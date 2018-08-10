Are You Upwardly Mobile? Asset Allocation Daily

Thought For The Day: Some of the things one does not strictly need are worthwhile nonetheless.

Eric Basmajian: Retail stocks have gotten caught up in the euphoria of the market, detaching themselves from fundamentals of lagging income growth.

Retail

“Retail stocks are a great example of a cyclical sector that needs a strong consumer to continue to thrive. Depressed income growth with a steadily increasing cost of living is a recipe for households to pull back consumption in various discretionary areas...Retail stocks in the past several months have gotten caught up in the euphoria of the market, detaching themselves from the underlying fundamentals of lagging income growth.” (Eric Basmajian)

Trading

“When the market is slow and conditions are not attractive, patiently NOT trading can be an attractive strategy. However, forcing trades when conditions are not attractive by taking on more risk can be a big mistake, especially when slow markets are interrupted with a new batch of volatility.” (Jeff Miller)

Brokerage Fees

“The good news for investors is that the highly competitive forces in retail brokerage have pulled brokerage commissions lower, and recent price competition has only intensified. Just five years ago, in 2013, the headline simple average commission rate for three name-brand retail brokers - Schwab, Fidelity and TD Ameritrade - was about $9. Today, that commission simple average is about $6, between 30% and 45% lower.” (Martin Small)

Switzerland

“The World Economic Forum regularly judges Switzerland to be the world's most competitive economy. This confounds conventional economic wisdom because Switzerland also has the world's strongest currency and among the world's highest wage costs. It is achieved via a good education system from craft apprenticeships to PhDs and one of the world's best public transport and infrastructure systems including high speed internet” (James Hanshaw)

Gold

“While the prices of gold and gold shares have been in a soft spot for longer than we anticipated, we feel the potential financial risks on the horizon suggest that patience will ultimately pay off.” (VanEck)

The Economics Profession

“We are stuck with national monetary and fiscal policies that date from the 1930s and 1970s despite serial and catastrophic failures. In my opinion, whatever learning curve there was is far behind us now. What we have instead is a pig-headed insistence by most economists on the triumph of theory over experience. We are now 88 years into the crisis learning curve from its origins in 1930, but still talking about and living with theories that were comprehensively disproven decades ago.” (Kevin Wilson)

Portfolio Management

“In this episode…host Ron DeLegge analyzes and grades a $1.13 million account for Walter in Riverside, CA” (Index Investing Show)

Thought For The Day

In the top-linked article, “This One Chart Shows The Real Health Of The Consumer,” Eric Basmajian makes the point that GDP growth is ultimately constrained by income growth. You can’t have one without the other. The fact that income growth has fallen below consumption growth over the past two years means that recent higher growth has been financed through debt, whose bills will necessarily come due at the expense of future growth.

Basmajian applies this thinking to the stock market, making the point that the highflying retail sector is clearly unmoored from economic fundamentals, but I would like to take it in another, more personal direction. Limiting our futures to pay for present consumption will eventually take a toll on the economy, but my concern right now is us as individuals. The U.S. is a consumer society, where consumption makes up 70% of GDP, a high level by international standards. One of the key skills that America excels in relative to the rest of the world is advertising and marketing, which come to persuade people that a want is actually a need. Bruce Barton, a pioneer of advertising back in Madison Avenue’s heyday, felt the key to success in the industry was overcoming people’s natural resistance to adopting new habits that would make people’s lives better. Don’t be stingy was his message – getting that new vacuum cleaner or sewing machine will keep you from hard physical labor and free your time.

You probably thought I was going to knock this behavior as fueling limitless consumption, but not really, or not totally. The truth is that the above products did reduce a lot of drudgery. In today’s environment, should we be advising the less affluent to do without a cell phone? This product’s mobility feature can genuinely enhance people’s lives, though of course the opportunities for wasting time and money via cell phones abound.

The trick is, as good parents have always taught their children, is to distinguish between what one needs and what one wants. It is fair to acknowledge that some of the things one does not strictly need will enhance their success in life, and are worth the investment.

The fact that Americans are getting in over their heads again in debt-financed consumption does not augur well for the economy, or for individuals. People in general are not keen on being told they should cut back, and that is why I am offering what I think is a more palatable message: Upward mobility in consumption is legitimate. Live the best life you can. But it is incumbent on you to choose what you use judiciously. Ask yourself: Is this expenditure moving me in an upward direction or might it contribute to my downfall?

