Another Highly Optimistic Business Owners Survey

by: David I. Templeton, CFA

Many of the consumer and business sentiment surveys continue to be reported at or near record levels. I highlighted a few of these high level optimism surveys last month in a post titled "Sentiment Is Widely Positive." Earlier this week, Gallup released the results of the quarterly Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index, where it noted, "small business owners are more optimistic than at any point in the 15-year history of the Index." The index level high of 118 surpasses the prior high of 114 reached in 2006.

The interviews for the survey were conducted in mid-July, so it does account for any issues surrounding trade and tariffs. If record-high optimism is any indication, business sentiment around the trade issues seems much less worrisome at the moment than the headlines from news commentary may be suggesting.

As I have recently noted in earlier articles, the job market is tight, so it is not surprising business owners mention finding qualified workers as their biggest challenge. The survey notes:

"The Wells Fargo/Gallup Small Business Index includes an open-ended question asking small-business owners to name the most important challenge facing their businesses. In the current update, owners remain more likely to say that hiring poses a greater challenge than any other single issue, with 18% citing this as their top concern. Hiring is the only issue cited by at least 10% of owners."