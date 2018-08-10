The Launch Of RIA Pro - Prepare For The Next Leg In The Market Cycle

The future will be uniquely interesting for investors and especially difficult. RIA Pro will help you not only survive but thrive.

Editors' Note: This article is meant to introduce Real Investment Advice Pro, Lance Roberts's Marketplace service.

This month my partners and I formally launched a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service, Real Investment Advice Pro (RIA Pro). Like our research over the past 10 years, our goal is to provide our readers with ever-improving, unbiased economic and financial analysis as well as thoughtful investment advice.

Making sound investment decisions is never easy but we are confident in our outlook that the future will not only be interesting for investors but especially difficult. The broad challenges facing the asset markets include an unsustainable reliance on debt, a large mis-allocation of capital, declining productivity growth, demographic headwinds, rising political risks and the surge of passive investing. Further when those challenges are put into context with extreme equity valuations and historically low bond yields, we are confident that the next leg of the current business and credit cycle will be far different from the last ones. Needless to say investing like many did over the last five to ten years will be a recipe for trouble.

While unsure of timing, we use technical and fundamental analysis as well as our combined 50+ years of experience to help readers stay prudently invested while the market continues upward. All the while, these same tools provide us alerts and triggers so we can advise you on allocation adjustments and exit signals when the risk/return proposition warrants those changes.

Despite the multitude of unprecedented events during this economic expansion, this time is not different. What is different is that you now have RIA Pro as a cost-effective professional advisor to assist in guiding your investments.

RIA Pro will provide readers with multiple articles every week covering our unique take on all aspects of investing. These articles cover:

Technical and fundamental analysis for all major asset classes

Global and domestic macroeconomics

Behavioral tendencies that trip up even the best investors, an important topic.

Finally, we leave you with a powerful graph that we created to show how the expected equity market return, based on three durable valuation methods, fails to compensate investors when compared to a range of safer fixed income assets. It is a small sample of the analytical horsepower you receive through RIA Pro. We will have thorough discussion on this graph and its implications for longer term investors in an upcoming article.

Keep in mind, compounding wealth does not depend on luck, it depends on good decision-making. We hope you enjoy our new service and please provide us any comments or suggestions. Go here to sign up today.

Best regards,

Lance Roberts, Michael Lebowitz, CFA and the rest of the RIA Pro team