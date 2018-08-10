Ceragon Networks: Time For A Breather

For the time being, I am on the sidelines waiting for a better price entry, or better guidance.

On the face of it, Ceragon Networks (CRNT) had a good quarter. Revenue for Q2'18 came in at $88M (beating by $1.5M), but was down 5.4% Y/Y, and up 6.1% sequentially.

Gross margin was 32.5% vs. 31.3% in Q2'17 and up slightly from 33.1% in Q1 of 2018. However, net income (non-GAAP) was also down Y/Y, registering an EPS of $0.05 vs. $0.07 in Q2'17. So while the guidance given by the company in the previous quarters had not prepared for a big surprise, I think the market was expecting one.

The picture below is the main reason why I think CRNT's stock fell.

Source

As you can see, while the stock has doubled since I first started writing about it, the fundamentals have not followed. Net income has been sliding for several quarters now.

Granted, when I first started writing about the company, I said it deserves to go higher because I thought it was trading at a very depressed valuation; however, at some point, we also have to see results.

On the one hand, revenue has been bouncing up and down over the past several quarters, without a consistent incremental trajectory. Guidance for 2019 calls for revenue to be in the range between $80 and $85 million. While that's not bad, it's probably not good enough for a higher stock price. In order for the stock to reach a higher level (above $4), the market needs better performance.

Don't get me wrong, profitability has increased over the past year, and on a non-GAAP basis, the company made $0.19 in EPS over the past four quarters. However, please note this puts the P/E at around 20 when the stock was trending around $4. So with little or no revenue growth, I think the market had second thoughts.

In the conference call, the company once again mentioned part shortages (as it did in the previous quarter); however, this time it also mentioned currency headwinds, meaning a higher dollar. Well, the dollar is getting stronger every day, and I for one think these currency headwinds will continue.

We all had high expectations of infrastructure spending from Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) (CRNT's largest U.S. customer); however, spending will be constrained until the merger is complete. So short-term expectations of increased orders have not fermented (yet).

The company again and again mentioned that it is well positioned to take advantage of 5G deployment in the future and that there is an increasing pipeline of operators that can potentially benefit from its technology; however, I for one am not seeing this in the forward guidance.

So my guess is that the market decided to sell the stock, because it also does not see a rapid increase in revenue soon enough. At least I was hoping that we would get some color about an increase in revenue for 2019. But so far, this is not the case.

What does all this mean for the price action

To be honest with you, this is a broken chart. It will take some time for prices to consolidate and move higher. How much I cannot tell at the current time; however, it might take 1-2 months.

Reason being the market does not have much to go on for the time being. Revenue until further note will be about the same as it has been for several quarters now, and it might take until the second half of 2019 before we receive a higher guidance.

My hope is that the stock stops sliding at around $3. I have personally sold between $3.50 and $3.70 when the stock was going up. If the stock reaches the $3 handle, I will once again initiate a position.

As things stand, if the stock does not correct further, I feel buying at these levels will be a waste of time. Either the stock corrects to a point where I feel I will be compensated for holding it (even if it does not go up) or I will wait for higher revenue guidance and buy it at higher prices.

Please remember CRNT has doubled since the beginning of the year, and I think it was a good call from every angle. For the time being, I will wait on the sidelines putting capital to use in other names.

Bottom line

I still like the company, and I still think it's one of the best small-cap 5G plays. However, I was expecting a surprise for the quarter, even as management has not guided as such during the previous quarter.

Currently, I think the stock is fully valued, so I will wait on the sidelines. I will either buy CRNT shares if the price goes lower or I will wait for more clarity as to when revenue growth will start to accelerate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.