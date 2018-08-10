Norway's Oil Sector Gets Second Wind

Norwegian oil production peaked at the beginning of the 21st Century, getting close to 3.5 million barrels per day in the middle of 2000, before falling to 1.5-1.6 million barrels per day by the middle of 2018. This is a common story for many oil exporters around the globe. Declines from mature fields and lack of new big discoveries, at least discoveries on par with fields located decades ago, make crude output declines inevitable. However, every once in a while there is that one big find that breathes new life into a mature basin. For Norway, that is the Johan Sverdrup field located in the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the North Sea. Let's dig in.

Finding a giant beneath the sea

As expected, Equinor (EQNR) is taking lead as operator with a 40% stake in the Johan Sverdrup development. Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (22.6% stake), Petoro (17.4%), Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) (11.6%), which is owned in part by BP plc (BP), and Total (TOT) (8.4%) are Equinor's partners on the project. For reference, Equinor is 67% owned by Norway; Lundin Petroleum is a Swedish oil & gas company; Petoro is owned by Norway's government; Aker BP is a merger between BP and DNO International (formerly known as Det Norske Oljeselskap); and Total is the French oil & gas supermajor.

Johan Sverdrup was discovered through an exploration program in 2010 and 2011, with the Avaldsnes discovery in PL501 and the Aldous discovery in PL265. Appraisal activities extended the field into PL502. After it became apparent that these discoveries, located in ~400 feet of water, were one large contiguous field, it was renamed Johan Sverdrup in 2012. Recoverable resources in the lower Cretaceous-Jurassic age sandstone formations being targeted are estimated at 2.1 billion-3.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with those crude resources having an API rating of 28o with a low gas-to-oil ratio. This means most of these resources are recoverable barrels of medium crude (I'm assuming those barrels will have a low sulfur content as well).

Development

Due to the sheer size of this field, Johan Sverdrup is being developed through four bridge-linked platforms. Those platforms, along with an extensive subsea gathering system and three subsea installations, will support operations at the 35 wells the consortium plans to drill to develop these resources. That includes a combination of producer and injection wells, but only 14-15 of those wells will be completed by the end of 2019. First-oil is targeted by the end of next year, which is when Phase One is expected to be operational. Phase One will add 440,000 BOE/d to Norway's upstream production streams.

By 2022, Phase Two will see the remaining ~20 wells come online as production ramps up to a peak 660,000 BOE/d. Keep in mind it will take until 2023 or 2024 until that peak rate is hit. Injection wells are being utilized to maintain reservoir pressure as that reduces the production decline rate from producing wells on an annual basis.

Electricity will be generated by onshore generators due to somewhat recent regulations put into place by Norway to limit the use of offshore generators, particularly those used in oil & gas developments. Oil production will be routed to the Mongstad Terminal and gas production will be routed to the Karsto Terminal, both of which are in Norway.

The Mongstad Terminal is currently handling crude produced at the Troll B and Troll C platforms. With 9.44 million barrels of crude storage capacity, the Mongstad is a key export terminal for Norwegian crude. When the Johan Sverdrup field is operational, expect the Mongstad Terminal to see its significance on the global stage increase significantly. Equinor owns 65% of the Mongstad Terminal and the Norwegian government owns the remaining 35% stake.

The Karsto Terminal currently handles gas volumes from 30 different fields as it has an enormous amount of natural gas processing capacity. As things stand today, the Karsto Terminal can handle roughly 3.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. Beyond cryogenic processing capacity, which separates out the "dry gas" (methane) from the "wet gas" (butane, ethane, propane, isobutane, condensate), the terminal also has extensive fractionation capacity as well.

A natural gas liquids fractionator separates out the various wet gas products so they can be marketed as individual products to end buyers. It appears there are also condensate splitters at the Karsto Terminal, which can turn condensate into unfinished distillates and naphtha. Ample storage capacity, with propane stored in underground caverns and the remaining products stored in tanks on the surface, supports these operations.

Dry gas is piped to European buyers from the Karsto Terminal via the Europipe II, Statpipe, and Norpipe pipeline systems that deliver gas to Northern Germany. Norway is a major exported of dry gas to Europe.

Brent benchmark

Readers should note that the Johan Sverdrup is expected to be added to the Brent basket that makes up the crucial benchmark for international crude prices, specifically light sweet crude supplies (while this oil has an API rating a tad below the existing BFOE grades, that will be factored in via a quality adjustment that applies to the other crude grades as well). This will complement the additional volumes from the Troll field that were added to the Brent basket earlier this year.

Final thoughts

The Johan Sverdrup field is expected to provide the uplift Norway's oil sector desperately needs in order to remain relevant on the global stage. For the parties involved, the returns should be quite nice as the consortium took advantage of the decline in oil prices to lower development costs for Phase One, and Phase Two will be the beneficiary of brownfield economics that often have much higher returns than greenfield projects. For oil traders, there will remain enough liquidity in physical supplies to keep Brent's status as the premier international oil benchmark for years to come. Thanks for reading.

