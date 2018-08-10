Celgene Has Emerged As An Attractive Buy Opportunity In 2018

Certain risks, however, cannot be ignored by retail investors.

The company is also focused on advancing label expansion initiatives for products such as Pomalyst, Abraxane, and Otezla.

The last year has been pretty harsh for Celgene (CELG), as concerns related to Revlimid's patent expiry have gradually mounted. And these worries have eclipsed the investor sentiment to this extent that people seem to have forgotten some very basic facts about Celgene. The concerns about Revlimid are definitely overexaggerated, even though the composition of matter patent of the drug expires in October 2019.

This is because, for this drug, most of the polymorph patents extend up to 2022 and are at least as important as the composition of matter patent for thwarting generic competition for Revlimid. We also have two of the drug’s polymorph patents extending all the way up to 2027 (linked above).

Then again, there is more to Celgene than Revlimid and we have exceptional products such as Pomalyst, Abraxane, and Otezla. We also have the company boasting of a very robust organically and inorganically grown research pipeline.

In this series, I will delve deeper on my hypothesis for recommending Celgene as a buying opportunity in 2018.

Revlimid continues to be a solid asset for Celgene in 2018.

Back in December 2015, Celgene entered into a settlement with Natco Pharma, allowing the latter to market limited amount of generic Revlimid starting March 2022 and gradually increasing the amount to unlimited quantity by January 2026. Today, the most potent threat to the Revlimid franchise is from Natco Pharma and that too will become reality only after 2022.

Other generic players such as Cipla, Zydus, Lotus Pharmaceuticals, and Dr. Reddy’s have also filed ANDAs for Revlimid, for which Hatch-Waxman lawsuits have been triggered. The litigation with Dr. Reddy’s is still in its early stages and Celgene is protecting its Revlimid franchise from generic erosion by tactfully using its polymorph patents, U.S. Patent Nos. 7,465,800 and 7,855,217, which expire in 2024 and 2027, respectively.

In this backdrop, Revlimid continues to demonstrate solid growth numbers, with global sales rising 21% YoY in Q2 2018. The drug has witnessed 17% rise in usage in the U.S. market due to rising market share across indications and increasing duration of therapy especially due to rising adoption of triplet combination regimens. Already approved in multiple indications such as multiple myeloma or MM, mantle cell lymphoma, and myelodysplastic syndromes, the company is focused on further expanding the drug’s label.

Revlimid and dexamethasone combination regimen is also being increasingly used in transplant-ineligible newly diagnosed MM patients while Revlimid usage in maintenance setting has been rising in newly diagnosed MM patients who have undergone autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

In international markets, it is the newly diagnosed transplant ineligible MM patient population that is driving demand for Revlimid. Revlimid-based triplet regimens are also witnessing increasing adoption in ex-U.S. markets.

Revlimid-based triplet regimens are also being studied in multiple ongoing Phase 3 studies in front-line MM setting.

Based on the solid performance of Revlimid, Celgene raised the full year 2018 revenue guidance for the drug from $9.5 billion to $9.7 billion, while the total revenue guidance for FY 2018 was increased from $14.8 billion to $15.0 billion (linked above).

Celgene expects non-Hodgkin lymphoma to be the next big growth market for Revlimid, especially beyond 2020. The company has reported positive results from the Phase 3, AUGMENT study, where Revlimid–Rituxan combination regimen was evaluated in relapsed/refractory indolent lymphoma. The combination regimen not only demonstrates improvement in PFS but also showed a favorable trend in OS. Mature survival results will be analyzed in the follow-up study. Celgene expects to file for regulatory approvals for this regimen across the world in Q1 2019 (linked above).

Then again, interim data from the Phase 3b MAGNIFY study has also demonstrated positive results for the Revlimid-Rituxan combination regimen in R/R Follicular lymphoma and marginal zone lymphoma indications.

Celgene is currently awaiting results from the Phase 3 ROBUST trial, evaluating Revlimid, RITUXAN, and CHOP chemotherapy combination regimen in first line ABC-subtype diffuse large B-cell lymphoma indication (linked above).

Increasing adoption of triplet regimens has been driving demand for Pomalyst in 2018.

Pomalyst/Imnovid continues to demonstrate solid growth numbers, with global sales rising 30% YoY in Q2 2018 (linked above). Increasing market share and lengthening duration of therapy have pushed up the drug’s sales by 40% in the U.S. market on a YoY basis (linked above). Pomalyst, daratumumab, and dexamethasone triplet regimens in R/R MM are expected to further drive market share and duration gains for the drug. In ex-U.S. markets, Pomalyst has managed to grow its revenues by 10% YoY and volumes by 15% YoY (linked above), despite increasing competition from Revlimid based triplet regimens and daratumumab.

Going beyond the drug’s existing label, Pomalyst/Imnovid is also being studied in multiple combination studies for R/R MM indications. On February 06, 2018, the company announced positive results from an open-label Phase 3 trial, OPTIMISMM, which compared Pomalyst with bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone combination regimen with bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone combination regimen in R/R MM patients. These results are significant, as this was the first trial that investigated the use of a triplet combination regimen for patients already treated with Revlimid.

Label expansion expected to boost uptake of Abraxane in 2018.

Although Abraxane reported 4% YoY decline (linked above) in revenues in Q2 2018, it was mainly attributable to a large amount of buying by distributors in Q1 2018. Demand for Abraxane, across indications such as late-stage pancreatic cancer, metastatic breast cancer, and first line NSCLC, continues to be stable, despite rising competitive pressures in breast and lung cancer segments.

On July 10, 2018, Celgene announced positive results from the Phase 3 study, IMpassion130, which evaluated the combination of Anti-PD-L1 Immunotherapy, Tecentriq, and Abraxane in Metastatic or Locally Advanced Triple Negative Breast Cancer or TNBC indication. This trial has emerged as the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate a significant improvement in PFS for first-line metastatic or unresectable locally advanced TNBC, a very aggressive form of cancer. Additionally, the company is also witnessing survival benefits in the interim analysis of this trial.

Celgene is also expecting data readout from APACT adjuvant pancreatic cancer trial by end of 2018 (linked above).

Based positive data readouts from four Phase 3 studies evaluating Abraxane with checkpoint inhibitors in breast and lung cancer indications, Celgene aims to further strengthen the drug’s position as preferred chemotherapy partner in combination regimens involving immune-oncology agents.

Otezla usage has been on a rise across the world in 2018.

With Celgene focusing on expanding pre-biologic access to Otezla in the U.S. as well as in international markets, there has been a steady rise in demand for the drug across the world, despite increasing competitive pressures. Being an oral therapy, Otezla is being increasingly preferred by plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis patients.

To further leverage the post-topical market opportunity, Celgene is studying Otezla in scalp psoriasis indication in a Phase 3 trial. Data readout from this trial is expected by end of 2018. Additionally, the company is also expecting FDA decision on the once-daily formulation of Otezla, NDAs for Otezla in Behcet’s disease indication in the U.S. and Japan, and initiation of further studies for evaluating the drug in mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis indication, by end of 2018 (linked above). Celgene is also focused on exploring the potential of Otezla in ulcerative colitis indication. Celgene expects to report $1.5 billion worth sales for Otezla for the full year 2018.

Celgene is advancing multiple oncology and anti-inflammation research programs in 2018.

On March 21, 2013, Celgene and bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced a global strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of gene therapies targeting various cancers. In March 2018, the companies collaborated for co-development and co-promotion of investigational BCMA CAR-T therapy, bb2121, in R/R MM indication. Based on robust safety data related to lower rates of severe cytokine release syndrome and grade 3-4 neurotoxicity demonstrated by bb2121 in Phase 1, CRB-401 study, this drug is expected to strengthen Celgene’s position in the cellular immunotherapy segment.

In November 2017, FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to bb2121, while EMA granted the drug PRIority MEdicines or PRIME eligibility. Celgene and bluebird bio continue to enroll patients in open-label phase 2 study, KarMMa. Additionally, the companies also expect to commence Phase 3 trial evaluating bb2121 in the third line MM setting by end of 2018.

In addition to bb2121, Celgene and bluebird bio are also working on a second BCMA targeting CAR-T program, bb21217.

On June 28, 2018, Celgene and Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) announced positive results from a Phase 3 trial, MEDALIST, evaluating the impact of treatment with investigational luspatercept on red blood cell transfusion independence in patients suffering from Low-to-Intermediate Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes and who are ineligible, intolerant, or refractory to treatment with the erythropoietin-stimulating agent.

On June 09, 2018, the companies also announced positive results from the Phase 3 trial, BELIEVE, evaluating the impact of treatment with investigational luspatercept on erythroid response and subsequent transfusion burden in Transfusion-Dependent Beta-Thalassemia patients. The companies plan to submit regulatory applications for luspatercept in these indications in H1 2019.

Additionally, Celgene and Acceleron Pharma are also evaluating luspatercept in the ESA-naive low to intermediate risk MDS indication in ongoing COMMANDS study. If approved in these indications, this drug will prove to be a solid growth driver for Celgene and will bolster the company’s position in chronic anemia segment in future years.

Celgene and Acceleron Pharma have also collaborated on development and commercialization of investigational therapy, sotatercept, in pulmonary arterial hypertension and in myelofibrosis indication.

On August 31, 2017, Celgene closed global oncology collaboration with BeiGene and received full rights to develop and commercialize the latter’s investigational anti-PD1 antibody, BGB-A317 in solid tumor indications, targeting markets of the U.S., Europe, Japan, and rest of world outside Asia.

In August 2017, Celgene and Agios managed to secure FDA approval for their first oral therapy targeting R/R AML patients with the IDH2 mutation. The companies have collaborated on development and commercialization of therapies based on Agios’ cellular metabolism research platform for targeting hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

In August 2017, Celgene also modified terms of its 2014 immuno-oncology collaboration with Sutro BioPharma to focus on four programs, which also includes an antibody-drug conjugate targeting BCMA.

Celgene has collaborated with Lycera and is advancing first-in-class oral, selective retinoic acid-related orphan receptor-gamma agonist, LYC-55716, in multiple cancer indications.

Targeted acquisitions have played a major role in shaping Celgene’s research pipeline.

One of the biggest M&A news in the pharma sector in 2018 was the acquisition of Juno Therapeutics by Celgene for a total net consideration of around $9.0 billion. This deal added the highly touted CD19-directed CAR-T therapy, JCAR017 or liso-cel, to Celgene’s lymphoma pipeline. Currently, in a pivotal trial for R/R DLBCL, this drug is expected to secure FDA approval in 2019 and attain a peak sales value close to 3.0 billion. The TRANSCEND-NHL trial evaluating liso-cel in third line DLBCL indication is fully enrolled.

The companies are also studying liso-cel in second-line transplant-eligible and transplant-noneligible DLBCL indications. Finally, this CAR-T therapy will also be evaluated in CLL indication. Beyond liso-cel, the deal has also added other investigational CAR-T and TCR drug candidates to Celgene’s portfolio. The acquisition of Juno Therapeutics has bolstered Celgene’s position in hematologic malignancies in 2018.

A highly watched for an asset in Celgene’s research pipeline, ozanimod, was added to the company’s portfolio through the acquisition of Receptos in August 2015. This drug is expected to reach peak sales value in the range of $4.0 billion-$6.0 billion (linked above) and become a major growth driver for the company beyond 2020. Celgene is currently preparing for submitting NDA and MAA in the U.S. and EU respectively, seeking approval for ozanimod in multiple sclerosis indication, in Q1 2019.

Additionally, Celgene is also exploring ozanimod in other gastrointestinal indications such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. While two-thirds of the enrollment in Phase 3 TRUE NORTH study for ozanimod in ulcerative colitis indication is already complete and the trial will be fully enrolled by mid-2019, enrollment in the Phase 3 study for Crohn’s disease is ongoing. In addition to ozanimod, the RECEPTOS acquisition also added an investigational drug, RPC4046, which is being evaluated in eosinophilic esophagitis indication.

On January 07, 2018, Celgene announced the acquisition of Impact Biomedicines, which is a deal that added highly selective JAK2 kinase inhibitor, Fedratinib, to the former’s portfolio. This investigational drug has already demonstrated robust efficacy in a Phase 3 trial for treatment naïve MDS patients and in Phase 2 trial for MDS patients resistant or intolerant to ruxolitinib. Celgene plans to file NDA for this drug by end of 2018. Additionally, the company also plans to study fedratinib in combination with other assets such as luspatercept in multiple indications.

In April 2015, Celgene announced the acquisition of Quanticel Pharmaceuticals, that gave the former access to the latter’s platform for single-cell genomic analysis of human cancer. The deal also added investigational epigenetics-based innovative cancer therapies to Celgene’s portfolio.

In September 2016, Celgene acquired EngMab AG and added its lead asset, a T-cell bi-specific antibody targeting BCMA, for a consideration close to $600 million.

In November 2016, Celgene announced the acquisition of all of Triphase Accelerator Corporation’s assets related to marizomib, a proteasome inhibitor which is being studied for R/R MM and glioblastoma.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

It is no secret that Celgene is excessively dependent on its Revlimid franchise and is exposed to business concentration risk. Any decline in the drug’s sales or a disappointing result from its R&D program has a significant adverse impact on the company’s share price. This was seen in December 2017, when the company first announced disappointing results from RELEVANCE trial.

In this study, the combination regimen of Revlimid and Roche Holdings’ (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan followed by Revlimid-Rituxan maintenance therapy failed to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in terms of complete response, unconfirmed complete response, and PFS, as compared to standard of care in first line follicular lymphoma. Any more such R&D failures can further depress Celgene’s share price in 2018.

Unfavorable FDA decisions can also have an adverse impact on Celgene’s share price. On February 27, 2018, Celgene announced receipt of FDA’s Refusal to File letter for ozanimod’s NDA in MS indication. On September 07, 2017, Celgene and AstraZeneca announced that the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on five trials and full clinical hold on one trial in the FUSION program, evaluating anti-PD-L1 antibody, IMFINZI with immunomodulatory and chemotherapy agents such as Vidaza, Revlimid, and Pomalyst, in hematological malignancies such as MM, CLL, and lymphoma.

On April 10, 2017, OncoMed (NASDAQ:OMED) announced that its investigational anti-cancer stem cell therapy, demcizumab in combination with Celgene’s Abraxane and gemcitabine failed to demonstrate statistically significant improvement in PFS and OS as compared to Abraxane, gemcitabine, and placebo in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer indication in the Phase 2 YOSEMITE study. This resulted in discontinuation of a trial, a major setback for Celgene considering it had committed $3.3 billion to collaboration with OncoMed, of which $177.25 million was already paid as an upfront payment.

Despite these risks, I consider Celgene to be an attractive buy opportunity for 2018.

At end of Q2 2018, Celgene had cash balance close to $3.41 billion and $21.25 billion debt (linked above) on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have projected the 12-month consensus target price for this stock to be close to $113.77, almost 24.7% higher than the company's closing price of $91.24 on August 08, 2018. Based on its solid oncology portfolio and robust oncology pipeline, I believe that this target price is more reflective of the true potential of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should add Celgene to their portfolio in 2018.

