What's Next For Hecla Mining?

Now, we are looking to re-enter the name at $3.00 following a huge selloff in the sector.

Back in March, we called for a deep value buy in Hecla Mining (HL) after it got clobbered following its announcement that it was purchasing Klondex Mining (KLDX). That call generated hefty returns and BAD BEAT Investing members sold above $4.00. Now, shares have been clobbered all the way back to the $3.00 level. What the Hecla is going on here?

Well, precious metals have tanked, and miners have been taken way down. The recent selling in Hecla was nothing really company-specific; the stock was a victim in a broader sector purge. However, back toward the $3.00 mark, the stock is looking attractive again. We believe there is upside again, and in this column, we will specifically hone in on the most recent production numbers and financial performance in the just reported quarter.

Production numbers

It was not surprising to see a decline in production in Q1 2018 versus Q1 2017, at least for silver, thanks to the ongoing strike at the Lucky Friday mine, in addition to planned declines at San Sebastian:

Source: Q2 production results, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Recall that when the mine is fully operational, there was significant silver production at Lucky Friday. The absolute results for silver production are unsurprising because ever since Q1 2017, Lucky Friday has been in limited operating capacity. There were silver production increases are Greens Creek, while San Sebastian production was down as planned (though higher than the company guided). Silver production was 2,596,423 ounces, surpassing our expectations that we outlined previously for 2.55 million ounces on the back of that we had expected after covering Q1. This is down nearly 7.5% year-over-year versus the 2,807,474 ounces produced in Q2 2017.

The year-over-year numbers were impressive for gold and were better than we expected. Gold production came in 14.7% higher than a year ago at 60,313 ounces, rising from 52,561 ounces in 2017. This was above the highest end of our expectations for up to 10% growth here in Q2. We saw upside, given the substantial production out of Case Berardi, similar to what we saw in Q1 2018.

The reality is that Hecla's mines are performing well due to the strength of operations at the mines, particularly with higher throughput volume, despite some grading issues this quarter. Overall, production was better than expected, but what does the financial situation look like here?

Fiscal performance

We were pretty impressed with financial performance, in part due to better production and ounces sold, but also due to cost controls, which helped margins. In this quarter, the company saw a net gain of $11.9 million, or $0.03 per share. This is a GAAP number, so when adjusting for tax provisions and non-deductible items, the company saw a gain of $3 million, or still $0.01 on a per share basis. This was above consensus estimates for a breakeven quarter. We anticipated cost reduction and strong revenues, thanks to higher metal prices relative to a year ago, with the exception of the price of silver.

Despite the decline in production of silver noted above, the gold increases were a big benefit. Revenues were up 9.7% year over year to $147.3 million. While the ongoing strike at Lucky Friday has offset production potential, it has saved money. In addition, efforts to curb costs have helped. The company boasts silver margins of 95% and gold margins consistently above $500 an ounce:

Source: Hecla Mining Q2 earnings call slides

The overall top-line result slightly was ahead of our expectations for $144-145 million in revenues. This stems mostly from more production/sales than we anticipated. What is more, reductions in cash costs benefited the bottom line. All in all, cash flow was strong and much higher than what we saw in Q2 2017.

Operating cash flow was $30.6 million. This is up nicely from $7.5 million last year. This stems in large part from better-than-expected revenues, a significant decline in silver cash costs after by-product credits per ounce. The company got help from strong base metals prices. In addition, there were improved treatment charges as well. We like what we are seeing here. In addition, the company's cash position is in a wonderful spot Well, cash and cash equivalents were $245 million at the end of the quarter (down just $1.9 million from the sequential quarter).

Moving forward

While there is no clarity on the progress with resolving the strike at Lucky Friday, the company is moving forward with the Klondex deal which is closed. Integration has begun, and we are excited for what this means for the company in the coming years. With just a little help from metals pricing, the stock can really move. Operationally, the company is focusing its efforts on its new Nevada properties:

"We have now closed the acquisition of the high-grade Nevada mines, and are beginning their integration into Hecla. Our plan is to operate the mines and mill as one unit, allocating the workforce and capital to generate margins and focus on profitability, not just on production for production's sake. Fire Creek has the best margin of the 3 mines by a considerable amount, so ramping it up is our priority. We are also focused on the exceptional exploration opportunities in the 110 square mile land package. The exploration potential of having more than 110 square miles along a prolific mining jurisdiction in Nevada is a key asset going forward."

We are excited for the exploration end of things here, not just the potential boost to production. We do expect some cash burn going forward unless we get some help from metal prices in the interim. While metal prices will fluctuate quarter to quarter, these new assets will help with long-term production and sustainability of the business.

This is not to say metals prices were weak. They were not. In fact, metal prices have risen from last year, with the exception of silver. Average realized silver prices were down 3% year over year to $16.61 versus the average realized silver price of $17.14 per ounce last year. Thankfully, other metals were higher from last year. Realized prices for gold increased 3% compared to last year's quarter. Realized prices for lead were 19% higher year over year, while zinc prices were spiked 13%.

Looking ahead

Fiscally, this quarter was strong. Factoring in the production in the quarter, we still expect silver production to total 9.75 to 10.5 million ounces of silver and now see higher gold production. We see 260-270 thousand ounces up from 220 to 235 thousand ounces of gold to be produced this year. We approximate $1.75-2.00 per ounce cash costs in 2018 for silver, while we are projecting gold costs of $795 to $810 per ounce (all net of by-products).

We see both production and costs moving in favorable directions because of improved throughput at the company's properties and ongoing savings initiatives. All things considered, we think you should look to re-enter the name here. It may take a quarter to see some movement, but we think a great trade can once again be made here at $3.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.