Plug Power - Q2/2018 Takeaways

Note:

I have covered Plug Power (PLUG) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Plug Power's Q2/2018 results came in largely in line with the company's guidance. In addition, management projected Q3 to also meet current consensus expectations and affirmed full year targets.

Photo: Hydrogen-powered GSE fleet at Memphis International Airport - Source: Company Presentation

Unfortunately, cash usage from operating and investing activities continues to mount, increasing another $5 million quarter over quarter to $33.2 million with some of the usage caused by overall unfavorable working capital movements as accounts receivable increased and accounts payable decreased, partially offset by an encouraging reduction in the company's inventory position.

As a result, unrestricted cash was a meager $15 million at the end of Q2, down from $46.7 million in the previous quarter, so Plug Power is again running tight on liquidity, only five months after its $100 million convertible bond sale. Investors should expect further cash outflows in Q3 but on the conference call, management guided for an overall cash flow positive second half of 2018. Depending on the amount of cash outflows in Q3 and the timing of customer invoices, this could become quite a stretch in Q4.

That said, margins generally continue to move in the right direction:

Source: Author's own calculations

Particularly the ongoing improvement in the company's hydrogen fuel delivery business is a remarkable achievement, with gross margins crossing break-even levels for the first time in history. Going forward, management continues to expect some uneven results but guided for the business to ultimately perform at a roughly 5% average margin over the next couple of years.

While the all-time low margins in the company's Wal-Mart business accounted for under "Power Purchase Agreements (NYSE:PPA)" were kind of an unpleasant surprise, investors shouldn't be too concerned here as a good chunk of the losses is caused by the requirement to depreciate the assets leased to Walmart which is a non-cash expense. With an ever-growing fleet of units leased to Walmart, depreciation expense will move up even further going forward.

Please note that the company made a change in calculating adjusted gross profit by removing the "interest component of operating lease expense". The move has an outsized positive impact on reported adjusted gross margins, basically doubling the reported number for Q2 from 4.1% to 8.1%. The effect would have been even more pronounced in Q1 as adjusted gross margins would have improved from -7.2% to -1.1%. To provide an apples-to-apples comparison for investors, I have adjusted the "total gross margin reported" in the table above to the previous calculation method.

That said, even the resulting 4.1% adjusted gross margin number is well within management's previous guidance of 3-5%.

On the conference call management noted an initial 150 unit deployment with a new customer, "one of the largest retailers in the U.S." with "well over 35 distribution centers" which I suspect to be Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

In addition, the company is still working on signing a third anchor customer, which I anticipate to be Home Depot (NYSE:HD) but negotiations are still ongoing and accordingly no deployments have been included in the company's guidance for FY2018.

Looking at the company's new business initiatives, management offered limited tangible information on the call.

Development of the company's new stack design based on its proprietary metal plate technology is ongoing with first field deployments currently scheduled for Q4.

Moreover, the company has recently started to manufacture its own membrane electrode assemblies (MEAs) after acquiring American Fuel Cell LLC in early June. Over time, management expects substantial cost savings from the move.

With regards to China, the company is down to negotiating with two potential partners but concerns regarding IP protection remain a major issue and management does not expect to close a deal in the near future:

I think in the near-term and I am talking 2018, 2019, 2020, I think there are better opportunities. But we will continue to pursue and discuss the China. But I haven't seen a deal I want to take yet.

Looking at the FedEx (NYSE:FDX) delivery van project, there's still just one unit in service (out of 20 originally scheduled to be deployed at the end of last year) with further clarity on a revised rollout schedule now expected from a meeting with partners FedEx and WorkHorse (NASDAQ:WKHS) later this month. Management also pointed to interest from potential European customers for the range extender solution but given how slowly things have moved so far, investors should not expect meaningful short- or even medium term revenue potential here.

Moreover, the company is still looking to make inroads into airport ground support equipment, but despite management's claims to be "actively engaged with more than 5 customers in the GSE space" this is just another long standing initiative that yet has to show tangible results. Remember, the company has been involved for years in a challenging pilot project with FedEx at Memphis International Airport sponsored by the Department of Energy. Management has been relatively tight-lipped on this project in recent years most likely due to the requirement to pull the entire fleet from service in early 2016 caused by poor stack performance. Over the course of 2017, the fleet was redeployed, this time using Plug Power's proprietary stacks. Performance has improved since then but still the technology looks far from being ready for commercialization, particularly given the fact that this would require outsized integration work with OEMs.

Investors looking for more information on the ongoing GSE trial at Memphis International Airport should click here.

On the call, management was equally tight-lipped on the recent forklift truck explosion at Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) Pineville, Louisiana, laundry detergent plant despite the incurrence of a whopping $2.6 million in "investigation costs" during the quarter.

Disappointingly and in contrast to the Q1 call, analysts missed the chance to ask management about the quarter's bookings number. After an already weak Q1 performance, this information would have been crucial to assess the potential impact of the forklift truck explosion and overall sales trends. Remember, consensus estimates are currently calling for 35% top-line growth in FY2019.

Bottom line:

A pretty much in-line quarter and outlook for Plug Power but liquidity was already running tight again at the end of Q2 and with further cash usage expected for Q3, the company will have to rely on sufficient sale-and-leaseback refinancings to avoid accessing the capital markets again.

Clear highlights were the achievement of positive gross margins in the company's hydrogen fuel delivery business and the meaningful reduction in the company's inventory position.

Unfortunately, management did neither provide the Q2 bookings performance nor did it comment on potential impacts of the recent forklift truck explosion at a customer plant despite recording a whopping $2.6 million in investigation costs for the quarter. Without this information, it is impossible to assess the company's 2019 business prospects at this time.

Moreover, investors should not expect meaningful top-line contributions from the company's new business initiatives in the near future but the new stack design and in-house MEA production hold the potential for further product margin improvement over time.

I will update investors on the company after the Q3 report in November, so stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.