Dominion's Lower Q3 Earnings Guidance Offers An Opportunity

I hadn’t realized that it has been since the end of January since I last wrote about Dominion Energy (D). To be conservative, I estimated that the dividends would grow only as fast as analysts were thinking earnings would grow.

So even with a substantial discount because of potential issues with SCANA and Cove Point, I felt the shares of D were trading at a very nice price.

Given the great bargain that I saw in shares of D, I purchased nearly 100 shares since my last article.

What new information do we have now?

On August 1, Dominion reported its Q2 results. Despite having higher than expected earnings, the market decided to react negatively to the guidance for Q3 on earnings. And this reaction was in spite of the full year guidance being reaffirmed. From the perspective of an investor looking to hold the shares long term and add more, the price decline was good news.

So from an operational perspective, how did Dominion do in Q2? Below I include some slides form the earnings presentation that I think best illustrate the performance from the just passed quarter.

I always like to compare how actual earnings came relative to management’s guidance. I like it when management beats their own estimates (doing better than expected is a good thing) but I also don’t like to see too large of a beat. When management is consistently beating their own estimates by large amounts, I wonder if they are purposely making low ball predictions so as to look better at reporting time. Here, I don’t see that.

The beat is pretty substantial, but weather is hard to predict. I also prefer that management be conservative on estimating how much they can cut costs. So it looks to me like the beat hasn’t been manufactured by low ball estimates. So that high EPS number is all good news.

Above is the slide that seems to have caused all the hoopla and price decline. While I certainly would be happier with higher numbers for Q3, as long as the full year numbers come in where management is predicting, I am okay. In fact, since I might still buy some more shares in the short term, the price decline is potentially good news for me. And as long as the numbers for the year hit their mark, this price decline will be temporary.

From the slide above, I see two things I like (and that show me that my thesis for investing in Dominion is still good). First, I see management not only expects to hit its original guidance for operating earnings, but to actually finish in the top half of that range. The second item is that management is still predicting 6%-8% earnings growth on average between 2017 and 2020. My prediction for the dividend stream counts on having that extra cash to support the dividend, so it’s good to see management still supporting that estimate.

The slide above gives an update on the situation with the SCANA acquisition. I had hoped to have a more definitive answer on whether or not this would go though. It appears that Dominion has decided to ignore the legislative action temporarily cutting back on rates and will instead wait for the state PSC to rule on a more permanent set of rates later this year. I like the deal as Dominion proposed it, and hopefully ignoring the legislatures actions isn’t a sign that Dominion is willing to accept those rates.

SCANA has gone to court to try and block the rate changes, and the PSC will make a ruling later in the year, so hopefully, either the original deal (or something very close to it) will go through or Dominion will walk away. I’d be okay with either of those two answers. Accepting the legislatures 18%+ cut isn’t.

What does Simply Wall St say?

Figure 2 Source

I included a similar chart from January and since then, growth estimates have been revised downward a bit. Given the flat guidance on earnings for next quarter, I am not too worried about the 5.3% growth estimate on earnings. I will worry if over the next 2 quarters or so that estimate doesn’t come up to at least 6%.

How safe is the dividend?

Cash from Operations (CFFO) isn’t as important for a regulated utility as it is for other companies (because as a regulated monopoly it is guaranteed a profit), but I still like to see the dividend being covered by the CFFO. If for no other reason than that while poor coverage might not mean the dividend is in danger of being cut, growth of the dividend will likely be curtailed. So I like that since 2011, Dominion has had plenty of cash left over after paying the dividend.

Given the uncertainty as to whether or not the SCANA deal will go through, I don’t think it's productive to try and predict CFFO dividend coverage because the number of outstanding shares could vary so greatly. I think for now, the extra cash generated by operations beyond what is needed to pay for the dividends is sufficient to give a good indication of dividend safety without guessing how many shares will be out there.

What’s a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM (Discounted Dividend Model) calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured below, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here). I also found this discussion of DDM, and note that in the article the author uses a discount rate of 5%.

Looking at the David Fish’s CCC List (which contains data on companies that have raised their dividend each year for 5 or more years), I see 15 years of annual increases. I am going to assume that come January, the first payment next year will be 10% above the first for this year, so that will make the dividends paid out over the next 12 months total $3.50 approximately. I will use the same rate of dividend growth as I used in the last article, 3.6%.

Using those parameters, I calculate that the NPV (Net Present Value) of the predicted dividend stream is $108.96. Last time I was concerned about how Cove Point would turn out (since it wasn’t yet fully operational) and how the SCANA acquisition would play out. While Cove Point seems to be turning a nice profit and having few problems, issues have now come up about the MLP structure that Dominion is using (and various charges and tax issues).

SCANA is still a big concern (maybe even bigger if one thinks that not dropping the deal in light of the actions of the South Carolina legislature is a sign that Dominion is open to paying more for SCANA). So I think I now want a 20% discount when setting my buy price, which is now anything under $88. That still leaves the current market price very attractive.

What to watch for going forward?

Going forward what I want to see is progress of some sort on the SCANA deal. I would be equally happy with it moving forward on the current terms, or being dropped. I would be very unhappy if Dominion agreed to accept the legislatures rate cuts.

I also want to see Cove Point continue to sell LNG cargoes and I want to see what actual cost changes the new FERC rules will impose on DM. Then I want to see a plan from Dominion management on either how to grow DM in that environment or a roll-up plan.

Conclusion

Despite all the earlier drama around the proposed SCANA acquisition, I like Dominion whether the deal closes or not, as long as the deal terms remain as they are. This latest quarter was a good one, and concerns about next quarter could make for yet another great deal to pick up more shares. Right now, I am focusing purchases in my portfolio on utilities and while I had been buying more shares of Next Era Energy (NEE), this price drop puts D shares back in to contention.

