British Pound Too Speculative To Trade Right Now

However, Brexit is posing far too much uncertainty for the pound to rise.

Last month, I expressed my view that the British pound could prove to be a good contrarian play. While the outcome of Brexit negotiations continues to remain uncertain, I predicted that a rate hike in August, along with continued economic growth in the United Kingdom, would see the pound potentially rise again from lows made in July.

However, this has not been the case. The pound has continued to slide against the U.S. dollar, with the GBP/USD hitting a low of 1.2886 at the time of writing.

(Source: Investing.com)

In my last article, one reader made the comment that while the British pound might have room for recovery, the currency is simply too speculative to trade right now, and better options are available.

The Bank of England did indeed raise interest rates in August as expected, and it is speculated that the central bank could end up taking a more aggressive stance to raising interest rates next year. Unemployment rates remain quite low (just over 4 percent), and economic growth remains vibrant despite a temporary slowdown.

That said, should the Bank of England find itself unable to do so - should the economic growth trajectory not turn out as expected - then the central bank would see a significant loss of credibility under these circumstances and the pound would likely take a further hit.

Moreover, the recent Chequers agreement - which is effectively a “soft Brexit” proposal whereby a UK-EU free trade area would be devised in return for continued obligations on the part of the UK to the EU - is not necessarily set in stone. A “no-deal” Brexit, or one where the UK reverts to trading on WTO rules, is still very much a possibility.

Should the UK be unable to formally agree a deal by the Brexit deadline of March 2019, then this would put the UK’s economic growth trajectory under significant uncertainty, and the pound would see a drop as a result. While it is unlikely, the calls for a second Brexit referendum also call into question whether, strictly speaking, Brexit is indeed inevitable.

Normally, for a currency that has seen such a drop even with significant economic growth, I would argue that the same is a good contrarian play. However, the dynamics of Brexit pose such uncertainty at this point in time that I would be inclined to avoid this currency outright until a clearer picture emerges.

