient investors to consider.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.