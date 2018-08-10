Lumentum: Turning A BAD BEAT Into A Winning Hand

We are talking about 150% growth from last year's Q3, and 30% growth on an annualized earnings basis.

Lumentum will be fine with or without Oclaro, though the two companies will complement each other nicely.

In this column, we share with our readers the reasoning for the trade and why it was a conviction play for us.

Lumentum holdings (LITE) was recently cited as a BAD BEAT trade (yesterday at 12:30 pm, 8/8/18) and we want to share with our followers the reasoning behind why we urged a buy in this name. Below is our thoughts on what we saw happening and why we had conviction in this trade.

The timing

Here is the 5-day chart as of 11:30AM (8/9/18) with our trade timing highlighted:

As you can see, the name generated a rapid return. There could be more gains ahead. Let us discuss the recommendation we made.

The recommendation

Lumentum holdings, which is down about 6.5% at the time of this writing to $54.25, is on our radar as a BAD BEAT once again. Bottom line? We think the data support a share price that should be much higher, rather than sparking a selloff.

Combined with decent technicals, we believe we have a classic BAD BEAT on our hands here. The closer this name gets to $50, the more we believe that Lumentum should be considered for a trade by our members. As always, we will keep tight stops, but this one could have legs.

When we first discussed the name

Remember Lumentum? We talked about it when the Oclaro deal looked like it might fall through. That deal has pluses and minuses of its own. We think Lumentum will be fine with or without it. The company announced its acquisition of Oclaro back in March, but the ongoing tensions from a brewing trade standoff between the U.S. and China have led the market to price in some risk.

You may have seen this graphic before, but the deal will benefit both companies, and their customers. We would like to see it close even if Lumentum would be fine without it. Merging companies would result in a much more balanced firm with nearly equal exposure to both optical transmission and optical transport segments:

What could further help Lumentum is that Oclaro has a strong high-speed business that has been growing nicely in the last year. If the merger happens, Lumentum would be buying Oclaro’s product portfolio offering instant growth. The biggest risk is the ZTE exposure of Oclaro, with about 10% of revenues in China.

Oclaro generated a sizable portion of its revenue by selling components to ZTE so we hope that there are no more issues with US regulators on that front. Either way, we think the deal will close, but the uncertainty has kept a lid on share prices.

The BAD BEAT

This uncertainty just combined with a GREAT earnings report with positive guidance that somehow has led the Street to sell. We think this is a mispricing by the Street. As the name falls, we like what we see technically, and from a value in growth names' perspective:

There is a lot going on here, but basically from a technical perspective, our read is that there is HEAVY support at $50. We view the $53-$55 zone as BAD BEAT territory here, and think entry in the name here and closer to $50 is warranted. Thus, we are recommending a short to medium-term play here.

The play

Target entry: $54-$55

Stop loss:$46

Target exit: $59-$61

We should keep in mind that earnings BEAT on the top and bottom lines and that guidance was solid.

Stellar growth

Net revenue for Q4 2018 was $301.1 million, with net income hitting $25.7 million, or $0.40 per share. This is a huge sequential move from Q3 where net revenue was $298.8 million, and net income was $2.4 million, or $0.04 per share. Compared to last year, revenue was up 35%. Net revenue last year was $222.7 million, a net loss of $(55.2) million, or $(0.90) per share.

Making some adjustments, we see real strength here, with earnings that were up 150%. Adjusted net income for Q4 2018 was $61.6 million, or $0.95 per share. Adjusted net income for Q3 2018 was $50.6 million, or $0.78 per share. And last year adjusted net income in Q4 2017 was $25.0 million, or $0.39 per diluted share. That is STELLAR growth.

Cash remains solid as the company held $711.5 million in total cash and short-term investments at the end of the fiscal year. But what about guidance? Yep, it was strong.

For just Q1 alone, the company is projecting revenue to be in the range of $340 million to $360 million. This would be up 48% if it comes in at $360 million. Wow. With adjusted operating margins projected to be 20%, earnings could come in as high as $1.10.

Folks this would put growth at 150% again. Assuming the company brings in a lowball estimate of JUST $5 per share in fiscal 2019 (excluding Oclaro possibilities) this means that at $53 a share, the stock is trading at just 10.6 times forward earnings, despite the fact that this would be earnings per share growth of a conservative $1.12 from 2018, or 30%.

Bottom line. Shares are cheap, and we think you need to be buying this dip.

