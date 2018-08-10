Why Aurora Cannabis Remains One Of My Top Cannabis Picks - Short And Long Term

Source: New Cannabis Ventures

Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF) has been hit hard YTD, down close to 48 percent so far in 2018. A lot of that is from the aggressive actions taken by the company to grow via acquisitions, and the accompanying dilution of its shares.

Even so, I still consider the company to be undervalued and a great stock to take a position in if you want exposure to the cannabis sector as recreational pot is set to go live in a couple of months in Canada.

The strategy of the company is very visible, and assuming it ramps up production capacity close to its projected dates, it has a strong probability of doing very well in the short and long term for shareholders.

Since I believe the market is going to reward revenue performance over the next couple years rather than earnings, Aurora is positioned very well to be one of the market leaders in the years ahead.

Company overview

Aurora Cannabis is one of the largest cannabis companies in the world and, with current production capacity potential, would be the largest producer with its projected ability to produce 570,000 kg per year. It currently has operations in 14 countries.

In addition to production, the company designs and sells systems used for indoor cultivation of cannabis, herbs, vegetables and microgreens.

It also offers consulting services concerning design, engineering, and management of the construction phase of advanced greenhouse facilities. A recent acquisition further strengthens this segment of its business.

With its production facilities built to be easily replicable and able to be quickly scaled, it positions the company for rapid response to growing demand in Europe and other foreign markets. Via its wholly-owned cannabis distributor Pedanios, it has already been able to meet the GMP standards required in facilities operating in the European Union.

Aurora has acquired 10 companies, including CanniMed Therapeutics, MedReleaf, CanvasRX, BC Northern Lights, Peloton Pharmaceutical, Pedanios, H2 Biopharma, Urban Cultivator, Larssen Greenhouses, Anandia Labs, and the most recent, HotHouse Consulting, Inc.

Performance strengths

There are a few things to note about the performance of Aurora Cannabis in the last quarter, including the increase in sales of cannabis oils, increase in pricing power per gram, raising more capital, and its projects remaining on schedule.

In the case of cannabis oil sales, they accounted for $1.71 million in sales in the third quarter. That's important in the long term because eventually dried cannabis sales, once supply meets demand, will come under pressure in the domestic market. The cannabis oil becomes a larger percentage of Aurora's overall sales, the quicker it'll move toward a profit.

The overall price per gram sold in the quarter increased from $6.64 to $7.99, up 20.3 percent, with almost all of that as a result of the boost in cannabis oil sales. Oils bring wider margins and better earnings potential.

As for its existing projects, it remains on schedule, providing a clear outlook for the progress the company is making in reaching different levels of capacity going forward.

Its giant 800,000 square-foot Aurora Sky facility and smaller Aurora Vie will add more revenue to the company in the next earnings reports, as production has already begun and will expand at the facilities. On the funding side, the company remains very capable of adding more capital to fund more acquisitions and organic growth. In the last quarter, it raised close to $279 million, and closed out with just under $227 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities.

I don't see it having any trouble continuing to raise capital via bought-deal offerings.

Latest moves by the company

The most recent actions taken by the company in relationship to acquisitions or partnerships were the purchase of HotHouse Consulting and a licensing agreement with Alcanna. Concerning the acquisition of HotHouse Consulting, it comes with a consulting customer base of approximately 50. The company provides advanced greenhouse consulting services to clients around the world, according to the press release.

The firm started consulting on agricultural crops, but has since then started to specialize primarily on challenges associated with large-scale cannabis production.

There are three major benefits to the deal. The first and most obvious is the increase in revenue generated from the addition of about 50 new clients that come with HotHouse Consulting. Second, it should also improve the consulting services it offers to existing customers, and potentially attract new customers looking for expert advice in guidance with their operations. Third will be the expertise HotHouse will add to Aurora's operations, which should further improve its efficiencies and presumably decrease its cost per gram. Thomas Larssen, president of Aurora Larssen Projects, said this:

Developing efficient and technologically advanced greenhouses allows Aurora to produce and harvest the highest quality cannabis at incredible scale while maintaining unmatched, ultra-low costs per gram, per square foot, per year.

Along with the internal improvement, Larssen added that:

"...ALPS gains significant insight and experience that we can apply to our industry leading cultivation design, engineering and consulting projects."

One thing I really like about this deal is how it'll impact the performance of Aurora over the long term, especially as domestic demand for cannabis starts to catch up with supply and the company looks for other revenue streams from different segments, along with growth in other global markets.

Licensing agreement with Alcanna

Aurora also recently entered into a partnership with Alcanna (formerly Liquor Stores NA). Aurora had already acquired a 25 percent stake in Alcanna in February 2018.

Per the agreement, Alcanna will build and operate 37 cannabis retail outlets for Aurora Cannabis, starting on October 17, when recreational pot is legalized. The reason for the 37 stores is it's the maximum allowed for a single operator under existing regulations for the first year of legal recreational use in Canada.

The retail outlets will be branded the Aurora name. In the very short term, it will open up four or five stores.

With demand expected to soar in Canada, Aurora is obviously building out its distribution network to align with its increasing production capacity. This will continue on for some time.

Why I see Aurora Cannabis being undervalued

The cannabis giant has taken a beating this year primarily due to the overall market sentiment that the marijuana sector is overvalued in general, and Aurora specifically.

A major reason for the conclusion concerning Aurora is its rapid growth-via-acquisition strategy, where the financing resulted in shares being heavily diluted. With Aurora, some in the market think it attempted too much too quickly. But starting from behind the market leaders, management saw the need to move fast if it didn't want to be left behind and, in my opinion, be an acquisition target itself.

I believe even with the share dilution, the company is going to reward shareholders very well in the years ahead. My major reason for that is I am convinced the market will reward revenue more than any other metric once recreational pot is legalized and demand soars.

A lot of the commentary I've seen from many analysts and pundits is from the point of view of a more conservative investor. But the truth is if you're a conservative investor that has a lot of caution and fear of volatile and somewhat speculative stocks, you shouldn't be in cannabis in the first place.

In other words, my view is that the focus is on the wrong metrics, and marijuana production companies like Aurora Cannabis should be viewed more from its output capacity and ability to rapidly scale, rather than its earnings potential over the next several years.

I think the problem lies in the cannabis market being around for some time with medical cannabis, which gives the impression it's a mature market, when in reality, with the growing trend of acceptance of recreational marijuana in various countries, it should be considered more like an emerging asset class than a mature one. That's why there are conflicting outlooks on the valuation levels of companies like Aurora Cannabis and others.

Here's how I look at Aurora. It now has the capacity to eventually produce over 570,000 kg of marijuana a year. At current pot prices, that's approximately $3.1 billion in annual sales.

Now take into account its market cap of $4.9 billion, and the company is selling at a very desirable 1.6X sales. Not only that, but also in the last quarter sales reached a modest $16.1 million (still up over 200 percent year-over-year), but over the next couple of years, assuming it reaches its production capacity targets, could sell over $500 million in cannabis. That's extraordinary growth by any measure. If the company comes even close to those numbers, its share price is going to explode upward. After dropping almost 50 percent so far in 2018, it's readily apparent to me it is undervalued when taking into consideration its future production outlook and it's selling at 1.6X sales.

Investors looking for growth should take a closer look at Aurora Cannabis, because this company is going to grow significantly over the next few years.

As for concerns over supply catching up with demand domestically, Aurora already has moved quickly to expand operations in a number of foreign markets. Its strategy is to grow those markets to the point when Canadian demand is met; it won't have enormous excess supply it struggles to sell. Also, it wouldn't have to do so at depressed prices if that's how it plays out.

There is no guarantee foreign markets will open up like the company is hoping for, but the pieces it has in place in different markets appear to have a very good chance of experiencing sustainable growth in global demand, especially with medical cannabis.

Even with these long-term challenges, for the next three to four years, it's highly unlikely the Canadian market will have all its medical and recreational cannabis demand met. During that time, Aurora will continue to boost its capacity and production levels, providing a robust revenue stream for the company.

Down the road, earnings and share dilution could become a factor, but management has stated it is just getting started with its acquisition strategy, and there could be a lot of surprises in the future that could bolster margins and earnings while providing free cash flow to buy back shares. The acquisition of HotHouse Consulting is a good example of that, where margins are without a doubt wide.

Competitive advantage

What differentiates Aurora Cannabis from its competitors in my view is its willingness to take calculated risks in order to become the market leader. The production capacity potential is now equal to or higher than Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC), and if it needs to, I have no doubt it'll add more capacity via acquisitions.

Another potential competitive advantage would be if HotHouse Consulting is as good as Aurora thinks it is and if it's able to organically grow production levels within its existing capacity. That would be a game changer, and it could be how it plays out.

I also like the visibility of its business plan, where it's ready to compete with anyone domestically, while growing out its global reach. It is very good at identifying quality partners and entering into partnerships with them, or as mentioned, more than willing to acquire them if it's more beneficial in the long term in the view of management.

As the company scales and continues to improve its cost per gram, it's going to be very hard for most of its competitors to match its price without sacrificing margins and earnings. That will weigh on its competitors over time.

In the short term, Aurora may underperform in relationship to competitors because of so many financial writers and analysts focusing so much on the risk associated with rapid acquisitions, but I don't see that holding once the company starts generating solid returns. Few companies will be able to come close to the production capacity of Aurora once it ramps it up.

With demand ready to soar in Canada in October, Aurora should, over time, be able to ride that wave much higher, leaving most of its competitors in its dust.

Conclusion

The steps Aurora Cannabis has taken with partnerships and acquisitions have led to the time when recreational pot is legalized in Canada. It is positioned strongly to start off strong, although it does need to increase the distribution part of the business.

Once it proves it's a market leader in production and revenue, the market will quickly forget its acquisition phase and focus on the numbers. I see nothing in the long term that will disappoint in that regard, outside of a failure to execute its business plan.

Investors are going to start looking at the long term with cannabis producers, and Aurora, in my view, will be very difficult to beat if the global market grows as it thinks it will.

If it doesn't, it will have to eventually face what all the other companies would as well, and that is cannabis prices dropping because of excessive demand. Assuming it is the production leader at that time, it would experience the drop in prices in conjunction with its market lead.

At this time, I don't see the trend of acceptance of cannabis at the global level abating in the near future, and so it's highly improbable Aurora will face pressure if it is able to expand the markets it competes in around the world.

With market-leading capacity potential, production growth, and the long-term potential for rising sales, Aurora Cannabis looks like a bargain to me, and those that get in before recreational marijuana can be sold in Canada should do very well in light of the big hit the company has taken so far in 2018. I think that's about to change.

The narrative in the financial media is going to change in the near future, and when it does, cannabis companies competing in Canada will get a significant tailwind that will drive the sector for at least three years in my opinion. Aurora Cannabis will be one of those at the head of the pack.

With very visible production capacity laid out, remaining on schedule with developing facilities, the fast legalization of cannabis in Canada, and the market sure to reward revenue once demand kicks in, I see Aurora probably doubling its share price when its production kicks in, and even moving higher in the long term when it starts to approach output of over 500,000 kg a year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.