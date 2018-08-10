Sandstorm Gold: Second Quarter Earnings Results Analysis

I have a mid-term target ranging from $5.25 to $5.50, where I recommend selling a large part of your holding.

The company has many exciting production potentials for the next few years to remain optimistic. The Hod Maden is advancing as scheduled.

Investment thesis

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) generates income through two types of deals: royalties and streams. The company presents a similar model as Franco-Nevada (FNV).

It is an exciting business model that should provide many benefits for the company (reliability and fewer risks), and likely for its shareholders.

I do not consider Sandstorm Gold as an exciting investment from a long-term investor's perspective, unfortunately. A quick look at the stock performance the last few years indicates that the company has financed its growth through dilution of its equity. Of course, the gold price is a crucial component when it comes to investing in SAND, and it should always be part of your investment analysis.

However, because we can consider Sandstorm Gold as a "streamer start-up" which means important dilution during the "building" period, we should expect lower dilution in the future.

If this is the case, we could eventually consider SAND has a long-term opportunity, assuming a stock price in the low $4s or high $3s (which could ultimately happen if the gold price continues to deteriorate below $1,200 per ounce).

The company has many exciting production potentials for the next few years for us to remain optimistic. After all, Sandstorm is forecasting between 54,000 and 60,000 ounces in 2018 and between 63,000 and 73,000 ounces in 2019. Long term, the company is predicting Attributable Gold Equivalent production of 140,000 ounces in 2023.

Sandstorm is the perfect example of what is good for the company may not be necessarily good for its shareholders, at least until now. The company has used its shares extensively to finance its rapid expansion. Despite this large share outstanding increase, the stock is only a fraction of what it was in 2Q'15, and production is only 2K Oz higher. It is the bottom line.

Sandstorm Gold has acquired a portfolio of 189 streams and royalties (67 in Canada).

Watson Nolan, the CEO, said in the conference call:

And you know we are very focused on increasing our cash flow and doing larger deals, and doing those deals on assets that also have expiration outside. But we are also very excited about the totality of the royalty portfolio that we are assembling because when investors invest in Sandstorm, what they are effectively getting is a piece of all 189 royalties all wrapped up into one investment. And we've got a lot of very exciting small things within that portfolio of 189 royalties.

Important note about the Hod Maden, from the company press release:

On June 26, 2018, the Company announced the results of the Hod Maden Pre-Feasibility Study. The PFS projects a pre-tax NPV (5% discount rate) of $1.4 billion and an IRR of 60%. 2 The study also outlines total production of more than 2.6 million gold equivalent ounces over an 11 year mine life and it is expected that gold will be produced at an all-in sustaining cost on a co-product basis of less than $400 per ounce.

Sandstorm - Financial results snapshot 2Q'18 - The raw numbers

Sandstorm Gold 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 Revenues 15.29 15.43 12.09 9.86 13.38 15.71 16.82 16.46 18.82 16.07 17.94 15.45 19.47 18.93 Net Income to shareholders 0.8 −13.5 −5.5 −25.0 13.2 5.2 6.9 0.2 7.0 −1.9 4.8 0.71 0.37 0.66 EBITDA - - - - - - 16.6 8.3 17.8 6.6 14.7 8.1 8.1 10.2 Profit margin 5.4% 0 0 0 98.4% 33.1% 41.1% 1.2% 37.0% 0 26.6% 4.6% 1.9% EPS Diluted 0.01 −0.11 −0.05 −0.20 0.10 0.04 0.04 0.00 0.05 −0.01 0.02 −0.01 0.00 OCF 8.1 9.5 8.2 5.0 9.7 8.9 10.3 10.1 11.9 11.1 11.9 9.9 11.2 CAPEX 0.05 0.00 1.95 0.02 1.59 0.9 45.6 FCF −50.95 17.23 6.39 −159.19 3.49 4.43 21.02 −0.75 9.99 11.09 10,28 9.01 -34.4 Total Cash 42.5 51.6 46.5 5.3 5.3 3.1 10.1 21.4 35.4 4.6 18,3 30.8 3.8 Total Debt 0 0 0 0 0 84 77 60 0 0 0 7.5 2.0 Shares oustanding diluted 119.1 118.1 118.6 128.9 137.9 140.4 161.2 151.9 151.9 152.0 191.1 192.3 193.4 Production 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 In K Au Eq. 12.46 12.90 10.83 8.95 11.38 12.52 12.59 13.25 15.56 12.75 14.29 12.03 14.69 Gold price 1,227 1,196 1,116 1,102 1,176 1,255 1,336 1,243 1,210 1,260 1,255 1,284 1,326

Source: company filing and Morningstar

Gold production and balance sheet details:

1 - Revenues

Sandstorm Gold posted revenue of $18.93 million for the three months ended June 31, 2018, compared with $16.07 million for the comparable period in 2017.

As I said in my preceding article as well, higher revenues were driven by the company's high quarterly gold production of attributable ounces sold as well as an increase in the realized selling price per ounce of gold reaching $1,309 per ounce compared to $1,260 last year.

After deducting administrative, project evaluation, and other costs, cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital was $12.3 million, compared to $10.1 million in 2017.

Guidance 2018:

Sandstorm has narrowed the lower end of our guidance range for 2018 based on Q2 results and is now forecasting $54K to $60K attributable gold equivalent ounces sold for the year 2018. The company is predicting gold equivalent production of approximately 140K Oz per annum in 2023.

2 - Cash flow

One crucial financial element that deserves some serious attention is the ability of the company to deliver sufficient free cash flow. On a yearly basis, SAND FCF is now negative $1.53 million. The reason is that Sandstorm purchased an existing 2% net smelter returns royalty (“NSR Royalty”) on the producing Houndé gold mine in Burkina Faso, operated by Endeavour Mining Corporation (OTCQX:EDVMF) for $45 million with immediate cash flow last quarter.

Free cash flow is a significant clue that should always be evaluated when analyzing a long-term investment. FCF should be sufficient, and of course, positive if we can consider SAND as a long-term investment.

SAND is not passing the FCF test.

3 - Gold production details Attributable Gold Equivalent ounces sold (as defined from now on), for the three months ended June 31, 2018, were 14,465 ounces compared with 12,750 ounces for the comparable period in 2017. Production of gold equivalent was 14,465 Oz in the second quarter, up 13.5% compared with a year ago and down 1.5% sequentially. Chapada and Santa Helena have been the best contributors this quarter.

Nolan Watson gave a good update about the Hod Maden PFS (name changed from Hot Maden). It is an essential project for the company, and Nolan Watson confirmed that it is still on track. In the conference call, he said:

Things are going very well at site. As you know we recently put out a PFS, which illustrates a project with all in sustaining costs and a co-product basis of less than $400 per ounce. The permitting process has now officially begun. The project is in full trade off study mode before the feasibility begins early next year.

Note: SAND reported average cash cost of $296 per ounce, resulting in cash operating margins of $1,013 per ounce from $1,050 the previous quarter.

Debt, share buyback, tax, and potential dividend

1 - Potential for a dividend next year

One dominant element is that the company had no debt (no cash used from the $150 revolver) and repaid its debt by issuing equity and cash flow. It is a solid financial element for Sandstorm Gold.

However, the caveat for shareholders as I explained it above is that by issuing equity, the stock suffered some immediate dilution. The shares count is up 63.2% since 2Q'15, while the stock was trading above $6. It is perhaps trivial, but it is what counts for investors.

Nolan Watson, the CEO, said in the previous conference call that the "company is still focusing on its share buyback program and is considering the possibility of paying a dividend next year." Nolan Watson said in the 1Q conference call:

And it's my expectation that by the end of the year, we would've made a decision about 2019 potential dividend.

The question came up in the conference call, and Nolan Watson noted:

So, the Board continues to discuss it and I don't know the answer to that question today, but we're going to continue to refine our thinking and we will provide more guidance by the end of this year as to timing.

I do not see why it takes so long to pay a small dividend?

Shareholders deserve some attention here, and it is about time that the company is producing something for them. Paying a dividend while the company is in an "expansion phase" may be a bad idea, though.

2 - Tax issue

Nolan Watson explained why Sandstorm Gold was not experiencing the same CRA tax issue that some of its peers have been experiencing such as Franco-Nevada. The CRA probe "raised concerns about the precious metal streaming model - specifically, whether income from streams on foreign mines is taxable in Canada."

Nolan Watson said in the conference call:

The main issue some of the streaming and royalty companies are having is that a material portion of their income is earned in offshore tax havens. They're not paying tax on that income. And it's important to note that 100% of Sandstorm streams and royalties are structured so that we will be paying tax either in Canada or in the local mining country. We don't have that same risk that the CRA comes and asks us to attribute offshore income into Canada.

Commentary and technical analysis

Sandstorm Gold is a potential choice for midterm trading. Even if the risk of dilution remains elevated, despite assurances from Nolan Watson that Sandstorm will not use equity for future acquisitions, I am not still convinced entirely.

Let's put it this way; the company is debt-free and presents excellent growth prospect until 2023. Risks of an extreme downside for gold are quite limited to an eventual drop in gold price around $1,000 per ounce.

SAND streams and royalties portfolio is well-diversified with the majority in North America. Thus, the investing strategy is quite simple for an average investor.

Buy around $4.25 or lower and take profit based on a purely technical analysis interpretation. If your timing is wrong, then wait patiently and accumulate. First of all, it always pays off to be patient.

Technical analysis:

SAND is forming a descending wedge pattern with line support at $4.20 and line resistance at around $4.50. The descending or falling wedge patterns are considered generally bullish mid-term which means that we should expect a decisive breakout after crossing the resistance at $4.60.

I have a mid-term target ranging from $5.25 to $5.50, where I recommend selling a large part of your holding.

